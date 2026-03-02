Comprehensive genomic profiling of triple-negative breast cancer metastases identifies role of PKD1 in immunotherapy resistance

Study design and clinical cohort. To comprehensively describe the genomic characteristics of TNBC metastases, we prospectively collected 296 TNBC metastases and paired peripheral blood samples from patients with mTNBC treated at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC) from October 2018 to November 2020 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188989DS1B). We performed targeted NGS using the FUSCC breast cancer–associated 484-gene panel (FUSCC-BC gene panel) on all metastases (32), and collected data on somatic mutations and copy number variations (CNVs). We described the genomic differences in TNBC from 3 main aspects: (a) among different metastatic organs, (b) between Chinese and Western populations, and (c) between paired and unpaired primary and metastatic lesions within the FUSCC cohort. Moreover, we analyzed genomic alterations associated with immunotherapy efficacy and explored the underlying mechanisms, highlighting the translational relevance of genomic profiling of metastases (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Schematic of the study and sample distribution. (A) Schematic overview of the study design. NGS was conducted to analyze the genomic profiles of TNBC metastases. Genomic landscape differences of TNBC metastases were assessed across the following categories: TNBC metastases from Western and Chinese populations; primary tumors and metastatic tumors; and metastases occurring in different organs. Personalized treatment regimens were administered to these patients on the basis of the NGS results. Efficacy analysis was performed to identify potential biomarkers associated with specific treatment responses. Mechanistic research was conducted to reveal the underlying mechanisms of specific biomarkers. (B) Distribution of 796 metastatic events across 18 organ sites in patients with advanced TNBC. Other sites (11 total) include pleura, adrenal gland, abdominal wall, and additional locations with lower metastatic frequency. (C) Distribution of 296 advanced TNBC biopsy sites in our FUSCC cohort. NGS, next-generation sequencing; TNBC, triple-negative breast cancer; mTNBC, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; FUSCC, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.

A total of 796 metastatic events from 296 patients with mTNBC treated at FUSCC were retrieved and mapped to 18 organ sites. The most common metastatic sites were the lymph nodes (n = 213), lungs (n = 142), bones (n = 129), liver (n = 99), and chest wall (n = 93) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1C). The frequencies of organ-specific metastasis in patients with mTNBC were comparable to those reported in previous studies (29). For patients with multiple metastatic events, we selected and sequenced 1 representative metastatic lesion per patient. The distributions and proportions of 296 biopsy sites of metastases are shown in Figure 1C, and the top biopsy sites were the lymph nodes, liver, lungs, and chest wall, which accounted for 28.72%, 22.97%, 15.20%, and 15.20% of biopsies, respectively. Compared with the Western mTNBC clinical cohort investigated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC, n = 143) (33), our cohort included a significantly higher proportion of heavily pretreated patients, defined as those having received ≥3 lines of systemic therapy for metastatic disease prior to enrollment (27.8% vs. 13.2%; P < 0.001, Supplemental Figure 1D). Note that the clinical characteristics of patients with mTNBC in the FUSCC cohort and MSKCC cohort are summarized in Supplemental Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 1.

Genomic landscape of TNBC metastases. We described the genomic landscape of 296 TNBC metastases, including mutant genes, mutation sites, and CNVs (Figure 2). The most prevalent somatic variation of TNBC metastases in our cohort was TP53 (76%), followed by PIK3CA (21%), RYR2 (10%), USH2A (9%), KMT2D (9%) and PKD1 (8%) (Figure 2A). Comparisons of the variant allele frequencies (VAFs) of the top mutated genes revealed that TP53, PIK3CA, PTEN, and RB1 were the top 4 VAFs, with absolute high VAFs of greater than 30% (Supplemental Figure 2A). The mutation site with the highest frequency was found to be PIK3CA p.H1047R, accounting for 12% of the observed mutations (Figure 2B). In our mTNBC cohort, MYC was the most frequently copy number altered gene; it occurred in 54% of patients. The vast majority of these alterations were amplifications (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Genomic landscape of triple-negative breast cancer metastases. (A) Sequencing data of 296 Chinese mTNBC tissue samples classified by mutation profile and annotated with the variation type and mutation frequency. The mutation counts in each sample and each gene are provided above and on the right side, respectively. (B) Hotspot mutations in Chinese mTNBC tissue samples. (C) Copy number variations (top 10) of 296 Chinese mTNBC tissue samples in our cohort. DFS, disease-free survival; mTNBC, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

To investigate the interrelationship between genomic alterations, we analyzed the co-occurrence and exclusivity of mutated genes. We did not observe any significant mutual exclusivity but identified several co-occurring patterns among these mutant genes. Among them, there were extensive co-occurring mutations in PKD1 and KMT2B (Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, the chromatin histone modifier pathway presented the highest frequency of co-occurring mutations with other pathways (Supplemental Figure 2C). Overall, our study reveals the largest comprehensive genomic landscape of TNBC metastases to date, contributing to a deeper understanding of TNBC metastases.

Multidimensional comparative analysis of the genomic landscape underscores its uniqueness. To investigate the organotropism of specific genomic signatures in TNBC metastases, we compared genomic alterations across various metastatic organs. The oncoplot shows the genomic features of specific organs grouped by metastases (Supplemental Figure 2D). We observed notable variations in the distribution of PIK3CA mutations among different organs (Supplemental Figure 2E, P < 0.05). Notably, the lesions metastasizing to the breast exhibited a higher prevalence of PIK3CA mutations compared with metastases in other organs. The biological mechanism behind this phenomenon deserves further study.

We next compared the differences in genomic mutations between Chinese and Western populations. The MSKCC mTNBC cohort (33), which includes publicly available data regarding TNBC metastases, was included as a representation of the Western mTNBC cohort. The most prevalent somatic mutation of TNBC metastases in the MSKCC cohort was that of TP53 (93%), followed by PIK3CA (13%) and NF1 (11%) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Compared with the Chinese FUSCC mTNBC cohort, the MSKCC cohort presented higher mutation rates in TP53 (93% vs. 76%), NF1 (11% vs. 4%), BRCA1 (6% vs. 1%), and FGFR4 (4% vs. 1%) but lower mutation rates in PIK3CA (13% vs. 21%), CREBBP (1% vs. 6%), and KMT2B (1% vs. 6%) (Supplemental Figure 3B). Compared with Western patients, Chinese patients with mTNBC presented significantly fewer alterations in genome integrity (82% vs. 94%) and cell cycle pathways (8% vs. 16%) (Supplemental Figure 3C).

The genomic data from the established TNBC metastases cohort was compared with the primary TNBC data from our center (8, 32) to identify novel genomic alterations that may contribute to tumor progression. Compared with primary tumors, many gene mutations, such as PKD1, MTOR, NOTCH1 and ERBB3, were enriched in the metastatic lesions, whereas only that of KMT2C was more highly enriched in the primary lesions (Figure 3A). We further analyzed a new cohort of 105 tumor samples from 52 patients with primary and metastatic TNBC (including 1 case with 2 primary tumors matched to 1 metastatic site). Mapping the mutational landscapes of these matched pairs confirmed the findings in the above unpaired cohort: PKD1 mutations were significantly enriched in metastatic lesions compared with their matched primary tumors (Figure 3B). These findings are consistent with the frequent implication of MTOR, NOTCH1, and ERBB3 signaling in tumor progression and therapy resistance (34–38), lending credibility to our comparisons and highlighting the need for further investigation of the potential influence of PKD1 on malignant tumor behavior.

Figure 3 Genomic profiling of TNBC metastases identifies PKD1 as a potential biomarker for immunotherapy. (A) Comparative analysis of genomic mutations between large-scale unpaired metastatic (n = 296) and primary (n = 252) TNBC cohorts. P values were calculated via the χ2 test. (B) Validation of PKD1 mutation enrichment in metastases using a paired cohort of 52 metastatic and 53 primary TNBC samples. P values were calculated using Fisher’s exact test. (C) Association between the objective response (CR+PR) rate and PKD1 mutation status of immunotherapy in the FUSCC mTNBC cohort. Treatment responses were assessed according to RECIST v1.1 and systematically documented in electronic medical records based on radiographic evaluations. P values were calculated via the χ2 test. (D) Typical imaging of tissues from patients with advanced TNBC with PKD1 mutations before and after immunotherapy. Yellow arrows indicate tumor lesions at baseline (left panels) and post-treatment (right panels). (E) Progression-free survival of patients with advanced TNBC receiving immunotherapy in the FUTURE trial (NCT03805399). P values were calculated via the log-rank test. TNBC, triple-negative breast cancer; FUSCC, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center; mTNBC, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; WT, wild-type; RECIST v1.1, Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1; CR, complete response; PR, partial response; SD, stable disease; PD, progressive disease.

To explore the factors contributing to disparities in genetic mutation profiles between metastases and primary lesions (18, 39), we specifically investigated the influence of treatment pressure and natural disease progression. First, we compared the mutation frequency between treatment-naive TNBC metastases and primary lesions and discovered that metastases were enriched in expression of a significant number of genes (such as NOTCH1 and ERBB3, Supplemental Figure 4A). Next, we conducted an internal comparison of metastases under different treatment pressures. Our results revealed that treatment-naive and pretreated metastases still presented distinct genomic differences (Supplemental Figure 4B). These findings suggest that primary and mTNBC lesions present significant differences in genomic mutations, which are likely influenced by treatment pressure and the natural progression of the disease. Owing to the lack of detailed neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment histories, residual confounding cannot be ruled out. Therefore, further validation in prospective, well-annotated cohorts is necessary.

Efficacy analysis reveals PKD1 expression as a potential biomarker for immunotherapy. After biopsy, patients received real-world, guideline-directed systemic therapy (Supplemental Figure 5A). Given the expanding use of immune-checkpoint inhibitors in mTNBC, we performed a genomics-based analysis of immunotherapy efficacy. In our FUSCC mTNBC cohort, 39 patients received anti–PD-1 immunotherapy and had a full response assessment. Our genomic analysis revealed an intriguing correlation between polycystin-1 (PKD1) and immunotherapy resistance. Among the 3 patients with PKD1 mutations, all experienced disease progression during the initial efficacy assessment according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 (RECIST v1.1). In contrast, the objective response rate to immunotherapy in the PKD1-WT group was 69.4% (25 of 36, P = 0.039; Figure 3C). The efficacy assessments and detailed clinical outcomes of these 3 patients before and after immunotherapy are shown in Figure 3D.

Based on the previously mentioned findings, we investigated the relationship between PKD1 mutations and the efficacy of immunotherapy in 3 independent clinical trials in patients with advanced TNBC conducted at our center: the FUTURE trial (NCT03805399), the FUTURE-C-PLUS trial (NCT04129996), and the FUTURE-SUPER trial (NCT04395989). Remarkably, our findings consistently demonstrated that PKD1 mutations were potentially associated with diminished immunotherapy response in TNBC (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). However, given the small clinical cohort size, these results should be interpreted with caution and warrant validation in larger prospective cohorts. Overall, we demonstrate that genomic profiling of metastases identified PKD1 as a potential biomarker for immunotherapy.

A multiomics study revealed the association of PKD1 with a “desert” tumor immune microenvironment. Upon investigation, we discovered that the PKD1 mutation rate in metastases was as high as 8% (the specific mutation sites are shown in Supplemental Figure 6), ranking sixth among all mutated genes in TNBC metastases (Figure 2A). Furthermore, PKD1 mutations were more prevalent in TNBC metastases than in primary tumors (Figure 3, A and B), indicating that PKD1 may play an important role in TNBC progression and immune escape. More importantly, patients with PKD1 mutations were resistant to immunotherapy (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Based on the findings mentioned above, we investigated the influence of PKD1 expression on TNBC, as few studies have explored this effect.

Our subsequent analysis of multiomics data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) databases further confirmed a correlation between PKD1 mutations and increased mRNA expression (Figure 4A). Moreover, we extended our study to survival data of patients with TNBC (n = 360) in our multi-omics cohort (8) and found a potential association between high expression of PKD1 and poor prognosis in patients with TNBC (Supplemental Figure 7), although these observations require validation in prospective cohorts.

Figure 4 PKD1 is associated with a “desert” tumor immune microenvironment. (A) Comparative analysis of PKD1 mutant and WT mRNA expression in TCGA data. P values were calculated via the Wilcoxon test. (B) Representative immunohistochemical images of high and low PKD1 expression. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Progression-free survival with immunotherapy in patients with TNBC stratified by PKD1 expression levels in the FUTURE trial. A total of 16 patients who received immunotherapy in the FUTURE trial had sufficient pathological slices for PKD1 expression staining assessment. P values were calculated via the log-rank test. (D) Changes in the sum of target lesion diameters relative to baseline in patients with differential PKD1 expression in the FUTURE trial. Among the 16 patients, 1 was excluded because of a lack of posttreatment target lesion assessment data. (E) Duration of immunotherapy in patients with different PKD1 expression levels. (F) Best percentage change relative to baseline in the sum of target lesion diameters. The dashed lines at +20% and –30% represent the thresholds for disease progression and partial response. (G–J) Correlations of PKD1 expression with CD8A (G and I) and CD274 (H and J) in the METABRIC (G and H) and FUSCC (I and J) databases. P values were calculated via Pearson’s correlation test. (K) PKD1 mRNA expression across TNBC molecular subtypes in the FUSCC database. P values were calculated via the Wilcoxon test and the Kruskal-Wallis test. (L) Heatmap depicting immune cell infiltration and its correlation with PKD1 expression in the tumor immune microenvironment of TNBC. P values were calculated via the χ2 test. TNBC, triple-negative breast cancer; FUSCC, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center; IM, immunomodulatory; LAR, luminal androgen receptor; BLIS, basal-like immune-suppressed; MES, mesenchymal-like. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next assessed immunohistochemical staining for PKD1 in patients undergoing anti–PD-1 immunotherapy in the FUTURE clinical trial (NCT03805399, Figure 4B). Further analysis revealed that patients with high PKD1 expression had poorer progression-free survival under immunotherapy (Figure 4C). Specifically, in this cohort, patients with high PKD1 expression presented characteristics such as increased tumor proliferation, a shorter duration of treatment, and less pronounced tumor regression in response to immunotherapy (Figure 4, D–F), warranting further investigation into its molecular mechanisms.

Considering the previously revealed effect of PKD1 expression on immunotherapy and disease prognosis, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of the impact of PKD1 expression on the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME). Initially, we focused on 2 commonly used clinical biomarkers for the immunotherapy response: CD8 (encoded by the CD8A gene) and PD-L1 (encoded by the CD274 gene). We observed a consistent negative correlation between PKD1 expression and that of each biomarker in our multiomics TNBC cohort (FUSCC) and in the METABRIC cohort (European Genome-phenome Archive, EGAS00000000083; https://ega-archive.org/studies/EGAS00000000083) (Figure 4, G–J), indicating that PKD1 may potentially serve as a biomarker for immunotherapy and requires further exploration and validation. Furthermore, we analyzed the expression of PKD1 in the 4 molecular subtypes of TNBC and found that its expression was significantly lower in the immunomodulatory (IM) subtype than in the other 3 subtypes (Figure 4K). Subsequent gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (40) revealed that patients with TNBC with PKD1 mutations were enriched with numerous immune-negative Treg signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 8). Additionally, we employed single-sample GSEA (41), which indicated that patients with TNBC with high PKD1 expression exhibited limited immune cell infiltration within the TIME, suggesting a “desert” TIME (Figure 4L).

PKD1 promotes tumor immune evasion. We conducted basic translational research to investigate the underlying mechanisms by which PKD1 expression influences TNBC outcomes and the TIME. We assessed PKD1 expression levels among murine TNBC cell lines via both Western blotting (WB) and quantitative reverse transcription–PCR (RT–qPCR) and generated TNBC cell lines exhibiting differential PKD1 expression: 4T07 and TS/A were subjected to shRNA-mediated expression knockdown (42), whereas 67NR and 168FARN were overexpressed via the dCas9-SAM system (43) (Figure 5, A–J, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–F). We performed a series of in vitro experiments on the 4 aforementioned cell lines and observed that modulating PKD1 expression did not significantly affect tumor proliferation or migration in vitro (Figure 5, A–J, and Supplemental Figure 9, G–L).

Figure 5 PKD1 expression facilitates tumor immune evasion. (A and B) PKD1 knockdown efficiency in 4T07 cells was validated by Western blotting (A; polycystin-1 protein) and qRT-PCR (B; PKD1 mRNA). (C) Growth curves of 4T07 cells in the PKD1-KD and NC groups. (D and E) Transwell migration (D) and clonogenic assays (E) of 4T07 cells in the PKD1-KD and NC groups. Representative images (left) and quantitation (right) are shown. Scale bar: 200 μm. (F and G) PKD1 overexpression efficiency in 67NR cells, analyzed by Western blotting (F) and qRT-PCR (G). (H) Growth curves of 67NR cells in the PKD1-OE and NC groups. (I and J) Transwell migration (I) and clonogenic assays (J) of 67NR cells in the PKD1-OE and NC groups. Representative images (left) and quantitation (right) are shown. Scale bar: 200 μm. (K) Schematic of the TNBC orthotopic tumor model and lung metastasis model construction. (L and M) Tumor growth in 4T07 (L) and 67NR (M) orthotopic allografts established in immunodeficient mice. (N and O) Tumor growth curves of the 4T07 (N) and 67NR (O) orthotopic tumor models in immunocompetent mice. (P) Number of lung metastases in immunocompetent mice bearing 4T07 tumors. (Q) Number of lung metastases in immunocompetent mice bearing 67NR tumors. Dunnett’s test was used in B–E, L, N and P. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test was used in G–J, M, O and Q. NC, negative control; KD, knockdown; OE, overexpression; TNBC, triple-negative breast cancer. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To assess the effect of PKD1 expression on tumor growth in vivo, we utilized cell lines with differential PKD1 expression to establish various models in BALB/c mice: lung metastasis models and orthotopic tumor models, immunodeficient mouse models, and immune-competent mouse models (Figure 5K). Interestingly, in immunodeficient mouse models, differential PKD1 expression did not affect tumor growth (Figure 5, L and M). However, in immune-competent mice, PKD1 expression significantly influenced tumor growth (Figure 5, N–Q). Specifically, in the orthotopic tumor model, tumor growth was markedly suppressed in the PKD1-knockdown (PKD1-KD) group compared with the control group (Figure 5N). Similarly, in the lung metastasis model, compared with the control group, the PKD1-KD group presented a significant reduction in the number of lung metastases (Figure 5P). Consistent results were observed in models subjected to PKD1 overexpression, in which PKD1 expression promoted tumor proliferation and lung metastasis (Figure 5, O and Q).

On the basis of the experimental results from in vitro and in vivo models, as well as conclusions drawn from clinical cohorts regarding PKD1-mediated immunotherapy resistance, we hypothesized that PKD1 expression may play an important role in immune evasion.

Targeting CCL2 overcomes PKD1-mediated immunotherapy resistance. To elucidate the precise effect of PKD1 expression on tumor immune evasion, we performed a series of analyses on the TIME associated with the differential expression of PKD1. Flow cytometry analysis of TIME cells in situ revealed significant differences in infiltrating immune cells between the groups (Figure 6, A–D). In the PKD1-KD group, the proportions of GZMB+ and perforin+ CD8+ T cells increased significantly (Figure 6, B and C). In addition, knockdown of PKD1 expression significantly increased the infiltration level of M1-type tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in situ, which facilitate antitumor immune activation (Figure 6D). RNA-seq analysis revealed that the low-expression PKD1 group exhibited significant enrichment in multiple macrophage-related pathways, including cytokine activity, chemokine activity and the C-C motif chemokine receptor 2 (CCR2) signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 10). Combining the phenomenon of TAM reprogramming and the large number of enriched chemokine- and cytokine-related pathways demonstrated by RNA-seq analysis, we analyzed chemokines and cytokines that could affect TAM infiltration (44, 45) and found that the expression of C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (CCL2) was significantly decreased after PKD1 expression knockdown (Figure 6E). As demonstrated by immunohistochemistry (IHC) of tumor tissues, the expression of CCL2 significantly decreased after PKD1 expression knockdown (P < 0.05, Figure 6F). Multiplex immunohistochemical analysis of the TIME in metastatic lesions further demonstrated that PKD1 expression suppressed the infiltration of M1-type TAMs (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 PKD1 promotes an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in TNBC. (A) Schematic of TIME analysis of TNBC orthotopic tumors. (B and C) The infiltration levels of GZMB+ cells (B) and perforin+ cells (C) among CD8+ cells in the TIME analysis of 4T07 allograft orthotopic tumors were detected by flow cytometry. (D) The infiltration levels of CD11b+CD86+F4/80+ cells (M1-type TAMs) in the TIME analysis of 4T07 allografted orthotopic tumors. Left: Representative flow cytometric images illustrating the proportion of M1-type TAMs. Right: The relative quantification results of infiltrating cells in the PKD1-KD and NC groups. (E) mRNA expression of macrophage-related chemokines and cytokines in the PKD1-KD and NC groups. (F) Immunohistochemistry showing the expression of PKD1 and CCL2 in 4T07 allograft orthotopic tumor tissue microarrays Scale bars: 125 μm (main panels), 10 μm (insets). The expression of PKD1 and CCL2 is quantified on the right. (G) TIME analysis of TNBC metastasis. Multiplex immunofluorescence staining for M1-type TAMs in the lung metastases of mice from the PKD1-NC and OE groups. Dunnett’s test was used in B–F. TIME, tumor immune microenvironment; TNBC, triple-negative breast cancer; TAMs, tumor-associated macrophages; NC, negative control; KD, knockdown; OE, overexpression. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Previous studies have reported that CCL2 is an important macrophage chemokine that inhibits the infiltration of M1 macrophages (44, 45). Taken together, our findings suggest that PKD1 might mediate immune evasion in TNBC by upregulating CCL2 to inhibit M1-type TAM infiltration, thus mediating a desert TIME.

Given a lack of drugs that directly target PKD1, we explored new treatment strategies to counteract the PKD1-mediated desert TIME and immunotherapy resistance. In an immune-competent orthotopic tumor model overexpressing PKD1 (Figure 7A), we reconfirmed that PKD1 expression promoted tumor growth and mediated resistance to anti–PD-1 therapy. Notably, the combination of anti–PD-1 and anti-CCL2 treatments significantly inhibited the growth of tumors overexpressing PKD1 (Figure 7B). To assess changes in the TIME after treatment, we performed multiplex immunofluorescence (Figure 7, C and D) and bulk RNA-seq (Figure 7E) on tumor tissues collected after the final antibody administration. The results indicated that the combination treatment group exhibited overall higher immune cell infiltration and a more immunologically active microenvironment compared with monotherapy groups, along with significant enrichment of M1-type TAMs and CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, C–E). These findings demonstrate that targeting CCL2 can overcome PKD1-mediated immunotherapy resistance, suggesting a potential therapeutic option for addressing immunotherapy resistance in patients with TNBC.