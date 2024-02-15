A metabolic signature for NADSYN1-dependent congenital NAD deficiency disorder

NADSYN1 variants affect enzymatic activity and phenotype in humans

To date, 11 individuals have been reported with CNDD caused by biallelic NADSYN1 variants (7, 11–13), the majority of whom have not survived past 3 months of age due to the severity of their malformations. Here, 12 more individuals from 10 unrelated families were identified, either through personal communications or GeneMatcher (14), presenting with various congenital malformations consistent with CNDD and biallelic NADSYN1 variation (Figure 1). No individual was identified as part of a cohort enriched for specific congenital anomalies.

Figure 1 Pedigrees of families with individuals harboring biallelic NADSYN1 variants. Squares indicate male individuals, circles female, triangles first-trimester deaths, solid symbols affected individuals, slashes deceased, and double horizontal lines consanguinity. NADSYN1 variant details are provided underneath individuals.

Clinical features of individuals carrying biallelic NADSYN1 variants are consistent with CNDD. All 12 individuals described herein had biparental inheritance of NADSYN1 variants in conjunction with various structural congenital anomalies; heterozygous carrier parents were unaffected. Most of the individuals were surviving (8 of 12); 1 died in utero (F1.II.1), 1 died 13 days after birth (F6.II.2), and the remaining ones were terminated during pregnancy owing to significant malformation; 2 families reported additional miscarriages with unknown NADSYN1 variant status (Figure 1 and Table 1). Overall, observed malformations were heterogeneous but consistent with those previously identified in CNDD cases (9). Congenital abnormalities mostly affected the vertebrae (10 of 12), heart (9 of 12), and limbs (8 of 12) while less frequently affecting the kidneys (3 of 12). Additional frequent findings across individuals included the occurrence of mild facial dysmorphism (7 of 12) and craniofacial (6 of 12), growth (5 of 12), neurodevelopmental (4 of 12), and central nervous system (3 of 12) abnormalities (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). There was phenotypic variability within each affected system, with heart defects, for example, ranging from relatively mild abnormalities of the aortic arch to life-threatening hypoplastic left heart (Supplemental Table 1). This variability was further exemplified within family 8 and between families 6 and 7, who share the same homozygous NADSYN1 genotype. The most extreme variability was observed within family 9, in which only one (F9.II.4) of two siblings, both homozygous for a NADSYN1 frameshift variant, exhibited malformations. Both siblings, however, experienced previously unseen life-threatening episodes of pellagra-like dermatitis, a characteristic postnatal consequence of NAD deficiency (15) that has not been reported previously in NADSYN1 deficiency. Additional previously unreported congenital phenotypes such as a reduced lobe count in the lungs (F8.II.2) were also observed (Supplemental Table 1). Detailed descriptions of individuals with biallelic NADSYN1 variants are presented in the Supplemental Results.

Table 1 Summary of phenotypes of individuals with biallelic NADSYN1 (NM_018161.5) variants

Identified NADSYN1 variants have predicted deleterious impact on substrate binding and protein function in silico. All NADSYN1 variants were identified via exome or genome sequencing (Supplemental Methods) and in the absence of any competing predicted disease-causal variants. NADSYN1 c.145T>C p.C49R and c.1717G>A p.A573T have been reported in unrelated CNDD patients (7, 11, 12), with the latter variant identified in 50% of probands in this cohort (Figures 1 and 2) despite their heterogeneous ancestries and lack of consanguinity. Variant c.1765-7T>A, found in patient F5.II.1, was also reported in a patient with unspecified “malformation syndrome,” and causes 3 abnormal splicing events, each resulting in protein truncation (16). These protein truncations, including those caused by novel frameshift and truncating variants c.271del p.M91Cfs*11 and c.1459C>T p.R487* in families 9 and 10, respectively, are more N-terminal than known pathogenic protein-truncating variants (Figure 2) and are similarly predicted to lead to loss of function. All variants scored greater than 20 with respect to CADD-PHRED (v1.6) (17), placing them in the top 1% of deleterious variants, except for splice variant c.1765-7T>A (16.94). Similarly, all variants scored greater than 0.025 and were classified as possibly damaging with respect to M-CAP (18) except for c.1088C>T p.A363V with a score of 0.017 (Table 2). All variants are rare with respect to individuals lacking pediatric disease in the gnomAD database (v4.0.0) with an allele frequency less than 0.1%, and none, except c.1765-7T>A and c.1717G>A p.A573T, were observed in the homozygous state in gnomAD (19).

Figure 2 Positions of previously and newly identified NADSYN1 variants identified relative to functional protein domains. Blue circles indicate variants identified in the current study and respective family (see Figure 1). Other colored circles with numerals indicate study origin of identified variants and the chronology of their identification, respectively. Previously published variants have been reported in refs. 7, 11–13. Solid and dashed lines distinguish missense from presumed loss-of-function variants due to altered reading frame and protein truncation, respectively.

Table 2 NADSYN1 (NM_018161.5) variants identified in affected individuals and their predicted pathogenicity

All NADSYN1 missense variants occur in the N-terminal glutaminase or the C-terminal NAD synthetase domain (Figure 2). To first assess variant impact on protein structure and function, we computed changes in binding affinities to cofactor adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and NADSYN1 substrates nicotinic acid adenine dinucleotide (NaAD) and glutamine (Supplemental Methods). Moderate to severe loss of ATP and NaAD binding affinities were seen for synthetase variants, while only mild losses in glutamine affinity were observed for glutaminase domain variants (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 2). Given that NaAD binding at the active site is necessary for enhancement of both glutaminase activity and NAD synthesis (20), these combined observations suggest that while all variants are predicted to disrupt protein function, those that affect NaAD binding should cause the greatest protein dysfunction.

NADSYN1 variants affect NAD synthetase activity in vitro. Human NADSYN1 protein is equally capable of utilizing environmental glutamine or ammonia as an amide source for NaAD amidation when either co-substrate is provided in excess (20). Therefore, we compared both glutamine- and ammonia-dependent NAD synthetase activities of purified wild-type NADSYN1 protein with those of the missense variants identified in these families, except for p.C49R because of its previously reported instability in vitro (7).

Wild-type NADSYN1 and variants p.R127C, p.C175Y, p.A363V, p.D587N, and p.A573T were detected at similar levels in transfected COS-7 cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). NADSYN1 wild-type and variant proteins were purified (Supplemental Figure 3B) and NAD synthetase activity assessed in either excess glutamine or ammonia. In the presence of excess glutamine, all variants exhibited significantly reduced capacity to synthesize NAD compared with wild-type protein, with p.D587N, p.A573T, and p.C175Y exhibiting near-complete loss of function (Figure 3A). When provided with excess ammonia, all variants exhibited significantly reduced activity, with p.D587N and p.A573T lacking activity (Figure 3B). The p.A363V variant, positioned within the ATP binding site, showed consistently reduced activity using either substrate. These domain-specific perturbations are consistent with our in silico predictions and reinforce that all identified variants significantly disrupt NADSYN1-dependent NAD synthesis, with variants in the C-terminus consistently lacking activity, irrespective of substrate (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Functional assessment of NADSYN1-variant proteins corresponding to gene variants identified in affected individuals. (A) NADSYN1 activity of purified variant proteins compared with wild-type NADSYN1 protein in the presence of glutamine as substrate. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (B) NADSYN1 activity of purified variant proteins compared with wild-type NADSYN1 protein in the presence of ammonia as substrate. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (C) Average NADSYN1 activity of variant protein relative to wild-type protein activity with respect to positions of variant sites in functional protein domains. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; n = 4 experiments. WT, wild-type NADSYN1 protein; Control, negative control (untransfected cell lysate).

Biallelic NADSYN1 loss-of-function variants impact the NAD metabolome of humans

Prior studies report changes to metabolite levels in individuals with pathogenic KYNU- or HAAO-inactivating variants (8, 21), but to date, no metabolic assessment of individuals with NADSYN1-dependent CNDD has been performed. To understand the extent of NAD pathway perturbation caused by biallelic NADSYN1 variants, we collected whole blood and plasma from 3 individuals (F3.II.2 and F5.II.1 were fasting; F7.II.3 was not fasting) and from their fasting heterozygous carrier parents. Levels of NAD and 25 associated metabolites, defined as the NAD metabolome, were quantified by an ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry assay (22).

To identify significant differences in NAD-related metabolites (Figure 4A) between affected individuals and carrier parents, we performed partial least squares–discriminant analysis on both whole blood and plasma with variable importance in projection (VIP) scores computed to identify the most important metabolites for clustering. NAD metabolomes of all 3 affected individuals clustered together and were separate from those of all heterozygous parents, who formed a second cluster (Figure 4, B and D). Elevated Preiss-Handler metabolites NA, nicotinic acid riboside (NAR), nicotinic acid mononucleotide (NaMN), and NaAD most strongly distinguished affected individuals from parents, in whom these were barely or not detectable. Downstream of NADSYN1, affected individuals also exhibited decreased salvage pathway excretion products 1-methylnicotinamide (1MNA), N1-methyl-2-pyridone-5-carboxamide (2PY), and N1-methyl-4-pyridone-3-carboxamide (4PY) (Figure 4, C and E, and Table 3). These excretion products occur due to methylation of surplus NAM when enough is available for salvage to NAD (23). Therefore, while NAD levels were not consistently altered between affected individuals and parents, NAM conservation by minimizing production of excretion products in affected individuals indirectly reflects their diminished NAD availability. Tryptophan and intermediates of the NAD de novo synthesis pathway upstream of NaMN were relatively consistent among all tested individuals (Supplemental Table 3). Fasting plasma samples from F4.II.2 were assessed for 806 biochemicals nonspecific to the NAD metabolome by Baylor Genetics (Supplemental Table 4). Levels of NA were elevated, while 1MNA and 2PY were reduced, relative to control populations. Together, these data indicate that individuals with biallelic NADSYN1 variants are identifiable by their accumulation of Preiss-Handler metabolites and minimization of excretion products in circulation.

Figure 4 Whole-blood and plasma NAD metabolomic profiles in individuals with biallelic NADSYN1 variants and their heterozygous parents. (A) Simplified NAD biosynthesis pathway; genes in which biallelic pathogenic variants cause CNDD (cyan), and B 3 vitamers (green). (B and D) Partial least squares–discriminant analysis (PLS-DA) 2-dimensional score plots of proband and parental whole blood (B) and plasma (D). Affected individuals (red) and parents (cyan) are denoted by their pedigree IDs (see Figure 1). (C and E) Respective variable importance in projection (VIP) plots. The most discriminating metabolites are shown in descending order of their VIP scores. n = 3 probands and their 6 parents, respectively. AA, anthranilic acid; 3HK, 3-hydroxykynurenine; KYN, kynurenine; 1MNA, 1-methylnicotinamide; NA, nicotinic acid; NaAD, nicotinic acid adenine dinucleotide; NAD+, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide; NAM, nicotinamide; NaMN, nicotinic acid mononucleotide; NAR, nicotinic acid riboside; NMN, nicotinamide mononucleotide; NR, nicotinamide riboside; 2PY, N1-methyl-2-pyridone-5-carboxamide; 4PY, N1-methyl-4-pyridone-3-carboxamide; XA, xanthurenic acid. See Supplemental Figure 1 for an overview of the NAD synthesis pathways and associated metabolites. Metabolite concentration values are provided in Table 3 and Supplemental Table 3.

Table 3 Alterations of NAD+ and related metabolites in whole blood and plasma of individuals with biallelic and monoallelic NADSYN1 variants

NAM supplementation alters the NAD metabolome. NAD levels in individual F7.II.3 were 1.7-fold lower than those of their parents and below those of both F3.II.3 and F5.II.1. Therefore, the potential for NAD replenishment in F7.II.3 was assessed via 2 supplemental dosages of NAM, first at 50 mg/d for 6 weeks followed by 100 mg/d for another 6 weeks. Whole blood and plasma were collected at the end of each dosage period (Table 3). Both dosages elevated whole-blood NAD+ to levels higher than those of parents, while NAM levels only increased with supplementation of 100 mg/d NAM. Corresponding with this increase in NAD, NAM supplementation elevated excretion product levels 2.2- to 4.3-fold over presupplementation values with a proportional further increase of about 4-fold when supplementation was doubled. This indicates that even 50 mg/d NAM was sufficient to restore NAD availability to within a normal range (24). In addition, levels of NA and NaMN increased 3.7- and 1.6-fold, respectively, in whole blood following supplementation with 100 mg/d NAM, whereas trends for other Preiss-Handler metabolites and those in plasma did not follow a consistent trend (Table 3).

We next addressed whether these elevated metabolite levels in the circulation were retained or excreted by assessing the NAD metabolome in urine samples. Samples were collected from individual F7.II.3 twice under nonfasting conditions, and finally during the supplementation with 50 mg/d NAM under fasting conditions alongside that of their parents. NA, NAR, and NaMN were highly abundant in F7.II.3’s urine, whereas these metabolites were absent in the paternal sample, and only NA and NAR were detected in the maternal sample at lower levels (Supplemental Table 5). After supplementation with 50 mg/d NAM, F7.II.3’s salvage pathway excretion products 1MNA, 2PY, and 4PY increased in concentration 6.3-fold, more than 3.6-fold, and 11.6-fold, respectively, compared with presupplementation values. Regardless of supplementation status, neither NaAD nor NAD could be detected in F7.II.3’s urine or parental urine. Together, these data indicate that NAM supplementation effectively replenished available NAD levels in this affected individual. Furthermore, elevated Preiss-Handler metabolites that cannot effectively be used for NAD synthesis and salvage pathway waste products are excreted in the urine.

Loss of Nadsyn1 disrupts embryogenesis in mice

To better understand the consequences of NADSYN1 inactivation, we generated a null Nadsyn1 allele in mice (Supplemental Figure 4). We confirmed that null mice (Nadsyn1–/–) had no NADSYN1 activity by measuring enzymatic function in the liver, where NADSYN1 is most active (4) (Supplemental Figure 5).

Nadsyn1–/– mouse embryos develop NAD-dependent malformations when maternal dietary NAD precursors are limited during gestation. Genes involved in NAD synthesis as well as the maternal diet affect gestational NAD levels in mice, and under conditions that cause NAD deficiency, mice either cannot support a pregnancy or generate embryos with malformations (8, 10). Conversely, on diets plentiful in NA, pregnancies are unaffected despite maternal or embryonic homozygous loss of function of Kynu (Kynu–/–) or Haao (Haao–/–), genes of the NAD de novo synthesis pathway, because NA bypasses their metabolic block via the Preiss-Handler pathway (Supplemental Figure 1). Correspondingly, when Nadsyn1–/– female mice were mated with heterozygous (Nadsyn1+/–) males and provided with a Breeder Diet with abundant NAD precursors (Supplemental Table 6) during pregnancy, all generated embryos were present according to Mendelian ratios and morphologically normal at E17.5–E18.5 (data not shown).

As established for Haao–/– mice (10), we next pretreated female mice with an NAD precursor–rich Standard Diet (Supplemental Table 6) to equalize maternal NAD levels prior to pregnancy. Nadsyn1+/– intercross then recapitulated NAD-dependent defects in E18.5 embryos (Supplemental Table 7) only when provided with a diet with restricted NAD precursor content (Limited Diet; Supplemental Table 6) during pregnancy. Malformations affected the heart, kidneys, vertebrae, tail, palate, eyes, abdominal wall, and neural tube, consistent with previous mouse models of CNDD (8, 10) (Supplemental Figure 6). Previously unseen malformations of the lungs were also observed (Supplemental Table 7). In contrast to Nadsyn1+/– mice, pregnancy outcomes could not initially be assessed in Nadsyn1–/– mice because of their progressive weight loss when maintained on the pretreatment Standard Diet (Supplemental Figure 7A), presumably due to their inability to use either tryptophan or NA in the diet as NAD precursors. We therefore substituted NA in the pretreatment diet with NAM (Sufficient Diet; Supplemental Table 6), predicting that this would bypass the metabolic block caused by complete loss of Nadsyn1. Correspondingly, on this Sufficient Diet, mice of all Nadsyn1 genotypes equally gained weight (Supplemental Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8). To enable future comparisons in pregnancy outcomes between Nadsyn1+/– and Nadsyn1–/– mice, all subsequent experimental mice were pretreated with the Sufficient Diet.

Embryos generated by Nadsyn1+/– intercross on the Sufficient Diet were all alive and largely normal (97%) at E17.5, whereas 39% of all offspring generated on the Limited Diet either were malformed or died during development (Table 4, Supplemental Figures 9 and 10, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Dead embryos (29% of total) could not be genotyped, but there were fewer than expected Nadsyn1–/– live embryos (Supplemental Figure 11C), indicating that Nadsyn1–/– embryos were predominantly dying. Furthermore, over half of Nadsyn1–/– embryos had isolated or multiple malformations, while few defects were identified across wild-type (Nadsyn1+/+) or Nadsyn1+/– littermates (Supplemental Figure 9). Affected Nadsyn1–/– embryos most frequently exhibited malformations of the kidneys, eyes, and lungs (Supplemental Figure 11B and Supplemental Table 8).

Table 4 Summary of mouse embryo survival and malformation at E17.5 under various maternal Nadsyn1 genotypes and dietary conditions

Given our previous observation that Preiss-Handler pathway metabolites accumulate in humans with biallelic loss-of-function NADSYN1 variants (Figure 4), we hypothesized that the Limited Diet, owing to its predominant tryptophan-based composition and minimal NAM content relative to the Sufficient Diet (Supplemental Table 6), would not supply Nadsyn1–/– female mice with sufficient NAD precursors to support a pregnancy. Therefore, we compared embryo outcomes of Nadsyn1–/– mothers on the Limited Diet versus the Sufficient Diet. On the Sufficient Diet, 21% of offspring were dead or malformed (Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 9). Of 24 live embryos, only 2 (8%) were malformed. On the Limited Diet, all embryos were dead (Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 10). These data collectively show that Nadsyn1–/– mouse embryos recapitulate human CNDD phenotypes when maternal NAD precursors are limited.

Amidated (NMN, NAM), but not deamidated (NaMN, NA), B 3 vitamers can bolster maternal NAD availability in Nadsyn1–/– mice. NADSYN1 amidates NaAD to generate NAD as the common final step of both NAD de novo and Preiss-Handler pathways. As Nadsyn1–/– mice cannot use tryptophan or NA to generate NAD, but could sustain pregnancies on the NAM-rich Sufficient Diet, we hypothesized that amidated NAD precursors such as NMN and NAM would replenish NAD levels. We therefore assessed liver NAD stores and the plasma NAD metabolome of female mice on the Limited Diet with and without equimolar supplementation of amidated (NMN) or deamidated (NA, NaMN) NAD precursors.

Consistent with Nadsyn1–/– mice on the NA-rich Standard Diet (Supplemental Figure 7A), Nadsyn1–/– mice progressively lost weight when provided with the Limited Diet alone and when supplemented with NA or NaMN (Supplemental Figure 8). By contrast, this weight loss was abated when NMN was provided, as with the NAM-rich Sufficient Diet during mouse pretreatment. No weight loss was observed in Nadsyn1+/– mice on any test diet. Total NAD content in liver of these treated mice significantly decreased in proportion to loss of Nadsyn1 alleles, reflecting the role of NADSYN1 in liver NAD synthesis (3, 4), whether NAD precursors were in excess (Sufficient Diet) or restricted (Limited Diet). NAD levels were lowest in Nadsyn1–/– livers of mice fed the Limited Diet, and this was not improved by supplementation with NA or NaMN, whereas supplementation with NMN significantly raised NAD levels (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 9). This reinforced that NAD replenishment via the salvage pathway was independent of functional NADSYN1 and suggested that sufficient NAD levels in the liver were required to maintain weight (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 5 Liver NAD and NAD-related metabolites in plasma of female mice of different Nadsyn1 genotypes under various dietary conditions. All mice were pretreated with the Sufficient Diet for more than 21 days and then provided with the indicated diets for 17 days, after which they were dissected and liver tissue and plasma collected. (A) Liver total NAD. Statistical comparisons represent within-diet 2-tailed Student’s t test between Nadsyn1+/– and Nadsyn1–/– mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 5–10 mice per condition. For numerical values, see Supplemental Table 9. (B and C) Partial least squares–discriminant analysis (PLS-DA) 2-dimensional score plots (B) and corresponding variable importance in projection (VIP) plots (C) comparing plasma metabolite levels between female Nadsyn1+/– and Nadsyn1–/– mice fed the Sufficient Diet; n = 6 mice per condition. (D) NAD-related metabolites with the highest VIP scores in mouse plasma. Nadsyn1 genotypes are shown below each graph and dietary conditions on top of graphs. Bars indicate mean ± standard deviation; n = 5–10 mice per condition. Values for the other measured NAD-related metabolites are summarized in Supplemental Figure 12. “< LOD” indicates below the limit of detection. See Supplemental Figure 1 for an overview of the NAD synthesis pathways and associated metabolites.

We next quantified the plasma NAD metabolome of these female mice. In Nadsyn1–/– mice on the Sufficient Diet, Preiss-Handler metabolites accumulated and excretion products decreased (Figure 5, B–D), as seen in humans with biallelic NADSYN1 variants. On the other diets, Preiss-Handler metabolites were also consistently elevated in Nadsyn1–/– mice. On diets that caused weight loss in Nadsyn1–/– mice, excretion products were barely detectable (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 8) and NAM levels only reached 24%–42% of those in Nadsyn1+/– mice under diet-matched conditions, collectively indicating severely diminished NAD bioavailability. By contrast, when NMN was provided to Nadsyn1–/– mice, NAM levels equaled those of Nadsyn1+/– mice with a corresponding increase in excretion products, liver NAD (Figure 5A), and weight gain (Supplemental Figure 8). No NAD metabolomic differences were observed in Nadsyn1+/– plasma on any diet besides the Sufficient Diet, on which surplus NAD precursors elevated levels of NAM and excretion products. Circulatory levels of NAD, NMN, and NR were in the low nanomolar range, consistent with previous reports (22), and too low under all conditions to observe significant changes (Supplemental Figure 12). Finally, tryptophan and intermediates of the NAD de novo synthesis pathway were similar or only altered to a lesser extent between treatment conditions or Nadsyn1 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 12 and Supplemental Table 10).

Together, these data show that complete loss of Nadsyn1 manifests a characteristic plasma metabolomic profile in mice consisting of Preiss-Handler pathway metabolite accumulation coinciding with minimal excretion product formation, consistent with NADSYN1 CNDD individuals. Furthermore, on diets lacking amidated NAD precursors, Nadsyn1–/– mice become NAD deficient and lose weight, which is preventable by amidated NAD precursor (NMN, NAM) supplementation.

NADSYN1-dependent embryo loss and malformation in mice are preventable by dietary amidated NAD precursor supplementation during pregnancy. Given that the type of NAD precursor supplementation significantly affected the health and NAD status of female mice, we next addressed the effects of these diets during pregnancy. As expected, intercross of female Nadsyn1–/– with male Nadsyn1+/– mice on the Limited Diet supplemented with NA or NaMN resulted in pregnancy loss with no viable embryos generated (Table 4). By contrast, alive and normal embryos were generated on the Sufficient Diet (Supplemental Figure 13A). Similarly, supplementation of the Limited Diet with NMN enabled the generation of alive and normal embryos in 5 of 6 litters (Table 4). In the remaining litter, all embryos exhibited one or more malformations, irrespective of Nadsyn1 genotype, suggesting that the mother did not consume enough NAD precursors during gestation (Supplemental Figures 9 and 10 and Supplemental Figure 13B). For Nadsyn1+/– females, supplementing the Limited Diet with either NA, NaMN, or NMN significantly reduced the number of affected embryos from 39% to 2%–10% (Table 4). There were overall fewer embryo deaths, from 29% with Limited Diet alone to 0%–5% with supplementation with either NAD precursor, and the overall incidence of malformed embryos decreased from 14% to 0%–5% (Table 4 and Supplemental Figures 9 and 10). The few malformations observed under these conditions did not show a significant difference in incidence between Nadsyn1 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 14). Taken together, these data show that all B 3 vitamers can ameliorate adverse pregnancy outcomes in mice when the mother has at least one functional copy of Nadsyn1. By extension, Nadsyn1–/– mothers only benefit from supplementation with NMN (Limited Diet + NMN) or NAM (Sufficient Diet), indicating that maternal NAD bioavailability determines pregnancy outcome independent of embryonic Nadsyn1 genotype.

We then addressed whether pregnancy itself, owing to the increased metabolic demand from developing embryos (9), affected maternal liver NAD stores and the circulatory NAD metabolome at a critical period of embryonic organogenesis, E11.5 (25). This analysis was performed on Nadsyn1+/– and Nadsyn1–/– mothers provided with NMN, as this supplement showed consistent benefit during pregnancy; these mothers were compared with Nadsyn1+/– mothers without supplementation or provided with the Sufficient Diet. Overall, the NAD metabolome of pregnant mice was similar to that of non-pregnant female mice in all matched conditions (Figure 5D, Supplemental Figure 15A, and Supplemental Table 11), though liver NAD appeared consistently lower (Supplemental Figure 15B). This suggested that mouse dietary habits did not significantly change as a result of pregnancy but that pregnancy itself altered liver NAD stores, as previously reported (10). All E11.5 embryos generated from Nadsyn1+/– mothers were without external malformation (Supplemental Figure 16A) and consistent with trends at E17.5. Correspondingly, total NAD in embryos was variable but consistently elevated with maternal NMN supplementation (Supplemental Figure 15C and Supplemental Table 12), suggesting a direct benefit to embryonic NAD from increased maternal NAD bioavailability. Finally, E11.5 Nadsyn1–/– embryos generated from Nadsyn1–/– mothers exhibited NAD levels significantly lower than those in Nadsyn1+/– littermates (Supplemental Figure 15D) — levels previously reported to be at the threshold of sufficiency for normal development (10). As such, embryos were observed in expected Mendelian ratios and without external malformation (Supplemental Figure 16B) as seen by E17.5 (Table 4). Nadsyn1–/– mothers on Limited Diet + NMN exhibited adequate levels of plasma NAM to support embryonic development (Supplemental Figure 15A), similar to those of pregnant Nadsyn1+/– mothers. However, their near-zero levels of plasma excretion products suggested that maternal NAD levels were only just sufficient to sustain a pregnancy.

In summary, maternal diet–derived NAD precursors primarily determine the development of healthy embryos. However, when maternal NAD precursors are limited, embryonic NAD de novo synthesis contributes to the overall NAD level, accounting for differences in NAD level and potential developmental outcome differences between Nadsyn1+/– and Nadsyn1–/– embryos.