ER-associated degradation pathway protein SEL1L plays an evolutionarily conserved role in platelet adhesion

Sex as a biological variable. Our experiments used both male and female animals as there was no difference in phenotype between sexes.

Horses and whole-genome sequencing. Seventeen TBs (5 affected and 12 unaffected) were phenotyped in a previously published study (3). Briefly, platelets were activated with thrombin, and the amount of fibrinogen bound was quantified via flow cytometry and compared with the average of 3 unaffected horses (2). A strict cutoff of an average of 35% of fibrinogen bound by platelets or less compared with control horses was used to definitively diagnose affected horses. Whole-genome sequencing was performed on the entire group using an Illumina HiSeq 2500, at a targeted 50× coverage with paired-end 150 bp reads. Raw reads were trimmed with Trimmomatic (50), mapped to the EquCab3.0 reference genome (51) using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA-MEM) (52), and sorted by coordinate with samtools (53). PCR duplicates were removed with Picard tools (http://broadinstitute.github.io/picard/). Integrative Genome Viewer (54), was used to genotype all horses for the 2 variants shown to cause Glanzmann thrombasthenia (5–7). Freebayes (55) was used to call single nucleotide variants and small insertions/deletions. Delly was used to identify larger structural variants (56). The functional effects of the variants were predicted using SnpEff (57), and the variants were filtered by segregation using Fischer’s exact test with SnpSift (58). Associated variants were identified and filtered by predicted effect. PlateletWeb (http://plateletweb.bioapps.biozentrum.uni-wuerzburg.de/plateletweb.php) was used to identify the variants that are in and near genes known to be expressed in human platelets. KaryoploteR (59) was used to identify haploblocks among the variants that were significantly different (P < 0.0001).

Candidate gene approach. Candidate genes (AKT1, AKT2, F5, SHIP1, PIK3C2B, F2, F2R, PIK3C2A, PIK3C2G, PIK3CA, PIK3CB, PIK3CG, PIK3R1, PIK3R4, PIK3R5, and PIK3R6) were identified from previous biochemical work (4) on AET-affected platelets (Supplemental Figure 1). One kilobase of sequence up and downstream was included to account for the 5′ and 3′ untranslated regions that could harbor regulatory variants. The functional effects of the variants were predicted using SnpEff (57), and variants were filtered by segregation using Fisher’s exact test with SnpSift (58).

Equine blood processing. Blood samples were obtained from TBs at the University of California, Davis, Center for Equine Health (UCD CEH). Blood was drawn into acid citrate dextrose tubes, and platelets were separated from whole blood by density centrifugation and washed to yield washed platelets. To remove leukocytes, the washed platelets were treated with prostaglandin E1 and depleted of leukocytes using an anti-equine F6 antibody provided by Jeff Stott (University of California, Davis).

RNA isolation, RT-PCR, and RT-qPCR. RNA was extracted from leukocyte-depleted platelets using phenol-chloroform phase separation, as previously described (60), and treated with Turbo DNase (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Superscript III (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was then used to reverse transcribe 500 ng of RNA. Primers that yield products spanning 2 exons were designed for SEL1L, AL355838.1, and VIPAS39 (Supplemental Table 1), and end-point PCR was performed on a sample from a WT horse.

cDNA from leukocyte-depleted platelets (SEL1L A>G: n = 12 WT, 6 heterozygous, and 2 homozygous; VIPAS39del: n = 16 WT, 3 heterozygous, and 1 homozygous) was run in triplicate using SYBR green on an AriaMx Real-Time PCR System (Agilent). The ACTB gene was used for normalization (Supplemental Table 1), and ΔΔCt values were calculated.

Genotyping additional horses. 114 phenotyped (3) TBs were genotyped for SEL1L A>G using PCR-RFLP with the restriction enzyme HpyCH4III or for the VIPAS39 deletion by visualization on an agarose gel (Supplemental Table 1).

Flow cytometry of equine platelets. Washed equine platelets (SEL1L A>G: n = 7 WT, 5 heterozygous, and 2 homozygous alternate) were fixed in 1% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized in 0.1% NP-40, and labeled with a monoclonal SEL1L antibody conjugated to AlexaFluor488 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology; sc-377350) and a monoclonal P selectin antibody conjugated to APC (Invitrogen; 17-0626-82). Samples were analyzed on a Beckman Coulter FC500 flow cytometer, and data were analyzed with FlowJo.

TBTs. TBTs were measured on 13 horses (10 WT and 3 homozygous alternate) at the UCD CEH as previously described (61). Briefly, a template system (MedexSupply) was used on a clipped area just distal to the accessory carpal bone on the caudomedial and caudolateral aspects of the forelimbs. A sphygmomanometer cuff was placed proximal to the carpus and inflated to 40 mmHg for 60 seconds to achieve cutaneous venostasis. Blood flow from the incision was collected on grade 40 absorbent filter paper at 30-second intervals until no capillary flow was absorbed. Bleeding times were performed at a standardized time each morning on both forelimbs over 3 consecutive days and mean times determined. Blood samples for complete blood count and basic coagulation panel (prothrombin time, activated partial thromboplastin time, and fibrinogen) were obtained prior to the study to ensure no influences by changes in platelet count or clotting defects.

Immunofluorescence. Resting and thrombin-activated (bovine α-thrombin; Haematologic Technologies), washed TB platelets (10 × 106 platelets [plt]/mL) were incubated on poly-l-lysine coverslips (37°C/1 h). The platelets were then fixed with 1% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized with 0.1% NP-40, and blocked with 10% BSA. Platelets were incubated with anti–P selectin (BD Pharmaceuticals; 553742, diluted 1:10 in 5% goat serum), followed by a secondary antibody conjugated to an AF488 fluorophore (Thermo Fisher Scientific; A11006, diluted 1:20 in 5% goat serum). Both incubations were performed for 2 hours, rocking, at room temperature (RT). Next, fixed platelets were incubated with a cocktail of anti-SEL1L and anti-CD42b (Abcam; ab78298 and ab9505-500, diluted 1:200 and 1:10, respectively, in 5% goat serum), rocking overnight at 4°C. Lastly, the platelets were incubated with a cocktail of secondary antibodies conjugated to AF555 and AF405 (Thermo Fisher Scientific; A32732 and A31553, diluted 1:300 and 1:10, respectively, in 5% goat serum) for 2 hours, rocking, at RT. The stained platelets were imaged on a Leica TCS SP8 STED 3X (Leica Microsystems).

Collagen spreading assay. Washed platelets (9 × 109 plt/L) were allowed to adhere to type I collagen–coated coverslips (Electron Microscopy Sciences; 37°C/2 h), washed in buffer, and fixed in 1% paraformaldehyde (RT/1 h). The mean platelet volume of the platelet-rich plasma (PRP; n = 11 WT, 5 heterozygous, and 2 homozygous alternate) was determined. The platelets were washed and allowed to adhere to type I collagen–coated coverslips (9 × 109 plt/L; Electron Microscopy Sciences; 37°C/2 h). These were subsequently washed in buffer, fixed in 1% paraformaldehyde (RT/1 h), and mounted. The platelets were imaged using an Olympus BX62 microscope. Platelet area was determined using ImageJ 1.51K (NIH) by an observer blinded to genotype.

Human megakaryocyte differentiation. Umbilical cord blood units were collected in bags containing acid-citrate-dextrose (ACD). Adult human samples were obtained from healthy donors. Megakaryocytes were differentiated from human CD34+ cells using previously described methods (16,17). Briefly, CD34+ cells were separated by an immunomagnetic sorting technique (17). The purity of the sorted population was routinely assessed by flow cytometry to be 90 ± 4% of the total cells recovered. CD34+ cells were cultured for 13 days in Stem Span media (STEMCELL Technologies) supplemented with 10 ng/mL TPO and interleukin-11 (Peprotech); 1% penicillin-streptomycin and 1% L-glutamine (Euroclone). The culture medium was renewed every three days.

Isolation of human platelets from peripheral blood. For SEL1L protein expression analysis, human whole blood from healthy subjects was collected using ACD and processed as previously described (62). Briefly, platelets were isolated by centrifugation at 200g for 10 minutes to obtain PRP. PRP was then centrifuged at 1500g for 15 minutes in presence of 0.2 U/mL apyrase grade I and 1 μm PGE1 (Sigma-Aldrich). Platelets were then gently resuspended in Tyrode’s buffer (134 mM NaCl; 0.34 mM Na 2 HPO 4 ; 2.9 mM KCl; 12 mM NaHCO 3 ; 20 mM HEPES; 5 mM glucose; pH 6.5). Washed platelets were finally lysed with Hepes-glycerol lysis buffer (Hepes 50 mM, NaCl 150 mM, 10% glycerol, 1% Triton X-100, MgCl 2 1.5 mM, EGTA 1 mM, NaF 10 mM, PMSF 1 mM, Na 3 VO 4 1 mM, 1 μg/mL leupeptin, 1 μg/mL aprotinin). Before being lysed, purity of the platelet samples was assessed by flow cytometry, as previously described (63).

To compare SEL1L-A mRNA isoforms, whole blood was collected from healthy human donors via venipuncture into vacutainer tubes containing 3.2% sodium citrate (Greiner Bio-One). PRP was isolated by centrifuging the whole blood at 200g for 15 minutes. ACD (10×; 2.5% sodium citrate tribasic [C 6 H 9 Na 3 O 9 ], 1.5% citric acid [C 6 H 8 O 7 ], and 2% d-glucose) and apyrase (0.02 U/mL) were added to PRP to prevent platelet activation. PRP was then centrifuged at 2,000g for 10 minutes to pellet the platelets. The platelet-poor plasma (PPP) supernatant was aspirated and discarded. The remaining platelet pellet was frozen using liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C.

Immunoblotting. Human platelet and megakaryocyte protein lysates were subjected to gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) and transferred to a PVDF membrane (Bio-Rad). Membranes were probed with mAb anti-SEL1L (64) (1:200) and mAb anti–β-actin (Abcam; ab6276, 1:1,000). Immunoreactive bands were detected by horseradish peroxidase–labeled secondary antibodies (Bio-Rad; 1706516 and 1706515) using enhanced chemiluminescence reagent (Millipore). Prestained protein ladders (Bio-Rad) were used to estimate the molecular weights. Band intensities from individual Western blots were quantified by densitometric analysis using ImageJ software.

Analysis of proplatelet formation. Megakaryocyte and proplatelet yields were evaluated at the end of the cell culture as previously described (17). Briefly, 1 × 105 cells were seeded in a 24-well plate and incubated at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 fully humidified atmosphere. Proplatelets were identified as cells displaying long filamentous structures, ending with platelet-sized tips. Phase contrast images were obtained by an Olympus IX53 microscope.

For the immunofluorescence analysis, mature megakaryocytes were seeded onto 12 mm glass coverslips coated with 25 μg/mL human fibronectin (Corning) for 2 hours at RT and subsequently blocked with 1% albumin (Sigma-Aldrich) for 1 hour at RT. Megakaryocytes were harvested and plated onto coated coverslips in 24-well plates and allowed to adhere for 16 hours at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 fully humidified atmosphere. Next, cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Sigma-Aldrich), permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich), blocked with 5% BSA, and stained with anti-SEL1L (64) (1:200) and/or anti–β1-tubulin antibodies (Abcam; ab179511, 1:1,000) for 1 hour at RT and the Alexa Fluor secondary antibodies (Invitrogen; A-11034 and A-11032, 1:500) for 2 hours at RT. Nuclear counterstaining was performed using Hoechst 33258 (100 ng/mL; Sigma-Aldrich) for 3 minutes at RT. Specimens were mounted in ProLong Gold Antifade Reagent (Invitrogen). Negative controls were routinely performed by omitting the primary antibody. Immunofluorescence images were acquired by a Nikon Ti2 microscope. Megakaryocytes extending proplatelets were identified as cells extending tubulin-positive long filamentous structures ending with platelet-sized tips.

Flow cytometry analysis of megakaryocytes. For megakaryocyte differentiation analysis, cells were suspended in PBS buffer and stained with FITC anti-CD61 and PE anti-CD42b antibodies (Beckman Coulter; IM1758 and IM1417U) at RT in the dark for 30 minutes. All samples were acquired with a BD Biosciences flow cytometer. Offline data analysis was performed using Kaluza software.

Analysis of mouse Sel1l expression. Two previous RNA-seq experiments (18, 19, 65) were used to evaluate SEL1L expression across mouse megakaryocyte development and in human and mouse platelets.

Mouse blood collection and platelet isolation. Blood was drawn from the inferior vena cava of anesthetized male and female WT C57BL/6J mice (The Jackson Laboratory) 10–14 weeks of age. The blood was drawn into a syringe containing 3.8% sodium citrate at a 9:1 ratio of blood/citrate. PRP was isolated by serial centrifugation. Briefly, whole blood was centrifuged at 200g for 5 minutes. PRP supernatant was transferred to a new vial, and 500 μL of Tyrode’s buffer was added, followed by centrifugation at 200g for 5 minutes. This was repeated twice, and the resulting PRPs from 4 mice were pooled. The pools were treated with acid citrate dextrose (10×) and apyrase (0.02 U/mL). The PRP was then centrifuged at 2,000g for 10 minutes to pellet the platelets. The PPP supernatant was aspirated and discarded. The pellet was frozen using liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C.

Platelet/thrombocyte SEL1L-A expression across species. RNA from washed platelets from WT horse, human, and mouse was isolated as described above and reverse transcribed into cDNA. 5 dpf cd41-eGFP transgenic zebrafish larvae (66) with fluorescent thrombocytes were dissociated in 0.25% trypsin-EDTA and proteinase K (0.2 mg/mL) and processed as previously described (67). GFP+ thrombocytes were isolated through FACS using a BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, and RNA was isolated and reverse transcribed into cDNA as described above. RT-PCR was performed with primers based on previous work to amplify SEL1L-A (20, 68) (Supplemental Table 1). The resulting PCR product was Sanger sequenced and compared with the appropriate reference genome using BLAT (BLAST-like alignment tool) on the UCSC Genome Browser (68, 69).

Murine SEL1L conditional knockdown. Mx1-cre+ Sel1Lfl/fl and Mx1-cre− Sel1Lfl/fl mice (36, 37) were treated at 10 weeks with poly-inosine-poly-cytosine (pIpC) as previously described (37). Two weeks after the last pIpC treatment, cre+ and cre− paired littermates were used for all studies.

Mouse tail bleeding assay. pIpC-treated Mx1-cre+ Sel1Lfl/fl and Mx1-cre− Sel1Lfl/fl mice were anesthetized with ketamine/xylazine via i.p. injection and placed on a heating pad. A scalpel was used to cut 5 mm off the end of each tail, and the remaining tail was immediately placed in a tube of saline heated to 3°C and bleeding time recorded, which was determined as previously described (70, 71). Briefly, the time to cessation of bleeding was recorded, and, if rebleeding occurred after less than 1 minute, the additional time was added to the total. Experiments were terminated at 10 minutes after tail resection regardless of bleeding cessation due to ethical considerations. Following either cessation of bleeding or termination of the experiment, the tails were cauterized using a high-temperature cautery (Bovie Medical), and the mice were dosed with carprofen (5 mg/kg) for analgesia. Mice were kept under warm lights until they recovered from the anesthetic, and the cautery wound was assessed to ensure no additional bleeding. Mice were given free access to food and water, and their tails were monitored for 1 week during recovery.

Platelet perfusion over collagen. Whole blood was collected from pIpC-treated Mx1-cre+ Sel1Lfl/fl and Mx1-cre− Sel1Lfl/fl littermates through the retro-orbital space into sodium citrate. The citrated blood was incubated with DiOC 6 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 5 minutes at 3°C. Platelet adhesion was measured as previously described (38, 72). Briefly, flow chamber μ-slides (1 × 17 mm; Ibidi) were coated with 50 μg/mL equine collagen (Chronolog) overnight at 4°C and rinsed with 37°C 1× PBS. The blood was perfused over the collagen-coated chamber at 1,800 s−1, a typical arterial shear rate, by an automated syringe pump. Adhesion of the fluorescently labeled platelets was recorded using a Zeiss Axiovert 200M inverted fluorescent microscope at 40×. The videos were analyzed using 3i Slidebook. The mean fluorescence was measured at the beginning and end of perfusion. The difference was determined and normalized to the cre− mouse of each pair.

TEG. pIpC-treated Mx1-cre+ Sel1Lfl/fl and Mx1-cre− Sel1Lfl/fl siblings were anesthetized using inhaled isoflurane, and blood was drawn via the inferior vena cava. The blood was placed in 3.8% sodium citrate at a 9:1 blood/sodium citrate ratio. The blood was recalcified with 0.2 M CaCl 2 prior to performing TEG using a Haemoscope TEG 5000 Thromboelastograph Hemostasis Analyzer (Haemonetics Corp.). Coagulation parameters including R time (time to initiation of fibrin clot formation), α-angle (rate of clot formation), K time (the time until the clot reaches a strength of 20 mm), maximum amplitude (maximum clot strength), and maximum rate of thrombin generation were analyzed and compared.

Development of sel1l-KO zebrafish. A sel1l-KO zebrafish line was generated on a WT background of a hybrid of AB and TL strains (AB × TL; Zebrafish International Resource Center). Synthego’s CRISPR Design Tool was used to identify CRISPR/Cas9 sgRNA target sites in exons 3 (GAAGGUGCCAAUAUUGUGAC) and 20 (GGAUCUCAAUGUAAGUUGAG). The sgRNA was complexed with Cas9 (Synthego), injected into 1-cell embryos, and raised to adulthood. The fish were genotyped and crossed to cd41-eGFP transgenic fish (66) to establish a line with fluorescently labeled thrombocytes.

Laser-mediated endothelial injury in larval zebrafish. At 5 dpf, laser-mediated arterial endothelial injury was performed as previously described (73, 74). Briefly, the larvae were anesthetized with tricaine and mounted with 0.8% low-melting-temperature agarose on a glass coverslip. Endothelial injury was performed with a pulsed nitrogen dye laser system (Andor Technology) and analyzed on an inverted microscope (Olympus IX73) using a ×20 objective. The endothelium of the dorsal aorta at the fifth somite posterior to the anal pore was targeted with the laser. cd41-eGFP+ thrombocytes were visible under fluorescence, and the time to first thrombocyte attachment was measured (up to 2 minutes). The total number of thrombocytes that attached and time to full occlusion (up to 2 minutes) were also measured. The larvae were genotyped after the data were collected.

Thrombocyte counting. Relative thrombocyte count was measured as previously described (75). Briefly, anesthetized 5 dpf larvae were immobilized in 0.8% low-melt agarose in a glass capillary. The capillary was submerged in water and placed under a Leica MZ16FA stereomicroscope with GFP fluorescence. A 1-minute video was recorded, and VirtualDub (https://www.virtualdub.org/) was used to transform the videos into grayscale. ImageJ was used to analyze the relative thrombocyte count in each video.

Investigating SEL1L in human GWAS. The PheWeb platform (21) was used to identify complex bleeding phenotypes associated with loci in or proximal to SEL1L. The databases that were investigated were from The Michigan Genomics Initiative biobank, which included data from 51,583 individuals (22), and the Neale lab (https://pheweb.org/UKB-Neale/) using data from the UK Biobank, which contained genotypes from 337,199 individuals.

Statistics. Data analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism software. Parametric data were analyzed with a 1-way ANOVA or a 2-tailed Student’s t test. Nonparametric data were analyzed with a Mann-Whitney U test, a Kruskal-Wallis test with multiple comparisons, and a FDR correction or Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test. The GWAS included logistical regression analysis to determine association. P < 0.05 was considered a statistically significant difference.

Study approval. All horse experiments were conducted in accordance with guidelines approved by the University of California, Davis, IACUC. For all human megakaryocyte experiments, written informed consent was obtained at enrollment in accordance with the ethical committee of the IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation of Pavia and the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. Human blood for platelet isolation was obtained with written informed consent and the approval of the University of Michigan IRB. All mouse and zebrafish experiments were done in accordance with guidelines approved by the University of Michigan IACUC.

Data availability. All sequencing reads for this study have been submitted to NCBI Sequence Read Archive under PRJNA553581. Full VCF files for each candidate gene were submitted to the European Variation Archive under PRJEB33757. The variant SEL1L (c.1810A>G p.Ile604Val) has been added to the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Animals database with the identifier omia.variant:1819. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.