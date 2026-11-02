Anti-PLA2R autoantibodies induce complement activation via IgG subclass–dependent epitope pairings in membranous nephropathy

Isolation of anti-PLA2R mAbs from the blood of patients with PLA2R-associated MN. To elucidate the complement activation capacities of human anti-PLA2R autoantibodies, we isolated 14 anti-PLA2R mAbs using flow cytometry–based single B cell sorting of blood from 4 patients with MN (Table 1). All patients tested positive for anti-PLA2R antibodies according to a commercial ELISA kit (Figure 1A). According to the 2021 Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) clinical practice guidelines (29), 17 of 73 (23%) patients with MN had antibody concentrations within the non-high-titer range and 16 of 73 (22%) patients exceeded the high-titer threshold. Four patients with MN who had a high titer of anti-PLA2R antibodies were selected for antibody cloning. In these patients, IgG4 was found to be the dominant circulating anti-PLA2R IgG subclass, but IgG1 and IgG3 were also present (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Generation of anti-PLA2R mAbs from peripheral blood of patients with PLA2R-associated MN. (A) Anti-PLA2R antibody levels as measured by ELISA in healthy individuals (Hc) and patients with PLA2R-associated MN (Pt). The dotted line indicates the cutoff for positivity (13 RU/mL) using the ELISA kit. (B) IgG subclass–specific anti-PLA2R antibody levels as measured by ELISA in the 4 patients with MN (Pt) who had the highest titers according to the data in A. The cutoff (dotted line) represents the mean plus 3 SDs of the levels measured in healthy individuals (Hc). Data are presented as the mean. (C) Reactivity of polyclonal anti-PLA2R antibodies (anti-PLA2R [α-PLA2R Abs], 1 μg/mL) and 14 anti-PLA2R mAbs with recombinant PLA2R (645 ng/mL) as measured by ELISA. Data are presented as the mean ± SD for 2 independent experiments. (D) Western blot showing the reactivity of 14 anti-PLA2R mAbs and polyclonal anti-PLA2R antibodies (α-PLA2R Abs, 1 μg/mL) with recombinant PLA2R (100 ng/well). The experiment was performed twice independently. MN, membranous neuropathy.

Table 1 Genetic features of anti-PLA2R mAbs

We then used recombinant soluble PLA2R (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191995DS1) as bait to isolate single, PLA2R-specific B cells via a single-cell sorting platform (Supplemental Figure 2) (30). We isolated 120 memory B cells and their B cell receptor repertoire was subcloned into IgG1 plasmids and expressed in HEK cells. Fourteen of the mAb clones showed binding to PLA2R by both ELISA and Western blotting (Figure 1, C and D).

Genetic analysis of the 14 mAbs provided their IgH, IgK, and IgL sequences. Of the 14 mAbs, 6 were IgG4, 4 were IgG1, 2 were IgG3, and 2 were IgG2, and κ was the predominant light chain. The mAbs 2G7, 2F10, and 2H2, sharing the IGHV1-69-D2-15-J6 and IGKV3-20-J4 coding sequences, were identified as identical clonotypes originating from a single donor, albeit ones that exhibited variations in somatic hypermutation. Furthermore, the J1-1 region within the IGKJ gene emerged as the predominant group in 10 of the 14 mAb clones, but no dominant V region gene was found (Table 1). The 14 mAbs had undergone somatic mutations, with an average of 14.4 ± 2.3, 9.7 ± 3.2, and 13.5 ± 1.5 mutations in the IgH, Igκ, and Igλ V genes, respectively. Compared with healthy controls, the average mutation rates in the IgH and Igκ V genes were similar, while the mutation rate in the Igλ V genes was twice as high, suggesting the involvement of T cell–dependent B cell maturation (31). Together, these experiments show the successful generation of patient-derived anti-PLA2R mAbs.

Epitope mapping of patient-derived mAbs. We mapped the epitope regions bound by the mAbs using a series of truncated PLA2R versions (ΔF–Δ7 and the CysR singular domain; Figure 2A). Western blot assays revealed that the 14 mAbs recognized 3 distinct domains: CysR (7 clones), CTLD1 (6 clones), and CTLD6 (1 clone) (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3). The high prevalence of CysR- and CTLD1-reactive mAbs is consistent with studies analyzing serum from patients with MN, in which CysR and CTLD1 were identified as major binding domains (18, 32). We further performed a cross-competition assay with sandwich orientation through biolayer interferometry (BLI) to analyze potential competition for PLA2R binding. These epitope binning experiments demonstrated that several of the mAbs compete for binding to CysR and CTLD1 (Figure 2C). Of note, the CysR-reactive anti-PLA2R mAbs 2G7 and 1G5, as well as the CTLD1-reactive anti-PLA2R mAb 1E6 exhibited binding interference between the CysR and CTLD1 domains (Figure 2C). The CysR-reactive mAb 2G7, as a representative example, showed binding interference with most mAbs targeting CTLD1 (4 of 6), suggesting that the binding site of 2G7 spans from the CysR to the CTLD1 domain, likely due to the spatial proximity of these 2 domains within PLA2R. In contrast to the 2G7, 1G5, and 1E6 mAbs, the other 11 mAbs exhibited restricted binding epitopes and only occasionally interfered with the binding of mAbs targeting the same domain (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Binding characteristics of the anti-PLA2R mAbs. (A) Scheme of the PLA2R structure and the PLA2R mutants that were used for the identification of the epitope areas targeted by the patient-derived mAbs (upper panel). Representative Western blot analyses of recombinant PLA2R and PLA2R mutants with anti-PLA2R mAbs. The results for 3 different mAbs (targeting CysR, CTLD1, and CTLD6) are shown (lower panel). MW, molecular weight. (B) Schematic illustration summarizing the binding sites of the 14 isolated mAbs. (C) Results of epitope binning experiments using BLI analysis. “–” indicates the absence of cobinding to PLA2R, suggesting competition of the 2 clones; “+” indicates the presence of cobinding to PLA2R. (D) Scatter plot of equilibrium K D values of the 14 anti-PLA2R mAbs derived from the BLI experiments shown in Table 2. K D values were determined on the basis of the dissociation (off-rate, y axis) and association (on-rate, x axis) of the mAbs.

The affinities of these mAbs for PLA2R were characterized by equilibrium dissociation constants (K D ) ranging from 1.16 × 10–8 to 3 × 10–11 M, as measured by BLI. The presence of somatic hypermutations and the binding affinities of these antibodies, ranging from 10–8 to 10–11 M, were consistent with established benchmarks for autoantibodies (30). The observed kinetic association rates (k a ) ranged from 8.3 × 104 to 8.6 × 105 1/Ms, while the binding affinities, quantified by kinetic dissociation rates (k d ), were between 7.18 × 10–6 and 9.93 × 10–3 1/s (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 5). Of note, the K D metrics for the IgG1 Fc clones were mostly lower than 10–9 M, implying superior affinity compared with the IgG4 Fc clones, which were all higher than 10–9 M (Figure 2D).

Table 2 Binding kinetics of the anti-PLA2R mAbs as analyzed by BLI

In patients with primary MN, IgG4 antibodies colocalize with PLA2R at the glomerular filtration barrier (3). We therefore assessed the binding of the anti-PLA2R mAbs to membrane-expressed PLA2R by staining of PLA2R-EGFP–overexpressing HEK293 cells. Anti-PLA2R mAb staining colocalized with PLA2R-EGFP signals, demonstrating that the anti-PLA2R mAbs also recognized PLA2R when expressed on the cell surface (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Additionally, we established a podocyte cell line (AB8/13) that stably overexpressed membrane PLA2R-EGFP through lentivirus-mediated transduction followed by FACS (further referred to as PLA2R-AB8/13 or PLA2R-expressing podocytes). PLA2R was expressed in both differentiated and undifferentiated podocytes (Supplemental Figure 6B), and anti-PLA2R mAbs, but not control IgG, bound to PLA2R-expressing podocytes (Supplemental Figure 6C). Together, these results demonstrate that anti-PLA2R mAbs derived from patients with MN, although exhibiting diverse binding affinity, can bind to both soluble PLA2R and membrane-expressed PLA2R and favor the CysR and CTLD1 regions, irrespective of the subclass.

Complement-dependent target cell lysis of individual mAbs. As complement activation is a central pathogenic driver of MN (33), we evaluated the capacity of different anti-PLA2R IgG subclasses to initiate complement activation by complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) assays. We found that all anti-PLA2R mAbs of the IgG4 subclass had no effect on cell viability of both WT and PLA2R-expressing podocytes (Figure 3A). We then reengineered the anti-PLA2R mAbs as IgG1, which can bind C1q and activate the classical complement pathway. Interestingly, we observed that the 1E12 mAb, which recognizes CTLD1, induced moderate CDC of PLA2R-expressing podocytes, resulting in 76% cell viability (Figure 3A). This effect was specific for the IgG1 Fc backbone, as the IgG4 variant showed no CDC effect (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 CDC induction by anti-PLA2R mAbs using PLA2R-expressing podocytes as target cells. (A) CDC assays using individual anti-PLA2R mAbs of IgG4 and IgG1 subclasses (antibody concentration: 10 μg/mL). Experiments were performed using both the untransduced parental podocyte line (AB8/13, gray) and the PLA2R-expressing podocyte line (PLA2R-AB8/13). (B) CDC assay comparing the 1E12 mAb clone of IgG1 with IgG4. (C) CDC assays using individual anti-PLA2R mAbs at different concentrations. Experiments were performed without serum as well as with heat-inactivated serum as negative controls. (D) CDC assays using different combinations of anti-PLA2R mAbs. (E) CDC assays using the CTLD1-reactive mAb (1B10 mAb, 1 μg/mL) paired with the other mAbs. (F) CDC assays using the CysR-reactive mAb (2B8 mAb, 1 μg/mL) paired with the other mAbs. Results represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D) or 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (E and F). Ctrl., control. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

To further investigate CDC by anti-PLA2R mAbs, we selected the representative clones 2B8 and 1B7 (both CysR reactive) as well as 1B10 and 1E12 (both CTLD1 reactive) and found that 1E12 induced substantial target cell lysis at a concentration of 50 ng/mL or higher. Additionally, 2B8, but not 1B10 or 1B7, induced moderate CDC activation, leading to 17% cell lysis at higher concentrations (Figure 3C). CDC induced by the 1E12 and 2B8 mAbs was abrogated by heat inactivation of the serum that was used as a source of complement (Figure 3C). These findings indicate that most anti-PLA2R mAbs, even if in an IgG1 format, typically do not induce higher-degree, complement-dependent podocyte lysis.

Anti-PLA2R mAb epitope pairing induces CDC. We next investigated the potential synergistic effects of antibodies targeting distinct epitopes in CysR and CTLD1, the major epitope-containing domains in PLA2R (20, 32, 34). Although 1B10, reactive with CTLD1, did not induce CDC of mPLA2R-podocytes alone (Figure 3C), the addition of 2B8, reactive with CysR, resulted in significant lysis of 59% of target cells (Figure 3D). On the basis of this observation and the initial epitope binning results (Figure 2C), we selected mAbs with confirmed cobinding capacity for a detailed systematic functional assessment.

The combination of 2 anti-PLA2R mAbs targeting the same domain, either CysR (2B8 and 1B7) or CTLD1 (1B10 and 2F1), resulted in increased CDC compared with the effect of each mAb alone, with 38% and 36% of target cells lysed, respectively (Figure 3D). The combinations of 2 mAbs targeting 2 different domains, specifically 2B8 (CysR reactive) and 1B10 (CTLD1 reactive), elicited a significantly higher level of CDC than did combinations targeting the same domain, and we observed this enhancement in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3D).

We further investigated whether combining 3 mAbs that can independently bind to PLA2R could further enhance CDC. The combinations included (a) 1 CysR-reactive mAb (2B8) with 2 CTLD1-reactive mAbs (1B10 and 2F1), (b) 1 CTLD1-reactive mAb (1B10) with 2 CysR-reactive mAbs (2B8 and 1B7), and (c) 1 CTLD6-reactive mAb (2B12) with both a CTLD1-reactive (1B10) mAb and a CysR-reactive mAb (2B8). None of these triple combinations induced a CDC that was higher than the 2B8-1B10 pair (Figure 3D). Notably, the enhanced CDC observed with the CTLD1-reactive mAb 1B10 was consistently reproduced when combined with any CysR-reactive mAb or with the CTLD1-reactive mAb 2F1, but not when combined with CTLD1-reactive mAbs that lacked cobinding ability (Figure 3E). Similarly, 2B8 enhanced CDC when paired with any CTLD1-reactive mAb or with the CysR-reactive mAb 1B7, but not when combined with CysR-reactive mAbs that lacked cobinding ability (Figure 3F). Importantly, we observed no target cell lysis after heat inactivation of the serum that was used as the source of complement (Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these results demonstrate that, in vitro, pairing of anti-PLA2R mAbs targeting distinct PLA2R domains synergistically enhanced CDC activity and that combining 3 mAbs with cobinding capacity did not further increase CDC when compared with combining only 2 mAbs.

Epitope pairing enhances complement activation and glomerular injury in vivo. Human PLA2R–transgenic mouse models recapitulate key features of MN, including glomerular IgG and complement deposition (15–17). We used human PLA2R–expressing recombination activating gene 2–deficient (Rag2−/−) mice to investigate whether epitope pairing determines complement activation and podocyte injury in vivo (16). We initially injected mice with either a single anti-PLA2R mAb (2B8 or 1B7 targeting CysR as well as 1B10 or 2F1 targeting CTLD1), a combination of 2 mAbs (2B8/1B7, 2B8/1B10, 1B10/2F1), a combination of 3 mAbs (2B8/1B7/1B10, 2B8/1B10/2F1), and a combination of 4 mAbs (2B8/1B7/1B10/2F1) (Figure 4A). All mAbs were on a mouse IgG2a (mIgG2a) backbone, which resembles human IgG1 in its capacity to bind C1q and activate the classical pathway of complement (35).

Figure 4 Epitope pairing of anti-PLA2R mAbs enhances complement deposition in vivo. (A) Schematic of the antibody transfer experiment and injection regimen in hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice. (B) Serum anti-PLA2R levels as measured by ELISA on days 2 and 10. (C) Albuminuria was measured by the urinary albumin/creatinine ratio after antibody transfer. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images of glomeruli from hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 10 days after antibody transfer showing mIgG costained with the GBM marker laminin. Lower panels represent enlargements of the boxed areas in the upper panels. Scale bar: 20 μm. Original magnification ×63; insets ×5 relative to the original images. (E) Quantification of glomerular mIgG deposition (MFI) in hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 10 days after antibody transfer. (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of glomeruli from hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 10 days after antibody transfer showing C3 costained with wheat germ agglutinin (WGA). Lower panels represent enlargements of the boxed areas in the upper panels. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Quantification of glomerular C3 deposition (MFI) 10 days after antibody transfer. Data in E and G are shown as the mean ± SEM.

After injection, circulating levels of anti-PLA2R antibody were similar between the different groups, and the mice did not develop significant albuminuria during the 10-day observation period (Figure 4, B and C). We analyzed histology 10 days after mAb transfer for mIgG and C3 deposition. Confocal microscopy revealed a granular staining pattern for mIgG at the subepithelial aspect of the glomerular basement membrane, which increased with the number of injected mAbs (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8). Notably, C3 was only scarcely detected in mice receiving 1 or 2 mAbs, was increasingly present in mice receiving 3 mAbs, and was markedly present in mice receiving 4 mAbs (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 8). Together, these experiments demonstrate that glomerular mIgG and complement deposition increased when mAbs targeting distinct epitopes in PLA2R were paired.

As MN is a disease of chronic glomerular immune complex accumulation (36), we immunized another cohort of mice 2 times with higher doses using the combination of 4 mAbs (Figure 5A), which had previously induced a most prominent glomerular complement deposition (Figure 4, F and G), and observed the mice for a total of 30 days. Serum samples collected on days 10 and 30 confirmed the presence of circulating anti-PLA2R antibodies (Figure 5B). Interestingly, mice injected with 4 anti-PLA2R mAbs developed albuminuria after the second injection, which increased over time and was significant toward the end of the observation period (Figure 5C). Confocal microscopy demonstrated significant deposition of mIgG and C3 along the glomerular capillary wall after 30 days (Figure 5, D–G). Electron microscopic analyses revealed podocyte foot process broadening and sparse electron-dense deposits at the subepithelial aspect of the glomerular basement membrane (GBM) in mice after receiving 4 mAbs, but not in control mice (Figure 5H). Together, these in vivo data provide evidence that epitope pairing and cobinding of multiple anti-PLA2R antibodies promoted complement activation and subsequent kidney injury.

Figure 5 Epitope pairing by 4 anti-PLA2R mAbs enhances complement activation and proteinuria in vivo. (A) Schematic of the antibody transfer experiment and injection regimen in hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice. (B) Serum anti-PLA2R levels were measured by ELISA on days 11 and 30. (C) Albuminuria as measured by the urinary albumin/creatinine ratio after antibody transfer. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images of glomeruli from hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 30 days after antibody transfer showing mIgG costained with the GBM marker laminin. Lower panels represent enlargements of the boxed areas in the upper panels. Scale bar: 20 μm. Original magnification ×63; insets ×5 relative to the original images. (E) Quantification of glomerular mIgG deposition (MFI) in hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 30 days after antibody transfer. (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of glomeruli from hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 30 days after antibody transfer showing C3 costained with WGA. Lower panels represent enlargements of the boxed areas in the upper panels. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Quantification of glomerular C3 deposition (MFI) 30 days after antibody transfer. (H) Electron microscopic analysis of the glomerular filtration barrier in hPLA2R1-transgenic Rag2–/– mice 30 days after antibody transfer. Asterisks indicate podocyte foot process broadening, arrow point at electron dense deposits. Scale bars: 1 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA (C) and 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (E and G).

Epitope pairing by anti–PLA2R IgG1 and IgG3 mAbs potentiates complement activation. Anti–PLA2R IgG1 and IgG3 are present in the vast majority of patients with PLA2R-associated MN in both the serum and in glomerular immune deposits (24, 25, 37), but how they activate the complement system is incompletely understood. IgG3, like IgG1, is known to bind C1q and induce complement activation via the classical pathway (24). We therefore tested the effect of IgG3 in CDC by converting the 2B8 and 1B10 mAbs into an IgG3 format. We found that combining 2 IgG3 mAbs, 2 IgG1 mAbs, or 1 IgG3 and 1 IgG1 mAb all induced similar levels of target cell lysis (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 CDC activation by different anti-PLA2R mAb IgG subclasses. (A) CDC assays using a CTLD1-reactive mAb (1B10 mAb, 1 μg/mL) and a CysR-reactive mAb (2B8 mAb, 1 μg/mL) on IgG1 and IgG3 Fc backbones. (B) CDC assays using a CTLD1-reactive mAb (1B10 mAb, 1 μg/mL) and a CysR-reactive mAb (2B8 mAb, 1 μg/mL) on IgG1 and IgG4 Fc backbones. (C) CDC assays using different concentrations of combined CysR- and CTLD1-reactive IgG1 mAbs in the presence of control and anti–PLA2R IgG4 mAbs (at a fixed concentration of 10 μg/mL). (D) CDC assays using different concentrations of control and anti–PLA2R IgG4 mAbs in the presence of combined CysR- and CTLD1-reactive IgG1 mAbs (at a fixed concentration of 0.2 μg/mL). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (A and B) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C and D). Asterisks in C and D indicate the comparison with the IgG4 control group.

As IgG4 is the dominant IgG subclass of anti-PLA2R autoantibodies (3), we investigated the effect of the IgG4 subclass on the synergistic activation of CDC when targeting paired epitopes (CysR and CTLD1). As expected, neither a single anti-PLA2R IgG4 mAb nor the combination of 2 anti-PLA2R IgG4 mAbs targeting distinct epitopes in PLA2R induced CDC (Figure 6B). However, both the CysR- and the CTLD1-directed IgG4 mAbs significantly enhanced CDC when paired with a CysR- or CTLD1-directed IgG1 mAb (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 9). This CDC activation by an IgG1-IgG4 pair was less prominent than that of 2 IgG1 molecules, but the experiments indicated that anti–PLA2R IgG4 could augment CDC when combined with an anti–PLA2R IgG1.

We then tested how the presence of anti–PLA2R IgG4 affects CDC induced by anti-IgG1 molecules using 2 different approaches. First, the combination of a CysR-targeted mAb (2B8) and a CTLD1-targeted mAb (1B10) was tested at different concentrations in CDC assays, in the presence of a control IgG4 or different anti-PLA2R IgG4 mAbs at fixed concentrations (10 μg/mL) (Figure 6C). Although the combination of the 2 anti–PLA2R IgG1 mAbs induced CDC at all the tested concentrations in the presence of a control IgG4, the addition of 1 or 2 anti-PLA2R IgG4 mAbs targeting the same epitope(s) significantly decreased target cell lysis (Figure 6C). This effect decreased with increasing concentrations of the 2 IgG1 mAbs. Second, the combination of a CysR- (2B8) and a CTLD1-targeted mAb (1B10) was tested at a fixed concentration (0.2 μg/mL), with IgG4 mAbs being added at increasing concentrations (Figure 6D). Although the combination of the 2 anti–PLA2R IgG1 mAbs induced stable CDC when a control IgG4 mAb was added, the addition of 1 or 2 anti–PLA2R IgG4 mAbs decreased CDC in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 6D). In summary, these experiments show that, although anti–PLA2R IgG4 may support IgG1 in activating the classical pathway of complement, its capacity to do so was less pronounced than that of IgG1.

Anti-PLA2R–containing IgG from patients with MN induces CDC through epitope pairings by IgG1/3. We further investigated the synergistic effect of plasma anti-PLA2R autoantibodies from patients with MN. To this end, we purified the IgG fraction from the plasma of 12 patients with PLA2R-associated MN and 10 control individuals. IgG4 was the most abundant anti-PLA2R subclass in the purified IgG fraction, but IgG1 and IgG3 were also present (Supplemental Figure 10A). While neither control nor patient IgG induced lysis of nontransduced target cells (AB8/13), the patients’ IgG induced significant lysis of PLA2R-expressing podocytes (PLA2R-AB8/13) in CDC assays, ranging from 12% to 52% (Figure 7A, left and middle panels). CDC was abolished if the serum that was used as the source of complement was heat inactivated (Figure 7A, right panel).

Figure 7 Epitope pairing and synergistic CDC activation by purified IgG from patients with PLA2R-associated membranous neuropathy. (A) CDC assays using the total IgG fraction from healthy individuals (control) and from patients with PLA2R-associated membranous neuropathy (MN) on PLA2R-expressing podocytes (PLA2R-AB8/13, left) and PLA2R-negative control podocytes (AB8/13, middle), as well as CDC assays using the total IgG fraction from patients with PLA2R-associated MN on PLA2R-expressing podocytes (PLA2R-AB8/13) using heat-inactivated serum as a source of complement (right). Data are presented as the mean. (B) Heatmap showing CysR- and CTLD1-specific reactivity of IgG1-4 present in the serum of patients with PLA2R-associated MN. An OD at 450 nm of 0.02 was set as the cutoff for positivity in this assay. (C) CDC assays using control and patient IgG with or without addition of different amounts of the CTLD1-reactive mAb (1B10). Controls included the absence of patient IgG, IgG from 2 healthy individuals, and IgG from one healthy individual in combination with an anti-CysR mAb (2B8). (D) CDC assays using patient IgG in the absence (control) or presence of recombinant CysR and CTLD1. (E) CDC assays using patient IgG in the presence of either a control IgG4 or anti-PLA2R IgG4 (10 μg/mL). Anti-PLA2R IgG4 included anti-CysR (2B8, left), anti-CTLD1 (1B10, middle), or a combination of both (right). neg.ctrl., negative control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test (D and E) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A and C).

As discussed above, anti–PLA2R IgG1 and IgG3 were strong inducers of CDC when using mAbs in vitro (Figure 6A). To further explore this using patient plasma with a more natural composition of IgG subclasses, we next determined the CysR- and CTLD1-specific IgG subclasses. Direct ELISAs revealed high levels of IgG4 antibodies reactive to both CysR and CTLD1 (Figure 7B). Although IgG1 and IgG3 antibodies reactive to CysR were detected in all patients except patient 5, IgG1 and IgG3 antibodies reactive to CTLD1 were scarce in patients 5, 12, and 13 (Figure 7B), potentially explaining the lower CDC activity observed in these patients (Supplemental Figure 10B). To further study the synergistic role of IgG1 antibodies reactive with CysR and CTLD1, we added a CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG1 mAb (1B10) to the CDC assay. The CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG1 mAb, both alone and in combination with healthy donor IgG, did not induce significant target cell lysis (Figure 7C). However, the CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG1 mAb in combination with a CysR-reactive anti-PLA2R mAb (2B8) and healthy donor IgG significantly enhanced CDC (Figure 7C). Moreover, the CTLD1-reactive mAb in combination with patient IgG (patients 5, 12, and 13) significantly enhanced CDC in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7C), underscoring the role of CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG1 autoantibodies in CDC activation, even in the absence of endogenous CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R-IgG1/IgG3 in MN.

To further investigate the synergistic effects of anti-CysR and anti-CTLD1 autoantibodies, we generated recombinant CysR and CTLD1 for neutralization assays. Both CysR and CTLD1 recombinant proteins significantly reduced CDC activity when preincubated with IgG purified from the plasma of patients with MN.

In light of the results that CysR- and CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG4 mAbs reduced CDC by CysR- and CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG1 mAbs (Figure 6, C and D), we next examined their effects on CDC mediated by patient IgG. Both the CysR-reactive IgG4 alone and the combination of the CysR- and the CTLD1-reactive mAbs significantly decreased CDC mediated by patient IgG (Figure 7E). Together, these findings highlight the critical role of CysR- and CTLD1-reactive anti–PLA2R IgG1/3 antibodies in triggering complement activation despite not being the predominant subclasses in the patients’ plasma.

Fab fragment competition to reduce complement activation. Achieving immunologic remission, defined as the disappearance of anti-PLA2R autoantibodies following immunosuppressive treatment, is an important therapeutic goal for patients with PLA2R-associated MN (38). However, current treatment strategies are not always associated with satisfactory outcomes. Drawing from our understanding that the synergistic effect of autoantibodies reactive to CysR and CTLD1 is essential for disease progression, we hypothesized that Fab fragments competitively binding to CysR or CTLD1 may attenuate CDC by anti-PLA2R autoantibodies. We generated Fab fragments from CysR-reactive (2B8) and CTLD1-reactive (1B10) mAbs and evaluated their effects on CDC activation by anti–PLA2R IgG1/3 from patients with MN whose antibodies were reactive to both CysR and CTLD1 (n = 8; Figure 8). The results demonstrated that both CysR- and CTLD1-directed Fab fragments significantly reduced target cell lysis when probed on 2 PLA2R-expressing podocyte lines (AB8/13 and LY; Figure 8, A and B). These findings highlight the critical role of synergy between CysR- and CTLD1-reactive anti-PLA2R autoantibodies as well as the importance of their Fc regions in driving complement activation in PLA2R-associated MN. Furthermore, they suggest that preventing PLA2R-autoantibody interactions on podocytes through competitive inhibition by Fab fragments may represent a potential therapeutic strategy to mitigate complement activation in patients with MN.