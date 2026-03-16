Concomitant COX-1 and COX-2 suppression is not sufficient to induce enteropathy associated with chronic NSAID use

Sex as a biological variable

Both male and female mice and humans were included throughout all experiments and analyzed separately versus combined to account for sex as a biological variable.

Animals

All mice were bred and maintained in our animal facility and fed ad libitum with standard chow diet (LabDiet 5010, Laboratory Autoclavable Rodent Diet) unless placed on a special formulated diet for a particular study. Mice were kept under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, with lights on at 7 am and lights off at 7 pm. Male and female mice aged 10–12 weeks were used for all experiments, and data were always analyzed separately for each sex.

Genotypes

All mice were on a C57BL/6J background. Cox-1fl/fl mice (89) were gifted to us from the Herschman Lab at UCLA, and they were selectively bred with our tamoxifen-inducible Cox-2fx/fx CMV-Cre+/– mice (90) that we maintained in-house to yield the Cox-1fl/fl Cox-2fl/fl CMV-Cre+/– and Cox-1fl/fl Cox-2fl/fl CMV-Cre–/– mice that were used throughout these experiments for universal Cox-DKO and Cre–/– controls derived from the same litter. Primer sequences for genotyping were as follows: Cox-1 flox forward 1: 5′-TACCGCTGTCTCAGATTTTCCAGC-3′; Cox-1 flox reverse 1: 5′-GTGGAGCTGAAGCTAGGAAACAGC-3′; Cox-1 flox reverse 2: 5′-CCAGGCTTTACACTTTATGCTTCCG-3′; Cox-2 flox forward: 5′-TGAGGCAGAAAGAGGTCCAGCCTT-3′; Cox-2 flox reverse: 5′-ACCAATACTAGCTCAATAAGTGAC-3′; CMV-Cre forward: 5′-CGATGCAACGAGTGATGAGG-3′; CMV-Cre reverse: 5′-GCATTGCTGTCACTTGGTCGT-3′.

Chemicals

All chemicals and materials were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich unless otherwise stated.

Considerations for chronic NSAID dosing in mice

In humans, NSAID-induced enteropathy typically occurs after chronic NSAID exposure, as seen in patients with osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. To mimic this condition, we exposed mice to a 3-week naproxen-containing diet, during which they recapitulated many of the clinical features of NSAID-induced enteropathy observed in humans. After just 1 week of treatment, the mice began to show early signs of enteropathy, such as weight loss and positive fecal occult blood tests. We carefully dosed naproxen and celecoxib in mice to achieve therapeutic plasma concentrations relevant to humans. A diet containing 230 mg/kg of naproxen corresponds to a human equivalent dose (HED) of 18.7 mg/kg, while a diet containing 100 mg/kg of celecoxib corresponds to an HED of 8.1 mg/kg. The HEDs were calculated from the animal doses using the formula reported by Nair and Jacob (64).

In vivo study designs

Study 1 design: longitudinal tracking of Cox-DKO mice. Baseline weight, feces, and urine were collected (prior to Cre-recombinase activation by tamoxifen). Then mice of both Cox-DKO and Cre–/– control genotypes were administered tamoxifen (200 mg/kg BW per day for 5 consecutive days, dissolved in 85% corn oil/15% ethanol solution) via oral gavage at approximately 10–12 weeks of age to induce genetic deletion of Cox-1 and Cox-2. One month was allowed for tamoxifen washout, then weight was measured and feces were collected weekly, and urine was collected monthly for 10 months (until the mice reached ~1 year of age). GI tissues were harvested and prepared for histology. n = 14 Cox-DKO mice and 6 Cre–/– controls.

Study 2 design: LPS challenge on Cox-DKO background. Mice of both Cox-DKO and Cre–/– control genotypes were administered tamoxifen (200 mg/kg BW per day for 5 consecutive days, dissolved in 85% corn oil/15% ethanol solution) via oral gavage at approximately 10–12 weeks of age to induce genetic deletion of Cox-1 and Cox-2. One month was allowed for tamoxifen washout. Then after baseline urine collection, mice received a single dose of LPS (1 mg/kg BW dissolved in 1× PBS) by i.p. injection, and urine was collected overnight in metabolic cages. n = 7-9 mice per group.

Study 3 design: pharmacokinetic time course of naproxen in WT mice. Adult WT C57BL/6J mice were fed 1,323 ppm naproxen diet (Envigo) ad libitum for 1 week to achieve steady state. Then blood was collected from the retroorbital vein at the following time points after naproxen exposure: 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 16 hours. Plasma drug concentrations were then measured by liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). n = 3–6 mice per time point, females only.

Study 4 design: chronic naproxen exposure on WT background. Adult WT C57BL/6J mice were fed control diet (Purina Lab Chow, Envigo) ad libitum for 2 weeks, at which point baseline weight was measured and feces and urine were collected. Then cages were assigned either control diet or an identical diet with 1,323 ppm naproxen or 550 ppm celecoxib dry-mixed into the formulation (Naproxen Custom Diet, Envigo) for 3 weeks. Weight was measured and feces were collected each week, and urine was collected at the end of the 3-week period prior to tissue harvest. GI tissues were fixed for histology, and blood was collected for complete blood counts and serum protein measurements. n = 6–9 mice per group.

Study 5 design: chronic naproxen exposure on Cox-DKO background. Mice of both Cox-DKO and Cre–/– control genotypes were administered tamoxifen (200 mg/kg BW per day for 5 consecutive days, dissolved in 85% corn oil/15% ethanol solution) via oral gavage at approximately 10–12 weeks of age to induce genetic deletion of Cox-1 and Cox-2. One month was allowed for tamoxifen washout, during which mice were fed control diet (Purina Lab Chow) ad libitum. Then after baseline weight measurement and feces and urine collection, cages were assigned either control diet or an identical diet with 1,323 ppm naproxen dry-mixed into the formulation (Naproxen Custom Diet) for 3 weeks. Weight was measured and feces were collected each week, and urine was collected at the end of the 3-week period before tissues were harvested. GI tissues were fixed for histology, and blood was collected for complete blood counts. This experiment was performed 2 slightly different ways to assess relative contribution of the gut microbiome and host immune system: (a) littermate mice of both genotypes cohoused in the same cage for the duration of the experiment and (b) littermate mice separated by genotype prior to tamoxifen administration; this second version was terminated at 10 days rather than 21 days due to increased rate of weight loss in Cox-DKO + naproxen cages. n = 7–10 mice per group.

Study 6 design: chronic PPA exposure on Cox-DKO background. Mice of both Cox-DKO and Cre–/– control genotypes were administered tamoxifen (200 mg/kg BW per day for 5 consecutive days, dissolved in 85% corn oil/15% ethanol solution) via oral gavage at approximately 10–12 weeks of age to induce genetic deletion of Cox-1 and Cox-2. One month was allowed for tamoxifen washout. Then after baseline weight measurement and feces and urine collection, mice were fed a diet with 1,323 ppm PPA dry-mixed into the formulation (PPA Custom Diet, Envigo) for 3 weeks. Weight was measured and feces were collected each week, and urine was collected at the end of the 3-week period before tissues were harvested and prepared for histology. n = 6–9 mice per group.

Study 7 design: coadministration of FXR agonist and naproxen on Cox-DKO background. Cox-1fl/fl Cox-2fl/fl CMV-Cre+/– mice were administered tamoxifen (200 mg/kg BW per day for 5 consecutive days, dissolved in 85% corn oil/15% ethanol solution) via oral gavage at approximately 10–12 weeks of age to induce genetic deletion of Cox-1 and Cox-2. One month was allowed for tamoxifen washout. All mice were fed 1,323 ppm naproxen diet ad libitum, paired with either 30 mg/kg BW GW4064 (BePharm Scientific) or 0.5% methylcellulose (vehicle) by twice daily oral gavage. Feces, small intestine luminal contents, and GI tissue were collected after 10 days of treatment. n = 6 mice per group, females only.

Study 8 design: microbiome-dependent elimination of indomethacin. Adult WT C57BL/6J mice were administered either an antibiotic cocktail (1 g/L ampicillin, 0.2 g/L vancomycin, 1 g/L neomycin, 1 g/L metronidazole, and 4 g/L aspartame) or vehicle (4 g/L aspartame) in their drinking water for 1 week prior to receiving a single dose of indomethacin (10 mg/kg BW dissolved in PEG400) via oral gavage, and urine was collected for the following 4 hours to measure indomethacin-glucuronide/indomethacin ratio. n = 4 mice per group. Additionally, separately housed Cox-DKO mice and Cre-negative controls were treated with a single dose of indomethacin (10 mg/kg BW dissolved in PEG400) via oral gavage, and urine was collected for the following 4 hours to measure urinary indomethacin-glucuronide/indomethacin ratio. n = 10–11 mice per group.

Study 9 design: coadministration of vancomycin and naproxen on Cox-DKO background. Cox-1fl/fl Cox-2fl/fl CMV-Cre+/– mice were administered tamoxifen (200 mg/kg BW per day for 5 consecutive days, dissolved in 85% corn oil/15% ethanol solution) via oral gavage at approximately 10–12 weeks of age to induce genetic deletion of Cox-1 and Cox-2. One month was allowed for tamoxifen washout. Then mice were treated with either vancomycin (0.5 g/L dissolved in the drinking water) or control drinking water for 1 week. After this pretreatment, baseline weight was measured and feces were collected. Then mice were fed either 1,323 ppm naproxen diet or control diet (Purina Lab Chow) ad libitum for 1 week, weight was measured, and feces were collected at days 2, 5, and 7. n = 6–10 mice per group.

MS analysis of prostanoids

Urinary PG metabolites were measured by LC-MS/MS as previously described (91). Briefly, urine samples were collected using metabolic cages over 4-hour periods. Labeled internal standards of known concentrations for metabolites of PGE 2 , PGD 2 , PGI 2 , and TxB 2 were spiked into urine samples prior to solid phase extraction (SPE). Then SPE was performed using Strata-X 33 μm polymeric reversed phase cartridges (Phenomenex). Spectra were generated using a Waters ACQUITY UPLC system. Peak area ratios of target analytes to internal standards were calculated using TargetLynx 4.1 software (Waters). Urinary prostanoid metabolite measurements were normalized to urinary creatinine measurements.

Histological analysis of GI injury

All histology sectioning, staining, and analysis were performed at the Penn Vet Comparative Pathology Core (RRID:SCR_022438). Briefly, during dissection, the stomach was isolated, and intestinal tissues were separated into 4 segments: proximal small intestine (~duodenum), middle small intestine (~jejunum), distal small intestine (~ileum), and colon. The stomach was first injected with fixative (methacarn solution: 60% methanol, 30% chloroform, and 10% acetic acid) to preserve its shape, placed into a 50 mL conical tube filled with fixative, and later transferred to a cassette. Intestinal segments were Swiss rolled, placed into separate 50 mL conical tubes filled with fixative, and later transferred to cassettes. Samples were then transported to the core facility to be dehydrated with ethanol, embedded in paraffin, cut into 5 μm sections, and stained with H&E. Slides were then evaluated by a trained, fully blinded veterinary pathologist with no knowledge of respective treatment or genotype identities among the samples. The qualitative/semiquantitative scoring system included assessment of ulcer distribution (none, focal, or multifocal), number of ulcers, ulcer severity (superficial, up to muscularis mucosa, or transmural), presence of peritonitis/serositis, and inflammation (none, minimal, mild, moderate, or severe).

Fecal occult blood test

The Hemoccult Sensa Rapid Test Kit (Beckman Coulter) was used to detect blood in freshly collected stool samples on a weekly basis. Briefly, if hemoglobin is present in a fecal sample, the resulting peroxidase activity catalyzes the oxidation of α-guaiaconic acid (in the test strip) by hydrogen peroxide (in the developer solution) to form a conjugated blue quinone compound. If the test strip turns blue, then the fecal sample is positive for occult blood. Results were reported as positive or negative (not quantifiable beyond binary designation).

Complete blood count analysis

Whole blood (>100 μL per sample) was collected in K 2 EDTA-coated tubes to prevent clotting and briefly stored at room temperature. Samples were then immediately transported to the CHOP Translational Core Laboratory within 3–4 hours of collection to perform complete blood count (CBC) analysis using a Sysmex XT-2000iV automated hematology analyzer (Sysmex America).

Serum protein measurements

The serum proteins and liver enzymes were measured by the CHOP Translational Core using the Roche Cobas c311 platform, a clinical automated chemistry analyzer.

Fecal calprotectin measurements

Calprotectin was measured in murine stool samples. The samples were homogenized and analyzed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (100A8/A9/Calprotectin ELISA, Immunodiagnostik). Results were expressed as nanograms of calprotectin per microgram of sample.

16S rRNA gene sequencing

Library preparation (16S V1–V2 high biomass). Bacterial DNA was isolated from fecal and small intestine luminal content samples via the DNeasy PowerSoil Pro Kit (Qiagen). Isolated samples were then submitted to the Penn CHOP Microbiome Core for all subsequent steps. Barcoded PCR primers annealing to the V1–V2 region of the 16S rRNA gene were used for library generation. PCR reactions were carried out in duplicate using Q5 High-Fidelity DNA Polymerase (NEB). Each PCR reaction contained 0.5 μM each primer, 0.34 U Q5 polymerase, 1× buffer, 0.2 mM dNTPs, and 5 μL DNA in a total volume of 50 μL. Cycling conditions were as follows: 1 cycle of 98°C for 1 minute; 20 cycles of 98°C for 10 seconds, 56°C for 20 seconds, and 72°C for 20 seconds; 1 cycle of 72°C for 8 minutes. After amplification, duplicate PCR reactions were pooled and purified using a 1:1 volume of SPRI beads. DNA in each sample was then quantified using PicoGreen and pooled in equal molar amounts. The resulting library was sequenced on the Illumina MiSeq using 2x250 bp chemistry. Extraction blanks and DNA-free water were subjected to the same amplification and purification procedure to allow for empirical assessment of environmental and reagent contamination. Positive controls, consisting of 8 artificial 16S gene fragments synthesized in gene blocks and combined in known abundances, were also included.

Bioinformatics processing. QIIME2 version 2023.2.0 (92) was employed to process sequencing reads with DADA2 version 1.26.0 (93) to denoise reads and identify amplicon sequence variants (ASVs). ASVs were assigned to taxonomies by sequence comparison to the SILVA 138 database (94) using a Naive Bayes classifier implemented in scikit-bio (95). MAFFT (96) was used to build a phylogenetic tree for calculating UniFrac distances (97, 98).

Statistical analyses. Statistical analyses of ASV tables and diversity metrics were performed with R libraries. UniFrac distances were visualized with principal coordinate analysis plots, and differences between study groups were assessed using permutational multivariate ANOVA (PERMANOVA) (99) with the adonisplus R package, which utilizes the vegan adonis2 software. PERMANOVAs were run with 999 permutations, and cage effect was accounted for by restricted shuffling of samples between cages. Differential abundance of any taxon with an average abundance of at least 0.1% across all fecal samples was assessed by generalized linear mixed effects models on log 10 -transformed relative abundances. Cage number was included as a random effect and genotype as a fixed effect. Multiple tests were adjusted for FDR using the Benjamini-Hochberg method.

Bile acid measurements

Bile acid quantifications were performed by the Microbial Culture and Metabolomics Core of the Penn CHOP Microbiome Program and the Center for Molecular Studies in Digestive and Liver Diseases as described previously (100, 101). Briefly, luminal contents were collected neat into preweighed tubes from the proximal half of the small intestine, and each individual sample weight was recorded (between 25 and 100 mg per sample). Samples were stored at –80°C. Samples and sample weights were then submitted to the Microbial Culture & Metabolomics Core, and 16 different bile acids were quantified in each sample using a Waters ACQUITY ultraperformance liquid chromatography (UPLC) system with a Cortecs UPLC C-18+ 1.6 μm 2.1 × 50 mm column and a QDa single quadrupole mass detector. Samples were suspended in methanol (5 μL/mg stool), vortexed for 1 minute, and centrifuged twice at 13,000g for 5 minutes. Intestinal flushes were vortexed for 1 minute and centrifuged twice at 13,000g for 5 minutes. The supernatant was transferred to a new tube, sealed, and stored at 4°C until analysis. The flow rate was 0.8 mL/min, the injection volume was 4 μL, the column temperature was 30°C, the sample temperature was 4°C, and the run time was 4 minutes per sample. Eluent A was 0.1% formic acid in water; eluent B was 0.1% formic acid in acetonitrile; the weak needle wash was 0.1% formic acid in water; the strong needle wash was 0.1% formic acid in acetonitrile; and the seal wash was 10% acetonitrile in water. The gradient was as follows: initial flow 70% eluent A; linear gradient to 100% eluent B over 2.5 minutes; hold at 100% eluent B for 0.6 minutes; and linear gradient to 70% eluent A over 0.9 minutes. The mass detection channels were as follows: +357.35 for chenodeoxycholic acid and deoxycholic acid; +359.25 for lithocholic acid; –407.5 for cholic, α-muricholic, β-muricholic, γ-muricholic, and ω-muricholic acids; –432.5 for glycolithocholic acid; –448.5 for glycochenodeoxycholic and glycodeoxycholic acids; –464.5 for glycocholic acid; –482.5 for taurolithocholic acid; –498.5 for taurochenodeoxycholic and taurodeoxycholic acids; and –514.4 for taurocholic acid. Samples were quantified against standard curves of at least 5 points and run in triplicate (chemicals obtained from Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Steraloids). Standard curves were run at the beginning and end of each metabolomics run. Blanks and standards were run every 8 samples. Measurements were normalized to luminal content sample weights.

NSAIDs/antibiotics queries in human databases

To study rates of GI bleeding following NSAID treatment and how those rates differ with concomitant antibiotic use in a real patient population, we created lists of NSAIDs and antibiotics that we queried in both the UK Biobank (76) and All of Us (77) databases. We defined patients taking concomitant NSAIDs and antibiotics as those taking antibiotics within 5 days of being prescribed an NSAID, filtering out prescriptions for topical antibiotics. We then compared rates of a composite GI phenotype as defined by 1 or more instances of peptic ulcer, gastrojejunal ulcer, gastric ulcer, or duodenal ulcer in the medical records of those who did and did not receive antibiotics. We also created a list of antibiotics that specifically target Gram-positive and -negative bacteria and compared rates of GI bleeding between those classes of antibiotics as well. All P values were calculated by Fisher’s exact test.

Further information may be found in Supplemental Methods.

Statistics

All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism version 9/10, QIIME/R Studio (for 16S sequencing analyses), or SciPy/Jupyter Notebook (for analyses in All of Us and UK Biobank). One-way ANOVA (P < 0.05 considered significant), unpaired 1-tailed t test (P < 0.05 considered significant), Fisher’s exact test, PERMANOVA, orthogonal partial least squares–discriminant analysis, and accompanying methods of FDR correction were all conducted as described in each figure legend. Wherever applicable, all data were plotted as mean ± SD.

Study approval

Experimental protocols were reviewed and approved by the Institute for Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Pennsylvania under protocol number 804445. The UK Biobank research has been conducted using the UK Biobank Resource under application number 32133.

Data availability

All underlying data values can be found in the Supporting Data Values file. The 16S sequencing data can be accessed through the following link in the Sequence Read Archive (SRP655337): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sra?term=SRP655337