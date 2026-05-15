Sex and ovarian hormone cycles alter effects of stimulant drugs on mouse dopaminergic signaling

AMPH enhanced performance in behavioral tasks associated with sustained attention to a greater extent in female mice. To assess stimulant effects on attentional performance, mice were trained in a modified psychomotor vigilance task in which responding to a brief visual cue was reinforced with sucrose (Figure 1A). Animals learned to withhold responding during the intertrial interval and to discriminate between illuminated and nonilluminated ports (Figure 1A, flowchart). Following acquisition (see Supplemental Figure 1 for baseline behavioral measures; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178630DS1), we tested the effects of AMPH across a broad dose range (0.03–3.0 mg/kg) on performance, quantified as the percent change from baseline in hit rate (the proportion of correct responses) and in d′ (an index of discriminability between periods of reward availability and unavailability) (Figure 1, B and C). Across both measures, female mice exhibited greater sensitivity to AMPH than did male mice, with drug exposure producing a larger enhancement of hit rate and discriminability in females. Thus, the efficacy of stimulants on behavior in attentional tasks is enhanced in female mice.

Figure 1 Sexual dimorphism in dopamine neurons projecting to the NAc accompanies enhanced AMPH sensitivity in female mice. (A) Mice performed a psychomotor vigilance task. (B and C) AMPH effects on sustained attention were measured as percent change from baseline in hit rate (B) and d′ (C). Female mice showed greater sensitivity to AMPH [hit rate: main effect of AMPH, F(5,105) = 9.48, P < 0.0001; main effect of sex, F(1,21) = 5.38, P = 0.031; interaction, F(5,105) = 2.97, P = 0.0150; d′: main effect of AMPH, F(5,105) = 5.32, P = 0.0002; sex × AMPH interaction, F(5,105) = 2.70, P = 0.024]. *Denotes significance between male and female mice. (D–G) snRNA-Seq of VTA dopamine neurons revealed more sex-DEGs in NAc core- versus shell-projecting neurons (Mann-Whitney U test: U = 2492.0, P < 0.0001). (F) Core-projecting neurons showed sex differences in key genes involved in dopamine synthesis (G): Th [unpaired t test: t(28) = 2.73, P = 0.011], Slc6a3 [unpaired t test: t(28) = 2.25, P = 0.033], Maoa [unpaired t test: t(28) = 0.648; P = 0.522], Drd2 [unpaired t test: t(28) = 1.282, P = 0.210], Slc18a2 [unpaired t test: t(28) = 1.39; P = 0.175], and estrogen receptors Esr1 (Mann-Whitney U test: n = 14 vs. 16; U = 90, P = 0.38) and Esr2 (Mann-Whitney U test: n = 14 vs. 16; U = 68, P = 0.070). (H–K) Western blots of NAc core tissue showed no sex differences in tyrosine hydroxylase (Th) (Mann-Whitney U test: n = 8 vs. 15; U = 35, P = 0.12) (I), increased total DAT expression in male mice [unpaired t test: t(21) = 2.28, P = 0.033] (J), and increased phosphorylated DAT at the Thr53 phosphorylation site (pThr53 DAT) levels in female mice (Mann-Whitney U test: n = 8 vs. 15; U = 25, P = 0.024) (K). Note: the same actin image is reused in I and J for comparison. (L–R) FSCV in striatal slices measured dopamine release and clearance. (M) Example current versus time plot. (N) Electrically evoked dopamine release was enhanced in females [unpaired t test: t(32) = 2.120, P = 0.042]. (O) The V max of dopamine in male and female mice [unpaired t test: t(29) = 1.65, P = 0.11]. (P–R) Sex comparisons of dopamine release and regulation including input–output curve [2-way repeated-measures ANOVA: no main effect of sex, F(1,19) = 1.45, P = 0.24; no sex × input interaction, F(3,57) = 1.864, P = 0.146] (P); increasing concentrations of calcium [main effect of sex, F(1, 12) = 5.52, P = 0.037; sex × calcium interaction, F(3, 33) = 7.20, P = 0.0008] (Q); and increasing concentrations of D2 receptor agonist quinpirole [2-way repeated measures ANOVA: no main effect of sex, F(1, 11) = 0.08, P = 0.78; no sex × drug interaction, F(3, 33) = 1.207, P = 0.32] (R). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. # indicates a significant interaction.

snRNA-Seq reveals sex-biased molecular signatures in core-projecting dopamine neurons. To investigate whether sex differences in stimulant sensitivity reflect underlying molecular adaptations in dopamine circuits, we performed snRNA-Seq analysis of ventral tegmental area (VTA) dopamine neurons (35) and classified each neuron according to its downstream projection target, using marker gene-projection mapping strategies (Figure 1, D and E). Sox6/Calb1-expressing neurons (preferentially NAc core targeting) and Calb1/Aldh1a1-expressing neurons (preferentially shell targeted) were separated for analysis (Supplemental Figure 2). Core-projecting neurons displayed a larger number of sex-differentially expressed genes compared with shell-projecting neurons (Figure 1F), indicating that the NAc core is a site of pronounced molecular divergence between male and female mice. Within this core-projecting subpopulation, several genes central to dopamine synthesis and regulation—including tyrosine hydroxylase and DAT—showed sex differences in expression (Figure 1G). Furthermore, these neurons expressed estrogen receptors (Esr1 and Esr2) and estrogen receptor β (Esr2) expression trended toward increased expression in female mice. These projection-specific transcriptional differences along with the presence of estrogen receptors within this population highlight the NAc core as a potential substrate for sex-dependent modulation of dopamine function and psychostimulant sensitivity.

Sex differences in DAT expression and phosphorylation. VTA dopamine neurons send long-range projections to their target regions throughout the brain. Their cell bodies are localized in the midbrain, and thus gene expression analysis is done in cell bodies in VTA (Figure 1D). However, dopamine release and proteins regulating these functions are trafficked to distal axon release sites, such as the NAc core (Figure 1H). To this end, we next used Western blot analysis to examine protein expression in NAc core tissue punches (Figure 1H).

Consistent with gene expression data in this projection population, male mice showed a trend toward elevated tyrosine hydroxylase expression (Figure 1I) and higher levels of DAT compared with females (Figure 1J). However, although DAT levels were lower in female mice, the females exhibited increased phosphorylation of DAT at threonine 53 (Figure 1K, and see Supplemental Figure 3 for measurements that did not differ over the estrous cycle). DAT is dynamically regulated through cellular activity, trafficking, and posttranslational modifications, which can influence its localization and function (36). Notably, phosphorylation at Thr53 has been associated with altered transporter activity and heightened sensitivity to stimulants, independent of total protein expression (15, 28, 37). Thus, although female mice expressed lower overall DAT, they demonstrated higher levels of Thr53 phosphorylation, suggesting a potential mechanism by which transporter regulation contributes to sex-dependent differences in dopamine signaling and stimulant sensitivity.

Sex-dependent regulation of dopamine dynamics. To measure dopamine release and clearance in live tissue, we conducted fast-scan cyclic voltammetry (FSCV) in coronal brain sections containing the NAc core. Dopamine release was evoked via an electrical pulse (500 μA) and recorded via a carbon-fiber recording electrode, allowing for dopamine measurements with subsecond resolution (Figure 2A). Because of the temporal and spatial specificity of this approach, dopamine release and clearance can be assessed independently of one another. Previous work has shown that, via FSCV, the decay of the signal (rate of clearance) is mediated via active transport through DAT (Figure 2B). Dopamine release was enhanced in female as compared with male mice (Figure 2C). There was a trend toward an increase in the maximal rate of dopamine reuptake (V max ) in female mice relative to male mice (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Dopamine release and its molecular regulation are modulated by biological sex and ovarian hormones. (A–G) FSCV in striatal slices measured dopamine release and clearance. (B) Example current versus time plot. (C) Electrically evoked dopamine release was enhanced in female mice [unpaired t test: t(32) = 2.120, P = 0.042]. (D) The V max of dopamine uptake in male and female mice [unpaired t test: t(29) = 1.65, P = 0.11]. (E–G) Sex comparisons of dopamine release and regulation including input–output curve [2-way repeated measures ANOVA: no main effect of sex, F(1,19) = 1.45, P = 0.24; no sex × input interaction, F(3,57) = 1.864, P = 0.146] (E); increasing concentrations of calcium [main effect of sex, F(1, 12) = 5.52, P = 0.037; sex × calcium interaction, F(3, 33) = 7.20, P = 0.0008] (F); and increasing concentrations of the D2 receptor agonist quinpirole [2-way repeated measures ANOVA: no main effect of sex, F(1, 11) = 0.08, P = 0.78; no sex × drug interaction, F(3, 33) = 1.207, P = 0.32] (G). (H) Diagram of estradiol fluctuation across the mouse estrous cycle. Female mice were categorized into high-hormone (pro/estrus) or low-hormone (met/diestrus) states. (I) Dopamine release was enhanced in females in pro/estrous as compared with met/diestrus [unpaired t test: t(16) = 3.024, P = 0.0081]. (J) The V max of dopamine uptake was enhanced in pro/estrus female mice compared with met/diestrus females [unpaired t test: t(17) = 3.67, P = 0.0019]. (K–M) Cycle-stage comparisons of dopamine release and key regulatory processes including input–output curve [2-way repeated measures ANOVA: no main effect of cycle stage, F(1,10) = 0.40, P = 0.54; no cycle stage × input interaction, F(3, 30) = 0.12, P = 0.95] (K); calcium sensitivity [main effect of cycle stage, F(1, 6) = 6.43, P = 0.044; no calcium × cycle stage interaction, F(3, 17) = 2.85, P = 0.068] (L); and response to increasing concentrations of D2 receptor agonist quinpirole [2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA: main effect of cycle stage, F(1, 7) = 23.40, P = 0.0019; no cycle stage × drug interaction, F(3, 21) = 0.66, P = 0.59] (M). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we conducted a series of mechanistic studies pinpointing how molecular regulators of release contribute to these effects (Figure 2, E–G). Although stimulus-evoked dopamine release was increased in female mice at baseline (Figure 2C), this was not a function of differential sensitivity to stimulation intensity, which was the same between groups when plotted as a percent change from baseline (Figure 2E). Female mice were less sensitive to changes in calcium concentration than were their male counterparts (Figure 2F). This lack of ability of calcium to further increase release in female mice likely reflects the fact that evoked dopamine release is maximal in females and is thus less sensitive to effectors that typically further enhance release. Lastly, the D2 receptor agonist quinpirole decreased striatal dopamine release similarly in both sexes, with no significant sex differences (Figure 2G). Together, these data show that female mice have enhanced dopamine release and differences in DAT that likely change how they respond to stimulant medications.

Enhanced dopamine release and clearance in female mice are modulated by the estrous cycle. Given that dopamine neurons projecting to the core expressed estrogen receptors (Esr1 and Esr2) (Figure 1G) and that there is local estrogen receptor expression with the NAc itself, this neuronal population is positioned to be sensitive to circulating ovarian hormones, such as estradiol. Estradiol is known to fluctuate over the estrous cycle in female mice (Figure 2H). The estrous cycle phase was assessed by vaginal cytology immediately before sample preparation, allowing for the data to be parsed by phase at the time of recording, and female mice were categorized as either proestrus and estrus when estradiol levels were highest (combined and termed hereafter as pro/estrus), or metestrus and diestrus when estradiol levels are low and comparable to those of male mice (combined and termed hereafter as met/diestrus) (Figure 2H). Indeed, when female mice were separated by cycle stage, there was an increase in dopamine release (Figure 2I) and V max (Figure 2J) in the pro/estrus phase as compared with the met/diestrus phase.

The molecular regulation of dopamine signaling also varied across the female cycle. Although neuronal excitability remained consistent across the cycle stage as assessed by input-output curve (Figure 2K), sensitivity to extracellular calcium was reduced during pro/estrus (Figure 2L). Similarly, D2-receptor–mediated inhibition of dopamine release by quinpirole was reduced in pro/estrus mice compared with met/diestrus mice (Figure 2M). These findings suggest that during pro/estrus, female mice exhibit a heightened dopamine response that is less responsive to typical modulatory mechanisms and serves as a substrate upon which AMPH and other stimulants act to enhance its effects on behavior.

The pharmacodynamic effects of AMPH are modulated by the estrous cycle. AMPH is classified as a releaser and has 2 primary mechanisms of action (17–19). It prevents dopamine clearance by functioning as a competitive uptake inhibitor of DAT and also induces efflux of dopamine into the synaptic space by altering internal ionic gradients and thus reversing dopamine transport through both vesicular transporters and DAT (Figure 3A). As expected, increasing concentrations of AMPH produced a dose-dependent increase in extracellular dopamine levels. This effect was associated with a slower rate of dopamine clearance from the synaptic space, consistent with AMPH-induced inhibition of the DAT (Figure 3, B and C). Apparent K m , a measure of DAT inhibition derived from dopamine clearance kinetics, increased proportionally with AMPH concentration (Figure 3D). Elevated apparent K m values indicate reduced dopamine clearance efficiency, reflecting greater DAT blockade and an enhanced pharmacological effect of AMPH. Additionally, the K i , defined as the concentration of AMPH required to produce uptake inhibition at 50% of maximal inhibition, indicates drug potency (as a concentration) (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 The pharmacodynamic effects of AMPH are modulated by the estrous cycle. (A) Diagram of AMPH’s mechanism of action. AMPH (yellow) acts through 2 primary mechanisms: (1) as a competitive uptake inhibitor, it blocks dopamine clearance at the DAT (orange); and (2) it actively induces dopamine efflux into the synaptic space by reversing transport through DAT. (B) Color plots showing dopamine (green; at its oxidation potential) at increasing concentrations of AMPH in female mice in estrus (top), diestrus (middle), and males (bottom). (C) Current versus time plots from each group. Signals are normalized to the peak height of each trace to highlight differences in clearance; release differences are not reflected, due to this normalization. (D) Cumulative concentration–response curves for AMPH (100 nM to 10 μM) in male and female mice. Apparent K m represents the extent to which AMPH inhibits dopamine clearance through the DAT. AMPH effects on clearance increased with concentration, with no significant sex differences [mixed-effects analysis: main effect of drug, F(1.332, 24.24) = 55.10, P < 0.0001; no main effect of sex, F(1, 19) = 0.0014, P = 0.97; no drug × sex interaction, F(5, 91) = 0.35, P = 0.88]. (E) K i , a measure of potency (the concentration required to produce 50% inhibition), for AMPH in male and female mice [unpaired t test: t(18) = 0.19, P = 0.86]. (F) Cumulative concentration–response curves for AMPH in females in pro/estrus versus met/diestrus, showing enhanced AMPH effects in proestrus [mixed-effects model: main effect of drug, F(1.426, 17.97) = 60.17, P < 0.0001; main effect of cycle stage, F(1, 13) = 6.79, P = 0.0218; drug × cycle stage interaction, F(5, 63) = 6.201, P < 0.0001]. (G) K i for AMPH in female mice in pro/estrus versus met/diestrus [unpaired t test: t(11) = 2.38, P = 0.037]. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. # indicates an interaction.

Although there was no difference between male and female mice in AMPH potency as measured by apparent K m (Figure 3D) or K i (Figure 3E), there were robust effects of cycle stage on these measures in females. AMPH potency was enhanced in female mice in pro/estrus compared with met/diestrus as measured by apparent K m (Figure 3F) and K i (Figure 3G).

To parse the effects of AMPH on release (independent of measures of clearance), we assessed the peak of dopamine evoked by different stimulation parameters (Supplemental Figure 4). Over increasing concentrations, AMPH progressively reduced dopamine release evoked by stimulations mimicking the tonic (baseline) firing of dopamine neurons (38). However, high concentrations of AMPH increased dopamine evoked by phasic stimulations (which occur in vivo in response to salient stimuli). This was a unique feature of AMPH that was not seen with methylphenidate (Supplemental Figure 5). These measures were not different across sex or hormone stage for either drug. Collectively, these findings indicate that AMPH’s effects on the dopamine system in female mice are strongly modulated by DAT-dependent mechanisms and by fluctuations in ovarian hormones, both of which act to enhance drug potency.

The pharmacodynamic effects of methylphenidate are enhanced in female mice. We were interested in understanding if the hormone-sensitive properties of AMPH applied to other prescribed psychostimulants that differ in their pharmacodynamic actions. Methylphenidate is classified as a reuptake inhibitor and acts by inhibiting DAT function, leading to an accumulation of dopamine in the synaptic space (13) (Figure A). Predictably, methylphenidate effects on dopamine increased as the concentration of methylphenidate increased, indicating decreased clearance of dopamine from the synaptic space in the presence of methylphenidate (Figure 4, B and C). The extent to which methylphenidate inhibited dopamine clearance through DAT was enhanced in female mice compared with males, indicated by an increased apparent K m in females. (Figure 4D). There were no effects of methylphenidate on any measures of release (Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, K i was decreased in females, indicating an increase in potency (i.e., less methylphenidate is needed to produce the same amount of DAT inhibition) (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 The pharmacodynamic effects of methylphenidate are enhanced in females and sensitive to estrous cycle. (A) Diagram of methylphenidate’s mechanism of action. Methylphenidate (red) blocks the DAT (orange). (B) Color plots showing dopamine (green; at its oxidation potential) over increasing concentrations of methylphenidate in females in estrus (top), diestrus (middle), and males (bottom). (C) Current versus time plots from each group. Signals are normalized to the peak height of each trace to highlight differences in clearance; release differences are not reflected due to this normalization. (D) Cumulative concentration–response curves for methylphenidate (1–30 μM). Methylphenidate’s effects on dopamine clearance increased with concentration and were enhanced in female mice relative to males [mixed-effects analysis: main effect of drug, F(1.060, 15.20) = 40.74, P < 0.0001; main effect of sex, F(1, 15) = 8.42, P = 0.0110; drug × sex interaction, F(3, 43) = 10.03, P < 0.0001]. (E) K i for methylphenidate in male and female mice. K i was decreased in females, indicating increased potency [unpaired t test: t(14) = 3.72, P = 0.0023]. (F) Cumulative concentration–response curves for methylphenidate in females in pro/estrus versus met/diestrus [2-way repeated-measures ANOVA: main effect of drug, F(1.103, 8.83) = 60.21, P < 0.0001; no main effect of cycle stage, F(1, 8) = 4.19, P = 0.075; dose × cycle stage interaction, F(4, 32) = 6.402, P = 0.0007]. (G) K i of methylphenidate during pro/estrus and met/diestrus [unpaired t test: t(9) = 1.92, P = 0.087]. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. # indicates an interaction.

Sex differences in methylphenidate potency are sensitive to, but not dependent on, the estrous cycle. When female mice were separated by cycle stage, the extent to which methylphenidate inhibited dopamine clearance through DAT was enhanced in female mice in pro/estrus compared with met/diestrus (Figure 4F). Similarly, there was a trend toward a reduction of the K i of methylphenidate in pro/estrus as compared with met/diestrus, indicating that methylphenidate likely had a higher potency during phases when hormone levels are elevated (Figure 4G). Together, these data show that the effects of methylphenidate on dopamine clearance through DAT are greater in female mice regardless of cycle stage, and the estrous cycle stage does contribute to some of these effects.

Ovarian hormones play a central role in sex differences in baseline dopamine dynamics. The data we have reported thus far suggest that ovarian hormones play a central role in sex differences in dopaminergic control of behavior at baseline as well as in response to stimulant medications. To casually link hormonal state to these effects, we repeated a range of experiments in ovariectomized (OVX) female mice (Figure 5A). Indeed, ovariectomy eliminated sex differences in release and uptake measures at baseline. Dopamine release in OVX female mice was reduced, as compared with intact females, to levels comparable with male mice (Figure 5B). Furthermore, ovariectomy resulted in dopamine release that was lower as compared with intact female mice in pro/estrus and comparable to females in met/diestrus (Figure 5C). The same trend was observed with measures of dopamine reuptake. Ovariectomy resulted in a reduction in V max as compared with intact female mice (Figure 5D). Furthermore, ovariectomy reduced V max as compared with intact female mice in pro/estrus to levels comparable to female mice in met/diestrus (Figure 5E). These findings demonstrate that elevated dopamine system function observed in intact female mice is largely driven by the presence of circulating hormones.

Figure 5 Ovarian hormones are required for sex differences in basal dopamine function and AMPH sensitivity. (A–G) Voltammetry recordings were repeated in OVX females. Data show that ovariectomy eliminated sex differences in dopamine release and drug effects. (B) Peak dopamine release was compared among OVX females, freely cycling females, and males [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 40) = 3.58, P = 0.037]. (C) Dopamine release was further compared across OVX females and cycling females in met/diestrus and pro/estrus [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 24) = 7.49, P = 0.003]. (D) Maximal rate of reuptake was assessed in OVX females and compared with males and freely cycling females [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 37) = 3.95, P = 0.028]. (E) Reuptake rates were also compared across OVX females and cycling females in metestrus/diestrus and proestrus/estrus [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 25) = 13.07, P = 0.0001]. (F and G) OVX eliminated sex differences and effects of estrous cycle in females. (F) K i for AMPH in OVX females was assessed and compared with males and freely cycling females [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 22) = 1.87, P = 0.177]. (G) K i for AMPH was also assessed across cycle stage in met/diestrus and pro/estrus females [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 14) = 4.89, P = 0.025]. (H and I) OVX did not eliminate the enhanced potency of methylphenidate in females compared with males. (H) K i for methylphenidate in OVX females was measured and compared with males and freely cycling females [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 19) = 10.34, P = 0.0009]. (I) K i for methylphenidate was further assessed across cycle stage in cycling females [1-way ANOVA: F(2, 13) = 2.67, P = 0.11]. (J–L) Experiments were run to determine whether local 17β-estradiol in the NAc core could rescue OVX-induced reductions in AMPH potency. (J) Schematic of ex vivo voltammetry recordings in OVX NAc slices. We performed ex vivo voltammetry and bath-applied 17β-estradiol to slices containing the NAc before running an AMPH concentration response curve. (K) Cumulative concentration–response curve of dopamine release for AMPH in control versus estradiol-rescue groups, showing no effects on the dopamine release component of AMPH actions. (L) K i for AMPH, which is determined by the ability to inhibit the DAT, in OVX females in control versus estradiol-rescue groups showing no difference in AMPH effects on dopamine release [unpaired t test: t(9) = 3.06, P = 0.014]. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Ovarian hormones are necessary for hormone-sensitive effects of AMPH, but not methylphenidate effects. Next, we defined how ovariectomy influenced AMPH and methylphenidate potency. Although AMPH potency was comparable across male, intact female, and OVX female groups (Figure 5F), when the data were parsed by cycle stage, ovariectomy reduced AMPH potency, with a higher K i in OVX female mice as compared with the intact proestrus group (Figure 5G). Conversely, methylphenidate (MPH) effects were unaffected by ovariectomy. The K i of MPH in OVX female mice was no different than in intact females (Figure 5H), and there was no significant effect when compared across the estrous cycle (Figure 5I).