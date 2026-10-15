Enhancing gemcitabine uptake by promoting dimerization of ENT1 transporter improves response rates of patients with sarcoma

Gemcitabine-induced CRP formation is required for ENT1 functionalization of gemcitabine uptake. Prior studies showed that gemcitabine induces ASMase activation within seconds to minutes in proliferative gemcitabine-sensitive, but not in growth-arrested, gemcitabine-resistant, bovine aortic endothelial cells (BAECs), a population that mimics the human and murine microvascular response to anticancer agents (33), conferring ceramide-mediated apoptotic death (7). Here we show that proliferative, but not growth-arrested, BAECs take up [14C]gemcitabine (10 μM gemcitabine plus tracer [14C]gemcitabine) under Michaelis-Menten kinetic conditions (K m = 1.5 μM) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183474DS1), a prerequisite for gemcitabine-induced apoptosis initiated by masked chain termination (34–36). Gemcitabine uptake occurs via ENT1, as dilazep and 6-[(4-nitrobenzyl) thio]-9-β-d-ribofuranosylpurine (NBMPR), highly specific ENT1 inhibitors, block [14C]gemcitabine uptake (Figure 1A). Note that gemcitabine-sensitive proliferative and gemcitabine-resistant growth-arrested BAEC display identical ENT1 protein and mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). These populations, however, differ in their capacity for gemcitabine-induced CRP formation. Using our previously published 2D assay for assessing CRP incidence (3, 37), we show untreated proliferative BAECs display minimal CRPs on their cell surface, with ENT1 distributed in a punctate fashion throughout (Figure 1B). At 1 minute after gemcitabine treatment, large CRPs and ENT1 aggregates are detected and colocalize by confocal microscopy. These events are detectable by 15 seconds of gemcitabine treatment, peak at 60 seconds, and dissipate by 5 minutes (Figure 1C). As little as 0.3 μM gemcitabine is effective, and a maximal effect occurs with 10 μM gemcitabine (Figure 1D). These events are absent in gemcitabine-resistant, growth-arrested BAECs, as we describe next.

Figure 1 Nucleoside transporter ENT1 requires CRPs for functionalization of gemcitabine uptake. (A) Uptake of gemcitabine (10 μM gemcitabine plus tracer [14C] gemcitabine) in proliferative and growth-arrested BAECs was performed in the presence and absence of ENT1 inhibitors (100 nM NBMPR and 10 μM dilazep). Proliferative cells were 50%–60% confluent; growth-arrested cells were used 3 days post-confluence. Inhibitors were delivered 1 hour before gemcitabine. Cell-associated radioactivity was quantified by scintillation counting. Shown is 1 representative of 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (B) Confocal images showing colocalization of ENT1 in a CRP 1 minute after 1 µM gemcitabine. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue), ENT1 with rabbit anti-ENT1 followed by Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-rabbit IgG (green), and ceramide with mouse anti-ceramide MID 15B4 followed by Cy3-conjugated anti-mouse IgM (red). Merged images indicate ENT1 localization in CRPs. Data are representative of 10 cells/group from 1 of 2 independent experiments. (C) Time course of gemcitabine-induced CRP formation (1 μM) in BAECs. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 2. **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 vs. 0-second point by 1-way ANOVA. (D) Dose response of gemcitabine-induced CRP formation in BAECs at 1 minute (gemcitabine dose 0.1–30 μM). Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 2. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 vs. 0 μM by 1-way ANOVA. (E) 3D still image of CRPs in control and gemcitabine-treated cells at 1 minute after 1 μM gemcitabine treatment in proliferative BAECs. The 3D still image was acquired using Imaris software by generating Z-stacks during the image acquisition as described in Methods. (F) CRP volumes from E. Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments using 10 cells/sample. Two-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. (G) Confocal images showing CRP formation and ENT1 localization in growth-arrested BAECs treated with gemcitabine and/or bSMase (Bacillus cereus; 5 units/well). Cells were stained as in B. Data are representative of 10 cells/group from 1 of 2 independent experiments. (H) Gemcitabine uptake in growth-arrested BAECs pretreated with bSMase (5 units/well). Cells were processed as in A. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To more fully appreciate CRP size, structure, and location, we developed a new volumetric detection system using confocal imaging and Imaris software to generate a 3D “movie,” which has the advantage of having a 2-log dynamic range. Stills from such movies (Figure 1E) show minimal ceramide on the surface of unstimulated proliferative BAECs compared with 20-fold larger CRPs at 1 minute after gemcitabine treatment (quantified in Figure 1F, full movies are shown in Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Gemcitabine-resistant, growth-arrested BAECs do not activate ASMase after gemcitabine treatment (7), and they consequently fail to generate CRPs or redistribute ENT1 (Figure 1G), which is consistent with minimal gemcitabine uptake (Figure 1A) and lack of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 1C), confirming apoptosis data published by van Hell et al. (7). Exposure of gemcitabine-resistant, growth-arrested BAECs to exogenous Bacillus cereus SMase (bSMase) to hydrolyze cell surface SM to ceramide, an established approach in the field (7, 38), pharmacologically generates CRPs (Figure 1G) without ENT1 insertion, gemcitabine uptake (Figure 1H), or apoptosis induction (Supplemental Figure 1C). Concurrent provision of bSMase and gemcitabine, however, confers the full proliferative BAEC phenotype onto growth-arrested BAECs with bSMase-induced CRP formation coupled with gemcitabine-induced ENT1 insertion (Figure 1G), quantified by 3D volumetric analysis as 8-fold above baseline (Supplemental Figure 1D), yielding gemcitabine uptake (Figure 1H), and apoptotic death (Supplemental Figure 1C; ref. 7). These data are consistent with gemcitabine uptake being a 2-step process involving membrane perturbation that permits ENT1 insertion into newly formed CRPs, functionalizing drug uptake.

ASMase is obligate for gemcitabine action. Anti-ceramide 6B5 single-chain variable fragment (scFv) pretreatment of proliferative BAECs, by binding monomeric ceramide generated on the cell surface, a strategy we recently published (39–41), abolishes gemcitabine-induced CRP formation and ENT1 redistribution (Figure 2A), preventing gemcitabine uptake (Figure 2B) and apoptosis induction (Figure 2C). Similarly, imipramine, which displaces ASMase from its lipid binding site on the inner lysosomal membrane, leading to its proteolytic degradation (42) and inhibiting gemcitabine-induced ASMase activation in proliferative BAECs (7, 43) (Supplemental Figure 2A), abrogates gemcitabine-induced CRP formation and ENT1 insertion therein (Figure 2D), gemcitabine uptake (Figure 2E), and gemcitabine-induced apoptosis (Figure 2F). These data further support gemcitabine-induced CRPs as mediating gemcitabine-induced cell death.

Figure 2 ASMase/ceramide signaling is obligate for ENT1 functionalization of gemcitabine uptake. (A) Confocal images showing colocalization of ENT1 in a CRP at 1 minute after 1 μM gemcitabine, inhibited by 1 µg/mL anti-ceramide 6B5 scFv. Proliferative BAECs were pretreated with scFv for 1 hour and imaged as in Figure 1B. Data are representative of 10 cells/group from 1 of 2 independent experiments. (B) Gemcitabine uptake in proliferative BAECs as in Figure 1A is inhibited by 1-hour pretreatment with 1 µg/mL 6B5 scFv. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Dose-dependent scFv inhibition of apoptosis, quantified using bisbenzimide staining, at 16 hours after 10 µM gemcitabine treatment. Data (mean ± SEM) are collated from 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01 vs. gemcitabine treated alone by 1-way ANOVA. (D) Confocal images showing 50 µM imipramine inhibits ENT1 colocalization in CRPs at 1 minute after 1 µM gemcitabine. Proliferative BAECs were handled as in A. Data are representative of 10 cells/group from 1 of 2 independent experiments. (E) Gemcitabine uptake as in Figure 1A in the presence or absence of 50 μM imipramine. Proliferative BAECs were preincubated with imipramine for 30 minutes before 10 μM gemcitabine treatment. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) Imipramine (50 µM) pretreatment inhibits gemcitabine-induced proliferative BAEC apoptosis at 16 hours, quantified by bisbenzimide staining. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA. (G) VEGF (2 ng/mL) pretreatment of proliferative BAECs for 1 hour inhibits 10 µM gemcitabine-induced ASMase secretion measured at 1 minute. Data (mean ± SEM) were collated from 3 different experiments performed in triplicate. **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA. (H) Confocal images showing VEGF (2 ng/mL) pretreatment for 1 hour inhibits ENT1 colocalization in CRPs at 1 minute after 1 µM gemcitabine. Cells were processed as described in A. (I) Uptake of gemcitabine in proliferative BAECs in the presence or absence of 2 ng/mL VEGF. Cells were handled as in E. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (J) VEGF (2 ng/mL) pretreatment inhibits gemcitabine-induced apoptosis at 16 hours, quantified by bisbenzimide staining. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA.

Because SM and cholesterol interact tightly on the mammalian cell surface, resulting in formation of lipid rafts (44), we tested whether altering raft structure might affect ENT1 functionalization. Depleting raft cholesterol to alter raft structure with methyl-β-cyclodextrin (45), a well-described technique, prevents gemcitabine-induced CRP formation in proliferative BAECs (Supplemental Figure 2B), suppressing ENT1-mediated gemcitabine uptake (Supplemental Figure 2C) and consequent apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 2D). Similarly, VEGF-165, the principal inhibitor of ASMase signaling in the hypoxic tumor microenvironment (46), blocks gemcitabine-induced ASMase activation (Figure 2G), CRP formation, and ENT1 colocalization (Figure 2H), suppressing gemcitabine uptake into proliferative BAECs (Figure 2I) and so inhibiting gemcitabine-induced cell death (Figure 2J). Together, these data provide a body of work supporting ASMase signaling as requisite for ENT1 functionalization of gemcitabine uptake in proliferating endothelial cells, which are prevalent in the tumor microenvironment (47).

Whereas nucleoside uptake is fundamental to eucaryotic RNA and DNA synthesis and crucial for nucleoside analog chemotherapeutic (e.g., gemcitabine, cytosine arabinoside, 6-mercaptopurine, azacytidine) efficacy, substantive gaps exist in understanding the mechanism of ENT-mediated nucleoside transport. In 2019, Grañe-Boladeras et al. (48) provided the first evidence that ENT1 homodimerizes or oligomerizes under conditions of active nucleoside transport, reminiscent of the active trimerization state of the CNT family (10). To investigate whether ENT1 multimerizes in a CRP, we used the Promega NanoLuc Binary Technology (NanoBiT) system to quantify protein-protein interaction among human ENTs (hENTs) in live cells (Figure 3A). This technology is composed of 2 small subunits — large BiT and small BiT — that are fused to proteins of interest. Once target proteins interact within a cell, the subunits come together and form an active enzyme that generates a bright luminescent signal. In ENT-null human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells expressing ENT1 fused to both large and small BiT subunits, gemcitabine increases luminescence within 30 seconds, an event that peaks at 60 seconds and dissipates thereafter (Figure 3B), indicative of transient dimerization coincident with kinetics of CRP formation and resolution (Figure 1C). Furthermore, anti-ceramide scFv not only prevents CRP formation, thereby abrogating ENT1-mediated gemcitabine uptake (Figure 2, A and B), it abolishes ENT1 dimerization (Figure 3C), consistent with dimerization or oligomerization as mediating ENT1 functionalization within a CRP. Complementary studies using HEK293 cells expressing ENT1–large BiT and ENT2–small BiT subunits show gemcitabine concomitantly reduces ENT1-ENT2 heterodimers (Figure 3D), a state associated with nucleobase uptake (48), indicating specificity of the gemcitabine-induced ENT1-ENT1 interaction within a CRP. Based on this evidence, we posit that gemcitabine activates its own transport by generating a membrane microenvironment that supports ENT1 insertion for the purpose of self-association, leading to functionalization.

Figure 3 Gemcitabine induces ENT1 dimerization to drive gemcitabine uptake, an event inhibited by anti-ceramide scFv. (A) Illustrations of the NanoBiT technology used to monitor ENT1-ENT1 interaction. This image has been modified courtesy of the Promega Corp. Briefly, ENT1 fused to small BiT (SmBiT) is co-expressed in ENT-null HEK293 cells with either ENT1 or ENT2 fused to large BiT (LgBiT). ENT1 interaction with either ENT1 or ENT2, depending on experimental design, leads to structural complementation of LgBiT with SmBiT, generating a functional enzyme with a bright, luminescent signal. (B) HEK293 cells transiently cotransfected with ENT1–lgBiT and ENT1–smBiT plasmids were treated with gemcitabine (Gem) for different time points, and protein-protein interaction was measured as luminescence units (using SteadyGlo protocol from Promega) on a Glomax luminometer (Promega Corp.). Luminescence values were normalized to control luminescence values. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA. (C) For scFv studies, HEK293 cells were pretreated with 1 μg/mL anti-ceramide 6B5 scFv for 15 minutes before gemcitabine treatment for 60 seconds in ENT1-LgBiT and ENT1–smBiT cotransfected cells. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 60) from 1 of 2 independent studies. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA. (D) HEK293 cells, transiently cotransfected with ENT2–lgBiT and ENT1–smBiT plasmids, were incubated for 15 minutes in the presence or absence of 1 μg/mL of anti-ceramide 6B5 scFv and then treated with gemcitabine for 1 minute. Protein-protein interaction was measured as in B. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 96) from 1 of 2 independent studies. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA.

MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells lacking ASMase fail to transport gemcitabine, which is reversible by exogenous SMase. Whether ASMase signaling mediates CRP formation and ENT1 functionalization in tumor cells was investigated using the murine MCA/129 fibrosarcoma model, because favorable outcome of treatment with gemcitabine, a potential first-line therapy for many sarcoma subtypes, was recently associated with high ENT1 levels (32). We show that proliferative endothelial cells had significantly higher baseline ASMase activity compared with proliferative fibrosarcoma cells (Figure 4A), and only endothelial cells secrete detectable ASMase activity upon gemcitabine treatment (Figure 4B). Furthermore, proliferative MCA/129 cells had 10-fold less gemcitabine uptake compared with proliferative endothelial cells (Figure 4C), despite a comparable K m (2.5 μM) (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and ENT1 expression (Supplemental Figure 3C). Whereas gemcitabine-treated proliferative MCA/129 cells did not generate CRPs (Figure 4D), as with growth-arrested BAECs, exogenous bSMase induced dose-dependent CRP formation on their surface (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4B), into which ENT1 inserted upon gemcitabine treatment, conferring markedly enhanced gemcitabine uptake (Figure 4E) and apoptosis (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Exogenous bSMase confers ENT1 functionalization in gemcitabine-treated MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells. (A) Baseline secreted ASMase activity was compared between proliferative BAECs and MCA/129 cells measured after 1 hour in serum-free media. Data (mean ± SEM) are collated from 3 different experiments performed in triplicate. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) ASMase secretion rate in endothelial and MCA/129 cells (with baseline subtracted) treated with 10 μM gemcitabine (Gem) for 10 minutes. Data (mean ± SEM) were collated from 3 different experiments performed in triplicate. *P < 0.05 for GEM vs. control in BAECs by 1-way ANOVA. RLU, relative luminescence units. (C) Gemcitabine uptake as in Figure 1A in proliferative BAECs and MCA/129 cells. Data show representative results from 1 of 3 independent experiments. (D) bSMase confers co-localization of ENT1 within CRPs in proliferative MCA/129 cells at 1 minute after administration of 1 μM gemcitabine. Cells were pretreated with bSMase as in Figure 1G and stained as in Figure 1B. Data show 1 representative image of 10 individual cells in each group from 1 of 2 independent experiments. (E) Uptake of gemcitabine (10 μM gemcitabine plus tracer [14C] gemcitabine) in MCA/129 cells in the presence and absence of exogenous bSMase. Data show representative results from 1 of 3 independent experiments. (F) Pretreatment (1 hour) with bSMase (3 units/well) of proliferative MCA/129 cells confers gemcitabine-induced apoptosis at 16 hours (10 μM gemcitabine), assessed by bis-benzimide staining. Data (mean ± SEM) are collated from 2 experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. gemcitabine alone by 1-way ANOVA.

These studies indicate that MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells contain minimal ASMase, an amount insufficient upon contact with gemcitabine to generate CRPs for ENT1 functionalization. However, external SMase rectifies this CRP generation defect, conferring ENT1-mediated gemcitabine transport, leading to sarcoma cell death.

ASMase secreted by gemcitabine-treated endothelium confers a bystander tumor response. Because exogenous ASMase permits gemcitabine-induced ENT1 activation leading to gemcitabine uptake, we investigated whether ASMase secreted by endothelial cells might similarly confer bystander CRP formation onto tumor cells, rendering ENT1-mediated gemcitabine uptake. For these studies, we deconstructed the potential interaction between endothelial cells and tumor cells in vitro into 2 phases. In the first phase, we isolated ASMase-containing medium from gemcitabine-treated endothelial cells and removed residual gemcitabine by size-exclusion chromatography. In the second phase, we incubated CRP-defective MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells with this ASMase-containing conditioned medium and examined ENT1-mediated gemcitabine uptake by sarcoma cells (Figure 5A). This strategy confirmed that incubating sarcoma cells in ASMase-containing conditioned medium alone yielded bystander CRPs that lack ENT1 (Figure 5, B and C). Concomitant gemcitabine provision, however, conferred rapid ENT1 transit into CRPs (Figure 5C), followed by increased sarcoma cell gemcitabine uptake (Supplemental Figure 5C) and apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To confirm that ASMase in conditioned medium mediates gemcitabine uptake and apoptosis, BAECs were pretreated with imipramine in the first phase of our assay to suppress ASMase secretion (Supplemental Figure 5D), a strategy successful in abrogating conditioned medium–induced gemcitabine uptake in MCA/129 tumor cells in the second phase of the assay (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Secreted endothelial ASMase confers a “bystander” tumor response to gemcitabine. (A) Schema depicts step-by-step protocol followed for isolating conditioned medium from BAECs treated with gemcitabine (Gem), which was then used to confer bystander gemcitabine-induced activation of MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells. (B and C) Conditioned medium from gemcitabine-treated, but not untreated, BAECs containing secreted ASMase, confers formation of CRPs (B) onto MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells into which (C) ENT1 inserts (at 1 minute). Media from BAEC treated with or without 10 μM gemcitabine for 10 minutes were collected and subjected to size exclusion chromatography by Amicon Ultra-4 centrifuge filters (molecular cutoff, 30 KDa) to remove gemcitabine. Thereafter, proliferative MCA/129 cells were exposed to conditioned medium for 1 minute and prepared for CRP detection as in Figure 1B. Data show 1 representative of 10 individual cell images per group from 1 of 2 independent experiments in B and C. (D) DC101 (1.6 mg/mouse, i.v.) enhances gemcitabine (240 mg/kg “cold” gemcitabine plus 3H-gemcitabine “tracer” i.p.) uptake into MCA/129 fibrosarcoma flank tumors. Briefly, 2 × 106 MCA/129 cells were s.c. implanted into the flanks of athymic nude mice (Envigo), and mice harboring 100–150 mm3 tumors were treated with DC101 at 1 hour before gemcitabine treatment. At 1 hour after gemcitabine administration, mice were sacrificed, tumors were collected and solubilized using Solvable Tissue Solubilizer (PerkinElmer, 6NE9100) and hydrogen peroxide, and tumor-associated 3H-gemcitabine was quantified by liquid scintillation counting. (E) Radiolabeled gemcitabine counts in whole-blood serum of mice sacrificed from D. Data (mean ± SEM) in D and E were derived from 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA.

We previously showed that a short-acting antiangiogenic drug administered 1 hour before single-dose radiotherapy or specific chemotherapies to transiently de-repress ASMase signaling leads to enhanced ceramide-mediated vascular injury and improved xenograft response (8). Using the same principle, MCA/129 tumor-bearing athymic nude mice were pretreated for 1 hour with the well-characterized anti-VEGFR2 mAb DC101 (1.6 mg/25 g mice, i.v.) to de-repress ASMase; [3H]gemcitabine (240 mg/kg “cold” gemcitabine plus [3H]gemcitabine as “tracer”) was administered i.p.; and 1 hour thereafter when tumor steady-state gemcitabine uptake was reached, tumors were collected and gemcitabine uptake was quantified by liquid scintillation counting. We observed that DC101 pretreatment increased gemcitabine uptake into MCA/129 tumors by 3-fold, accompanied by quantitative reduction in serum gemcitabine level (Figure 5, D and E), an event blocked by the ENT1 inhibitor dilazep (20 mg/kg, i.p.) (Supplemental Figure 6). Consistent with these data, timed delivery of DC101 at 1 hour prior to, but not concomitant with, gemcitabine enhanced MCA/129 fibrosarcoma endothelial cell apoptosis (Figure 6A) (P < 0.05) and tumor response (Figure 6B) (P < 0.001).

Figure 6 Synchronized timing of antiangiogenic drug to gemcitabine confers enhanced ASMase- and ceramide-dependent MCA/129 sarcoma response. (A and B) Impact of timing of antiangiogenic drug delivery relative to gemcitabine (Gem) on the endothelial apoptotic response (A) and tumor volume (B) of MCA/129 tumors implanted in the flanks of sv129/BL6 mice. DC101 (1.6 mg/25 g mouse i.v.) was delivered either 1 hour prior to or immediately before gemcitabine exposure (240 mg/kg i.p.). At 4 hours after treatment, tumors were harvested and endothelial cell apoptosis quantified by co-staining for TUNEL and the endothelial-specific mAb MECA-32, as previously published (40, 66). Tumor volume was measured as in Methods. Data (mean ± 95% CI) were compiled from 20 different fields (×400 magnification) from 2 tumors at each time point (A). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA. Data (mean ± SEM) are collated from 5 mice/group (B). P < 0.001 for DC101 plus gem (0 h) vs. DC101 plus gem (−1 h). (C) MCA/129 cells were implanted in the flanks of athymic nude mice (Envigo). At a volume of 50–70 mm3, tumor-bearing mice were treated with imipramine (10 mg/kg, twice daily) on the day preceding and the day of gemcitabine treatment, for a total of 3 doses. DC101 (1.6 mg/25 g mouse, i.v.) was administered 1 hour before gemcitabine treatment (240 mg/kg, i.p.). n = 4–5 mice/group. (D) MCA/129 cells were implanted and mice were treated as described in C. In the scFv group, animals received anti-ceramide 6B5 scFv (150 μg/mouse) 10 minutes before DC101 administration. Gemcitabine (240 mg/kg, i.p.) was administered 1 hour after DC101 treatment (1.6 mg/25 g mouse, i.v.). n = 4–5 mice/group. (E) Western blot analysis of ENT1 protein levels in MCA/129 cells transfected with nontargeting control (NC) or ENT1 siRNA using Lipofectamine 3000 following the manufacturer’s instruction. Cell lysates were collected 48 hours after transfection. (F) MCA/129 cells transfected with NC or ENT1 siRNA were treated with gemcitabine in the presence or absence of bSMase (3 units/well). Apoptosis was quantified using bis-benzimide at 16 hours after treatment. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA. (G) MCA/129 cells transfected with NC or ENT1 siRNA were implanted and mice were treated as described in C. DC101 (1.6 mg/25 g mouse, i.v.) was administered either 1 hour before or immediately before gemcitabine treatment (240 mg/kg, i.p.). n = 5 mice per group.

To confirm antiangiogenic chemosensitization is mediated by ENT1 functionalization in ASMase-induced CRPs, mice harboring MCA/129 fibrosarcomas were pretreated before each gemcitabine dose with the ASMase inhibitor imipramine (10 mg/kg injected i.p. twice on the day before and on the day of gemcitabine treatment) or anti-ceramide 6B5 scFv (150 μg/mouse s.c. at 10 minutes prior to DC101), both of which inhibit DC101 chemosensitization (Figure 6, C and D, respectively). Similarly, siRNA knockdown of ENT1 in MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells (Figure 6E), which inhibits bSMase enhancement of gemcitabine-induced apoptosis in vitro (Figure 6F), abrogated DC101 chemosensitization of the gemcitabine effect in vivo (Figure 6G), reverting the overall gemcitabine response to the modest impact observed at baseline.

These studies suggest that advanced sarcoma, a cancer with poor outcomes, might be unresponsive to gemcitabine treatment because the drug fails to engage CRP signaling and effectively cross tumor-cell plasma membranes. This potentially is treatable by strictly timed delivery of an antiangiogenic agent to facilitate gemcitabine-induced endothelial cell ASMase secretion.

Substantial volumetric changes were observed in a prospective clinical trial in sarcoma that included a 1-hour pretreatment period of bevacizumab. To explore engagement of endothelial ASMase in clinical tumor chemotherapy, an ongoing prospective phase II clinical trial of gemcitabine and docetaxel with the antiangiogenic drug bevacizumab in advanced soft tissue sarcoma, conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) (MSKCC IRB 09-015; ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT00887809), was addended to incorporate a 1-hour pretreatment period of bevacizumab before the administration of chemotherapy in a cohort of participants (Figure 7A). Patients eligible for the trial had metastatic or recurrent leiomyosarcoma, undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, pleomorphic liposarcoma, pleomorphic rhabdomyosarcoma, or angiosarcoma (Figure 7B). The study was initially a randomized, double-blind study of gemcitabine and docetaxel, combined with either bevacizumab or matching placebo. Because of poor accrual, the study was modified into a single-arm, open-label study in which all participants received gemcitabine, docetaxel, and bevacizumab. Participants were treated on day 1 of each 21-day cycle with bevacizumab (15 mg/kg) delivered i.v. over 30 minutes, followed by i.v. administered gemcitabine (900 mg/m2 over 90 minutes). On day 8, gemcitabine (900 mg/m2 over 90 minutes) was administered, followed by docetaxel (75 mg/m2 over 60 minutes), without bevacizumab.

Figure 7 Optimized timing of antiangiogenic therapy with gemcitabine correlates with improved patient outcomes in a phase II advanced sarcoma trial. (A) Schematic representation of the original prospective phase II study of gemcitabine and docetaxel with bevacizumab in advanced sarcoma (upper panel), which was subsequently converted to a single-arm, open-label, nonrandomized study (lower panel). (B) Demographics of patients with metastatic sarcoma treated with bevacizumab, gemcitabine, and docetaxel on the prospective phase II study at MSKCC. (C) Tumor volumes were measured by a radiologist, who was blinded to the treatment timing, to determine the nadir volume during the study using serial follow-up imaging. Shown is a representative CT time course of an abdominal wall metastasis at baseline (left), 3 months (center), and 6 months (right) in patient 8 in the 1-hour-interval bevacizumab cohort. Tumor contour is outlined in green. (D) Waterfall plots demonstrating best tumor response based on volumetric change for each patient treated with placebo or bevacizumab immediately before (left) or 1 hour before (right) gemcitabine. RR, response rate.

When the preclinical animal data we have reported thus far became available, the protocol underwent an additional amendment that changed timing of the day 1 bevacizumab from immediately before gemcitabine to 1 hour before gemcitabine administration to allow time for improved transport of the drug. To facilitate comparison with our preclinical data, a post hoc volumetric analysis of tumor response was performed after the trial had completed accrual. This was conducted by a musculoskeletal radiologist blinded to assignment of patients to the bevacizumab-gemcitabine administration schedule, as detailed in Methods. Baseline CT imaging or MRI was used to identify a dominant target lesion for volumetric measurement, followed by volumetric assessment on initial post-treatment follow-up scan (at 2 months after initiating treatment) and over the treatment course (a representative CT time course is shown in Figure 7C). A total of 44 patients were treated during the trial. Three patients who received a combination of both treatment schedules and another 3 patients who did not have evaluable imaging studies were excluded from the analysis. Of the 38 remaining patients, 16 were treated on the immediate bevacizumab-gemcitabine schedule, 14 were on the 1-hour interval schedule, and 8 received placebo rather than bevacizumab. Although the study was not designed to compare the various treatment groups, and subsequent statistical analyses were not included in the original trial design, the volumetric data are hypothesis-generating. Six of 16 patients (38%) who received immediate consecutive bevacizumab-gemcitabine delivery had a substantial volumetric response (defined as ≥30% reduction in tumor volume), whereas nearly all patients (n = 13 of 14; 93%) in the bevacizumab-gemcitabine 1-hour-interval-schedule cohort had a marked volumetric response (Figure 7D) (P = 0.0017 by 2-tailed Fisher’s exact test and P = 0.005 by the Mann-Whitney rank-sum test). Differences between consecutive bevacizumab-gemcitabine and 1-hour delayed delivery also occurred at other levels of volume reduction, with 50% volume reduction occurring in 38% of the immediate and 79% of the 1-hour-interval-schedule group (P = 0.03) and 80% volume reduction in 13% of the immediate and 50% of the 1-hour-interval-schedule group (P = 0.04).

As reported elsewhere, the study had a high early censor rate because many patients in the immediate timing discontinued participation in the study early for reasons other than disease progression. This makes longitudinal comparisons between the 2 groups difficult (49). Therefore, volumetric analysis was also performed on the initial post-treatment follow-up scan to evaluate an early time point available for all patients (Supplemental Figure 7). On the initial treatment follow-up scan, 4 of 16 patients (25%) who received immediate consecutive bevacizumab-gemcitabine delivery had a reduction of tumor volume of ≥30%, whereas 9 of 14 (64%) in the bevacizumab-gemcitabine 1-hour-interval-schedule cohort had ≥30% volumetric reduction (P = 0.0075 by Mann-Whitney rank-sum test; P = 0.0362 by 1-sided 2-sample proportion test). A trend toward significance was also observed at 50% tumor volume reduction (P = 0.0773 by 1-sided 2-sample proportion test).