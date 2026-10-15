Microglial GRB2 is essential for brain ventriculogenesis and cerebrospinal fluid homeostasis

Sex as a biological variable. Sex was not considered a biological variable in this study.

Cohort of patients with CH. Inclusion criteria included patients with primary CH or CV without prior genetic diagnosis. Excluded were patients with known chromosomal abnormalities, copy number variations, hydrocephalus caused by hemorrhage, infection, trauma, or CV due to obstruction by tumor, cyst, stroke, or posterior fossa crowding, as in Chiari II malformation. After consent, probands and family members provided buccal swabs, medical records, neuroimaging, operative reports, and phenotype data. Our cohort included 482 neurosurgically treated probands with CH.

Exome sequencing and analysis. Yale–Harvard cohort patient genomic DNA samples derived from saliva or blood were applied for exon capture using a Roche SeqCap EZ MedExome target enrichment kit or IDT xGen target capture followed by 101 or 148 base-paired-end sequencing on Illumina platforms, as described previously (79–81). Burrows-Wheeler Aligner-Maximal Exact Match was applied to align sequence reads to the human reference genome GRCh37/hg19. Single-nucleotide variants and small indels were called using a combination of the Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) HaplotypeCaller and FreeBayes (82) and annotated using ANNOVAR (83). Allele frequencies were annotated in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) and the Genome Aggregation Database (GnomAD), version 2.1.1 (84). Variant filtration and analysis were conducted in accordance with GATK best practices and consensus workflows (85). Analyses were conducted separately for each class of variant (e.g., homozygous, heterozygous, de novo variants (DNVs) following previously established analytical methodologies. DNVs from the Harvard–Yale cohort were called from all CH parent-offspring trios using the established TrioDeNovo pipeline (86). GeneDx variants were called as previously defined (69, 87). Additional variants in GRB2, CSF1R, and PTPN11 (SHP2) were identified from the GMKF database from original variant call files, where possible. Select phenotypic information was also ascertained from GMKF probands where possible, in concordance with GMKF policies to protect participant anonymity (88). Browser Extensible Data (BED) files of GRCh38/hg38 GMKF variant information were created using BEDtools, version 2.31.1 (89), and converted to GRCh37/hg19 using UCSC Genome Browser Database LiftOver (90) to maintain consistency with other datasets. Candidate variants for all samples were further filtered based on whether the variants were called in the exonic or splice-site regions, the variant read depth was at least 10 in the proband as well as both parents, and the global minor allele frequency was not greater than 4 × 10−4 in the ExAC and GnomAD. Samples from the Yale–Massachusetts General Hospital cohort were subsequently filtered based on the following criteria: (a) the proband’s alternative read depth was at least 5; (b) proband alternative allele ratio was at least 28% if there were fewer than 10 alternative reads, or not greater than 20% if there were at least 10 alternative reads; (c) the alternative allele ratio in both parents was not greater than 3.5%.

Samples from the GeneDx cohort were additionally filtered based on the following criteria: (a) genotype quality > 40 for all family members; (b) variant quality score log odds (VQSLOD) > –10; (c) Phred-scaled P value (Fisher’s exact test) <30; (d) proband alternate allele (ALT) count >4; (e) proband ALT ratio >0.1; (f) proband ALT ratio >0.15 if the reference allele (REF) and ALT calls are of equal length; (g) proband ALT ratio >0.25 if REF and ALT calls are of unequal length; (h) proband ALT ratio <0.9 in proband if DNV is autosomal; (i) DNV must be <100 bps for both the REF and ALT calls; (j) if the VQSLOD <7 and the ALT ratio in the proband is <0.3, the variant was omitted; And (k) DNVs were omitted if they existed in more than 2 unrelated probands. After filtering, in silico visualization was performed. We applied in-house software to manually inspect each variant for false-positive calls. Variants found to be false-positive upon manual inspection were removed. Variant annotations were then confirmed through manual cross-reference in the UCSC Genome Browser (90). Reported variants passing these filters and manual inspection were further confirmed by Sanger sequencing. A battery of predictive algorithms subsequently was applied to better understand variant impact on protein function, including combined annotation dependent depletion (CADD), version 1.6 (91), and meta-analytic support vector machine (MetaSVM), version 1.0 (92). Variants that met other filtering criteria were considered deleterious to protein function if the variants were of a class predictive to cause loss-of-function (stop-gain, start-loss, canonical splice site, and frameshift variants), as well as missense variants with CADD scaled score >20 or MetaSVM = damaging.

Protein-protein interaction analysis. The CSF1R-GRB2-PTPN11 multimeric complex was prepared using the AF3 server (Alphafoldserver.com). Briefly, AF3 uses an advanced deep-learning model to predict protein structures with high accuracy, including multimeric protein-protein interactions. The sequences of the human CSF1R (Uniprot identifier [ID] P07333; n = 972 aa), GRB2 (Uniprot ID P62993; n = 217 aa), and PTPN11 (tyrosine-protein phosphatase nonreceptor type 11; Uniprot ID Q06124; n = 593 aa) were obtained from the Uniprot database of protein sequence and functional information (www.uniprot.org). The sequences were then input to the AF3 server as 3 distinct proteins.

Initial trials at modeling the complex with complete sequences did not yield any meaningful results, because AF3 arbitrarily positioned the 3 different proteins in random orientations. CSF1R comprises 3 domains, namely the extracellular domain (residues 20–517), the transmembrane region (residues 518–538), and the intracellular domain (residues 539–972). CSF1R interacts with GRB2 at the intracellular side. Therefore, to force AF3 to model CSF1R interactions with GRB2 and PTPN11 via its intracellular domain, the first 520 aa corresponding to the CSF1R extracellular domain were removed, leaving CSF1R aa 521–972 to be modeled. Additional experiments from the literature suggested that phosphorylated Y697 was identified as a GRB2-binding site on CSF1R (9). Furthermore, the C-term SH3 domain (residues 156–215) in GRB2 interacts with the PTP domain (residues 247–517) in PTPN11 (16). The evidence for CSF1R interaction with PTPN11 was obtained from the human protein-protein interaction prediction server, yielding a favorable interaction score of 2.15 (93, 94). The disordered C-terminal region in PTPN11 (aa 573-593) with very low per-residue confidence score (predicted local distance difference test <50) was deleted from the model, leaving PTPN11 aa 1-573 to be modeled. This final AF3 model satisfied these previously published experimental findings. The mutations were then constructed and the free energy of change (ΔΔG) was calculated using the Internal Coordinate Mechanics mutagenesis program (www.molsoft.com). Structure figures were generated using Pymol-MDAnalysis exploratory project.

Single-nuclei RNA-Seq analysis. Processing of prenatal human germinal matrix, early developing human brain, and microglia datasets have been previously described (29, 30, 33). The prenatal human germinal matrix dataset was obtained directly from the authors, and the early human brain development and microglia datasets were obtained from the OMIX database of the China Genomics Data Center (accession numbers OMIX005402-02 and OMIX931-99-01). Downstream analysis was completed in Seurat (version 4.3.0) (95). Average expression of genes across gestational weeks was calculated using the AverageExpression command and differential expression was calculated using the Wilcoxon’s rank sum test by running the FindAllMarkers command. Enrichment analysis was performed on the top 100 differentially expressed genes identified by the FindAllMarkers function in the endoplasmic reticulum stress microglia subcluster using the EnrichR R package (version 3.2) (96). P values were calculated using Fisher’s exact test, and the Benjamini–Hochberg procedure was applied to correct for multiple hypotheses. Cell-cell communication analysis was performed using CellChat (version 2.1.2) following the standard analysis pipeline. The germinal matrix dataset was subset to gestational weeks 20–24, and the early fetal human brain dataset was subset to gestational weeks 20–23 for CellChat analysis. The functions netVisual_aggregate and netVisual_chord_gene were used to generate chord diagrams.

Animals. Mice were reared under the veterinary care provided by the Yale Animal Resource Center in standardized IACUC-approved husbandry and housing conditions. Groups of <5 mice per cage were housed at 25°C and 56% humidity on a 12-hour light/dark cycle. Animals were always provided food and water with no restrictions, and both sexes were used in experimentation. Cx3cr1-Cre (The Jackson Laboratory, strain 025524) were mated with conditional Grb2fl/fl mice (The Jackson Laboratory, strain 020422) to generate Cx3cr1-Grb2fl/fl mice, in which GRB2 was functionally deleted from all macrophage-lineage cells.

Animal MRI. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane in a medical air and oxygen mixture of 1:0.5 (3% induction, 1%–2% maintenance). Mice were then placed in and imaged on an 11.7T preclinical Bruker magnet using an in-house-built saddle coil (6). In 31 minutes and 30 seconds, using a repetition time/echo time of 4,500/11.25 ms, 20 repetitions, and Rapid Acquisition with Relaxation Enhancement factor 8, we obtained a coronal 0.07 × 0.30 × 0.07 mm3 image of the whole brain (field of view, 1.40 × 8.40 × 12.0 mm3). This sequence was repeated, and the data were averaged after motion correction using BioImage Suite (6). We then used the signal-intensity thresholding feature on BioImage Suite to delineate the ventricular system from the surrounding brain parenchyma and to calculate ventricular volume.

Animal tissue preparation and immunostaining. At indicated time points, mice were transcardially perfused with ice-cold PBS, followed by 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS. Brains were dissected, placed in 4% PFA overnight at 4°C, and then cryoprotected in 30% sucrose in PBS for 48 hours. After this process, brains were placed in frozen OCT blocks, sectioned at 20 μm on a cryostat, and mounted on microscopy slides. Sections (mounted on slides) were stored at −80°C. When sections were needed for staining, we first removed the slides from the freezer and let them thaw at room temperature. Once thawed, slides were washed with 0.5% PBST and blocked in 10% normal goat serum (NGS) in PBST at room temperature for 1 hour. Slides were then incubated with primary Abs diluted in 2.5% NGS in PBST at 4°C overnight. After primary Ab incubation, sections were washed and incubated with Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary Abs (1:500 in 2.5% NGS in PBST) for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI/PBST (5 ng/mL) for 10 minutes, washed 3 times with PBST for 5 minutes each, air-dried, and mounted on coverslips with Prolong Gold Antifade Mounting Medium. Images were acquired using a Zeiss LSM 800 confocal microscope. The following primary Abs (with dilutions) were used: goat anti-Iba1 (Abcam, ab2224402) and rabbit anti-NeuN (Abcam, ab177487). All secondary Abs were purchased from Invitrogen. The following were used: goat anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11008), goat anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) Alexa Fluor 555 (A-21428), and donkey anti-goat IgG (H+L) Alexa Fluor 647 (A-21447).

Cisterna magna injections and image analysis. The day before the experiment, mice were anesthetized with 100 mg/kg ketamine and 10 mg/kg xylazine, administered intraperitoneally. A 30 gauge needle connected to closed-end PE10 tubing was inserted into the cisterna magna. The needle and tubing were secured with superglue and dental cement. All subsequent tracer experiments were performed in awake animals by injecting 5% Alexa647-conjugated BSA (66 kDa) or 5% Alexa647-conjugated dextran (10 kDa) in artificial cerebrospinal fluid into the cannula implanted into the cisterna magna the day before. Tracer was infused at a rate of 1 μL/min using the Harvard Instruments syringe pump (Series 11 Elite). The total circulation time of the CSF tracer was 30 minutes from the start of injection.

At the end of the experiment, mice were anesthetized with inhalable isoflurane (2.5% in 1 L oxygen/min) and rapidly decapitated. Brains were removed and fixed in 4% PFA in PBS overnight at 4°C. The next day, brains were sectioned, using a Leica vibratome, into 100 μm–thick coronal slices. Brain slices were imaged using a ×0.63 lens with ×2 magnification on an MvX10 microscope (Olympus) using a Lumencore 1600 light source (Prior) with Metamorph Basic software (Olympus). Images were quantified by FIJI (ImageJ, NIH). Each coronal section was outlined manually, and the percentage of area covered by tracer was determined using a previously verified threshold function (43, 97).

Isolation of mouse microglia. Primary microglial cultures were prepared from the cortices of P0–P2, male, C57BL/6 WT pups, using previously established protocols (98). Briefly, brain tissue was enzymatically dissociated with papain (Miltenyi Biotec), and the resulting cell suspension was maintained in T75 flasks using L929-conditioned medium. Microglia were cultured on an astrocyte feeder layer for 2 weeks before being isolated by mechanical agitation. After isolation, microglia were matured for 4–5 days in media supplemented with TGF-b1 (50 ng/mL) and macrophage-CSF (M-CSF) (10 ng/mL) prior to lysis.

Immunoprecipitation. We obtained 1000 μg of protein lysate from primary microglia (mouse) or unstimulated THP1 cells (human; ATC TIB-202) and combined that with 10 μL of a 0.2 mg/mL solution of rabbit monoclonal anti-rabbit Grb2 (clone 9K6H0; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA5-35238) per sample in a microcentrifuge tube. Using the Pierce Classic Magnetic IP/Co-IP Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 88804) according to manufacturer’s instructions, the Ab/lysate solution was then diluted with IP lysis/wash buffer and incubated overnight at 4°C. The antigen sample/Ab mixture was incubated with prewashed magnetic beads for 1 hour with mixing, after which beads were magnetically collected and washed 3 times with IP lysis/wash buffer. Then, beads were mixed with ultrapure water and collected. After a 10-minute incubation in elution buffer, beads were magnetically separated, and the supernatant containing the target antigen underwent Western blot for CSF1R (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PA5115557) according to accepted methods used by our group (99).

Sample preparation for whole-brain proteomics. Tissue in 160 μL of stock RIPA (containing protease [Pierce, 87786] at 1% of lysis buffer) and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails (Pierce, 78420) at 2.5% of lysis buffer) were sonicated, vortexed, and centrifuged. Then, 40 μL was aliquoted into a new tube, and proteins were reduced with DTT at 37°C for 30 minutes, cooled to room temperature, and alkylated with iodoacetamide in the dark at room temperature for 30 minutes. Chloroform:methanol:water protein precipitation was performed, and dried protein pellets were resuspended in 200 μL of 8 M urea containing 400 mM ammonium bicarbonate. After protein quantitation (Nanodrop), 50 μg of protein was transferred to a new tube. Proteins were digested overnight with shaking by LysC (2 μL at 0.5 μg/μL) at 37°C. Trypsin (2 μL of 0.5 μg/μL) was then added and the mixture incubated 6.5 hours with shaking. Digestion was quenched with 20% trifluoroacetic acid. Samples were desalted using a BioPureSPN PROTO 300 C18 macro spin columns (The Nest Group, HMM S18V) and dried via SpeedVac (Thermo Scientific, SAVANT RVT-4104). Peptide concentrations were determined by NanoDrop 2000 (Thermo Scientific). We took 0.3 μg/5 μL per sample for liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC MS/MS) analysis.

LC-MS/MS data collection. A Thermo Scientific Q-Exactive Plus Mass spectrometer was connected to a Waters nanoACQUITY UPLC system equipped with a Waters Symmetry C18 180 μm × 20 mm trap column and a 1.7-μm, 75 μm × 250 mm nanoACQUITY UPLC column (35°C). In block randomized order, 5 μL of each digest at a concentration of 0.05 μg/μL was injected. To ensure high-level identification and quantitation integrity, a resolution of 70,000 was used for MS. A total of 20 MS/MS spectra (17,500 resolution) were acquired per MS scan using higher-energy collisional dissociation. All MS (profile) and MS/MS (centroid) peaks were detected in the Orbitrap. Trapping was carried out for 3 minutes at 5 μL/min in 99% buffer A (0.1% formic acid in water) and 1% buffer B (0.075% FA in acetonitrile) prior to elution, with linear gradients reaching 5% B at 2 minutes, 25% B at 140 minutes, 40% B at 165 minutes, and 90% B at 170 minutes. This eluate was held at 90% B for 10 minutes longer prior to dropping the percentage of B back to 0.5% at 182 minutes. Three blanks (2 of 100% acetonitrile and 1 of buffer A) followed each sample injection to ensure against sample carryover. The MS quality control included Hela cell and transferrin digest injections.

LC MS/MS Data Analyses. LC MS/MS data were analyzed with Proteome Discoverer (PD), version 3.0 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), with the Mascot search engine (version 2.7 Matrix Science) (100), using the Mus musculus species protein database. Resulting PD analyses were imported into Scaffold (version 4.1, Proteome Software) for further interrogation and data filtration. Positive protein identifications were based on hits with 2 or more unique peptides per protein, and peptides were considered significant if the Mascot score was higher than the 95% confidence level.

The protein database search was conducted in-house using the Mascot algorithm (100) for uninterpreted MS/MS spectra. The data were searched against the SWISSPROT Saccharomyces cerevisiae protein database. The search parameters were as follows: type of search = MS/MS ion search; enzyme= LysC/trypsin; variable modifications = oxidation (Met), methylthio (C); mass values = monoisotopic; protein mass = unrestricted; peptide mass tolerance = ±10 ppm; fragment mass tolerance = ±0.02 Da; charge = 2+, 3+, 4+; maximum missed cleavages = 2; decoy = yes; and instrument type = ESI-TRAP.

Statistics. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 10.0.0 for Windows (GraphPad Software). Data for ventricular volume, cell counting, and tracer influx experiments were analyzed in a blinded manner. Statistical significance was determined using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. A P values of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All study procedures complied with the Human Investigation Committee and Human Research Protection Program at Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA) and Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA, USA). All probands provided written informed consent in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. For pediatric patients, consent was also obtained from guardians. All experiments using mice were performed under a protocol previously approved by the IACUC of Yale University and in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

Data availability. Mouse proteomics data have been deposited to the PRIDE database (ProteomeXchange accession: PXD081055). All other data can be found in the “Supporting data values” file.