In situ vaccination via tissue-targeted cDC1 expansion enhances the immunogenicity of chemoradiation and immunotherapy

Alb-Flt3L has favorable pharmacokinetic properties compared with Flt3L. A significant drawback to utilizing Flt3L as a cancer therapeutic strategy is its short half-life and disperse distribution pattern in vivo (35). Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Flt3L has been administered daily for 9 days in murine models as a part of other experimental designs in the literature (36). Other groups have tried to address the half-life limitations of Flt3L through various designs (35, 37). Albumin is a ubiquitous protein in the body known for its long half-life in vivo (38) due to binding and transcytolic cycling with the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), also known as the Brambell receptor (39). Physiologically, albumin binds to soluble factors as well as antigens in the blood and facilitates trafficking to the appropriate tissues (40). Notably, due to its circulation pattern through the body as a plasma protein, it is drained into lymph nodes (LNs) and as a result, albumin can be utilized to carry cargo preferentially to LNs (40). Furthermore, studies have also shown that albumin binding can promote intratumoral accumulation of molecules such as chemotherapeutic agents to enhance delivery of payload directly to tumor tissue (41).

To harness the potent ability of Flt3L to expand cross-presenting DCs and albumin to extend half-life while preferentially trafficking to the LNs and tumor, we generated an immunotherapeutic molecule, Alb-Flt3L, by genetically fusing albumin to Flt3L (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171621DS1). Our approach is different from other methods, such as albumin “hitchhiking,” where antigen or adjuvant cargo linked to a lipophilic albumin-binding tail can be used for albumin binding in order to target the LNs to improve immune responses (42).

First, we asked whether albumin fusion to Flt3L would allow for Alb-Flt3L to accumulate in the LNs and tumors of mice. Flt3L and Alb-Flt3L were labeled using a succinimidyl ester labeling strategy to covalently attach Alexa Fluor 647. TC-1 tumor–bearing C57BL/6 mice were injected intravenously with 10 μg of Alexa Fluor 647–Flt3L or 50 μg of Alexa Fluor 647–Alb-Flt3L. Mice were euthanized at 4, 24, and 48 hours after injection and tissues were used for fluorescence imaging studies by IVIS. When analyzing fluorescence, Alb-Flt3L displayed significantly higher accumulation in the LNs (Figure 1A) and tumors (Figure 1B) compared with Flt3L- and control-treated groups. Minimal to no signal was observed with Flt3L, suggesting that it does not significantly traffic to the LN or tumor and instead may be circulating in the body until it encounters its receptor and engages. When examining accumulation in other tissues, a significantly higher amount of Alb-Flt3L was observed in the spleen 4 hours after injection, but this signal rapidly decreased to control levels, suggesting that Alb-Flt3L continued circulating to other tissues (Supplemental Figure 1E). As expected, signal was observed for both Flt3L and Alb-Flt3L in the kidneys and liver (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Alb-Flt3L has favorable pharmacokinetic properties and induces superior DC expansion compared with Flt3L. C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 2 × 105 TC-1 tumor cells and utilized to determine tissue localization and biodistribution once tumors reached approximately 0.5 cm in diameter. Alexa Fluor 647–labeled Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L was injected intravenously at equimolar amounts. Four, 24, and 48 hours after injection, mice were euthanized and tissues were imaged for fluorescent activity using IVIS. (A) Representative images of lymph nodes (inguinal, axillary, and brachial) obtained from mice as described and kinetics curves showing average radiance at the indicated time points (n = 5). (B) Representative images of tumors taken from mice as described and kinetics curves showing average radiance at the indicated time points. In A and B: top image, Alb-Flt3L; middle image, Flt3L; bottom image, PBS control (n = 5). (C) Half-life of Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L. Mice were injected with Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L at equimolar amounts. Blood was collected at the indicated time points and serum was separated (n = 3). Anti-Flt3L ELISA was performed to determine the amount of Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L remaining in circulation. Curves show detected levels and half-life (t 1/2 ) calculated by curve fit. To explore kinetics of DC expansion in vivo, C57BL/6 mice were injected with either Flt3L or Alb-Flt3L. Mice were euthanized and spleens were collected on the indicated days. Cells from the spleens were used for flow cytometry. (D–F) Representative gating, percentage frequency, and counts respectively of (D) cDC1s, (E) cDC2s, and pDCS (F) (n = 3). To assay in vivo expansion of DCs in diverse conditions, WT, FcRn–/–, or Batf3–/– C57BL/6 mice were injected with Alb-Flt3L, Flt3L, or vehicle control (naive). Five days later, mice were euthanized and splenocytes were analyzed by flow cytometry. (G–I) Frequency of (G) cDC1s, (H) cDC2s, or (I) pDCs following treatment of the indicated mice with the indicated condition (n = 5). Significance determined using 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To control for the size difference between Alb-Flt3L and Flt3L and the potential effect this could have on the availability or number of labeling sites, we performed 2 additional control experiments in which we injected a equimolar amounts of either Flt3L or Alb-Flt3L based on protein concentration or equal amounts of fluorescent activity. Tissues were collected from both groups and analyzed by IVIS. For tumors and LNs in mice injected with equal amounts of protein (Supplemental Figure 1, F and H) or equal fluorescence (Supplemental Figure 1, G and I), there was a modest but significantly higher amount of protein detected in the Alb-Flt3L treatment group compared with controls. We also evaluated protein accumulation in the liver, kidney, and spleen of mice injected with either protein at equal concentration (Supplemental Figure 1, J, L and N) or equal fluorescence (Supplemental Figure 1, K, M, and O). We observed similar findings except in the spleen, where a significant difference was not observed between Alb-Flt3L and Flt3L. This is not surprising, given that in our experiment utilizing equimolar amounts of Alb-Flt3L and Flt3L, signal rapidly decreased in the spleen and no significant difference was observed by 24 hours.

In all conditions explored, Alb-Flt3L signal persisted for significantly longer than Flt3L, suggesting that its half-life may be longer. To quantitatively determine the half-life, Flt3L or Alb-Flt3L was injected intravenously into C57BL/6 mice. Blood was collected over 1 week and serum was used in an anti-Flt3L ELISA to determine half-life. Following curve-fit analysis, the half-life of Flt3L in our system was determined to be approximately 2.3 hours, whereas the half-life of Alb-Flt3L was approximately 31.4 hours (Figure 1C), a substantial extension.

As we observed that Alb-Flt3L was present in many tissues throughout the body, we wanted to assess for potential tissue toxicity. Following treatment of C57BL/6 mice with Alb-Flt3L, the heart, lung, liver, pancreas, and kidneys were removed, fixed, and stained with H&E. No significant changes in tissues or inflammatory infiltrates were noted between vehicle- and Alb-Flt3L–treated animals (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Bioactivity of Alb-Flt3L. Next, we aimed to determine whether the fusion of albumin with Flt3L affected biological activity, given the markedly different pharmacokinetic profile. Bone marrow progenitor cells were collected from C57BL/6 mice and cultured for 7 days with equimolar amounts of Flt3L or Alb-Flt3L or with GM-CSF as a control. Cells derived from Batf3–/– and FcRn-/- mice were also used. Batf3 is known to be indispensable in cross-presenting-DC biology (43), while FcRn has been shown to be a major factor in the ability of albumin to extend half-life (39, 40). At the end of the culture, cells were collected and used for flow cytometric analysis of DC populations. When analyzing cDC1s (CD11c+CD103+CD24+), Flt3L and Alb-Flt3L both drove substantial but equal expansion of this population (Supplemental Figure 3, B, E, and H). Markedly less cDC1 expansion was observed in the presence of GM-CSF, as expected (Supplemental Figure 3, B, E, and H). Batf3 deficiency restricted cDC1 expansion induced by Flt3L and Alb-Flt3L, confirming that both were signaling through the predicted pathway. cDC2 (CD11c+CD11b+CD24–) populations were observed in the presence of all 3 different cytokines and was not affected by Bat3 deficiency, as expected (Supplemental Figure 3, C, F, and I). Flt3L and Alb-Flt3L were both able to expand pDCs to a greater degree than GM-CSF (Supplemental Figure 3, D, G, and J). Interestingly, Flt3L and Alb-Flt3L both drove substantially greater expansion of pDCs (CD11c+SiglecH+MHCIIlo) from Batf3–/– progenitor cells compared with WT. In all 3 conditions with cells from all 3 mice, FcRn did not affect the expanded populations (Supplemental Figure 3), likely because the role of half-life extension by albumin would be negligible in vitro and would be predicted to have a greater impact in vivo.

In vivo expansion of cross-presenting DCs following a single treatment with Alb-Flt3L. Given that Alb-Flt3L was shown to be functional in vitro, we aimed to determine the impact of its improved pharmacokinetic properties in vivo. We wanted to know whether a single injection of Alb-Flt3L would be sufficient to drive expansion of DCs, and what the kinetics of this expansion would be. Flt3L, Alb-Flt3L, or vehicle control (naive) was injected intravenously into WT mice. Then, every 3 days for 12 days in total, mice were euthanized, and DC expansion was measured following gating and lineage exclusion on CD3, CD19, NK1.1, and GR-1 (Supplemental Figure 4). For cDC1s (live Lin–CD11c+XCR1+MHCII+), Alb-Flt3L induced superior expansion compared with Flt3L, with the peak of expansion happening around day 6 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 5A). For cDC2s (live Lin–CD11c+CD11b+SIRPa+), similar frequencies were seen over time, but significant expansion was seen with Alb-Flt3L according to total counts (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 5B). Finally, we observed that Alb-Flt3L also significantly expanded pDCs (live Lin–CD11c+SiglecH+B220+) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 5C), although it did seem that the peak of expansion for pDCs was somewhat later, around day 9. Together, these data support the notion that Alb-Flt3L significantly expands DC subsets, particularly cDC1s and pDCs following a single injection.

Next, we explored the role of Batf3 and FcRn in the expansion of DCs in vivo following Alb-Flt3L administration, as in our in vitro study. WT, Batf3–/–, or FcRn–/– mice were administered equimolar amounts of Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L. Five days later, mice were euthanized and DC expansion was assayed. Alb-Flt3L drove significantly greater expansion of cDC1s as compared with Flt3L (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5D), likely due to its enhanced pharmacokinetics properties. Importantly, this expansion of cDC1s by Alb-Flt3L was not observed in Batf3–/– mice, confirming that Alb-Flt3L is expanding cDC1s in a Batf3-dependent manner (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5D). FcRn deficiency did not affect the in vivo expansion of DCs induced by Alb-Flt3L (Figure 1, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Alb-Flt3L also significantly expanded cDC2s and pDCs compared with Flt3L (Figure 1, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). When analyzing pDC expansion in Batf3–/– mice, we observed significant expansion of pDCs just as in our in vitro experiment (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 5F).

In addition to our flow cytometric studies, we wanted to ensure that Alb-Flt3L was not having adverse effects in the blood. Five days following treatment as indicated, blood was collected and used for a complete blood count, revealing no major changes except in monocytes, as expected with Alb-Flt3L treatment (Supplemental Figure 6). We also checked for the presence of deleterious antibodies against albumin, Flt3L, or Alb-Flt3L following 3 weekly injections. Serum was collected from the mice 1 month after the initial injection and tested by ELISA. Anti-Flt3L or anti-albumin commercial antibodies were used as positive controls. No deleterious antibodies were detected (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Altogether, these results support the idea that Alb-Flt3L is able to induce superior DC expansion, particularly of cross-presenting cDC1s compared with Flt3L, and is therefore likely better suited to be a therapeutic agent.

Alb-Flt3L monotherapy leads to intratumoral expansion of DCs, T cell activation, and tumor control. Given our results showing that Alb-Flt3L has favorable trafficking properties, half-life, and ability to expand DCs in vivo compared with Flt3L, we wanted to explore its therapeutic utility in cancer. B16-OVA tumor cells, a model of melanoma expressing the chicken ovalbumin (OVA) antigen, was injected into C57BL/6 mice. Once the tumors reached 200 mm3 in volume, approximately 16 days after implantation, mice were treated with either 100 μg of Alb-Flt3L or 20 μg of Flt3L intravenously (equimolar ratio). Additional treatments were administered on days 19, 21, 24, and 30, given that these were aggressive, established tumors. We observed significant tumor control and enhanced survival (Figure 2, A and B) in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L compared with Flt3L or vehicle control. Sixty percent of mice became tumor free and survived long term, an impressive therapeutic achievement for an aggressive tumor system receiving a monotherapy.

Figure 2 Treatment with Alb-Flt3L drives cross-presenting-DC expansion, T cell activation, and ultimately tumor control. C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 2 × 105 B16-OVA tumor cells subcutaneously. Sixteen days after implantation, mice were administered Alb-Flt3L (100 μg), Flt3L (20 μg) (equimolar amounts), or vehicle control on days 19, 21, 24, and 30 for a total of 4 doses. (A) Tumor growth and (B) survival curves following the described treatment protocol (n = 5). For immunologic analysis, the experiment was repeated, and mice were sacrificed following 3 treatments (day 24) with Alb-Flt3L, Flt3L (equimolar amounts), or vehicle control, and assayed for DC expansion and T cell activation. The frequencies and counts of (C) total DCs (D) pDCs, (E) cDC1s, and (F) cDC2s in the tumor-draining lymph nodes and the frequencies and counts of (G) total DCs, (H) pDCs, (I) cDC1s, and (J) cCD2s in the tumor for the indicated treatment groups are shown (n = 7). The frequencies and counts of (K) CD8+IFN-γ+, (L) CD8+Ki-67+, (M) CD4+IFN-γ+, and (N) CD4+Ki-67+ cells in the tumor-draining lymph nodes and the frequencies and counts of (O) CD8+IFN-γ+, (P) CD8+Ki-67+, (Q) CD4+IFN-γ+, and (R) CD4+Ki-67+ cells in the tumors for the indicated treatment groups are shown (n = 5). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (bar graphs) or 2-way ANOVA (tumor growth curves), except tumor survival curves in B, which were assessed using the log-rank test.

Next, we wanted to explore the immunological factors that could be promoting this improved tumor control. We repeated this experiment, but instead sacrificed mice after 3 treatments with Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L, as we believed that his would allow enough time for the immunological factors at play to become clear. First, we assayed DCs in the tumor-draining LNs. By both frequency and count, we observed significant expansion of total DCs (Figure 2C), pDCs (Figure 2D), and cDC1s (Figure 2E) in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L. cDC2s were significantly expanded in number, but not frequency, in Alb-Flt3L–treated mice. Similarly, we observed significant expansion by frequency and count of total DCs (Figure 2G), pDCs (Figure 2H), and cDC1s (Figure 2I) in the tumors of mice treated with Alb-Flt3L. The same pattern was observed for cDC2s (Figure 2J).

With expanded DCs in the tumor-draining LNs and tumor following Alb-Flt3L treatment, presumably carrying antigens from the B16-OVA tumor inoculated in these mice, we hypothesized that this would lead to the activation and proliferation of T cells in these tissues. There was a significantly higher number and frequency of CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, K and L) and CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, M and N) expressing IFN-γ and Ki-67 in the tumor-draining LNs. When examining the tumor, there was a significantly higher number and frequency of IFN-γ–positive CD8+ (Figure 2O) and CD4+ (Figure 2Q) T cells alongside a significantly higher number, but not frequency of CD8+ (Figure 2P) and CD4+ (Figure 2R) T cells expressing Ki-67. The gating strategies used for DCs and T cells in these experiments are included in Supplemental Figures 7 and 8. Altogether, these results support the notion that Alb-Flt3L, likely through its tissue accumulation and long half-life, can accumulate in the tumor-draining LNs and tumor, where it can expand cross-presenting DCs and allow for substantially improved priming and activation of T cells, ultimately leading to tumor control and long-term survival.

In situ vaccination with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation therapy leads to tumor control and neoantigen-specific immunity. Having observed the ability of Alb-Flt3L to expand DCs in vivo, we wanted to explore its ability to serve as a cancer therapeutic agent alongside radiation therapy, which is standard of care for many diseases. TC-1 tumors, a model of high-risk HPV-associated cancer, were implanted in C57BL/6 mice 10 days before treatment began. Mice were administered Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L in equimolar amounts followed by 10 Gy of targeted radiation therapy. The logic of this experimental design was that Alb-Flt3L would promote the expansion of cross-presenting DCs in the tumors and draining LNs. Radiation therapy would allow for antigen release from the tumor, which could then be taken up by local cDC1s, processed, and cross-presented on MHCI to tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells. Alb-Flt3L plus radiation treatment resulted in significantly better tumor control (Figure 3A) and overall survival (Figure 3B) compared with Flt3L plus radiation, radiation alone, or untreated controls. We tested this hypothesis in a second tumor system, MC38, a model of colon adenocarcinoma. In MC38, we also observed superior tumor control (Figure 3C) and overall survival (Figure 3D) in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L. We explored the mechanism that was driving this phenomenon. PBMCs were prepared from MC38 tumor–bearing mice treated prepared as described above and were used for immune cell analysis by flow cytometry. We observed a significantly higher percentage of CD4+Ki-67+ (Figure 3, E and F) and CD8+Ki-67+ (Figure 3, G and H) cells in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation, suggesting that our treatment regimen was likely driving T cell activation and subsequent proliferation of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. We also observed robust IFN-γ production by both CD4+ (Figure 3, I and J) and CD8+ (Figure 3, K and L) T cells in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation. This supports the idea that treatment with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation not only drives activation, but also greater effector function of T cells, which likely contributes to our observed antitumor effects.

Figure 3 Alb-Flt3L plus radiation therapy leads to superior tumor control and induction of spontaneous neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cells. C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 2 × 105 TC-1 tumor cells subcutaneously. Ten days later, following establishment of tumors, mice were administered Flt3L, Alb-Flt3L (equimolar amounts), or vehicle control intravenously. Twenty-four hours later, mice were treated with 10 Gy of CBCT targeted radiation therapy (RT) using the SARRP. Mice were treated with Flt3L, Alb-Flt3L, or vehicle control every 5 days for a total of 4 doses. (A) Tumor growth and (B) survival curves following the described treatment protocol (n = 5). Similar to Figure 2, A and B, but instead C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 4 × 105 MC38 tumor cells subcutaneously. Mice were treated identically and monitored to determine (C) tumor growth and (D) survival curves (n = 5). Immune responses observed in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L + RT. PBMCs collected 2 weeks after initiation of treatment were assessed for activation marker expression. Representative flow gating and quantification of (E and F) CD4+Ki-67+, (G and H) CD8+Ki-67+, (I and J) CD4+IFN-γ+, and (K and L) CD8+IFN-γ+ cells for the indicated treatment groups (n = 5). (M and N) For the assessment of MC38 neoantigen–specific CD8+ T cells in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L + RT, tumors were collected and single-cell suspensions prepared. Cells were stained with lineage markers and CD8+ADPGK-tetramer+ cells were gated as shown in the representative flow gating histograms (M) and summary data are shown (n = 4) (N). All figures display the percentage frequency of CD8+ or CD4+ T cells (percentage of parental cells). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by way ANOVA (bar graphs) or 2-way ANOVA (tumor growth curves), except tumor survival curves in B and D, which were assessed using the log-rank test.

Given that we observed marked tumor control and T cell activation in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation, we sought to determine the antigen specificity of these T cells. We hypothesized that these activated T cells are likely recognizing neoantigens expressed in MC38 tumors that were likely released in large quantities following the administration of radiation. Previous reports have detailed the mutational profile and neoantigens expressed by MC38 tumors (44). We selected one of these neoantigens that was demonstrated to have high immunogenicity in vaccination studies, ADPGK, and acquired an ADPGK tetramer. We collected tumor-infiltrating T cells from these mice and assessed whether any of the CD8+ T cells in these tumors were specific for ADPGK neoantigen. We found a large population of CD8+ T cells in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation that were specific for ADPGK (Figure 3, M and N), supporting the idea that Alb-Flt3L potentially serves as an in situ vaccination strategy to uncover antigens and mount tumor-specific cytotoxic T cell immunity regardless of the antigen profile in an individual tumor. It is important to note however, that this ADPGK neoantigen–specific response was not seen in all mice, and the finding itself is not statistically significant (Figure 3, M and N). This makes sense, as in the absence of vaccination against a specific neoantigen or strong immunodominance of one antigen, it would be difficult to predict exactly which epitope would be dominant in a genetically identical mouse with a unique T cell repertoire.

We were curious whether these ADPGK neoantigen–specific T cells found in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation were clonally expanded from a single cell, or consisted of a diverse pool of unique T cell receptors (TCRs) with shared antigen specificity. To address this, we sorted CD8+ ADPGK-tetramer+ cells and performed TCRβ chain sequencing. This revealed a wide array of unique rearrangements in each mouse assayed, suggesting that many different T cells were being activated by ADPGK-loaded cDC1s and infiltrating the tumor (Supplemental Figure 9). We also assessed the profile of all tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells, revealing greater clonality in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus radiation (Supplemental Figure 9). Together, these results support the notion that Alb-Flt3L can drive cDC1 expansion, antigen uptake and loading, and subsequent tumor neoantigen–specific T cell activation and tumor control spontaneously.

Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin chemotherapy treatment leads to tumor control and improved survival. Having observed significant tumor control by Alb-Flt3L plus radiation, we sought to determine whether the same findings could be achieved with chemotherapy administered as cisplatin in place of radiation therapy. C57BL/6 mice were injected with TC-1 tumors, and the mice were administered Alb-Flt3L followed by cisplatin chemotherapy as in our radiation experiment. Mice were treated throughout the experimental period. We observed significantly improved tumor control (Figure 4A) and overall survival (Figure 4B) in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin compared with Alb-Flt3L alone, cisplatin alone, or untreated controls. This result enhances the translational versatility of Alb-Flt3L as an in situ vaccination strategy.

Figure 4 Alb-Flt3L synergizes with chemotherapy and anti–PD-L1 to promote superior Batf3-dependent tumor control. C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 2 × 105 TC-1 tumor cells subcutaneously. Eight days later, mice were treated with Alb-Flt3L followed by cisplatin 24 hours later. The treatment regimen consisting of Alb-Flt3L followed by cisplatin was performed every 5 days for a total of 3 times. (A) Tumor growth and (B) survival curves of TC-1 tumor–bearing mice treated with the indicated reagents (n = 5). For the assessment of tumor control in large tumors, C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 2 × 105 TC-1 tumor cells subcutaneously (n = 5). Tumors were allowed to grow until they reached more than 300 mm3, which was approximately 21 days. Mice were then treated with 100 μg of Alb-Flt3L or 20 μg of Flt3L (equimolar amounts); cisplatin was administered 24 hours later. This regimen was administered approximately every 3 to 4 days for a total of 3 cycles. Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L treatment continued every approximately 3 days. (C) Tumor growth curves for TC-1 large tumor experiment. WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 2 × 105 TC-1 tumor cells (n = 5). Twenty days later, the mice were treated with Alb-Flt3L, Flt3L, cisplatin, cisplatin + Flt3L, cisplatin + Alb-Flt3L, or vehicle (control). (D) Tumor growth curves following treatment of WT or Batf3–/– mice with Alb-Flt3L + cisplatin (n = 5). PBMCs were collected from mice 20 days after initiation of treatment and prepared for flow cytometry. Percentages of (E) CD4+Ki-67+, (F) CD8+Ki-67+, (G) CD4+IFN-γ+, and (H) CD8+IFN-γ+ cells in WT or Batf3–/– mice treated with Alb-Flt3L + cisplatin (n = 5). Data shown are the percentage of parental cells (CD4+ or CD8+ T cells) (n = 5). TC-1–bearing WT C57BL/6 mice were administered blocking or depleting antibodies as indicated and treated with Alb-Flt3L + cisplatin and (I) tumor growth was determined (n = 5). (J) Similar to I, but in Batf3–/– mice (n = 5). TC-1 tumor–bearing mice were treated with 4 doses of anti–PD-L1 every 3 days starting on day 5. In addition, Alb-Flt3L was administered every 3 days starting on day 5. Cisplatin was administered on days 21 and 28 after tumor inoculation. (K) Tumor growth and (L) survival curves for the indicated treatment groups (n = 9). PBMCs were collected 30 days following tumor inoculation and prepared for flow cytometry. Frequency of (M) CD4+Ki-67+, (N) CD8+Ki-67+, (O) CD4+IFN-γ+, (P) CD8+IFN-γ+, (Q) CD4+TNF-α+, and (R) CD8+TNF-α+ cells among PBMCs in the indicated treatment groups. Data shown are the percentages of parental cells (CD4+ or CD8+ T cells) (n = 9). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (bar graphs) or 2-way ANOVA (tumor growth curves), except tumor survival curves in B and L, which were assessed using the log-rank test, and 2-group comparisons, which used the 2-tailed Student’s t test (E–H).

Control of large established tumors using Alb-Flt3L as a monotherapy or in combination with cisplatin. Many groups believe that the success of a therapeutic regimen in palpable, but not fully established, murine tumors is not predictive of clinical success in human cancer. Accordingly, we sought to determine whether Alb-Flt3L could mediate tumor control in large established murine tumors. First, we tested whether Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin treatment could still lead to tumor control if treatment was considerably delayed. TC-1 tumors were injected into C57BL/6 mice, and we waited until the tumor volume in each mouse was over 300 mm3, approximately 20 days. We then began our intravenous treatment of Alb-Flt3L or Flt3L at a higher dose of 100 μg or 20 μg, respectively, followed by cisplatin. Treatment continued and tumor size was monitored. We observed the best tumor control in mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin, in which tumor volume was significantly smaller than all control arms, including Flt3L plus cisplatin (Figure 4C). These data suggest that Alb-Flt3L may have clinical promise for the treatment of established or advanced cancers.

Mechanism of tumor control with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin treatment. Given the role of Batf3 in Alb-Flt3L–mediated cross-presenting-DC expansion, we wanted to determine whether this pathway could also be implicated in Alb-Flt3L–mediated tumor control. WT or Batf3–/– mice were implanted with TC-1 tumors and treated with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin, as in our previous experiments. Tumor size was monitored, revealing that Batf3–/– mice treated with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin failed to control tumors, which grew significantly faster than those of WT controls (Figure 4D). We also explored immunologic factors that could be contributing. This revealed that Batf3–/– mice failed to induce large populations of proliferating CD4+ (Figure 4E) or CD8+ (Figure 4F) T cells determined by Ki-67 staining in flow cytometry. Effector function of T cells was also affected, as significantly less IFN-γ production was observed by CD4+ (Figure 4G) and CD8+ (Figure 4H) T cells in Batf3–/– mice. This confirms that Alb-Flt3L, as with Flt3L, requires Batf3 in order to successfully expand cDC1s. Without Batf3, these DCs cannot develop, which limits downstream T cell activation, and ultimately ablates tumor control. It should be noted that depressed T cell activity is seen to some degree in Batf3–/– mice, but the model still permits investigation of DC-dependent T cell immunity.

In Figure 1 where we explored all the DC populations that were expanded by Alb-Flt3L treatment, we observed significant differentiation of progenitor cells into pDCs, a cell population that is generally not believed to be developmentally Batf3 dependent (45). Given that pDCs are known to be one of the major sources of type I IFNs (TI-IFNs) (46), and cytotoxic therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy are known to cause large amounts of TI-IFN release (47, 48), we wanted to explore the contribution of pDCs and TI-IFNs in our observed tumor control following treatment with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin. C57BL/6 mice were injected with TC-1 tumors and treated with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin, as in our other experiments. In addition, mice were administered either anti-IFNAR1 to block TI-IFN signaling, anti–PDCA-1 to deplete pDCs, or with both anti-IFNAR1 and anti–PDCA-1. While pDC depletion alone did not have a big impact on tumor growth, IFNAR1 blockade did have an effect and combination pDC depletion and IFNAR1 blockade had the greatest impact (Figure 4I). We also explored these pathways in the absence of Batf3, revealing that IFNAR1 blockade and combination pDC depletion and IFNAR1 blockade had similar effects (Figure 4J). Together, these results suggest that Batf3, TI-IFN signaling, and pDCs are all likely important in Alb-Flt3L–mediated tumor control to varying degrees.

Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin strongly synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade. Given the widespread adaptation and clinical promise of immune checkpoint blockade strategies, we wanted to explore potential synergy with Alb-Flt3L. Hypothetically, checkpoint blockade would “release the brakes” from T cells and sensitize them to activation by tumor antigen–loaded cross-presenting DCs that were expanded by Alb-Flt3L. To test this hypothesis, TC-1 tumors were implanted in C57BL/6 mice. Mice were treated with anti–PD-L1 intraperitoneally and Alb-Flt3L intravenously, followed by cisplatin intraperitoneally. We observed significantly better tumor control (Figure 4K) and overall survival (Figure 4L) with anti–PD-L1 plus cisplatin and Alb-Flt3L treatment compared with control arms. Long term, 70% of mice were clear of any tumor. This is a substantial improvement compared with Alb-Flt3L plus cisplatin therapy in Figure 4B where only 20% of mice survived long term. Immunological analysis provided context for this result, as significantly higher percentages of proliferating CD4+Ki-67+ (Figure 4M) and CD8+Ki-67+ (Figure 4N) T cells were observed in the combination treatment condition. T cell effector function, assayed as CD4+IFN-γ+ (Figure 4O), CD8+IFN-γ+ (Figure 4P), CD4+TNF-α+ (Figure 4Q), and CD8+TNF-α+ (Figure 4R) cells, was also significantly higher in animals treated with anti–PD-L1 plus cisplatin and Alb-Flt3L.

Human cross-presenting-DC expansion by Alb-Flt3L in CD34+ stem cell–humanized mice. Finally, as the goal of development for Alb-Flt3L is clinical translation in the near future, it is essential to determine whether Alb-Flt3L is capable of expanding human DCs, as they are not phenotypically identical to mouse DCs. To test this ability, we utilized CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell–humanized NSG mice. Three humanized mice were prepared from the same human CD34+ cell donor (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C), so that a matched control could be in each treatment arm, including Alb-Flt3L, Flt3L, or vehicle control (naive). Our human albumin–human Flt3L construct was utilized for these studies. Following administration of our treatments, mice were euthanized, spleens and bone marrow were collected, and analyses was performed. Extensive gating was performed to ensure that we were analyzing human DCs and eliminating any residual mouse DCs from our analysis (Supplemental Figure 11A). Multiparameter (19 marker) flow cytometry revealed that Alb-Flt3L drove significant expansion of human DCs versus Flt3L controls, including total DCs (Figure 5, A and D, and Supplemental Figure 11H), cDC1s (Figure 5, B and E, and Supplemental Figure 11I), cDC2s (Figure 5, B and F, and Supplemental Figure 11J), and pDCs (Figure 5, C and G, and Supplemental Figure 11K). The lineages of our cDC1s and cDC2s were confirmed by qPCR analysis on sorted CD1c+ or CD141+ cells using known transcription factors (Supplemental Figure 11, B–G). We also explored expansion of other immune cell populations and represented these changes in SPADE plots. Naive mice were set as baseline cell populations, and population changes with Flt3L or Alb-Flt3L treatment were investigated. Other than DCs, which we determined were expanded, B cell populations, NK cells, and some monocyte lineage cells were also expanded with Alb-Flt3L treatment in the spleen (Figure 5H) and bone marrow (Figure 5I) of humanized mice. To further characterize changes to human immune cell populations following treatment with Alb-Flt3L, we performed single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) on sorted human cells from our humanized mice. Alb-Flt3L treatment verses control was analyzed without an Flt3L control, as we believe this would allow us to gauge the types of changes this immunotherapeutic could potentially have in an individual with or without treatment. This confirmed that populations of DCs were expanded following treatment with Alb-Flt3L (Figure 5, J and K). In addition, we observed an Alb-Flt3L–mediated upregulation of genes involved in antigen presentation, cytokine signaling, proliferation, metabolism, and many other pathways from our sequence analysis in all human cells in the humanized mice (Figure 5L). Together, these results confirm that Alb-Flt3L can potently expand human cross-presenting DCs and may serve as a future therapeutic modality for human applications aimed at expanding DC populations.