Integrated screening identifies GPR31 as a key driver and druggable target for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis

Sex as a biological variable. Human samples were deliberately sourced from male and female individuals, with approximately equal representation. Analysis confirmed that the core findings and conclusions were consistent across both sexes. For mouse experiments, to avoid interference from estrogen, only male animals were used in this study. This decision was made because female mice exhibit greater interindividual variability in metabolic parameters compared with males, primarily due to the critical impact of estrogen and estrogen receptor signaling on hepatic lipid metabolism, a core pathological process in MASH.

Cell lines. The cell lines Huh7, HepG2, and HEK293T were purchased from the National Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures. Cells were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, C11995) supplemented with 10% FBS (Tico, FBS EU500) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, 15140-122) in a 5% CO 2 incubator with controlled humidity. To establish a cell model of hepatic steatosis/inflammation/lipotoxicity, mouse primary hepatocytes or Huh7 cells were stimulated with PA (0.5 mM; P0500, Sigma-Aldrich) dissolved in 0.5% fatty acid–free BSA (BAH66-0100, Equitech Bio) for the indicated times. Fatty acid–free BSA (0.5%) alone was used as a vehicle control.

Plasmid construction. All full-length, truncated, and mutant GPR31, G protein, STT3A, STT3B, and PKC constructs from the corresponding coding sequences were amplified from human cDNA and inserted into pcDNA5 or a phage vector. The HA or Flag tag was fused to the N-terminus of the protein. shRNA was inserted into pENTR vector with a U6 promoter. All plasmid DNA sequences were verified by sequencing (Tsingke). The sequences for shRNA are in Supplemental Table 2.

Western blot analysis. Lysates from tissues or cultured cells were collected in RIPA lysis buffer (P0013E, Beyotime) and sonicated on ice. Then, a BCA kit (23225, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to quantify the total protein concentration. Protein lysates were separated by 8%–10% SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes (IPVH00010, MilliporeSigma). The membranes were then blocked with 5% skim milk for 30 minutes before incubation with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C and subsequent incubation with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies. The information for the primary antibodies is as follows: Antibody specific for GPR31 was procured from Abcam (ab75579). Antibodies specific for β-actin (4967), phospho-JNK (Thr183/Tyr185) (4668), JNK (9252), phospho-p38 MAPK (Thr180/Tyr182) (4511), p38 (9212), phospho-MKK4 (Ser257/Thr261) (9156), MKK4 (9152), phospho-MKK7 (Ser271/Thr275) (4171), MKK7 (4172), phospho-PKCδ (Thr505) (9374), PKCδ (2058), phospho-PKA C (Thr197) (4781S), and Na,K-ATPase α1 (23565) were procured from Cell Signaling Technology. Antibodies specific for HA (TP00973GeA10) and Flag (TP00975GeA10) were procured from Biolight WellAnimal. Antibodies specific for GNAI3 (A13307), GNAS (A5546), GNB1 (A1867), and GNB2 (A9643) were procured from ABclonal. Antibodies specific for STT3A (12034-1-AP), STT3B (15323-1-AP), and PKA C α (67491-1-Ig) were procured from Proteintech.

IP assay. HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids for 24 hours and were then lysed with IP lysis buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and 1% NP-40; pH 7.4) containing protease inhibitor cocktail (P8340, Sigma-Aldrich). After centrifugation at 4°C and 12,000g for 10 minutes, the supernatants were incubated with protein A/G agarose beads (11719386001, Roche) and specific antibodies for 4 hours at 4°C. The beads were then washed with IP lysis buffer 3 times for 5 minutes each. Then, the bead-interacting protein complexes were boiled in SDS loading buffer at 95°C for 10 minutes. Finally, the interacting proteins were identified by Western blotting.

Quantitative PCR analysis. Total RNA was extracted with TRIzol reagent (T9424, Sigma-Aldrich), and cDNA was then synthesized from 2 μg of RNA using HiScript III RT SuperMix for qPCR (+gDNA Wiper) (Vazyme, R323-01). Quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) was performed with ChamQ SYBR qPCR Master Mix (Vazyme, Q341-02) in a LightCycler 480 system (Roche). The housekeeping gene β-actin was used as a control. The primers used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Human liver samples. All individuals included in this study were free of excessive alcohol consumption, drug abuse, or hepatitis virus infection. Because the exact definition of liver pathology for MASLD is lacking, we continue to apply the definition established for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Samples with a NAFLD activity score (NAS) of 5 or higher were classified as MASH samples. Samples with a NAS of 2 or lower but without hepatic steatosis were classified as no MASLD samples. MASL was classified as NAS of between 3 and 4 (3 ≤ NAS ≤ 4). Two pathologists independently evaluated the NAS in a blinded manner. All individuals were Chinese, and donor characteristics are shown in Supplemental Table 4.

Animals. Male C57BL/6J mice (8–10 weeks) were purchased from GemPharmatech Co., Ltd. The mice were housed in a temperature-controlled environment (23°C ± 2°C) under specific pathogen–free conditions on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. The mice were fed an HFHC diet (protein, 14%; fat, 42%; carbohydrates, 44%; cholesterol, 0.2%; TP 26304, Trophic Diet) for 16 weeks to establish MASH pathology. A normal chow diet (containing 10% fat, 70% carbohydrate, and 20% protein; D12450B, Research Diets) served as a control. At the experimental endpoint, blood samples were collected for measurement of biochemical indexes.

To assess the safety of the GPR31 inhibitor G4451 in mice, male 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice were treated by HFHC for 6 weeks followed by orally administered G4451 (60 mg/kg/d, in 0.5% CMC-Na) for 10 weeks. The heart, liver, spleen, lung, and kidney tissues of vehicle- and G4451-treated mice were collected for histological analysis.

Hepatocyte-specific GPR31-KO mice were generated by knocking out the relevant coding gene GPR31b, instead of pseudogenes (Gpr31a, c or Gm6553), using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. According to the gene structure, the exon1 of Gpr31b-201 (ENSMUST00000091648.3) transcript is selected as the knockout region that contains all coding sequences. In brief, the sgRNA (Supplemental Table 5) was transcribed in vitro, and donor vector was constructed. The Cas9, sgRNA, and donor vector were microinjected into the fertilized eggs of C57BL/6J mice. The eggs were then transplanted to pseudo-pregnant female mice to obtain positive F0 mice. The genotype of F0 mice was confirmed by PCR and sequencing. The stable F1 generation mice were obtained by mating positive F0 generation mice with C57BL/6J mice, and the Gpr31b-floxed homozygote generation was obtained by mating heterozygote generation mice. At 2 weeks after birth, the toe tissues of mice were collected, and genomic DNA was extracted for the GPR31bfl/fl mice genotyping assay. GPR31b-Hep-KO mice were generated by mating GPR31bfl/fl mice with albumin-Cre transgenic mice (003574; The Jackson Laboratory). The liver tissues of mice were collected and genomic DNA was extracted for the genotyping assay of GPR31b-Hep-KO mice.

Considering the gene similarity of GPR31b with pseudogenes, the sgRNA sequences were well-designed to guarantee the specific knockout of GPR31b. Multiple PCR primer pairs were used for mouse strain identification. Primers of LoxP1-F1 and LoxP1-R1; LoxP1-F3 and LoxP1-R3; LoxP2-F2 and LoxP2-R2; and LoxP2-F4 and LoxP2-R4 were used to identify the genotypes of GPR31bfl/fl mice by collecting mouse toe tissue. Primers of Alb-Cre-C and Alb-Cre-W and of Alb-Cre-C and Alb-Cre-K were used to identify Alb-Cre mice by collecting mouse toe tissue. Primers of Hep-KO-F1 and Hep-KO-R2 and of Cyc-F5 and Cyc-R5 were used to identify the genotypes of GPR31-Hep-KO mice by collecting mouse liver tissue (Supplemental Table 6).

Liver-specific GPR31-WT and GPR31-N5Q transgenic mice were generated using a previously described strategy (44). To generate the hepatocyte-specific GPR31-WT (GPR31-HepTg) and GPR31-N5Q (GPR31-N5Q-HepTg) transgenic mice, a Sleeping Beauty transposase system was applied. In brief, a liver-specific pT3 plasmid carrying GPR31 (pT3-alb-3xflag-h-GPR31) (30 mg per mouse) and the SB100X transposase plasmid (2 mg per mouse) were injected into mice via the tail vein.

For experiments involving nonhuman primates, 8 male cynomolgus monkeys (Macaca fascicularis) 8–12 years old with body weights of 6–12 kg were purchased from Topgene Biotechnology. The monkeys were purchased following the legal and regulatory guidelines stipulated by the Chinese government and were approved by both the Department of Forestry of Hubei Province and Guangdong Province. Monkeys that passed the physical examination and met the standards of the quarantine inspection were used. The monkeys were screened by liver biopsy, and the NAS was evaluated by 2 independent pathologists in a blinded manner. Monkeys with hepatic steatosis were selected for experiments. The monkeys were randomly assigned to the vehicle or G4451 group (n = 4 monkeys per group). The monkeys were fed an HFHC diet (containing lard, 10%; sucrose, 15%; cholesterol, 1%; corn flour, 14.5%; wheat flour, 14.5%) to accelerate MASH development. G4451 (10 mg/kg, dissolved in 1% DMSO and 15% β-cyclodextrin in saline) or vehicle was orally administered to the monkeys daily. Monthly physical examinations were performed, and liver biopsy and MRI were performed after these examinations. At the experimental endpoint, the monkeys were fasted overnight and anesthetized with Zoletil and xylazine (5:2, v/v; 0.03 mL/kg) before liver biopsy or MRI as previously described (45).

Primary hepatocyte isolation. Primary hepatocytes were isolated from 8-week-old male C57BL/6 mice by a collagenase perfusion and gradient centrifugation method, as previously described (44). In brief, the liver was perfused with liver perfusion medium (17701-038, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and digested with liver digestion medium (17701-034, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Then, the liver tissues were filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer (352350, Falcon). After that, the cell suspension was centrifuged at 50g for 3 minutes and was then cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin at 37°C. Plates coated with rat tail collagen overnight were prepared for seeding.

Biochemical analysis. Animal serum was prepared for analysis of triglyceride, total cholesterol, alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) using an automatic ADVIA 2400 Biochemical Analyzer (Siemens) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Liver lipid analysis. Liver tissues were homogenized and centrifuged. Then, the supernatants were used for analysis of triglyceride and total cholesterol content with commercially available kits (290-63701 for triglyceride and 294-65801 for total cholesterol, Wako) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Histological analysis. Liver tissues from mice and monkeys were divided and fixed overnight with 10% formalin for paraffin sectioning and H&E staining or embedded in OCT compound and cryosectioned for Oil Red O staining (O0625, Sigma-Aldrich). The extent of liver fibrosis was assessed by Picrosirius red (26357-02, Hede Biotechnology) staining of paraffin sections.

Immunohistochemistry. For immunohistochemical analysis of CD11b, tissue sections were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 before blocking with normal goat serum for 30 minutes. Then, the sections were incubated with anti-CD11b antibodies (BM3925, Boster Biological Technology) at 4°C overnight before incubation with secondary antibodies. Images were acquired with a light microscope (Olympus). At least 8 different optical fields per animal were imaged.

BODIPY staining. For BODIPY staining of neutral lipid droplets for microscopy, hepatocyte cells were treated with 0.5 mM PA (P0500, Sigma-Aldrich) and 1 mM OA for 24 hours. Then, the cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and stained with BODIPY (D3922, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Hoechst 33258 (C1011, Beyotime). Lipid accumulation was visualized and quantified by a laser scanning confocal microscope (TCS SP8, Leica) or an Operetta CLS high-content analysis system (PerkinElmer).

For BODIPY staining for quantification by flow cytometry, Huh7 cells were incubated with BODIPY staining solution for 15 minutes in the dark at 37°C after treatment with 0.5 mM PA and 1 mM OA for 16 hours. The cells were then resuspended in flow cytometry buffer, and flow cytometry (Accuri TMC6 plus, BD Biosciences) was performed for quantification of intracellular neutral lipid droplets.

Colocalization. Briefly, Huh7 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged GPR31 or GPR31 mutant (N5Q, N158Q, and DNQ) plasmids for 18 hours. After fixation, permeabilization, and blocking, the cells were incubated with anti-Flag and anti-Na/K ATPase antibodies for 3 hours at room temperature, followed by washing and incubation with fluorescent secondary antibodies for 1 hour. Nuclei were labeled with DAPI. Confocal microscopy was performed at room temperature using a laser-scanning confocal microscope (TCS SP8, Leica).

Pharmacokinetics. For pharmacokinetic characteristics, male Wistar rats at the age of 8–10 weeks were used for the pharmacokinetics assay. G4451 was delivered to the rats by intragastric administration at the dose of 50 mg/kg or by intravenous administration at a dose of 1 mg/kg. Plasma samples were collected before and at 0.083, 0.167, 0.5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 12, and 24 hours after G4451 administration. G4451 concentrations in plasma were examined by liquid chromatography–MS/MS assay. For the tissue accumulation assay, male C57BL6/J mice were treated with G4451 at the dosage of 50 mg/kg. Since the maximum absorption time point in plasma is about 2 hours after G4451 oral administration, major tissues were collected from mice at 2 hours after drug treatment for G4451 tissue distribution.

Toxicity studies. For the cell chromosomal aberration test, we treated CHO cells with G4451 at 17, 50, and 150 μg/mL for 6 hours using cyclophosphamide as a positive control. Then, 4 μg/mL colchicine was administered 4 hours before the cells were fixed and stained for chromosomal aberration calculation. For the bone marrow micronucleus test, we treated mice with G4451 at 240, 700, and 2,000 mg/kg for 2 days using cyclophosphamide as a positive control. Mice were euthanized at 6 hours after the last G4451 administration, and bone marrow samples were collected for micronucleus number calculation.

Computational virtual screening. The 3D structure of human GPR31 protein (319 amino acids; UniProt, O00270) was reconstructed by I-TASSER. The GPR31 docking grid was maximized for 5 million compounds from Chemdiv and Enamine for subsequent molecular docking.

PDB files were converted to the PDBQT format as macromolecules before virtual screening. The grid (ligand docking search space) was located as described above. Then, Autodock Vina 1.1.2 was used for the subsequent molecular docking. Protein-ligand interactions were visualized using Pymol version 1.7.4.5.

The structure information and synthesis procedure for G4451. The structure information and synthesis procedure for G4451 is shown in Supplemental Figure 10. The structure of G4451 is C 32 H 34 F 3 N 5 O 3 ; its exact mass is 593.261 (LC-MS, [M+H]+ = 594.1). The 1H NMR (400 MHz, DMSO-d6) of G4451 is as follows: δ 10.20 (s, 1H), 8.66 (s, 1H), 8.01 (s, 1H), 7.98–7.92 (m, 2H), 7.81 (d, J = 8.4 Hz, 1H), 7.70 (dd, J = 8.9, 2.5 Hz, 1H), 7.62–7.50 (m, 4H), 7.47 (t, J = 8.0 Hz, 1H), 7.27 (d, J = 7.7 Hz, 1H), 7.11 (d, J = 8.9 Hz, 1H), 3.87 (d, J = 13.1 Hz, 1H), 3.70–3.50 (m, 4H), 3.32–3.20 (m, 4H), 3.16–2.99 (m, 3H), 1.89–1.72 (m, 2H), 1.54 (d, J = 7.3 Hz, 2H), 1.34 (ddd, J = 31.3, 21.5, 4.5 Hz, 4H).

The 13C NMR (100 MHz, CD3OD) of G4451 is as follows: δ 171.2, 168.5, 157.4, 148.1, 142.1, 136.0, 134.9, 132.9, 131.9, 131.9 (q, J = 33.9 Hz), 130.3, 129.6, 128.6, 125.6 (q, J = 269.9 Hz), 124.8, 123.8, 121.4 (d, J = 7.3 Hz), 120.0 (d, J = 3.5 Hz), 118.1 (d, J = 3.8 Hz), 56.3, 55.8, 46.7, 43.6, 30.3, 27.2, 26.6, 25.2.

Mass spectrometry. GPR31 interactome analysis was performed in human hepatocyte cells with or without overexpression of Flag-tagged GPR31. In brief, cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with an anti-Flag antibody and then subjected to LC-MS/MS analysis. Interacting proteins with more than 2 unique peptides were included for further analysis.

RNA-Seq and data processing. Total RNA was extracted as described above and used for cDNA library construction with the MGIEasy RNA Library Prep Kit (1000006384, MGI Tech Co., Ltd.). Single-end libraries were sequenced using a MGISEQ 2000 instrument (BGI Tech). The fragments per kilobase of exon model per million mapped fragments (FPKM) values of genes were calculated with StringTie (version 1.3.3b). Differential gene expression was analyzed with DESeq2 (version 1.2.10). Genes with a fold change of greater than 1.5 and a corresponding adjusted P value of less than 0.05 were identified as DEGs. GSEA was performed on the Java GSEA (version 4.0.3) platform with the Signal2Noise metric to generate a ranked list and a gene set permutation type. Gene sets with P values of less than 0.05 and FDR values of less than 0.25 were considered statistically significant.

Statistics. All data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed by SPSS software. Differences between 2 groups were assessed by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. The number of animals required to achieve a value of 0.05 and a 1- β value of 0.8 was predetermined on the basis of preliminary experiments. One-way ANOVA was used for comparisons among more than 2 groups and was followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (for data with homogeneity of variance) or Tamhane’s T2(M) post hoc test (for heteroscedastic data). Differences with P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. Human sample collection and use adhered to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki and were approved by the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University Review Board or Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University Review Board. Written informed consent was obtained from all study participants or their families. A separate table including human donor characteristics has been provided in the supplemental material.

All animal protocols in this study were approved by the IACUC of Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University or by the IACUC of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. The animals received humane care based on the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011).

Data availability. All RNA-Seq data are available in NCBI SRA (Sequence Read Archive) by the following accession numbers: PRJNA1213866 (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1I), PRJNA1213868 (Figure 2, D and I, and Figure 3, B and D), PRJNA1213869 (Figure 2, H and I, and Figure 3, A and C), PRJNA1213778 (Figure 3L and Supplemental Figure 3M), PRJNA1213749 (Figure 4M), PRJNA1213873 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6B), PRJNA1213750 (Figure 6C), PRJNA1213871 (Figure 7, E and F), PRJNA1213870 (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 9C), PRJNA1213779 (Supplemental Figure 3G), PRJNA1213995 (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G), PRJNA1214008 (Supplemental Figure 4, J and K), PRJNA1213865 (Supplemental Figure 5G), and PRJNA1213872 (Supplemental Figure 6, J and K). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Materials such as cell lines and cDNA clones are available from the corresponding authors.