Jab1 promotes immune evasion and progression in acute myeloid leukemia models under oxidative stress

High oxidative stress drives Jab1 activation and AML development. Previous studies have linked AML progression and relapse to an imbalance in antioxidant capacity (15). To investigate the role of oxidative stress in HSC self-renewal and myeloid differentiation, we conducted FACS on normal hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells from mouse bone marrow and leukemia stem cells (LSCs) from mice transplanted with MLL-AF9 leukemia cells (Figure 1A). Quantitative analysis revealed that lower ROS levels are crucial for maintaining HSC self-renewal, a characteristic also observed in downstream MPP cells with enhanced stemness. Importantly, LSCs exhibited the highest ROS levels, significantly differing from other hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (P < 0.01) (Figure 1B). These findings underscore the heightened oxidative stress in AML (15, 16). Although the surface markers of LSCs in patients with leukemia are still controversial, it is well known that LSCs are mainly rich in CD34+ cell populations in the bone marrow of patients (17–19). Consequently, we isolated CD34+ cells from primary AML patient samples and assessed their oxidative stress levels. Importantly, ROS levels in CD34+ cells from patients with AML were generally higher than those in CD34– AML cells (Figure 1C), indicating the role of oxidative stress in LSC function and prompting our search for potential regulators of AML.

Figure 1 Jab1 is associated with oxidative stress and supports AML progression. (A) Flow cytometry strategy for the discrimination of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in normal murine bone marrow or AML stem cells. (B) ROS levels measured (n = 5 per group) by mean fluorescence intensity were significantly higher in LSCs than in other hematopoietic subsets (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (C) CD34+ cells from AML patients (n = 8) exhibit higher ROS levels than their CD34– counterparts (P = 0.0007, by paired 2-tailed t test). (D) Jab1 expression positively correlates with oxidative stress scores in the OHSU-AML cohort (Spearman’s r = 0.2814, P < 0.0001). (E) High Jab1 expression is associated with poor overall survival in AML patients from GSE37642 (P = 0.0096) datasets (Kaplan-Meier analysis with log-rank test). (F) CCK-8 cell growth curve demonstrating that downregulation of Jab1 inhibits AML cell growth (72 hours absorbance compared using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (G and H) Flow cytometry analysis (n = 3 per group) of apoptosis and cell cycle in MOLM13 and MV411 cells upon Jab1 knockdown (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). Values are presented as mean ±SEM.

Subsequently, we constructed a risk scoring model for oxidative stress–related genes in AML (Supplemental Figure 1, A–G; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183761DS1). We found that in AML patients with higher oxidative stress scores, Jab1 expression levels were significantly elevated (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 1H). Additionally, there was a significant positive correlation between Jab1 expression levels and oxidative stress scores (P = 0.0082) (Figure 1D). Analysis of the data suggested that Jab1 is widely expressed in AML, and high expression of Jab1 correlated with lower overall survival rates (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2, A–E), consistent with previous studies (15). To further verify this, we performed multivariate Cox regression analysis. After adjusting for relevant clinical and molecular variables, Jab1 remained an independent predictor of poor prognosis (Supplemental Table 2). We analyzed Jab1 mRNA expression across AML cell lines using the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia database and confirmed by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) that MOLM13 and MV411 cells exhibited high Jab1 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Knockdown of Jab1 in these cell lines significantly inhibited cell proliferation, increased apoptosis, and induced cell cycle arrest at the G 0 /G 1 phase with a corresponding decrease in the S-G2-M phase population, whereas reexpression of Jab1 restored cell growth, reduced apoptosis, and reversed the cell cycle arrest phenotype (Figure 1, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–G). Collectively, these results indicate that Jab1 promotes AML cell growth in vitro by regulating proliferation.

Additionally, we established an oxidative stress model by intraperitoneally injecting d-galactose for 4–6 weeks at a daily dose of 200 mg/kg for 28 days. We observed significantly higher ROS levels in the d-galactose group compared with the control group (P = 0.0029) (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). Under oxidative stress stimulation, the mice exhibited reduced body weight; decreased numbers of CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells in the spleen; and significantly increased expression of the T cell inhibitory receptors programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) and lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG-3) (Supplemental Figure 2, J–M). These findings warrant further investigation into the regulation of Jab1 during immune escape in AML under oxidative stress.

Loss of Jab1 inhibits leukemogenesis and overcomes immune evasion in AML. Next, we infected GFP+ second-generation MLL-AF9 mouse leukemia cells with lentivirus targeting Jab1 and performed secondary transplantation via tail vein injection to conduct in vivo and in vitro biological characterization (Figure 2, A and B). The results revealed that the knockdown of Jab1 significantly attenuated leukemia progression in mice, leading to an extended survival period (Figure 2, C and D). Wright-Giemsa staining of peripheral blood and bone marrow revealed a marked reduction in blast cell proportions in the Jab1-knockdown group (Figure 2E), along with alleviated splenomegaly and weight gain (Figure 2F). However, Jab1 knockdown did not significantly alter the percentage of GFP+ leukemia cells in peripheral blood (Figure 2G), but it notably reduced the infiltration of GFP+ leukemia cells and GFP+Gr-1+c-Kit+ LSCs in the bone marrow and spleen (Figure 2, H and I).

Figure 2 Jab1 facilitates immune evasion and sustains leukemia progression in MLL-AF9–driven AML. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental workflow for generating the MLL-AF9 AML mouse model and subsequent Jab1 knockdown using shRNA lentiviral vectors. (B) Western blot verifies effective Jab1 knockdown in leukemic cells. (C) Survival analysis shows that Jab1 silencing significantly prolongs survival in AML-bearing mice (Kaplan-Meier analysis with log-rank test). (D) In vivo bioluminescence imaging reveals reduced leukemic burden in Jab1-knockdown groups across multiple time points (days 14–35 after transplantation). (E) Wright-Giemsa staining shows decreased leukemic infiltration in peripheral blood (PB) and bone marrow (BM) of Jab1-deficient mice; original magnification, ×1,000. (F) Jab1 knockdown leads to increased body weight and reduced splenomegaly, indicating alleviated disease severity (n = 5 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (G–I) Flow cytometry shows that Jab1 knockdown leads to a significant reduction of GFP+ leukemic cells and LSCs (GFP+Gr-1–c-Kit+) in the bone marrow and spleen, while no significant difference was observed in the peripheral blood (n = 5 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (J) T cell proliferation, as measured by Ki-67 expression, is enhanced in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells upon Jab1 depletion in leukemic mice (n = 5 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (K and L) Jab1 silencing significantly reduces the proportion of PD-1+ and LAG-3+ exhausted CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the spleen (n = 5 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test).

In investigating the role of Jab1 in immune evasion in leukemic mice, we assessed T cell proliferation, inhibitory receptor expression, T cell subset distribution, and subset cell proliferation (20). Knockdown of Jab1 in MLL-AF9–induced AML mice led to increased Ki67 positivity of spleen CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells (Figure 2J). Expression of inhibitory receptors PD-1 and LAG-3 in spleen CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells decreased markedly following Jab1 knockdown (Figure 2, K and L). Analysis of T cell subsets, categorized by CD44 and CD62L expression, revealed a rise in spleen CD3+CD4+ or CD3+CD8+ naive T (T N ) cells in the Jab1-knockdown group, with a slight reduction in spleen CD3+CD4+ or CD3+CD8+ effector memory T (T EM ) cells and a decrease in spleen CD3+CD8+ terminally differentiated effector memory T (T EMRA ) cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Jab1 knockdown enhanced Ki67 expression in CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells in the spleen, indicating increased T cell subset activation (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D).

To directly distinguish whether this immune-modulatory effect was cell intrinsic or immune mediated, we further employed Rag1–/– mice lacking mature T and B cells. Jab1 knockdown prolonged survival in both immunocompetent and Rag1−/− recipients, though to a lesser extent in the latter (42 vs. 36 days), suggesting partial contribution from host immunity (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). We used an immunocompetent C1498-derived AML model to validate Jab1’s role in disease progression. Jab1 downregulation reduced leukemic burden and delayed disease onset, accompanied by immune activation and increased T N cell proportions in both spleen and bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 6, A–J). Overall, Jab1 downregulation significantly altered the immune microenvironment in mice, relieving immune suppression in AML and boosting T N cell proportions in the spleen and bone marrow, along with enhancing proliferation in various immune cell subpopulations.

Jab1 is dispensable for normal hematopoiesis and multilineage reconstitution. We investigated the impact of Jab1 loss on the hematopoietic system. Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, we inserted 2 FloxP components into the mouse genome between exons 1 and 2, as well as exons 4 and 5 of the Jab1 gene. These FloxP sequences enabled specific recognition and cleavage of this region by the Cre protein. Through exogenous administration of polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid [poly(I:C)], we induced the expression of Cre enzyme, leading to complete deletion of the Jab1 gene (Figure 3A). At 4 weeks after the last poly(I:C) injection, both Jab1-HET and Jab1-KO mice exhibited comparable blood counts and frequencies of different blood cell types in peripheral blood as WT mice (Figure 3, B–E). Furthermore, there were no significant changes in the proportions of myeloid cells (Mac1+, Gr-1+), B cells (CD3–, B220+), CD4+ T cells (CD3+, CD4+), and CD8+ T cells (CD3+, CD8+) in peripheral blood (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To assess the potential impact of Mx1-Cre activity on major organs, we specifically examined the kidneys, lungs, spleen, liver, and heart. Histopathological examination revealed no apparent defects or abnormalities in these organs (Supplemental Figure 7C), with no significant alterations in spleen size (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 7D). These findings suggest that Jab1 deficiency does not affect the number or proportion of mature cells in the normal hematopoietic system under steady-state conditions within the time frame examined.

Figure 3 Jab1 is dispensable for normal hematopoiesis and multilineage reconstitution. (A) Generation of conditional Jab1-knockout mice (Mx1-Cre Jab1fl/fl) using poly(I:C)-induced recombination; successful deletion in c-Kit+ HSPCs was verified by Western blot. (B–E) Peripheral blood analysis shows no significant differences in leukocyte subtypes (WBC, lymphocyte [LYM], monocyte [MON], neutrophil [NEU], eosinophil [EOS], and basophil [BASO]), RBC count, hemoglobin (Hb), or platelet (PLT) levels among WT, Jab1-HET, and Jab1-KO mice (n ≥ 6 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) Schematic diagram of classical hematopoietic lineage differentiation. (G) Flow cytometry of peripheral blood reveals comparable proportions of myeloid cells, B cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells across all genotypes (n ≥ 6 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (H) Quantification of bone marrow progenitor and stem cell populations (LSK, LK, CMP, GMP, MEP, CLP, HSCs, and MPP1–MPP5) shows no significant disruptions in Jab1-deficient mice (n ≥ 6 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (I) Total bone marrow cell counts and spleen weights were not affected by Jab1 deletion, further supporting preserved hematopoiesis (n ≥ 6 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (J and K) Secondary competitive bone marrow transplantation assays demonstrate that Jab1-KO HSCs maintain long-term reconstitution capacity, with comparable CD45.2+ donor-derived contributions to all major blood lineages (myeloid, B, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells) up to 16 weeks after transplantation (primary transplantation results are shown in Supplemental Figure 9, C–I) (n ≥ 6 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test).

HSCs are capable of self-renewal and multipotent differentiation, and there is a certain regularity in the developmental process of blood cells from the primitive to mature stages (Figure 3F). The total number of bone marrow cells was generally similar among WT, Jab1-HET, and Jab1-KO mice, ranging from 4 × 107 to 5 × 107 (Figure 3I). In mouse bone marrow, the percentages and total numbers of various cell populations, including LSK, LK, CMP, MEP, CLP, HSC, and MPP1-5, were similar to those in WT mice, except for GMP (Figure 3H, Supplemental Figure 8, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). GMP primarily differentiates into granulocytes and monocytes, and previous data indicate that Jab1 deficiency has no significant effect on MON, NEU, EOS, or BASO, which explain the inhibitory effect of Jab1 loss on less-differentiated myeloid progenitor cells. These findings suggest that Jab1 deficiency may delay AML cell progression to some extent, without interfering with normal bone marrow cell maturation.

To assess the impact of Jab1 on HSC self-renewal capacity, we conducted a competitive repopulation assay (Supplemental Figure 9C). The proportions of total cells (CD45.2+), myeloid cells, B cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells from WT, Jab1-HET, and Jab1-KO donors in peripheral blood were comparable 4–16 weeks after bone marrow transplantation (Supplemental Figure 9, D–H). Furthermore, at the 16-week time point, no notable differences were observed in the percentages of stem and progenitor cells derived from donors (Supplemental Figure 9I). To further evaluate long-term hematopoietic function under stress conditions, we isolated donor-derived LSK cells 16 weeks after transplantation and conducted secondary transplantation into lethally irradiated recipients. Jab1-deficient HSCs sustained multilineage engraftment over 16 weeks with reconstitution efficiency comparable with controls (Figure 3, J and K). In contrast, in the MLL-AF9–induced AML model, Jab1 deletion markedly delayed disease progression and prolonged survival in both primary and secondary transplant recipients (Supplemental Figure 9, J and K), highlighting Jab1’s role in leukemogenesis rather than in normal hematopoiesis.

Jab1 affects LILRB4 mRNA stability and contributes to immune escape in AML. From our findings, we observed that downregulating Jab1 expression in AML cells alleviated the immunosuppressive microenvironment. Surprisingly, the deletion of Jab1 in hematopoietic cells did not affect immune cell maturation and development. Thus, we hypothesized that Jab1 likely does not directly influence immune cell function but instead regulates specific immunosuppressive targets in AML cells (21). High-throughput sequencing revealed that 688 genes were significantly upregulated and 304 genes were significantly downregulated in the Jab1-knockdown group (Figure 4A). Pathway analysis indicated that differentially expressed mRNAs were predominantly enriched in pathways associated with cancer, transcriptional misregulation in cancer, cytokine–cytokine receptor interaction, nucleocytoplasmic transport, apoptosis, and chemokine signaling (Figure 4, B and C). Initially, we validated the commonly observed immune checkpoint targets programmed cell death ligands 1 and 2 (PD-L1 and PD-L2) in tumor cells; however, no significant differences were observed (Figure 4D). Given these results, we redirected our research focus to the LILRB family, an emerging set of immune checkpoint targets in AML (22). Our findings demonstrated that LILRB4 is regulated by Jab1 (Figure 4D), a target extensively associated with immune evasion in AML (7, 22, 23). Additionally, the expression of PD-L1 and PD-L2 in AML was extremely low, while LILRB4 expression was significantly higher (Figure 4E). These findings partially elucidate the limited efficacy observed in clinical trials of PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 immunotherapy strategies targeting AML. Further analysis revealed a correlation between high LILRB4 expression and poorer overall survival (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 11A), supported by survival data from multiple datasets (Supplemental Figure 12, A–E). Jab1 knockdown effectively reduced LILRB4 positivity in THP1, MOLM13, and MV411 cells, without significantly affecting the expression of PD-L1 and PD-L2 (Supplemental Figure 10, A–F). Notably, Jab1 deletion did not affect LILRB4 expression in normal c-Kit+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Similar experiments conducted on previously established MLL-AF9 mice showed that Jab1 regulates LILRB4 expression in GFP+ leukemia cells and GFP+Gr-1–c-Kit+ leukemia cells, with Jab1 knockdown resulting in decreased LILRB4 expression (Supplemental Figure 11B).

Figure 4 Jab1 stabilizes LILRB4 mRNA and promotes immune evasion in AML. (A–C) Transcriptomic analysis in MOLM13 cells with Jab1 knockdown reveals significant changes in gene expression, enriched in immune-related Gene Ontology terms and KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes) pathways including cytokine signaling and leukocyte activation. (D) RT-qPCR validation confirms downregulation of LILRB4 upon Jab1 depletion, while PD-L1, PD-L2, and other LILRB family members remain largely unchanged (n = 3 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (E) Relative expression levels of PDL1, PDL2, and LILRB4 in TCGA-AML (n = 151) and OHSU-AML (n = 451) datasets (by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) Univariate Cox regression shows high LILRB4 expression is associated with poorer overall survival in AML (P = 0.0003). (G and H) CSN5i-3, a Jab1 inhibitor, reduces cell viability in multiple AML cell lines and downregulates LILRB4 protein expression in a dose-dependent manner. (I–K) Coculture of CSN5i-3–pretreated AML cells with PBMCs enhances LILRB4 suppression and promotes T cell–mediated leukemia lysis across multiple effector/target ratios (n = 3 per group, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (L) ChIP-qPCR analysis of c-JUN transcription factor binding motifs and LILRB4 promoter sequence to detect enrichment of LILRB4 in c-JUN complexes. TSS, transcription start site. (M) Assessment of LILRB4 mRNA stability and half-life in Jab1 knockdown MOLM13 and MV411 cells treated with 5 μg/mL actinomycin D at 0, 2, 4, and 6 hours.

Jab1 is pivotal in AML development but not in normal hematopoiesis, making it a promising therapeutic target. CSN5i-3 selectively inhibits Jab1 (Supplemental Figure 12F), with IC 50 values ranging from 0.5364 to 1.118 μM for MOLM13, THP1, MV411, and C1498 cells (Figure 4G). This emphasizes the effectiveness of CSN5i-3 in reducing AML cell viability, suggesting its therapeutic promise for AML (24). To further evaluate the therapeutic window, we assessed the drug’s cytotoxicity in normal human CD34+ HSPCs. The IC 50 values in HSPCs ranged from approximately 11 to 26 μM, which is over 10-fold higher than those observed in AML cells (Supplemental Figure 12G). This indicates a favorable selectivity index and suggests that CSN5i-3 preferentially targets leukemic cells while sparing normal hematopoietic progenitors. Additionally, increasing concentrations of CSN5i-3 led to more pronounced degradation of Jab1 protein (Figure 4H), accompanied by elevated apoptosis rates, altered cell cycle distribution, and enhanced differentiation (Supplemental Figure 12, H–J). Notably, treatment with either CSN5i-3 or the AP-1 inhibitor T-5224 markedly reduced LILRB4 protein levels, whereas the neddylation inhibitor MLN4924 had no such effect (Supplemental Figure 12K), indicating that Jab1 regulates LILRB4 expression primarily through its role as a transcriptional coactivator rather than via its deneddylase activity. These findings highlight the concentration-dependent growth inhibition of AML cells induced by the drug. In vitro coculture experiments subsequently showed that CSN5i-3 significantly reduced LILRB4 mRNA expression in AML cells, enhancing immune cell cytotoxicity against them (Figure 4, I–K). Additionally, CSN5i-3 treatment led to a notable decrease in PD-1 and Tim-3 expression in T cells (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D), indicating its potential to mitigate T cell immunosuppression, thus enhancing its anti-AML efficacy.

These findings encouraged us to further explore the specific regulatory mechanisms through which Jab1 influences LILRB4. Given that Jab1 acts as an AP1/c-JUN transcriptional coactivator, we initially hypothesized that Jab1 affects the expression of LILRB4 through transcriptional regulation (7, 8). We identified 5 potential binding sites of c-JUN transcription factors within the promoter sequence of LILRB4 (NC_000019.10:54660985-54663085). However, ChIP experiments aimed at extracting c-JUN complexes from AML cells did not demonstrate significant enrichment of LILRB4 (Figure 4L). Surprisingly, downregulating Jab1 significantly accelerated the degradation of LILRB4 mRNA (Figure 4M). These findings suggest that Jab1 might influence LILRB4 expression through indirect mechanisms.

Jab1 regulation of IGF2BP3 transcription influences the m6A modification of LILRB4. Processes influencing mRNA stability are typically regulated by RNA binding proteins (RBPs) (25–27). Therefore, we retrieved 2,960 RBPs from EuRBPDB (28), analyzed RNA-Seq data after Jab1 knockdown to identify differentially expressed RBPs, and compared them with c-JUN ChIP-Seq data to identify 8 potential regulatory factors (Figure 5A). Further analysis showed a strong correlation between IGF2BP3 and Jab1 expression (Figure 5B). Literature review indicated that IGF2BP3, functioning as an m6A recognition protein, protects m6A-modified RNA from degradation by binding to crucial regions of the target mRNA (such as MYC, CEBPA, BCL2, etc.), thereby promoting RNA stability and oncogenic effects (17, 29, 30). Notably, among all m6A regulatory factors affected by Jab1 knockdown, the most significant decrease was observed in IGF2BP3 (Figure 5C). The results indicate enrichment of c-JUN at the +51 to +132 and +118 to +211 sites of IGF2BP3. This suggests that Jab1 may regulate the expression of IGF2BP3 by recruiting the transcription factor c-JUN (Figure 5D). In a retrospective analysis of prior RNA-Seq data after IGF2BP3 knockdown (5), we observed that LILRB4 expression was similarly affected (P = 2.78 × 10–45, Log 2 FoldChange = –6.76) (Figure 5E). Furthermore, validation showed that Jab1 knockdown decreased IGF2BP3 protein expression, and IGF2BP3 knockdown reduced LILRB4 protein expression (Figure 5F). These results highlight the interaction between Jab1 and IGF2BP3 and their role in regulating LILRB4 expression.

Figure 5 Jab1 transcriptionally regulates IGF2BP3 to control m6A modification and stability of LILRB4 mRNA. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap between genes identified from Jab1 knockdown RNA-Seq, c-JUN ChIP-Seq, and known RBPs, highlighting IGF2BP3 as a candidate. (B) Radar plot depicting correlation of candidate genes with Jab1 expression in AML samples from the GSE12662 dataset. (C) Jab1 knockdown alters the expression of several m6A regulatory factors in MOLM13 cells, with IGF2BP3 showing the most notable reduction. (D) ChIP-qPCR reveals c-JUN binding enrichment at the IGF2BP3 promoter, suggesting transcriptional regulation of IGF2BP3 by Jab1 through c-JUN. TSS, transcription start site. (E) RNA-Seq analysis shows that LILRB4 is one of the most significantly downregulated genes following IGF2BP3 knockdown in MOLM13 cells. (F) Western blot validation confirms that Jab1 knockdown reduces IGF2BP3 protein levels and that IGF2BP3 silencing leads to reduced LILRB4 expression. (G) Actinomycin D chase assay shows that IGF2BP3 knockdown accelerates LILRB4 mRNA decay, indicating its role in mRNA stabilization. (H) MeRIP-Seq metagene analysis shows m6A peak distribution across transcripts and identifies the conserved GGACU motif in MOLM13 cells treated with CSN5i-3. CDS, coding sequence. (I and J) Pie and Venn diagrams display the proportion and overlap of m6A-modified RNA species in MOLM13 cells following CSN5i-3 treatment. (K) Western blot validation of specific bands in cell lysates and IGF2BP3-RIP complexes, evaluating the effectiveness of RIP products. (L) RIP-qPCR analysis quantifies enrichment of LILRB4 in IGF2BP3 and m6A immunoprecipitates, confirming IGF2BP3 binding to m6A-modified LILRB4 mRNA.

High expression of IGF2BP3 in AML was associated with poorer clinical outcomes (Supplemental Figure 13, A–D). Knockdown of IGF2BP3 accelerated the degradation of LILRB4 mRNA, indicating its role in maintaining LILRB4 stability (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 13E). Additionally, analysis of methylated RNA immunoprecipitation sequencing (MeRIP-Seq) and RIP-Seq data from GSE76414 and GSE60213 suggested that IGF2BP3 is enriched in m6A-modified LILRB4 mRNA (16, 31). To identify transcripts modulated by the Jab1 inhibitor CSN5i-3, we conducted MeRIP-Seq assays on MOLM3 cells treated with 1 μM CSN5i-3. Consistent with prior m6A-seq findings, we observed abundant m6A peaks within mRNA open reading frames, around stop codons, and in 3′-UTR regions, displaying the classic DRACH (D, A/G/U; R, A or G; H, A/C/U) motif (Figure 5H). Moreover, over 81% of m6A-tagged transcripts encoded proteins (Figure 5I). Following CSN5i-3 treatment, the number of m6A-tagged transcripts notably increased, with 16,463 transcripts detected both before and after treatment, constituting 69.24% of the transcripts after CSN5i-3 treatment (Figure 5J). Integrative genomic observations indicated that CSN5i-3 reduced the peak enrichment of highly abundant m6A in the LILRB4 transcripts (Supplemental Figure 13F). This suggests that CSN5i-3 may influence the modification levels of LILRB4 in leukemia cells, thereby affecting its expression. Previous studies have indicated that IGF2BP3, acting as an RBP and m6A reader, can directly bind to mRNA and promote RNA stability, exerting oncogenic effects (5, 32). Validation through RIP experiments targeting the IGF2BP3/m6A antibody revealed increased enrichment of LILRB4 mRNA (Figure 5, K and L). Additionally, key regulators of apoptosis and the cell cycle — BCL2, XIAP, and E2F1 — were also found to be modulated by the Jab1/IGF2BP3 axis (Supplemental Figure 13, G and H), suggesting that this pathway may stabilize oncogenic m6A-modified mRNAs beyond LILRB4.

Overexpression of IGF2BP3 rescues the growth inhibition of AML caused by Jab1 deficiency. To further validate the regulatory mechanism of the Jab1/IGF2BP3/LILRB4 signaling axis in AML progression and immune evasion, rescue experiments were conducted. Remarkably, overexpressing IGF2BP3 successfully countered the decrease in LILRB4 induced by Jab1 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 14, A and D). Cell proliferation assays revealed that IGF2BP3 overexpression promoted AML cell proliferation, suggesting its pivotal role in AML growth processes. Additionally, IGF2BP3 overexpression mitigated the growth inhibition of AML cells caused by Jab1 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 14, B and E). Flow cytometric apoptosis analysis showed that IGF2BP3 overexpression reduced the apoptosis rate of AML cells, including early and late apoptosis. Importantly, IGF2BP3 overexpression successfully counteracted the apoptosis of AML cells induced by Jab1 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 14, C and F). These experimental findings collectively elucidate the role of the Jab1/IGF2BP3/LILRB4 axis in AML progression and immune evasion.

Jab1 inhibitor CSN5i-3 impedes AML progression and extends survival. Finally, we conducted functional analysis using patient-derived AML cells. Treatment with CSN5i-3 for 48 hours effectively reduced ROS levels in these cells, demonstrating its antioxidative properties (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). As anticipated, CSN5i-3 efficiently inhibited AML cell growth and promoted apoptosis (Figure 6, B and C). These findings strongly support the therapeutic potential of CSN5i-3 and emphasize the ability of Jab1 inhibitors to combat AML. Subsequently, we established a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) mouse model of AML to evaluate the antileukemic efficacy of CSN5i-3 in vivo. We intravenously transplanted human PBMCs (hPBMCs) into NCG mice, establishing a humanized mouse model with reconstituted human immune systems (hPBMC-NCG) (33, 34). Following hPBMC reconstitution, we observed a gradual increase in the proportion of human leukocytes in the peripheral blood of mice (Supplemental Figure 15, C–F). Secondarily expanded AML cells from patients were then reimplanted into hPBMC-NCG mice to successfully establish the PDX model. Oral gavage administration of CSN5i-3 at a dose of 100 mg/kg was initiated from days 14 to 28 after transplantation (Figure 6D). Initially, we assessed the potential in vivo toxicity of CSN5i-3. We observed no significant changes in mouse body weight or the weights of the liver, kidneys, or spleen (Figure 6, E and F). Measurements of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), creatinine (CREA), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels also excluded the potential effects of CSN5i-3 on liver and kidney functions within this dose range (Figure 6I). Remarkably, mice treated with CSN5i-3 exhibited markedly prolonged survival, accompanied by a notable decrease in the proportion of leukemia blasts in the bone marrow and peripheral blood, as observed with Wright-Giemsa staining (Figure 6, G and H). Additionally, the population of hCD45+hCD33+ and hCD45+hLILRB4+ leukemia cells was markedly reduced in the CSN5i-3 treatment group (Supplemental Figure 15, G and H). Finally, consecutive sections of femoral tissue were immunohistochemically stained to observe the overlap between the positive areas of Jab1 and LILRB4 and those of hCD45+hCD33+ leukemia cells (Figure 6J). The severity of AML notably improved after CSN5i-3 treatment, indicating the anti-AML effect of the Jab1 inhibitor CSN5i-3 in vivo.