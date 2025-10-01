SOX9 drives a stem-like transcriptional state and platinum resistance in high-grade serous ovarian cancer

SOX9 is amplified in OC, and its expression is further induced by platinum treatment. Recent histological staining and whole-exome sequencing data have highlighted the epithelium of the fallopian tube as the likely cell of origin for HGSOC (35, 36). We initially assessed whether SOX9 expression is significantly higher in HGSOC tumors compared with the fallopian epithelium. Using HGSOC tumor data from The Cancer Genome Atlas and normal fallopian tube epithelium (FTE) expression data from the Genotype-Tissue Expression database (37) in the UCSC Xena platform (38), we determined that SOX9 expression is much higher in HGSOC tissues than in normal FTE (Figure 1A). Notably, the platinum-treated patients in the top quartile of SOX9 expression in an integrated microarray database (n = 259) had a significantly shorter overall survival probability than patients in the bottom quartile (n = 261) (hazard ratio = 1.33; log-rank P = 0.017) (Figure 1B) (39). Importantly, treatment of HGSOC cell lines (OVCAR4, Kuramochi, and COV362) with carboplatin — the most common first-line chemotherapy for HGSOC — resulted in acute and robust SOX9 induction at both RNA and protein levels within 72 hours (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting that SOX9 might be critical for the early response to platinum treatment.

Figure 1 SOX9 is overexpressed, is a poor prognostic indicator, and is induced by acute platinum exposure in OC. (A) SOX9 expression is shown in transcripts per million (TPM) between normal fallopian tube tissue from the Genotype-Tissue Expression database and in ovarian serous cystadenocarcinoma from The Cancer Genome Atlas. (B) Overall survival (OS) is shown between SOX9 low- and high-expressing patients (Q1 vs. Q4) who received platinum treatment. HR, hazard ratio; P value was from a log-rank test. (C) Western blot showing SOX9 in OVCAR4, Kuramochi, and COV362 OC cell lines before and after receiving 72 hours of 20 μM carboplatin treatment. (D) Reverse transcription quantitative PCR showing relative SOX9 expression in the same cells as in C. Analysis was performed in both biological and technical triplicates. Values are shown as mean ± SEM; n = 3. Significance was calculated using multiple 2-tailed paired Student’s t tests with Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. (E) Western blot depicting SOX9 knockout in OVCAR4 cells. (F) Example wells of colony formation assay showing colony growth of OVCAR4-Cas9 cells with either a luciferase sgRNA or a SOX9-KO sgRNA untreated or treated with 20 μM carboplatin. (G) Quantification of normalized percent colony coverage of colony formation assay seen in F. Values are shown as mean ± SEM; n = 3. P value was calculated using a 2-tailed Student’s t test.

SOX9 ablation leads to increased platinum sensitivity. To understand SOX9’s role in the HGSOC response to platinum therapy, we knocked out the gene using a SOX9-targeting sgRNA and CRISPR/Cas9 (Figure 1E). Knocking out SOX9 at a population level significantly increased the cells’ sensitivity to carboplatin treatment, as measured by a colony formation assay (2-tailed Student’s t test, P = 0.0025) (Figure 1, F and G). In the absence of chemotherapy, SOX9-depleted cells also had an accelerated growth rate compared with parental cells, as measured by an Incucyte live-cell imager (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI186467DS1).

SOX9 expression is induced after chemotherapy in patient samples. We next studied whether the chemotherapy-induced SOX9 upregulation is recapitulated in primary tumor samples. To this end, we utilized a publicly available longitudinal single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) dataset of 11 patient HGSOC tumors that were profiled before and after 3 cycles of platinum/taxane neo-adjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) (Figure 2A) (40). Of the 51,786 cells in the dataset, 8,806 had been previously identified by Zhang et al. as epithelial cancer cells based on their expression of WFDC2, PAX8, and EPCAM (Figure 2B) (40). When grouping these cells by treatment status (treatment-naive or post-NACT), we found that SOX9 is upregulated consistently in post-NACT cells (Figure 2, C and D). To assess whether this increase in SOX9 expression is found in every cell and patient tumor, we plotted it at a single-cell (Figure 2E) and patient-specific pseudo-bulk RNA level (Figure 2F). At both levels, SOX9 expression was significantly increased in the post-NACT tissues (Wilcoxon’s P < 2.2e-16 and Wilcoxon’s paired P = 0.032, respectively). SOX9 expression increased in 8 of the 11 patients after chemotherapy, supporting the in vitro findings that SOX9 is chemotherapy induced and could be a critical transcriptional driver of chemoresistance.

Figure 2 SOX9 is induced in HGSOC patients following platinum treatment and is highly associated with transcriptional malleability. (A) Schematic overview depicting when samples were collected from patients. (B) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) feature plot showing EPCAM expression in a longitudinal scRNA-Seq dataset representing HGSOC tumors from 11 patients consisting of 51,786 total cells. (C) UMAP plot showing epithelial cells only from the longitudinal dataset color coded for treatment-naive and post-NACT cells. (D) UMAP feature plot showing SOX9 expression in epithelial cells in the longitudinal dataset. (E) Violin plot showing SOX9 expression in epithelial cells in treatment-naive versus post-NACT cells. P value was calculated using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. (F) Pseudo-bulk, patient-paired box plot of SOX9 expression in epithelial cells in treatment-naive versus post-NACT cells. P value was calculated using a paired Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. (G) Violin plot showing transcriptional divergence per epithelial cell separated between treatment-naive versus post-NACT cells. P value was calculated using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. (H) Scatterplot showing –log10(FDR) for the Spearman’s rank correlation between epithelial transcriptional divergence and TF expression as well as differential expression between treatment-naive versus post-NACT cells. Box-and-whisker plots depict median, interquartile range, and data range.

SOX9 expression is associated with transcriptional divergence, an indicator of stemness and plasticity. A hallmark of chemoresistance, particularly nongenetic resistance, is transcriptional plasticity (41–43). We aimed to assess SOX9’s association with increased transcriptional plasticity in the patient samples across treatment phases. To this end, we utilized a measurement called transcriptional divergence, which was first described by Virk et al. as a metric for measuring overall transcriptional malleability (44). This metric is defined as the sum of the expression of the top 50% of detected genes divided by the sum of the expression of the bottom 50%, or the P50/P50, which represents a cell’s ability to respond effectively to external stressors such as chemotherapy and is amplified in stem and CSCs where overexpressed genes are amplified and lowly expressed genes are inhibited (44). Transcriptional divergence has been shown to be a poor prognostic indicator for patient survival in lung, breast, and colon cancers (44). First, we calculated the P50/P50 value for every epithelial cell in the longitudinal scRNA-Seq dataset. We found that transcriptional divergence is significantly increased in these cells following NACT (Wilcoxon’s P = 9.5e-16) (Figure 2G). To understand which transcriptional regulators might be affecting plasticity, we calculated the Spearman’s correlation coefficient between transcriptional divergence and the expression of every TF (n = 1,639 TFs). This unbiased analysis identified SOX9 as one of the highest-ranking TFs associated with overall transcriptional divergence (ρ = 0.147, Wilcoxon’s FDR = 6.3e-18) (Figure 2H). This is notable because SOX9 ranked above other well-described oncogenic stem factors such as KLF4. Even when compared with the factor that ranked above it (NR4A1), SOX9 was more significantly upregulated following NACT. These findings suggest that SOX9 is a more critical determinant of transcriptional malleability than even canonical stem factors in primary HGSOC cells.

Chemo-treated HGSOC tumors have higher nuclear SOX9 levels. We next aimed to verify the findings from the scRNA-Seq data at the protein level using a diverse panel of patient tumors. To this end, we utilized 2 HGSOC tissue microarrays (TMAs) containing 348 paired HGSOC tissues from 42 patients before and after chemotherapy treatment (Figure 3A) and normal FTE tissue (45). The SOX9 immunohistochemical signal intensity from the TMAs was analyzed using QuPath software. We first identified individual cells and nuclei before classifying cells as either epithelial or stromal using a machine learning model trained on cell morphology (Figure 3B) (46). This analysis revealed 2 major insights. First, we found significantly higher SOX9 protein levels within epithelial nuclei and cytoplasm compared with nonepithelial cells, as assessed by the h-score of the tissues (calculated using mean nuclear/cytoplasmic DAB staining) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Second, we found that both nuclear and cytoplasmic SOX9 protein levels were significantly induced in the epithelium after chemotherapy (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2C), confirming the scRNA-Seq findings that SOX9 is induced in tumors following chemotherapy.

Figure 3 Tumor microarrays (TMAs) show nuclear SOX9 levels increase significantly in HGSOC epithelial cells following NACT. (A) Schematic overview depicting experimental design. (B) Representative images showing 2 HGSOC tissues within TMAs and their morphology-based annotations. Red, epithelial cells; green, stromal cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Representative images showing either normal fallopian tube (FT) tissue or patient-paired (4 patients shown) treatment-naive and post-NACT HGSOC tumor tissue. (D) Violin plot showing h-scores for all HGSOC epithelial cells in every intact tissue punch across both TMA slides. Data are separated by treatment status. P value was calculated using Wilcoxon’s ranked-sum test. Box-and-whisker plot depicts median, interquartile range, and data range.

Multiomics analysis of an epithelial-enriched tumor enables the discovery of SOX9-enriched stem-like cells. Our IHC data showed the presence of high SOX9-expressing epithelial cells in untreated tumors. However, we could not determine if these cells also resemble stem-like cancer cells based on these data alone. We reasoned that if SOX9 is important for transcriptional plasticity maintenance/induction, it should be identifiable in the CSCs present in chemo-naive tumors. Therefore, we sought to characterize CSCs in a naive HGSOC tumor using multimodal scRNA-Seq and assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-Seq). To this end, we performed 10X Genomics Multiome sequencing on a whole-tissue HGSOC tumor (Figure 4, A–C). Using weighted nearest neighbor (WNN) clustering (which utilizes both expression and accessibility datasets), we identified 18 distinct clusters, each associated with unique expression and chromatin states (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3). Among these, 6 clusters were identified as epithelial (through their expression of the marker Epithelial cell adhesion molecule [EPCAM]). Notably, however, none of these clusters appeared to have significant SOX9 expression (Figure 4, B and C). CSCs represent only approximately 0.01%–2% of the total cell mass in a tumor (47). This low cell number, combined with the high number of dropouts in single-cell sequencing, creates a formidable challenge to detecting CSCs. To overcome this challenge, we reperformed single-cell multiomic sequencing on epithelium-enriched cells from another naive HGSOC patient tumor. We also utilized the Adaptively Thresholded Low-Rank Approximation imputation approach to eliminate technical zeroes while preserving biological zeroes (~15%–40% of genes) in the expression data (48). Using these optimized experimental and analytic tools, we confirmed that most of the captured cells were epithelial cells by examining EPCAM expression (Figure 4D). Among the 7,273 epithelial cells, we identified a small population of cells (n = 46 total) that were significantly enriched for SOX9 expression relative to the other clusters (Figure 4, E–G). This validated our revised approach, as a cluster of this size was undetectable in the unenriched sample (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Epithelial cell enrichment and single-cell imputation identify SOX9-enriched CSC population in multimodal treatment-naive HGSOC patient tumor dataset. (A) UMAP plot showing whole-tissue WNN clustering for treatment-naive HGSOC patient tumor using both scRNA- and ATAC-seq and showing EPCAM expression. (B) UMAP feature plot showing SOX9 expression within whole-tissue HGSOC multimodal dataset from A. (C) Violin plot depicting SOX9 expression within whole-tissue HGSOC multimodal dataset from A. (D) UMAP plot showing epithelium-enriched tissue WNN clustering for treatment-naive HGSOC patient tumors using both scRNA- and ATAC-seq and showing EPCAM expression. (E) UMAP feature plot showing SOX9 expression within epithelium-enriched HGSOC multimodal dataset from D. (F) Violin plot depicting SOX9 expression within epithelium-enriched tissue HGSOC multimodal dataset from D. (G) Number of cells per cluster in the same patient sample as in D. (H and I) Violin plots showing relative stress module expression, and OC stem cell module expression per cluster in same patient sample as in D. Significance values are Wilcoxon’s signed-rank FDR. (J) GO terms enriched in cluster 11 transcriptional data of the patient sample in D. Data were plotted with –log10(FDR). (K) Motif enrichment in cluster 11 of the patient sample in D. Motif statistics are shown along with –log10(Bonferroni-adjusted P value). (L) GREAT analysis for chromatin fragments found in cluster 11 of the patient sample in D. Data are plotted with –log10(FDR). Box-and-whisker plots depict median, interquartile range, and data range.

SOX9-expressing epithelial cells are enriched for CSC properties. We used multimodal scRNA- and scATAC-Seq to cluster the cells based on both modalities using WNN clustering (Figure 4, A, B, D, and E) (49). This technique’s power is derived from its ability to strengthen the characterization of the identified clusters. Using this clustering technique, we identified clusters at the chromatin accessibility level while simultaneously preserving the clustering at the transcriptional level (Figure 4, F, H, and I, and Supplemental Figure 3). Since cluster 11 in the epithelium-enriched, scRNA-Seq–imputed patient sample was significantly enriched for SOX9 expression (highest Wilcoxon’s FDR = 2.97e-06) (Figure 4F), we sought to better understand what type of cell it represented. We first looked at the expression of a stress response gene signature (n = 35 genes) identified by Zhang et al. in the longitudinal HGSOC scRNA-Seq dataset (Figure 2) (40). This gene set was found to be enriched in chemo-treated patient samples and was shown to promote platinum resistance in OC through the induction of proinflammatory responses, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), prosurvival programs, and stemness. This gene set is an extremely poor prognostic indicator in HGSOC patients. In our data, cluster 11 — the only cluster enriched for SOX9 expression — was also significantly enriched for the stress response gene signature (highest Wilcoxon’s FDR = 2.42e-07) compared with any other cell cluster (Figure 4H). Next, we investigated the expression of canonical ovarian CSC markers that are commonly used to identify CSCs. We created a gene module of 12 OC CSC markers (PROM1, CD44, ALDH1A1, CD24, KIT, ENG, VCAM1, EPCAM, NES, SOX2, SSEA1, and THY1) and plotted their expression across every cluster in the dataset (Figure 4I) (50). We confirmed that cluster 11 was the most significantly enriched for this signature (highest Wilcoxon’s FDR = 3.8e-15) compared with any other cell cluster. An Enrichr Gene Ontology (GO) term analysis (51) of the differentially expressed genes in cluster 11 (GO Biological Process database; Benjamini-Hochberg FDR < 0.005, log2FC > 0, n = 311) showed an enrichment for antiapoptotic processes, negative regulation of growth, regulation of stem cell maintenance, and negative regulation of differentiation (Figure 4J) (52). These analyses further indicate that SOX9-expressing cells exhibit CSC properties and that SOX9 is a potential regulator of this population. Next, we analyzed the ATAC-Seq peaks in this cluster to identify TFs that might be selectively associated with the open chromatin regions. To this end, we performed motif enrichment analysis on the scATAC fragments using ChromVAR (Figure 4K) (53) and found that the most enriched motifs for cluster 11 are almost all SOX family TFs, including SOX9. Lastly, we used the GREAT annotation tool to find GO term enrichment of the accessible regions in cluster 11 (Figure 4L) (54). This analysis showed that these cells activate stress-related pathways such as unfolded protein response, mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization, proteasome assembly, and G1 DNA damage checkpoint. They are also enriched for pathways vital for cell growth and proliferation, such as telomere maintenance and JUN kinase activation, further affirming SOX9’s association with stress response and growth.

SOX9 expression is sufficient to drive chemoresistance in HGSOC cells. Our data so far support the hypothesis that SOX9 is associated with and potentially drives HGSOC chemoresistance. To experimentally test the sufficiency of SOX9 for chemoresistance, we transduced platinum-naive OVCAR4, Kuramochi, OVCAR3, and FT190 immortalized FTE cells with a doxycycline-inducible (DOX-inducible) SOX9 construct under the control of tetracycline-responsive elements (55). With the expression of reverse-tTA effector pUltra-puro-RTTA3, we titrated the induced SOX9 protein levels (Figure 5, A and B). SOX9 induction in OVCAR4, Kuramochi, and to a lesser extent OVCAR3 cell lines lead to increased platinum resistance, as measured by an Incucyte long-term live-cell imaging platform (Figure 5, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 4). Interestingly, the FT190 cells displayed no such advantage, suggesting that SOX9 only has this effect in a cancer cell context (Figure 5E). We assessed cell proliferation and apoptosis rates using activated caspase-3/7 dye normalized to phase confluence. This was necessary because we found that with increased SOX9 expression, cell proliferation slowed significantly (Supplemental Figure 5). This finding agrees with our GO term analysis in the multimodal single-cell dataset that showed an enrichment of genes involved in the negative regulation of cell growth. In the absence of carboplatin, both DOX- and DMSO-treated cells exhibited a low basal level of apoptosis. However, when treated with carboplatin, the DOX-treated SOX9-overexpressing cells exhibited significantly lower relative apoptosis compared with the control cells (OVCAR4 FDR = 0.0067, OVCAR3 FDR = 0.051, and Kuramochi FDR = 0.0.0098), indicating that SOX9 induces platinum resistance in OC cell lines.

Figure 5 Ectopic SOX9 induction increases platinum resistance and stemness in cell line models. (A) Western blot showing SOX9 in OVCAR4-SOX9OE DOX-inducible cells (4–64 ng/mL DOX). (B) Normalized qPCR SOX9 expression in OVCAR4-SOX9OE cells with increasing DOX. Mean ± SEM, n = 3. Significance by 1-way ANOVA with 2-stage step-up Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. (C–E) IncuCyte measurements of normalized apoptosis of OVCAR-, Kuramochi-, OVCAR3-, and FT190-SOX9OE cells treated with DMSO or DOX and carboplatin. Mean ± SEM, n = 3. Significance by multiple 2-tailed paired Student’s t tests with Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. (F) Overview of the OVCAR4-VPR system. (G) Normalized qPCR SOX9 expression in OVCAR4-VPR cells with nontargeting (NT) or SOX9-targeting sgRNA. Mean ± SEM, n = 3. Significance by 1-way ANOVA with 2-stage step-up Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. (H) MTT cell viability assay of OVCAR4-VPR cells with same sgRNA as in E and increasing cisplatin (0–100 µM) and IC 50 values (inset). Mean ± SEM, n = 3. Significance by 1-way ANOVA with 2-stage step-up Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. (I) Spheroid volumes (in pixels3) for OVCAR4-VPR system and OVCAR4-SOX9OE DOX-inducible system. FDR by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Images of OVCAR4-SOX9OE spheroids treated with 0.1 µg/mL DOX or equivalent volume of DMSO. (K) Percent of OVCAR4-SOX9OE DOX-inducible cells from spheroids that were found to be ALDH(+) using an Aldefluour kit. P value by 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3. (L) Example FACS profiles of two data points in K. (M) Differentially expressed genes (P < 0.05) from RNA-seq of OVCAR4-VPR cells with NT- or SOX9-sg1 and OVCAR4 platinum-naïve/resistant cells. (N) GO term analyses of commonly upregulated (top) and downregulated (bottom) genes between OVCAR4 platinum-resistant versus naïve and OVCAR4-VPR + SOX9sg1 versus NT-sg cells. Shown are odds ratios and –log 10 (FDR).

CRISPR-mediated epigenetic activation of endogenous SOX9 drives chemoresistance in HGSOC cells. Encouraged by the SOX9 induction results, we investigated whether physiological levels of SOX9 could also result in chemoresistance. We observed that chemoresistant OC cells have approximately 3-fold higher SOX9 protein levels compared with naive cells (Figure 1C). Despite enabling dose-dependent protein expression, it is challenging to achieve such a low level of protein induction in a DOX-inducible system. When characterizing TFs, overexpression can have nonphysiological impacts on downstream regulatory elements, particularly in the case of SOX9 (56). We therefore utilized a CRISPR epigenetic activation approach in which targeted recruitment of a dCas9-fused VPR (VP64-p65-Rta) (57) transactivation domain epigenetically activated endogenous loci through the recruitment of general transcriptional machinery. Targeting SOX9’s promoter with 2 sgRNAs in OVCAR4 cells enabled us to increase the endogenous SOX9 expression by 3- to 4-fold (Figure 5, F and G). These are comparable levels to those we observed in cells following platinum treatment (Figure 1, C and D). These cells were significantly more resistant to platinum treatment, as measured by an MTT cell viability assay (Figure 5H). We found that the half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) of cisplatin was increased around 2-fold, confirming that physiologically relevant SOX9 expression is sufficient to drive chemoresistance.

Epigenetic activation of endogenous SOX9 results in stem-like cellular phenotypes and transcriptional states. To directly test the stem-inducing capability of SOX9, we utilized a hanging droplet spheroid formation assay as a proxy for stemness. In both the DOX-inducible and epigenetic-mediated SOX9 induction OVCAR4 cells, we found that the spheroids that formed were significantly larger in the SOX9-induced cells (Figure 5, I and J). To further confirm this stemness phenotype, we used an Aldefluor kit on dissociated spheroids to directly measure aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) activity, an established marker of OC stem cells (58). Flow cytometry showed that SOX9 induction results in a population of cells with significantly higher ALDH activity, suggesting formation of CSCs (Figure 5, K and L). In line with these data, OVCAR3 cells also produced significantly larger spheroids when induced to express SOX9 (Supplemental Figure 6). Importantly, induced SOX9 expression in noncancerous FT190 FTE cells also increased overall stemness. Using the Aldefluor kit, we found that FT190 spheroids also form a distinct stem cell population upon SOX9 induction. Interestingly, while these spheroids were not larger, multiple spheroids formed within each droplet when SOX9 was induced (Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, these data show that SOX9 induces a CSC-like population in HGSOC cells and that it might be involved in normal stem maintenance in the FTE.

To reveal transcriptional mechanisms by which SOX9 drives chemoresistance, we performed RNA-Seq on both OVCAR4 naive/platinum-resistant cell pairs and dCas9-VPR–expressing naive cells expressing control and SOX9 promoter–targeting sgRNA (Figure 5M). We identified 4,017 upregulated and 4,019 downregulated genes in OVCAR4 platinum-resistant cells compared with naive cells (Wilcoxon’s P < 0.05). We then looked at which of these 8,036 genes were also differentially expressed between the control and SOX9 sgRNA cell lines (P < 0.05). We found that 119 genes were commonly upregulated, while 222 genes were commonly downregulated between these groups. The Enrichr analysis of the top represented GO Biological Process terms indicated that commonly upregulated genes were enriched for phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase signaling and negative regulation of epithelial cell proliferation, while the downregulated genes were enriched for epithelial cell differentiation (Figure 5N). These findings further support the hypothesis that SOX9 expression enhances stemness (59, 60) and blocks epithelial differentiation and proliferation.

Acute cisplatin treatment uniformly induces SOX9 expression and stemness pathways at the single-cell level. The single-cell data from the longitudinal study and the immune staining in TMAs indicated that SOX9 expression is uniformly upregulated after chemotherapy. However, these experiments could not determine whether the post-NACT cells are originally derived from a rare population of SOX9-expressing cells. To better understand this and the early steps of chemoresistance, we performed scRNA-Seq on naive OVCAR4 cells that were control or cisplatin treated for 24 hours (Figure 6, A–D). In line with our previous findings, the dimensional reduction of the data shows that the transcriptional landscape is drastically altered when the cells are acutely treated with cisplatin (Figure 6A). More critically, we observed a significant increase in SOX9 expression and in the number of cells with detectable SOX9 mRNA following acute cisplatin treatment (Figure 6, B and C). Additionally, we saw a significant and uniform increase in the same 12 OC stem markers that we had previously found only in a small CSC population in chemo-naive tissue (Figure 6D). These findings show that in a cell line model, both SOX9 and canonical stem markers are acutely and uniformly upregulated following acute platinum exposure, indicating that chemoresistance might begin with global transcriptional reprogramming at the population level and that SOX9 is a critical regulator of this process.

Figure 6 Acute platinum treatment induces both SOX9 and OC stem genes in OVCAR4 cells regardless of CSC status, and SOX9 increases platinum resistance in vivo. (A) UMAP plot showing scRNA-Seq clustering for both cisplatin-treated and untreated OVCAR4 cells. (B) UMAP feature plot showing SOX9 expression distribution in cisplatin-treated and untreated OVCAR4 cells. (C) Violin plot showing SOX9 expression at a single-cell level in cisplatin-treated and untreated OVCAR4 cells. P value was calculated using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. (D) Violin plot showing OC stem module expression at a single-cell level in cisplatin-treated and untreated OVCAR4 cells. P value was calculated using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. (E) Depiction of in vivo study design and results. Thirty nude mice had 2 × 106 OVCAR4-VPR cells (50% Matrigel by volume) injected subcutaneously in either flank: one side with NT sgRNA and the other with SOX9 sgRNA. The mice were then treated either with 10 mg/kg carboplatin or the equivalent volume of PBS 4 times, and tumor volume was measured once a week. (F) Percent change in tumor volume starting 1 week before treatment in the PBS-treated (n = 15) group. Significance was calculated using multiple 2-tailed paired Student’s t tests with Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. From left to right, FDR = 0.2147, 0.3867, 0.2147, and 0.3256. (G) Percent change in tumor volume starting 1 week before treatment in the 10 mg/kg carboplatin (n = 15) group. Significance was calculated using multiple 2-tailed paired Student’s t tests with Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli correction for multiple comparisons. From left to right, FDR = 0.0231, 0.0231, 0.0324, and 0.0324. (H) Western blot depicting mouse-paired tumor SOX9 levels across treatments.

Epigenetic upregulation of endogenous SOX9 induces platinum resistance in vivo. Based on these in vitro experimental results, we next tested whether the chemoresistance phenotype would be recapitulated in tumors in vivo. To this end, we subcutaneously (both flanks) injected OVCAR4-VPR cells expressing nontargeting (NT) sgRNA (right flank) or SOX9 promoter–targeting sgRNA (SOX9-sg1, left flank). After tumors were established for 3 weeks, the mice were treated weekly with either PBS (vehicle) or 10 mg/kg carboplatin (Figure 6E) and the size of tumors was monitored. We found that, within just 2 treatment periods, the tumors expressing the NT sgRNA had decreased in size significantly compared with the tumors expressing the SOX9 promoter-targeting sgRNA (Figures 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). Upregulation of SOX9 was confirmed by Western blotting in protein lysates collected from mouse-matched tumors (Figure 6H). These data recapitulated our in vitro results and further demonstrated the clinical relevance of our findings that SOX9 expression is a critical driver of chemoresistance in HGSOC.