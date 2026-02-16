PDGFRβ signaling restrains myocyte function to limit the regenerative capacity of skeletal muscle

PDGFRβ signaling is active in muscle progenitor cells. To define the expression pattern of Pdgfrb in muscle progenitors, we performed FACS to isolate quiescent PAX7+ cells from hind limb muscle groups using the tamoxifen-inducible (TMX-inducible) Pax7-CreERT2 mouse model. To provide lineage visibility and isolation, we combined Pax7-CreERT2 mice with the indelible genetic reporter Rosa26tdTomato (Pax7tdTomato) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188272DS1) (47, 48). We induced recombination by administering a single dose of TMX for 2 consecutive days, resulting in a high correspondence between reporter fluorescence and endogenous paired box protein 7 (PAX7) expression (Supplemental Figure 1, B–G). Mice were then randomized into uninjured (quiescent state) or chemically induced (1.2% BaCl 2 ) injury groups. We then FACS-isolated Pax7tdTomato-positive and -negative cells at 0 and 3 days post injury (d.p.i.) (Figure 1A). Pdgfrb mRNA expression was barely detectable within the quiescent Pax7+ cells compared with the surrounding muscle stroma (Figure 1B). At 3 d.p.i., a time when MuSCs are activated (1), we found that Pdgfrb mRNA expression increased within Pax7+ cells (Figure 1C). Consistent with these transcriptional changes, activated Pax7+ cells expressed more PDGFRβ protein compared with quiescent MuSCs (Figure 1D). Notably, activated Pax7+ cells lacked PDGFRα expression (43), indicating a selective PDGFRβ role in the muscle progenitor lineage (Supplemental Figure 1H).

Figure 1 PDGFRβ is induced and activated in stimulated muscle progenitor cells. (A) Experimental design: Pax7tdTomato male mice received TMX at P60 and were left uninjured or injured with 1.2% BaCl 2 . TA muscles were collected, dissociated, and Pax7tdTomato-positive and -negative cells were isolated by FACS. Panel A was created using BioRender. (B) qPCR analysis of Pax7 and Pdgfrb in quiescent Pax7tdTomato-positive and -negative cells (n = 4 mice/group). (C) Pdgfrb mRNA levels in Pax7tdTomato cells under quiescence or at 3 d.p.i. (n = 3 mice/group). (D) Flow cytometric histograms showing PDGFRβ surface expression on quiescent and injured Pax7tdTomato cells. (E) Temporal Pdgfrb and myogenin mRNA expression during C2C12 differentiation (n = 4 independent cultures). (F) Immunoblot analysis of total and p-PDGFRβ levels during primary myogenic differentiation. (G) Immunoblot showing PDGFRβ and STAT1 phosphorylation in myocytes treated with vehicle or PDGF-BB (15 ng/mL, 15 min). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and E). Rel., relative.

To evaluate Pdgfrb expression across in vitro myogenesis, we differentiated C2C12 myoblasts (49, 50) and harvested RNA at various differentiation stages. We found that Pdgfrb expression tracked with myogenin but was rapidly downregulated upon myotube maturation, as previously observed (44) (Figure 1E). We confirmed by immunoblotting that total PDGFRβ and phosphorylated PDGFRβ (p-PDGFRβ) levels increased by day 3 and declined by day 5 during differentiation of primary myogenic progenitors (Figure 1F).

To determine whether PDGFRβ signaling can be activated during myogenesis, we differentiated primary progenitors for 3 days and stimulated them with PDGF-BB, a predominant PDGFRβ-activating ligand dimer (30), for 15 minutes. PDGF-BB induced robust PDGFRβ phosphorylation and activated downstream STAT1, a known effector of PDGFRβ signaling (51, 52) (Figure 1G). Overall, these data suggest that PDGFRβ is upregulated and activated during muscle progenitor differentiation.

PDGFRβ activity alters myotube nuclear accretion. To determine whether PDGFRβ has a functional role in myotube development, we used in vitro PDGFRβ activation and inhibition strategies. Primary muscle progenitor cells isolated from hind limb muscles of male C57BL/6J-129SV mice (53–55) were differentiated and treated daily for 5 days with vehicle, PDGF-BB (25 ng/mL), or SU16f (1 μM), a potent and selective PDGFRβ inhibitor (51, 56) (Figure 2A). PDGFRβ inactivation by SU16f significantly increased multinucleated myotubes and the nuclear fusion index. Moreover, we observed increases in myotube length and diameter (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, PDGF-BB treatment suppressed myotube formation, primarily producing small, nascent myotubes containing only 1–2 nuclei (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 PDGFRβ activity regulates myotube development and muscle regeneration. (A) Experimental design: Muscle progenitor cells (MPCs) isolated from P30 male mice were differentiated and treated for 5 days with vehicle (0.1% DMSO), PDGF-BB (25 ng/mL), or SU16f (1 μM), and myotube formation was assessed. (B) Representative MyHC-stained images showing treatment-dependent differences in myotube formation. (C) Fusion index quantification from the cultures in B (n = 3 mice/group). (D) Quantification of myotube nuclear number and distribution from the cultures in B (n = 4 mice/group). (E) Differentiation index of low-density MyoGtdTomato progenitors treated with vehicle, PDGF-BB, or SU16f (n = 4 mice/group). (F) In vivo regeneration protocol: MyoGtdTomato mice received BaCl 2 injury (1.2%), followed by daily injections of vehicle, PDGF-BB (50 ng/mouse), or SU16f (2 mg/kg) for 5 days. TA muscles were analyzed at 7 d.p.i. (G) Representative laminin and eMyHC immunostaining shows regeneration across treatment groups. (H) Quantification of injured myofiber CSA from the images in G (n = 5 mice/group). (I) Myonuclear numbers per injured myofiber from the images in G (n = 5 mice/group). (J) Quantification of eMyHC+ myofibers from the images in G (n = 5 mice/group). (K) Quantification of PAX7+ cells in regenerating TA muscle following the treatments described in F (n = 4 mice/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA (C, E, H, J, and K) or 2-way ANOVA (D and I) followed by multiple-comparison tests. Scale bars: 100 μm (B and G). Panels A and F were created using BioRender.

A potential confounder of PDGFRβ signaling could be altered myoblast differentiation, unrelated to myotube appearance (44). To assess this notion, we used the myogenin-Cre (MyoG) (57) mouse model combined with the Rosa26tdTomato model for myocyte labeling, facilitating the visualization of myocytes and scoring of myotube formation (Supplemental Figure 2C). We isolated muscle progenitors from the hind limb muscles of MyoGtdTomato mice. Critically, isolation of primary muscle cells from MyoGtdTomato mice was tdTomato–, confirming that myogenin was not actively expressed in freshly isolated muscle progenitors (Supplemental Figure 2D) (58). Conversely, when differentiated and fused, tdTomato was easily observed in myotubes and corresponded with the mature myotube marker myosin heavy chain (MyHC) (59) (Supplemental Figure 2E). Isolated muscle progenitors were cultured at low density and induced with ligands, along with differentiation media (26). We found that neither activation nor inhibition of PDGFRβ affected the formation of MyoGtdTomato myocytes, suggesting that PDGFRβ might not regulate myocyte differentiation (44) but rather myogenic fusion potential (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2F). Notably, while MyHC staining remained comparable, cells treated with PDGF-BB remained rounded compared with the elongated morphology observed with SU16f treatment (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Consistent with our findings in primary muscle cell cultures, treatment of C2C12 cells with PDGF-BB markedly limited myotube formation (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Conversely, blocking PDGFRβ signaling significantly increased the number of multinucleated myotubes (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Since PDGF-BB can activate PDGFRα (39), we assessed whether chemical inhibition of PDGFRα alters in vitro myotube development. To this end, we isolated muscle progenitors from Pax7tdTomato mice and cultured them with TMX. Subsequently, muscle progenitors were treated with crenolanib, a selective PDGFRα inhibitor (60), at 10 and 100 nM throughout myotube development. However, under these conditions, we did not observe differences in myotube appearance, fusion index, nuclei accumulation, or differentiation index (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). To further investigate the role of PDGFRβ in myotube formation, we conducted Pdgfrb shRNA–knockdown experiments in C2C12 cells. Like chemical inhibition, Pdgfrb knockdown led to a substantial increase in the number of nuclei within MyHC+ myotubes (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). Overall, PDGFRβ activation appeared to impede myotube formation, while inhibition of PDGFRβ promoted myotube development and enhanced myonuclear accretion.

Inhibition of PDGFRβ promotes myofiber regeneration. The divergent effects of PDGFRβ activation and inhibition on in vitro myotube formation led us to test whether modulating this pathway influences myofiber regeneration in vivo. Tibialis anterior (TA) muscles were injured with 1.2% BaCl 2 , and mice were treated daily for 5 days with PDGF-BB (50 ng/mouse) or the PDGFRβ inhibitor SU16f (2 mg/kg), beginning 24 hours after injury (Figure 2F). Immunoblot analysis confirmed that SU16f effectively blocked PDGFRβ activation in differentiated myocytes (Supplemental Figure 4A). SU16f treatment enhanced regeneration, as shown by larger centrally nucleated myofibers and increased myonuclear accretion, consistent with the possibility of augmented fusion (Figure 2, G–I). SU16f also reduced the proportion of embryonic MyHC+ (eMyHC+) fibers, indicating more advanced repair after injury (59, 61) (Figure 2J). In contrast, PDGF-BB impaired regeneration, as evidenced by the development of smaller, disorganized, centrally nucleated myofibers with fewer nuclei and an increased abundance of eMyHC+ fibers, consistent with delayed repair (Figure 2, G–J). Notably, neither treatment altered PAX7+ cell numbers in injured TA muscles (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 4B). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that inhibition of PDGFRβ promoted myotube formation and accelerated myofiber regeneration, whereas PDGFRβ activation restricted fusion events and delayed repair.

Modulating Pdgfrb expression alters skeletal muscle regeneration. Because pharmacologic PDGFRβ modulation may have off-target systemic effects, we next assessed the cell-autonomous role of PDGFRβ in muscle progenitors during regeneration. We generated PdgfrbPax7-KO mice by crossing Pdgfrbfl/fl (31) mice with Pax7-CreERT2 animals and incorporated the Rosa26tdTomato reporter for lineage tracing (Supplemental Figure 5A). Recombination was induced with 2 consecutive doses of TMX, and controls carrying the relevant alleles were treated identically (Figure 3A). Efficient loss of PDGFRβ signaling was confirmed by reduced PDGFRβ phosphorylation in isolated cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Adult mice were then subjected to TA injury using 1.2% BaCl 2 and analyzed at 7 d.p.i. (Figure 3A). Under resting conditions, myofiber size was similar between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Following injury, however, Pdgfrb deletion significantly increased the CSA of regenerating myofibers and enhanced myonuclear accretion, highlighting changes in fusion potential (Figure 3, B–D). Consistent with improved repair, eMyHC+ myofibers were largely absent in PdgfrbPax7-KO muscles (Figure 3, B and E). Notably, female mutant mice displayed comparable regenerative enhancement (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I).

Figure 3 Genetic alteration of Pdgfrb expression changes muscle regeneration and myotube development. (A) Experimental design: ControlPax7, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice received TMX at P60 and subsequently injured with 1.2% BaCl 2 . TA muscles were analyzed at 7 d.p.i. (B) Representative laminin and eMyHC staining of injured TA sections from the mice described in A. (C) Mean CSA of injured myofibers from images described in B (n = 5 mice/group). (D) Myonuclear number per injured myofiber from the images described in B (n = 5 mice/group). (E) Quantification of eMyHC+ myofibers from the images described in B (n = 5 mice/group). (F) In vitro design: Muscle progenitors isolated from ControlPax7, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice were cultured with TMX, expanded, and differentiated to assess myotube development. (G) Representative Pax7tdTomato and MyHC immunofluorescence images showing myotube formation from cultures in F. (H) Fusion index quantification from cultures in G (n = 3 mice/group). (I) Myotube nuclear number and distribution from cultures in G (n = 4 mice/group). (J) Differentiation index of low-density cultures from ControlPax7, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice, calculated from Pax7tdTomato and myogenin colocalization (n = 5 mice/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA (C, E, H, and J) or 2-way ANOVA (D and I) followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (D and I). Scale bars: 100 μm (B and G). Panels A and F were created using BioRender.

To determine whether elevated PDGFRβ signaling impairs regeneration, we used an inducible gain-of-function model (PdgfrbPax7-D849V), which harbors a ligand-independent activating mutation in the PDGFRβ kinase domain (62) (Supplemental Figure 5A). We administered TMX to induce receptor activation in adult mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). As with the KO model, baseline myofiber size did not differ between groups (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). However, at 7 d.p.i., male PdgfrbPax7-D849V muscles exhibited pronounced architectural disruption, reduced regenerating myofiber CSA, and fewer nuclei per fiber, indicating impaired fusogenic potential (Figure 3, B–D). Regeneration delay was further supported by elevated eMyHC immunostaining in Pdgfrb-activated muscles (Figure 3, B and E, and Supplemental Figure 5I). Notably, female Pdgfrb-activated mice showed similar trends (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I). These data collectively suggest that deletion of Pdgfrb in muscle progenitors facilitates myofiber growth, whereas activation of Pdgfrb hinders myofiber regeneration.

Modulating Pdgfrb expression alters myotube development. To determine whether PDGFRβ directly regulates myotube formation, we isolated muscle progenitors from control, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice, induced recombination with TMX in culture, and differentiated the cells into myotubes (Figure 3F). Deletion of Pdgfrb markedly increased the fusion index and the number of nuclei per myotube, indicating enhanced myonuclear accretion (Figure 3, G–I). In contrast, constitutive activation of Pdgfrb impaired myotube development, reducing the fusion index and yielding predominantly mono- and binucleated Pax7tdTomato cells (Figure 3, G and H). Quantification confirmed that most PdgfrbPax7-D849V cells remained in nascent myotubes and rarely formed multinucleated structures containing 9 or more nuclei (Figure 3I). Together, these findings demonstrate that Pdgfrb loss promoted myonuclear accretion and myotube growth, whereas Pdgfrb activation suppressed fusion and myotube maturation.

PDGFRβ activity does not affect muscle progenitor cell proliferation. To determine whether PDGFRβ influences muscle progenitor abundance during regeneration, we quantified Pax7tdTomato+ cells from TMX-induced control, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice at baseline and at 3 and 7 d.p.i. Flow cytometric analysis revealed no differences in Pax7tdTomato+ cell numbers across genotypes at any time point (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistently, PAX7 immunostaining of injured muscle sections showed comparable PAX7+ cell abundance regardless of Pdgfrb loss or activation (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). To assess muscle progenitor proliferation, at 3 d.p.i., we administered a single 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) pulse. Using flow cytometry, we found that EdU incorporation in muscle progenitors was similar across genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6D). Because PDGFRα can compensate for PDGFRβ in other lineages, we also examined PDGFRα expression but found that Pax7tdTomato+ cells were uniformly PDGFRα–, independent of genotype (Supplemental Figure 6E).

We next asked whether PDGFRβ modulates myocyte differentiation. Muscle progenitors from control and mutant mice were isolated, induced with TMX, plated at low density, and differentiated (63) (Supplemental Figure 6F). The differentiation index, assessed by myogenin and MyHC expression within Pax7tdTomato+ cells, was comparable across genotypes (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). Altogether, these findings indicate that PDGFRβ signaling did not alter muscle progenitor numbers, proliferation, or differentiation, suggesting that PDGFRβ activity may regulate myocyte fusion.

Reinjury model reveals consistent effects of Pdgfrb expression on regeneration. Because we observed comparable numbers of Pax7+ cells in control, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice during the initial regeneration phase (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D), we next evaluated whether differences in myofiber growth persisted at later time points. TA muscles were harvested 28 days after injury to assess recovery (Supplemental Figure 7A). At this stage, myofibers from PdgfrbPax7-KO mice remained larger compared with controls, whereas myofiber CSAs from PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice trended smaller (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Despite these differences in fiber size, Pax7+ cell abundance was similar across all genotypes (Supplemental Figure 7D).

To test whether these functional effects would persist under repeated stress, TA muscles were reinjured at 28 days and analyzed at 7 d.p.i (Supplemental Figure 7E). Consistent with the first injury model, deletion of Pdgfrb in PAX7+ progenitors enhanced regeneration, yielding larger regenerating fibers with increased nuclear accretion (Supplemental Figure 7, F–H). In contrast, constitutive activation of Pdgfrb expression impaired myofiber regeneration (Supplemental Figure 7, F–H). Together, these findings demonstrate that modulating Pdgfrb expression has durable effects on skeletal muscle regenerative capacity, both after initial regeneration and after repeated injury.

Myocytes with altered Pdgfrb expression have different myofiber-regenerative outcomes. Our cellular data indicated that PDGFRβ signaling acted within myocytes rather than MuSCs; therefore, we next tested the necessity and sufficiency of Pdgfrb within myocytes during regeneration. To do this, we used the MyoG-Cre mouse model in combination with Pdgfrbfl/fl (PdgfrbMyoG-KO) mice or PdgfrbD849V (PdgfrbMyoG-D849V) constitutively activated mice. Adult mice (P60) underwent TA injury, and regeneration was evaluated at 7 d.p.i. (Figure 4A). Deletion of Pdgfrb significantly enhanced regeneration, producing larger centrally nucleated myofibers with increased myonuclear accretion (Figure 4, B–D). In contrast, constitutive activation of Pdgfrb impaired repair; that is, PdgfrbMyoG-D849V muscles exhibited smaller regenerating myofibers and markedly reduced nuclear content — often only 1 nucleus per myofiber (Figure 4, B–D). Reduced immunostaining for eMyHC indicated enhanced myofiber regeneration in PdgfrbMyoG-KO mice compared with controls (Figure 4, B and E). In contrast, a higher number of eMyHC+ myofibers were observed in PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice, suggesting delayed regeneration (Figure 4, B and E).

Figure 4 Genetically altering Pdgfrb activity in myocytes modifies muscle regeneration. (A) Experimental design: ControlMyoG, PdgfrbMyoG-KO, and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice underwent BaCl 2 injury (1.2%) to the TA, and muscles were analyzed at 7 d.p.i. Panel A was created using BioRender. (B) Representative laminin and eMyHC staining of injured TA sections from mice described in A. (C) Mean CSA of injured myofibers from images described in B (n = 5 mice/group). (D) Myonuclear number per injured myofiber from images described in B (n = 5 mice/group). (E) Quantification of eMyHC+ myofibers from the images described in B (n = 5 mice/group). (F) In vitro assay: progenitor cells isolated from ControlMyoG, PdgfrbMyoG-KO, and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V hind limb muscles were expanded, differentiated, and assessed for myotube formation. Representative MyoG-tdTomato fluorescence images of myotube formation. Original magnification, ×10 (top) and ×40 (bottom). (G) Fusion index quantification from the cultures in F (n = 3 mice/group). (H) Myotube nuclear number and distribution from the cultures in F (n = 3 mice/group). (I) Myotube length measurements from cultures in F, indicating maturation and growth (n = 3 mice/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C–E and G–I). (B and F) Scale bars: 100 μm.

Because myocyte-specific Pdgfrb deletion improved regeneration at 7 d.p.i., we next examined whether these effects were evident earlier in the repair process. TA muscles from PdgfrbMyoG-KO and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice were analyzed at 5 d.p.i., a stage when progenitors are actively proliferating, differentiating, and initiating fusion (8) (Supplemental Figure 8A). At this early time point, PdgfrbMyoG-KO myofibers exhibited CSAs comparable to those of control myofibers but had reduced eMyHC staining and increased myonuclear accretion, consistent with accelerated maturation (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E). In contrast, PdgfrbMyoG-D849V muscles exhibited smaller regenerating myofibers along with a trend toward increased eMyHC+ fibers (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E).

Fusion defects in adult myocytes with altered PDGFRβ activity. We next asked whether PDGFRβ signaling within myocytes regulates the formation of multinucleated myotubes in vitro. Primary muscle cells were isolated from control, PdgfrbMyoG-KO, and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice and differentiated for 5 days. In this model, muscle progenitors are WT for Pdgfrb until myogenin expression, ensuring that PDGFRβ deletion or activation occurs only at the onset of myocyte differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). PdgfrbMyoG-KO cultures displayed robust myotube formation, whereas constitutive activation of Pdgfrb markedly impaired myotube development (Figure 4F). Quantification confirmed that PdgfrbMyoG-KO cells exhibited the highest fusion index, while PdgfrbMyoG-D849V cultures showed minimal fusion (Figure 4, F and G). Nuclei count further demonstrated that Pdgfrb deletion promoted the formation of multinucleated myotubes, whereas Pdgfrb activation resulted in predominantly mononuclear cells (Figure 4, F–H). Consistent with enhanced fusion, PdgfrbMyoG-KO myotubes were significantly longer, while PdgfrbMyoG-D849V myotubes tended to be stunted (Figure 4I). Taken together, the data suggest that PDGFRβ signaling may alter fusion potential.

Fusion defects in Pdgfrb-D849V myocytes are reversible. The inability of PdgfrbMyoG-D849V myocytes to form myotubes suggested a defect in the early steps required for fusion. To determine whether these cells could still fuse once the appropriate conditions were provided, we performed a cell-mixing assay (22) in which PdgfrbMyoG-D849V myocytes (tdTomato+) were cocultured with WT myocytes lacking MyoGCre and tdTomato expression (Figure 5A). As expected, control MyoGtdTomato cells readily formed multinucleated myotubes, whereas PdgfrbMyoG-D849V cells in monoculture remained largely mononuclear with minimal myotube development (Figure 5B). When mixed with WT cells, PdgfrbMyoG-D849V myocytes successfully incorporated into developing myotubes, producing chimeric fibers with diffuse tdTomato labeling (Figure 5B). This rescue was reflected by a significant increase in the fusion index and a greater number of multinucleated myotubes (Figure 5, C and D). These results indicate that PdgfrbMyoG-D849V myocytes retained the capacity to fuse but were impaired in the preparatory cellular events that enable fusion to initiate.

Figure 5 PDGFRβ signaling cooperates with TGF-β signaling to control myocyte morphology. (A) Experimental design for the in vitro cell-mixing experimental procedure: Muscle progenitor cells from ControlMyoG, PdgfrbMyoG-D849V, and WT mice were cultured either separately or as mixed populations, and myotube/chimeric myotube formation was assessed by MyoGtdTomato fluorescence. Panel A was created using BioRender. (B) Representative MyoGtdTomato images showing myotube development in the cultures described in A. (C) Fusion index quantification from the cultures in B (n = 3 mice/group). (D) Quantification of nuclei per myotube from the cultures in B (n = 3 mice/group). (E) Representative F-actin staining of myocyte morphology isolated from ControlPax7, PdgfrbPax7-KO, and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice. (F) Quantification of myocyte spreading from the cultures in E (n = 3 mice/group). (G) Quantification of myocyte spreading from the cultures in H, assessing PDGFRβ activity and TGF-β pathway inhibition (n = 4 mice/group). (H) Representative F-actin staining of ControlPax7 and PdgfrbPax7-D849V myocytes treated with vehicle or SB431542 (5 μM). (I) Representative MyHC-stained images showing myotube formation in ControlPax7 and PdgfrbPax7-D849V progenitor cells treated with vehicle or SB431542. (J) Fusion index quantification corresponding to the cultures shown in I (n = 4 mice/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA (C and F) or 2-way ANOVA (D, G, and J) followed by Šídák’s, Tukey’s, or Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

PDGFRβ signaling alters focal adhesion and TGF-β signaling pathways. Culture studies revealed genotype-specific differences in myocyte morphology. PdgfrbMyoG-D849V cells became rounded, whereas PdgfrbMyoG-KO cells were elongated, consistent with altered cytoskeleton remodeling (Figure 3G). Changes in actin remodeling have been shown to facilitate the creation of fusion protrusions that allow myocytes to interact, promoting cooperation between fusogenic proteins (26, 64, 65). Therefore, we hypothesized that PDGFRβ signaling may influence early morphological events that prepare cells for fusion. To test this, we plated TMX-induced PdgfrbPax7-KO and PdgfrbPax7-D849V cells at low density and stained them for F-actin (66). Deletion of Pdgfrb promoted cell spreading and the formation of broad contact surfaces, whereas constitutive activation of Pdgfrb left most cells rounded and poorly interactive (Figure 5, E and F).

Our data suggest that PDGFRβ-induced cytoskeletal changes may be a critical determinant of altered fusion. Interestingly, cytoskeletal remodeling by TGF-β signaling has been shown to block cellular fusion (67). Likewise, PDGF and TGF-β signaling converge to regulate cytoskeletal dynamics in stromal fibroblasts (28), raising the possibility that PDGFRβ–TGF-β crosstalk influences myocyte fusion. To explore this connection, we treated control and PdgfrbPax7-D849V myocytes with the TGF-β inhibitor SB431542 (5 μM) (68). Blocking TGF-β signaling restored spreading in PdgfrbPax7-D849V cells and enabled them to establish contacts (Figure 5, G and H). When SB431542 was applied throughout differentiation, it restored the appearance of developing myotubes and significantly increased fusion and multinucleation in PdgfrbPax7-D849V cultures (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 9A), without altering progenitor differentiation (Supplemental Figure 9B). Overall, these data suggest a possible cooperation between PDGFRβ and TGF-β signaling pathways to control cell morphology, throttling fusion events.

PDGFRβ/STAT1 signaling regulates myogenic fusion. To identify downstream mediators by which PDGFRβ activation disrupts myocyte spreading and fusion, we examined STAT1, a canonical PDGFRβ effector implicated in fibrosis, inflammatory signaling, and metabolic remodeling (51, 52, 62, 69). PDGF-BB stimulation induced rapid STAT1 phosphorylation in differentiated myocytes (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 4A), prompting us to test whether STAT1 activation is required for the fusion defects driven by PDGFRβ signaling. Treatment with fludarabine, an FDA-approved STAT1 inhibitor (70, 71), prevented PDGF-BB–induced STAT1 phosphorylation while leaving PDGFRβ phosphorylation intact (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), enabling us to isolate STAT1-dependent signaling downstream of PDGFRβ.

In C2C12 cultures, PDGF-BB reduced fusion and myonuclear accretion, whereas fludarabine alone enhanced both metrics. Importantly, fludarabine restored multinucleation in PDGF-BB–treated cultures, indicating that STAT1 activation was necessary for PDGFRβ-mediated suppression of fusion (Supplemental Figure 10, C–E). To test this in a more physiologic context, we treated primary myocytes from ControlMyoG and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice with fludarabine. Constitutive PDGFRβ activation severely restricted fusion, yet fludarabine markedly rescued myotube formation and myonuclear accumulation (Figure 6, A–D). A similar rescue was observed in PdgfrbPax7-D849V cultures (Supplemental Figure 6, F–H), demonstrating that STAT1 inhibition overrode the fusion block imposed by hyperactive PDGFRβ signaling.

Figure 6 STAT1 mediates PDGFRβ signaling to control myocyte fusion and myofiber regeneration. (A) Experimental design for the in vitro assays. Muscle progenitor cells from ControlMyoG and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice were differentiated for 5 days in the presence of vehicle (0.1% DMSO) or fludarabine (1 μM), and myotube formation was assessed. (B) Representative MyoGtdTomato images showing myotube development in the cultures described in A. (C and D) Fusion index (C) and nuclei per myotube (D) from the cultures described in B (n = 3 mice/group). (E) Representative F-actin staining of myocytes isolated from ControlMyoG and PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice after 1 day of differentiation with vehicle or fludarabine (1 μM). (F) Quantification of cell spreading in the cultures shown in E (n = 4 mice/group). (G) In vivo design: ControlPax7 and PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice received BaCl 2 injury (1.2%) followed by daily injections of vehicle or fludarabine (3 mg/kg) for 5 days. TA muscles were analyzed at 7 d.p.i. (H) Representative laminin and eMyHC staining of injured TA sections from the mice described in G. (I) Mean CSA of injured myofibers from the images described in H (n = 5 mice/group). (J) Quantification of eMyHC+ myofibers from the images described in H (n = 5 mice/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA (C, D, F, I, and J) followed by Šídák’s or Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: 100 μm. Panels A and G were created using BioRender.

Because PDGFRβ activation also impaired early cytoskeletal remodeling, we asked whether STAT1 drives these morphological changes. Indeed, fludarabine increased spreading in control myocytes and restored F-actin organization and contact formation in PdgfrbPax7-D849V cells (Figure 6, E and F), suggesting that STAT1 activation mediated Pdgfrb signaling to modulate cytoskeletal changes.

Finally, we tested whether inhibition of STAT1 improves muscle regeneration in vivo (Figure 6G). Following BaCl 2 injury, PdgfrbPax7-D849V mice displayed disrupted architecture, small regenerating fibers, and persistent eMyHC expression. Fludarabine treatment improved tissue organization, increased regenerating myofiber CSA, reduced eMyHC staining, and restored morphologic features of regular repair (Figure 6, H–J). Similar outcomes were observed in PdgfrbMyoG-D849V mice (Supplemental Figure 10I). Altogether, these data establish STAT1 as a critical downstream effector of PDGFRβ, facilitating cytoskeletal remodeling, myocyte spreading, and myofiber regeneration.

PDGFRβ signaling regulates human muscle myotube formation. To assess the relevance of PDGFRβ signaling in human myogenesis, we tested whether pharmacologic modulation of PDGFRβ activity alters fusion in primary human muscle progenitors. To do so, we isolated crude muscle progenitors from human vastus lateralis biopsies obtained from young adult women. After 4 passages, we FACS-enriched for CD56+CD29+ muscle progenitors, expanded the sorted cells, and used them for downstream experiments (72) (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Under serum-restricted differentiation, PDGF-BB markedly impaired MyHC+ myotube formation, reducing fusion index, myonuclear accretion, and the progression of nascent myotubes into mature syncytia (Figure 7, B–D). In contrast, inhibiting PDGFRβ with SU16f enhanced fusion, increased the number of multinucleated myotubes, and promoted greater myotube length and diameter (Figure 7, B–F). Consistent with a conserved PDGFRβ/STAT1 axis, fludarabine increased human myotube formation and myonuclear accretion, indicating that STAT1 contributed to the blockade imposed by PDGFRβ activation (Supplemental Figure 11, D–G). Together, these findings demonstrate that PDGFRβ activation suppressed, and its inhibition enhanced, human muscle cell fusion, revealing a conserved regulatory mechanism across species.