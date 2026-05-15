An HHEX/IKKα positive feedback loop promotes intestinal inflammation

HHEX expression is increased in inflamed colon tissues of patients with UC. To explore the potential biological function of HHEX in intestinal inflammation, we first determined whether HHEX is dysregulated in the intestinal mucosa of patients with IBD by conducting Western blot analysis on inflamed and paired adjacent noninflamed mucosal tissues from 12 patients with UC. We observed a slight increase in HHEX protein levels (fold-change [FC] < 3) in inflamed tissues from 5 patients, whereas 6 patients presented a moderate to significant increase (FC > 3) in inflamed tissues (Figure 1A). Semiquantitative analysis also showed that HHEX protein levels were statistically upregulated in inflamed tissues (Figure 1A). Immunohistochemistry (IHC) confirmed the elevated HHEX expression in inflamed UC tissues, and HHEX was highly expressed in both cytoplasm and nucleus (Figure 1B). Specifically, HHEX expression was upregulated in both the cytoplasm and nucleus of IECs (Figure 1C). The pathological scores of inflamed tissues with high cytoplasmic HHEX expression in IECs were significantly greater than those of inflamed tissues with low cytoplasmic HHEX expression (Figure 1D). A similar, though less significant, trend was observed between pathological scores and nuclear HHEX expression (Figure 1D). Additionally, a positive correlation was observed between cytoplasmic HHEX expression in IECs and pathological score across 15 UC samples (R = 0.5585, P = 0.0319), whereas correlation between nuclear HHEX expression in IECs and pathological score did not reach statistical significance (R = 0.4919, P = 0.0666) (Figure 1E). Taken together, these results indicate that HHEX is highly expressed in inflamed intestines and that the upregulation of HHEX could play a role in the development of intestinal inflammation.

Figure 1 HHEX expression is increased in inflamed colon tissues of patients with UC. (A) Western blot analysis of HHEX expression in 12 pairs of inflamed and paired adjacent noninflamed colon tissues from patients with UC. (B and C) IHC was used to examine, evaluate, and score the expression level of HHEX in 15 pairs of inflamed and paired adjacent noninflamed colon tissues from patients with UC. (Arrows indicate nuclei with high HHEX expression, magnification: 200×, upper panels; 400×, lower panels.) (D) Hematoxylin-eosin staining images of a representative pair of inflamed colon tissues with low and high levels of cytoplasmic/nuclear HHEX expression and pathological scores of 15 pairs of patients (figure shows crypt atrophy, irregularity, and associated ulceration; arrows indicate crypt abscesses, magnification: 200×, upper panels; 400×, lower panels). (E) Spearman’s correlation analysis was used to evaluate the correlation between the pathological scores and IHC scores of cytoplasmic/nuclear HHEX in 15 pairs of inflamed colon tissues from patients with UC. Two-tailed paired Student’s t test (A), Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (C), and Mann-Whitney U test (D) were performed to assess statistical significance. * P < 0.05, *** P < 0.001.

HHEX promotes the TNF-α–induced inflammatory response in IECs. To investigate the biological role of HHEX in the inflammatory response, we established HIEC-6 and HT29 cell lines with stable HHEX knockdown or overexpression (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192074DS1). Cells treated with TNF-α presented increased transcription of inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-8, which was largely abrogated by HHEX knockdown in both HIEC-6 and HT29 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Conversely, HHEX overexpression further increased the mRNA levels of these inflammatory cytokine genes upon TNF-α stimulation (Figure 2, A and B). Next, we explored the effect of HHEX on the canonical NF-κB pathway activated by TNF-α. Transient overexpression of IKKβ led to activation of the IKK kinase complex, as indicated by the increased phosphorylation levels of IKKα/β and IKK substrates (p-IκBα, p-p65) as well as the decreased protein level of IκBα in HEK293T cells (Figure 2C). Strikingly, co-overexpression of HHEX with IKKβ further increased the levels of p-IKKα/β, p-IκBα, and p-p65 induced by IKKβ overexpression (Figure 2C). Similarly, stable expression of HHEX in both HIEC-6 and HT29 cells dramatically increased the levels of p-IκBα and p-p65 and decreased the protein levels of IκBα shortly after TNF-α stimulation (Figure 2, D and E). The suppressive effect of HHEX overexpression on NF-κB signaling was still observed after long-term TNF-α treatment in HIEC-6 and HT29 cells (Supplemental Figure 1G). Conversely, HHEX knockdown inhibited the activation of IKK kinase activity and the downregulation of IκBα upon TNF-α stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1H). We further established primary intestinal organoids and observed that transient overexpression of HHEX also activated NF-κB signaling and subsequent enhanced transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokines in intestinal organoids (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 1I). Moreover, overexpression of HHEX also promoted TNF-α–induced transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokines and phosphorylation of IκBα and p65 in THP-1 and Jurkat cells, which suggested that HHEX could also play a pro-inflammatory role in immune cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). In this study, we focused on exploring the function and mechanism underlying the pro-inflammatory effects of HHEX in IECs. Notably, the overexpression/knockdown of HHEX also affected the activation of IKK and the transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokine genes under basal conditions without TNF-α treatment in IECs (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Collectively, these data suggest that HHEX functions as a pro-inflammatory protein, amplifying the TNF-α–induced inflammatory response in IECs.

Figure 2 HHEX promotes the TNF-α–induced inflammatory response in human IECs. (A and B) The mRNA levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in HHEX overexpression and control HIEC-6 (A) or HT29 (B) cells were measured via qRT-PCR. The cells were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for the indicated times before qRT-PCR analysis. (C) Overexpression of HHEX activated the NF-κB pathway in HEK293T cells. (D and E) Western blot analysis of the activation status of the NF-κB pathway in the control and FLAG-HHEX–overexpressing HIEC-6 (D) or HT29 (E) cells following short-term TNF-α stimulation. (F) The mRNA levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the HHEX-overexpressing and control colonic organoids were measured via qRT-PCR. The cells were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for the indicated times before qRT-PCR analysis. (G) Western blot analysis of the activation status of the NF-κB pathway in the control and FLAG-HHEX–overexpressing colonic organoids following short-term TNF-α stimulation. The data are presented as the means ± SDs and represent 3 independent experiments in this figure. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A, B, and F) was performed to assess statistical significance. * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001, **** P < 0.0001. “pLVX” indicates the pLVX vector control for HHEX overexpression.

Knockout of HHEX alleviates dextran sulfate sodium-induced acute colitis. To further confirm the pro-inflammatory role of HHEX in vivo, we used Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice with specific Hhex knockout in IECs generated in our previous study (Figure 3, A and B) (23). Compared with WT mice, Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice presented significantly reduced colitis severity after 7 days of DSS treatment, as indicated by increased colon length, decreased spleen weight, and decreased disease activity index (DAI) scores (Figure 3, C–E). Consistent with these observations, the inflammatory cytokine mRNA levels and activation of NF-κB signaling in the intestinal tissue of the Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice were markedly lower than those in the intestinal tissue of the WT controls (Figure 3, F and G). Histopathological analysis further supported these results, revealing less tissue damage and lower pathological scores in the Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice than in the WT mice (Figure 3H). Together, these results demonstrate that HHEX knockout mitigates dextran sulfate sodium (DDS)-induced intestinal mucosal inflammation in mice.

Figure 3 Knockout of HHEX alleviates DSS-induced acute colitis. (A and B) Western blot analysis and IHC were used to determine the efficacy of HHEX knockdown in the intestinal epithelium of WT and Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice. (C and D) Representative images displaying the length of the colorectum and the weight of the spleen in the control and DSS-treated WT and Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice. (E) Weight loss and severity of diarrhea and bleeding were assessed through DAI scoring in the control and DSS-treated WT and Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice. (F) The mRNA levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the representative control and DSS-treated WT and Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice were measured via qRT-PCR. (G) Western blot analysis of the activation status of the NF-κB pathway in the representative control and DSS-treated WT and Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice. (H) Hematoxylin-eosin staining images of representative control and DSS-treated WT and Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice and histopathological scores of all 18 mice (magnification: 200×, left panels; 400×, right panels). n = 3 biologically independent samples for the control group; n = 6 biologically independent samples for the DSS-treated group. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, D, and F), 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (E), and Mann-Whitney U test (H) were performed to assess statistical significance. * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001.

HHEX interacts with the IKK complex to activate the NF-κB pathway. Since HHEX overexpression activates the kinase activity of the IKK complex, we examined whether HHEX could interact with IKKα or IKKβ. To test this hypothesis, we performed exogenous coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) in HEK293T cells and observed that HHEX interacts with both IKKα and IKKβ (Supplemental Figure 3A). We further performed exogenous co-IP assays after nucleocytoplasmic fractionation of HEK293T and HIEC-6 cells and found that HHEX-IKKα/IKKβ interactions occur in both cytoplasm and nucleus (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Endogenous co-IP confirmed the endogenous interaction between HHEX and IKKα (Figure 4A). Interestingly, semiendogenous co-IP in HEK293T cells revealed that the overexpression of HHEX promoted the interaction of IKKα and IKKβ, likely resulting in the activation of the IKK complex (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Similar results were observed in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells with stable HHEX overexpression or knockdown, in which the endogenous IKKα/IKKβ interaction was promoted by HHEX overexpression but diminished by HHEX knockdown (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Furthermore, transient overexpression of HHEX enhanced the interaction between IKKα and IKKβ in primary intestinal organoids, as well as in THP-1 and Jurkat immune cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 4 HHEX interacts with IKK complex to activate the NF-κB pathway via its N-terminal domain. (A) Co-IP of endogenous HHEX and IKKα in HIEC-6 and HT29 cells. (B and C) Endogenous co-IP of IKKα and IKKβ in HT29 cells with or without overexpression (B) or knockdown (C) of HHEX. (D) Endogenous co-IP of IKKα and IKKβ in the control and FLAG-HHEX–overexpressing colonic organoids. (E) A schematic showing the protein structure of the full-length and truncated HHEX proteins. (F) Co-IP of exogenous full-length/truncated HA-HHEX and FLAG-IKKα in HEK293T cells. (G) The mRNA levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in HHEX and N-terminal domain–overexpressing and control HT29 cells were measured via qRT-PCR. The cells were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for the indicated times before qRT-PCR analysis. (H) Western blot analysis of the activation status of the NF-κB pathway in HT29 cells with or without overexpression of HHEX and the N-terminal domain following short-term TNF-α stimulation. (I) Endogenous co-IP of IKKα and IKKβ in HT29 cells with or without overexpression of HHEX and the N-terminal domain. “pLKO” indicated the pLKO vector control for gene knockdown of HHEX. The data are presented as the means ± SDs and represent 3 independent experiments in this figure. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G) was performed to assess statistical significance. * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, **** P < 0.0001.

To further investigate the mechanism by which HHEX promotes the interaction of IKKα/β, we generated a series of plasmids expressing truncated IKKα and IKKβ (24) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Intriguingly, exogenous co-IP experiments in HEK293T cells revealed that both IKKα and IKKβ interact with HHEX via the N-terminal kinase domain but not the LZ domain, which mediates IKKα/β binding and the C-terminal IKKγ/NEMO binding domain (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Notably, the overexpression of truncated IKKα (amino acids 1-672), which lacks the IKKγ binding domain, still moderately increased the levels of p-IKKα/β, p-IκBα, and p-p65 in HEK293T cells though to a lesser extent than did full-length IKKα (Supplemental Figure 4E). Interestingly, we observed that the activity of IKKγ binding–deficient truncated IKKα was also increased by the coexpression of HHEX, which suggested that HHEX might positively modulate the IKK complex independent of IKKγ (Supplemental Figure 4E). IKKγ is required for the activation of IKKα/β kinase by TNF-α in the classic NF-κB pathway (11, 25). Thus, we established stable HIEC-6 and HEK293T cells with IKKγ knockdown and assessed the effect of HHEX overexpression on TNF-α–induced activation of IKKα/β (Supplemental Figure 4, F–I). As expected, knockdown of IKKγ largely abrogated the activation of IKKα/β kinase stimulated by TNF-α in both HIEC-6 and HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). Furthermore, the increased activation of IKKα/β by HHEX overexpression was attenuated by IKKγ knockdown under both basal conditions and TNF-α–treated conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). In addition, semiendogenous co-IP revealed that HHEX did not affect the binding of IKKα/β to IKKγ (Supplemental Figure 4, J–M). These findings suggest that HHEX might positively regulate the IKKα/β complex downstream of IKKγ, which is likely independent of IKKγ.

The N-terminal domain is required for HHEX to interact with and activate the IKK complex. HHEX consists of 3 domains: an N-terminal proline-rich domain, a homeodomain for DNA binding, and an acidic C-terminal region (12). Next, we characterized the domain of HHEX that is responsible for stabilization (Figure 4E). Exogenous co-IP analysis revealed that the N-terminus of HHEX was required for its interaction with both IKKα and IKKβ (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 5A). To further explore whether the N-terminal domain mediates the pro-inflammatory function of HHEX, we generated stable HT29 and HIEC-6 cells overexpressing the HHEX N-terminal domain (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Intriguingly, overexpression of N-terminal HHEX still significantly activated the gene transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokine genes in both HT29 and HIEC-6 cells, which was comparable to that of full-length HHEX (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 5D). Consistent with these findings, the overexpression of N-terminal HHEX was sufficient to increase the phosphorylation of p65 and promote IκBα degradation in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Unsurprisingly, both endogenous co-IP in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells and semiendogenous co-IP in HEK293T cells confirmed that the N-terminal domain of HHEX increases the interaction between IKKα and IKKβ (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Collectively, these data suggest that HHEX interacts with and activates the IKK complex through its N-terminal domain.

TNF-α stabilizes the HHEX protein via IKKα kinase in IECs. We noted that TNF-α treatment not only increased endogenous HHEX protein levels but also dramatically increased the protein levels of FLAG-HHEX in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells after 12 hours/24 hours of TNF-α treatment, which suggested that TNF-α might stabilize the HHEX protein (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Strikingly, FLAG-HHEX protein levels were upregulated 30 minutes after TNF-α treatment in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells (Figure 2, D and E). First, we confirmed the increase in endogenous HHEX protein levels induced by TNF-α treatment in a time-dependent manner, while the HHEX mRNA levels were stable in the HT29 and HIEC-6 cells treated with TNF-α (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Treatment with the NF-κB inhibitor BAY11-7082 abrogated the increase in HHEX protein levels induced by TNF-α treatment (Figure 5B). Similar results were observed in the TNF-α–treated intestinal organoids in vitro and in the DSS-induced colitis mouse model in vivo (Figure 5, C–E). Next, we examined the impact of TNF-α on HHEX protein stability. As expected, TNF-α prolonged the half-life of the HHEX protein in HT29 cells (Figure 5F). Treatment with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 substantially increased HHEX protein levels, whereas treatment with the lysosome inhibitor CQ had a minimal effect, indicating that HHEX undergoes protein degradation via the proteasome (Figure 5G). Consistent with the above observations, the overexpression of IKKα but not the kinase-dead mutant IKKαK44M led to increased protein levels of endogenous HHEX in HEK293T, HT29, and HIEC-6 cells (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6C). In addition, ubiquitination analysis of HHEX revealed that overexpression of IKKα inhibited K48-linked polyubiquitination of HHEX (Figure 5I). Furthermore, upon TNF-α stimulation, HHEX was stabilized to further activate IKK complex via promoting IKKα/IKKβ interaction in IECs (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Taken together, our findings indicate that the pro-inflammatory protein HHEX can be stabilized by TNF-α in IECs in a manner dependent on the kinase activity of IKKα.

Figure 5 TNF-α stabilizes the HHEX protein via IKKα kinase in IECs. (A) Western blot analysis of HHEX expression in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for the indicated times. (B) Western blot analysis of HHEX expression and the activation status of the NF-κB pathway in HT29 cells treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) alone or in combination with BAY11-7082 (30 μM) for the indicated times. (C) Western blot analysis of HHEX expression in colons from 3 pairs of control and DSS-treated mice. (D) IHC was used to examine HHEX expression in human colonoids after exposure to TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for the indicated times. (E) IHC was used to examine HHEX expression in colon tissues from the control and DSS-induced mice (magnification: 200×, upper panels; 400×, lower panels). (F) TNF-α stimulation increased the HHEX half-life in HT29 cells. The cells were pretreated with or without TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for 16 hours and then treated with cycloheximide (CHX) (75 μg/mL) for the indicated times before Western blot analysis. (G) Western blot analysis of HHEX expression in the HT29 cells treated with MG132 (10 μM) for 6 hours or chloroquine (CQ) (30 μM) for 24 hours. (H) IKKαWT but not IKKαK44M increased HHEX protein expression. Western blot analysis of HHEX expression in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells with or without overexpression of IKKαWT or IKKαK44M. (I) IKKαWT but not IKKαK44M reduced the level of HHEX K48-linked ubiquitination. Western blot analysis of the level of HHEX ubiquitination in HEK293T cells with or without MYC-IKKαWT or MYC-IKKαK44M overexpression. “pLVX” indicated the pLVX vector control for IKKα overexpression. The data are representative of 3 independent experiments in this figure.

HHEX protein degradation is regulated by MID2-mediated K48-linked ubiquitination. We performed IP-MS/MS analysis of HHEX in HT29 cells but failed to identify the E3 ligase that ubiquitinates HHEX. We also performed exogenous co-IP by screening the E3 ligase expression plasmids constructed previously in-house and detected the interaction between HHEX and the E3 ligase MID2 (Figure 6, A and B). We confirmed the HHEX/MID2 interaction by semiendogenous co-IP in both HEK293T and HIEC-6 cells (Figure 6, C and D). MID2, encoded by the TRIM1 gene, belongs to the tripartite motif (TRIM) protein family and contains a RING domain, 2 B-box zinc fingers, and a coiled-coil domain, which confer E3 ubiquitin ligase activity (26). Transient overexpression of MID2 in HEK293T cells, as well as stable overexpression in HT29 and HIEC-6 cells, resulted in reduced HHEX protein levels (Figure 6, E and F). Moreover, MID2 overexpression no longer affected HHEX protein levels in MG132-treated cells (Figure 6, E and F). The overexpression of MID2 also decreased the half-life of the HHEX protein, which further demonstrated that MID2 promotes HHEX protein degradation (Figure 6, G and H). Consistently, MID2 overexpression upregulated the K48-linked ubiquitination of HHEX (Figure 6I). In conclusion, MID2 promotes HHEX degradation through K48-linked ubiquitination, highlighting a key regulatory mechanism in controlling HHEX protein levels.

Figure 6 HHEX protein degradation is regulated by MID2-mediated K48-linked ubiquitination. (A) Co-IP of exogenous FLAG-HHEX and HA-MID2 in HEK293T cells. (B) Co-IP of exogenous HA-HHEX and FLAG-MID2 in HEK293T cells. (C and D) Semiendogenous co-IP of exogenous FLAG-HHEX and endogenous MID2 in HEK293T (C) and HIEC-6 (D) cells. (E and F) MID2 reduced HHEX protein expression. Western blot analysis of HHEX expression in HEK293T (E), HIEC-6, and HT29 (F) cells with or without MID2 overexpression. The cells were treated with or without MG132 (10 μM) for 6 hours before Western blot analysis. (G and H) Overexpression of MID2 reduced the HHEX half-life in HEK293T (G) and HT29 (H) cells. The cells were treated with CHX (75 μg/mL) for the indicated times before Western blot analysis. (I) MID2 increased the level of HHEX K48-linked ubiquitination. Western blot analysis of the level of HHEX ubiquitination in HEK293T cells with or without MYC-MID2 overexpression. “pLVX” indicated the pLVX vector control for MID2 overexpression. The data are representative of 3 independent experiments in this figure.

IKKα phosphorylates HHEX at S213 to stabilize the HHEX protein by disrupting the HHEX/MID2 interaction. Next, we assessed whether IKKα affects the interaction between HHEX and its E3 ligase MID2. By performing exogenous co-IP in HEK293T cells, we found that the overexpression of IKKα but not the IKKαK44M mutant diminished the interaction between HHEX and MID2 (Supplemental Figure 7A). Similar results were obtained in HIEC-6 cells through semiendogenous co-IP (Figure 7A). Additionally, TNF-α treatment weakened the HHEX/MID2 interaction in both HEK293T and HIEC-6 cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). The minimal effect of the kinase-dead mutant IKKαK44M prompted us to explore whether IKKα can phosphorylate HHEX to modulate its degradation. By using a pan–phospho-Ser antibody, we observed that HHEX is a phosphorylated protein and that the overexpression of IKKα increased the phosphorylation level of HHEX (Figure 7C). The PhosphoSite database is a data portal consisting of numerous protein posttranslational modifications identified by large-scale proteomics and substrate sequence specificities for more than 300 protein Ser/Thr kinases (27, 28). Public phosphoproteomic studies have revealed 5 phosphorylation sites in HHEX (S53, S127, S163, S213, and S214). Interestingly, on the basis of the recently profiled substrate specificities for the human Ser/Thr kinome, only S213 was reliably predicted to be phosphorylated by IKKα (28). Furthermore, overexpression of IKKα did not affect the phosphorylation levels of phosphodeficient HHEXS213A (Figure 7D). We also developed a site-specific antibody recognizing p-Ser213 HHEX. The antibody’s specificity for recognizing this phosphorylation was validated by dot blot experiments (Supplemental Figure 7D). Consistent with the results obtained with the pan–phospho-Ser antibody, Western blot analysis revealed that the p-S213 signal was lost in the HHEXS213A mutant, supporting the specificity of the p-Ser213 HHEX antibody (Figure 7E). The p-S213 level of WT HHEX was dramatically increased by coexpressing WT but not kinase-dead mutant IKKα (Figure 7E). Furthermore, we observed that TNF-α treatment induced rapid S213 phosphorylation of HHEX in primary intestinal organoids, correlating with activation of IKK kinase (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 IKKα phosphorylates HHEX at S213 to stabilize the HHEX protein by disrupting the HHEX/MID2 interaction. (A and B) The interaction between HHEX and MID2 was reduced under inflammatory conditions. Semiendogenous co-IP of exogenous FLAG-HHEX and endogenous MID2 in HIEC-6 cells with or without overexpression of MYC-IKKαWT or MYC-IKKαK44M (A). Semiendogenous co-IP of exogenous FLAG-HHEX and endogenous MID2 in HIEC-6 cells with or without TNF-α (10 ng/mL) stimulation for 24 hours (B). (C) Western blot analysis of the pan-phosphorylation level of HHEX in HEK293T cells with or without overexpression of MYC-IKKαWT or MYC-IKKαK44M. (D) Western blot analysis of the panphosphorylation level of HHEXWT or HHEXS213A in HEK293T cells with or without overexpression of MYC-IKKα. (E) Western blot analysis of the phosphorylation level of the S213 site in HEK293T cells with or without overexpression of MYC-IKKαWT or MYC-IKKαK44M. (F) Western blot analysis of the phosphorylation level of the S213 site in colonic organoids following short-term TNF-α stimulation. (G) Semiendogenous co-IP of exogenous FLAG-HHEX with endogenous MID2 and IKKα and Western blot analysis of S213 phosphorylation levels in control and FLAG-HHEX–overexpressing HIEC-6 cells following short-term TNF-α stimulation. (H) The mRNA levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in HHEXWT, HHEXS213A-overexpressing, and HHEXS213E-overexpressing, and control HT29 cells were measured via qRT-PCR. The cells were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for the indicated times before qRT-PCR analysis. The data are presented as the means ± SDs and represent 3 independent experiments in this figure. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H) was performed to assess statistical significance. * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001, **** P < 0.0001.

Next, we assessed the impact of phosphorylation of S213 by IKKα on the interaction between HHEX and MID2. Although the S213A mutation had a minimal effect on the HHEX/MID2 interaction, probably due to the relatively low basal IKKα activity in HEK293T cells, the phosphomimetic HHEXS213E exhibited less binding to MID2 than HHEXWT did (Supplemental Figure 7E). In addition, overexpression of IKKα did not diminish the interaction between HHEXS213A/HHEXS213E and MID2, which suggested that S213 phosphorylation by IKKα attenuated the HHEX/MID2 interaction (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Correspondingly, overexpression of IKKαWT but not IKKαK44M inhibited the MID2-mediated ubiquitination of HHEX (Supplemental Figure 7H). Overexpression of MID2 still increased the ubiquitination level of HHEXS213A and HHEXS213E but slightly increased the ubiquitination level of HHEXS213E compared with HHEXWT (Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Ubiquitination of HHEXS213A and HHEXS213E by MID2 was not impaired by IKKα overexpression (Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Additionally, semiendogenous co-IP analysis of the FLAG-HHEX/MID2 interaction showed that TNF-α treatment led to both rapid dissociation of FLAG-HHEX/MID2 and increased p-S213 level of FLAG-HHEX in HIEC-6 and HT29 cells (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 7K).

Then, we evaluated the functional effects of S213 phosphorylation on HHEX stability and its pro-inflammatory role upon TNF-α stimulation. HT29 cells stably overexpressing HHEXWT, HHEXS213A, or HHEXS213E were generated (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Half-life experiments revealed that TNF-α treatment did not alter the half-life of HHEXS213A or HHEXS213E proteins (Supplemental Figure 8C). HHEXS213A exhibited a shorter half-life than HHEXWT, while the HHEXS213E protein was relatively more stable (Supplemental Figure 8C). Consistent with these results, phosphodeficient HHEXS213A cells presented reduced activation of inflammatory cytokine gene expression after TNF-α treatment (Figure 7H). Interestingly, the phosphomimetic HHEXS213E also reduced the activation of a subset of cytokine genes, such as IL-6 and IL-8, which needs to be explored in future studies (Figure 7H). Nevertheless, these results indicate that IKKα kinase can phosphorylate HHEX at S213 and that S213 phosphorylation leads to attenuated interaction with MID2, MID2-mediated K48-linked ubiquitination, and subsequent protein degradation of HHEX.

HHEX positively modulates noncanonical NF-κB signaling in IECs. Given the important role of IKKα in noncanonical NF-κB signaling and the HHEX/IKKα positive feedback loop in canonical NF-κB signaling, we investigated whether HHEX could regulate noncanonical NF-κB signaling in IECs. LTβR is highly expressed in HT29 cells, a cell line which is widely used for studying noncanonical NF-κB signaling in IECs (29). HT29 cells were treated with LTα1β2 complex to activate noncanonical NF-κB signaling, and we assessed the gene expression of noncanonical NF-κB–dependent cytokines, such as CXCL12 and CXCL13 (30, 31). Interestingly, stable overexpression of HHEX enhanced the mRNA levels of CXCL12 and CXCL13 at the basal level and after LTα1β2 treatment (Figure 8A). Consistently, HHEX overexpression increased the level of p-IKK, cleavage of p100, and subsequent production of p52 induced by LTα1β2 (Figure 8, B and C). Dimerization and hexamer formation of IKKα are critical for IKKα activation in the noncanonical NF-κB pathway (32). Importantly, we observed that overexpression of HHEX could promote IKKα/IKKα interactions, which could further lead to the activation of IKKα (Figure 8D). Similar to the result of TNF-α treatment, activation of noncanonical NF-κB signaling by LTα1β2 also led to upregulation of HHEX protein level (Figure 8, B and C). In addition, semiendogenous co-IP analysis showed the rapid dissociation of FLAG-HHEX/MID2 upon LTα1β2 treatment in HT29 cells, which was correlated with increased p-S213 level of FLAG-HHEX (Figure 8E). A previous study reported the vital role of epithelial noncanonical NF-κB signaling in M cell (microfold cell) maintenance (33). We reanalyzed the colon samples of Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice and examined the expressions of M cell markers SPIB and glycoprotein 2 (GP2) in intestines (34, 35). We observed the decreased mRNA levels of SpiB and Gp2 and GP2-positive cell numbers in the colons from Villin-Hhexfl/fl mice, which suggests the decreased M cells in intestinal Hhex-KO mice (Figure 8, F and G). Together, these data indicate that HHEX could be a positive regulator of noncanonical NF-κB signaling in IECs.