Research ArticleGeneticsNeuroscience Open Access | 10.1172/JCI189830

Functional consequence of pathogenic GABRA3 variants determines whether X-linked inheritance is dominant or recessive

1Department of Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Treatment, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Filadelfia, Dianalund, Denmark. 2Department of Genetics, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark. 3The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria, Australia. 4School of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, Brain and Mind Centre, The University of Sydney, Camperdown, New South Wales, Australia. 5School of Science, The MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development, University of Western Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. 6Sydney Pharmacy School, Faculty of Medicine and Health and Charles Perkins Centre, The University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. 7Department of Regional Health Research, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark. 8Department of Pediatrics, Division of Medical Genetics, and 9Department of Neurology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 10Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology and 11Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington, USA. 12Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine, Seattle, Washington, USA. 13Department of Pediatrics, Genetics Division, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 14Department of Pathology, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 15ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 16Department of Neuropediatrics, Christian Children's Hospital Osnabrück, Osnabrück, Germany. 17Department of Genetics, Robert Debré Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris Nord, University of Paris, Paris, France. 18Department of Medical Genetics, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Sorbonne Université, Paris, France. 19Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Freiburg University Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, and 20CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signaling Studies, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany. 21Department of Clinical Genetics, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands. 22Department of Medical Genetics, Warsaw Medical University, Warsaw, Poland. 23Professor Jan Bogdanowicz Children's Hospital, Warsaw, Poland. 24Division of Metabolics and Newborn Screening, Department of Pediatrics, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Canada. 25Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada. 26GeneDx, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Pediatric Movement Disorders Program, Division of Pediatric Neurology, Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona, USA. 28Departments of Child Health, Neurology, and Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and Program in Genetics, The University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix, Phoenix, Arizona, USA. 29Genetics, Graduate Interdisciplinary Program, The University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 30Department of Human Genetics, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland. 31Department of Child Neurology, Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 32School of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 33Department of Neurology, Riley Children's Health, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 34Epilepsy Program, Instituto Roosevelt, Bogotá, Colombia. 35Center for Adults with Disability (MZEB), Epilepsy Center Kleinwachau, Radeberg, Germany. 36Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 37Department of Medicine, Epilepsy Research Centre, University of Melbourne, Austin Health, Heidelberg, Victoria, Australia. 38Royal Children's Hospital, Florey Institute and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. 39Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Address correspondence to: Philip K. Ahring, Brain and Mind Centre, The University of Sydney, M02G, 100 Mallett Street, Camperdown, New South Wales 2050, Australia. Phone: 61.2.9351.2356; Email: philip.ahring@sydney.edu.au. Or to: Christopher A. Reid, The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, University of Melbourne, 30 Royal Pde., Parkville, Victoria 3052, Australia. Phone: 61.1.3834.0000; Email: christopher.reid@florey.edu.au. Or to: Rikke S. Møller, Danish Epilepsy Centre, Filadelfia, Visby Allé 3, 4293 Dianalund, Denmark. Phone: 45.5826.4200; Email: rimo@filadelfia.dk. Authorship note: KMJ, KPA, and VWYL contributed equally to this work.

Authorship note: KMJ, KPA, and VWYL contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(2):e189830.

© 2025, Johannesen et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 2 on January 16, 20262026;136(2):e189830. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI189830 © 2025, Johannesen et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.