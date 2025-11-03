Targeting peroxiredoxin 2 prevents hepatocarcinogenesis in metabolic liver disease models

PRDX2 is associated with liver disease progression and HCC risk. To identify HCC chemoprevention targets, we applied 2 complementary strategies (Figure 1A). First, we used transcriptomic analyses of liver tissues of patient cohorts with advanced liver disease progressing to HCC. Based on regulatory gene network modeling performed in a previous study by using genome-wide transcriptome profiles of liver tissue from 523 patients with fibrosis/cirrhosis (9), gene coexpression meta-analysis followed by planar filtered network analysis (PFNA) (15) identified 31 coregulated gene modules associated with liver disease progression and HCC development (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus, GEO GSE64520) (9). Key regulatory genes in each gene module were determined by key driver analysis, which prioritizes driver genes by measuring the impact on the downstream genes (9, 16) (Table 1).

Figure 1 PRDX2 expression is associated with HCC in patients. (A) Identification of HCC chemoprevention candidate targets using genome-wide transcriptomic analyses of patient liver tissues and the cPLS system. (B) Analysis of PRDX2 expression in liver tissues of clinical cohorts at transcriptomic level (GSE14520: nontumor n = 220; tumor n = 225. GSE20140, cirrhotic n = 82; HCC n = 80. The Cancer Genome Atlas, TCGA: normal n = 49; HCC n = 358). Exact P values are indicated on the graphs; Mann-Whitney U test. (C and D) Expression t-SNE map of PRDX2 from single-cell transcriptomes of patient liver tissues (C, 9 nondiseased human livers; D, 5 nondiseased and 5 cirrhotic human livers). Cells sharing similar transcriptome profiles are grouped by clusters, and each dot represents 1 cell. The color bar indicates log 2 normalized expression. Red circles indicate the epithelial cell compartments. Data extracted from C (29) and D (30). (E) Violin plots showing PRDX2 expression in the epithelial cell compartments (clusters 4, 7, 11, 14, and 27). ALB = mature hepatocytes; EPCAM, KRT19, PROM1, and TACSTD2 = markers of progenitor cells. (F) PRDX2 protein expression in HCC tumor tissues. Representative IHC images showing PRDX2 expression in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes in adjacent nontumoral tissue and HCC tumoral tissues (see Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 1). Scale bars: 500 μm for peritumor area, 100 μm for adjacent and tumor and 50 μm for bile ducts. (G) Generation of Huh7.5.1 cells KO for PRDX2. PRDX2 KO was assessed by Western blot analysis. (H and I) KO of PRDX2 in the cPLS system reverses the poor-prognosis PLS induced by persistent HCV infection. (H) Detailed PLS gene expression profiles (32-gene signature) are shown. Heatmaps show the mean expression of the genes normalized to housekeeping genes (z scores of log 2 normalized data). (I) Simplified heatmaps showing the PLS global status (top) and the global variation of the PLS poor- and good-prognosis genes (bottom), calculated using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA).

Table 1 Identification of HCC chemoprevention candidate targets using genome-wide transcriptomic analyses of patient liver tissues

Second, we applied our cPLS model system as a functional liver disease cell circuit assay to identify candidate targets involved in liver disease progression to cancer (11) (Figure 1A). DMSO-differentiated Huh7.5.1 (Huh7.5.1dif) cells were subjected to persistent injury to model the clinical poor-prognosis PLS. Then, we performed transcriptomic analyses (GEO GSE126831) and used the AMARETTO algorithm to infer the regulatory networks underlying the poor-prognosis PLS development (14, 17). The algorithm subsequently identified a list of candidate regulators by connecting known regulatory driver genes with coexpressed target genes (see Methods). The list was narrowed down to 30 candidates according to (a) high expression in liver tissues, (b) association with liver disease in patients, and (c) ability of the encoded protein to be targeted by drugs (Table 2).

Table 2 Identification of HCC chemoprevention candidate targets using the cPLS system

We identified known pathways involved in liver disease progression toward HCC development, such as the TNF-α/NF-κB pathway (RELA, FOS, CREB5, TNFA) (11, 18, 19), the proto-oncogene MYC (20), histone modifiers (HDAC9) (13), the IL-6/STAT3 pathways (14), and the PPAR gene family (ACSL3, NR1H3, PPARA) (21), confirming the validity of our approach (Tables 1 and 2). Among the candidates, we focused our interest on PRDX2. PRDX2 encodes for a soluble cellular and secreted enzyme, which detoxifies H 2 O 2 generated during oxidative stress, that could be targeted by small molecules. PRDX2 was reported to promote tumor growth in different solid cancers, including colorectal, non–small cell lung, ovarian, and breast cancers (22). However, its role in liver disease progression and HCC development is still controversial (23–27). Considering the importance of oxidative stress in liver disease progression (28), we explored the role of PRDX2 in hepatocarcinogenesis.

We first investigated PRDX2 expression in patient cohorts. Analysis of PRDX2 expression using publicly available data (GEO and The Cancer Genome Atlas) revealed that PRDX2 expression was increased in tumor liver tissues compared with adjacent nontumoral tissues (Figure 1B). At the single-cell level, PRDX2 was expressed in different cell compartments, with the highest expression level in epithelial cells, including hepatocytes and cholangiocytes in normal and fibrotic liver tissues (29, 30) (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1 for detailed analysis). Figure 1E shows that PRDX2 expression was higher in cell clusters expressing high levels of EPCAM, PROM1, and TACSTD2/TROP2, 3 markers of stem cells (29), indicating that PRDX2 is expressed in progenitor cells and may be associated with stemness (Figure 1E).

To validate these findings at the protein level, we analyzed PRDX2 expression in HCCs and paired adjacent nontumoral tissues from our Strasbourg HCC cohorts (Figure 1F, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 1). We observed that PRDX2 expression was increased in tumor tissues of 6 out of 9 patients, with the highest expression in HCC cells and peritumoral cholangiocytes (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2A). PRDX2 protein levels were higher in the peritumoral area where the cancer cells were exposed to abnormal extracellular matrix or immune cell infiltration, with a gradient from the periphery to the core of the tumor (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2B). This heterogeneity may explain the difference observed in previous studies (23–27). Of note, PRDX2 protein expression was also increased in cancer cells compared with isolated primary human hepatocytes (PHHs) (Supplemental Figure 3).

A previous study demonstrated that the molecular pathways/functions that have been involved in the pathogenesis of liver disease and carcinogenesis can be grouped in 31 different gene modules (9). PRDX2 was identified as a key regulatory gene in central module 8, coregulated with the tumor suppressor HINT1 (Supplemental Figure 4), which is the only module associated with increased HCC risk independently from cirrhosis (9). Altogether, these results support a role of PRDX2 in carcinogenesis.

To further validate the role of PRDX2 in carcinogenesis, we performed a loss-of-function study in the cPLS model. Huh7.5.1dif cells were injured using persistent HCV infection, a well-described inducer of the poor-prognosis PLS associated with cancer risk (11). PRDX2 was then knocked down, and we evaluated the status of the cPLS (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Tables 2). The global induction or suppression of the cPLS genes was determined by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using noninfected cells as reference and by comparing PRDX2-KO cells to control cells (11) (Figure 1I and Supplemental Table 2). PRDX2 KO reversed the poor-prognosis cPLS associated with HCC risk, indicating a functional role of PRDX2 in the cell circuits driving liver disease progression to cancer.

Prdx2 is involved in metabolic liver disease progressing to cancer in vivo. To further investigate the functional role of PRDX2 in carcinogenesis in vivo, we performed a hepatocyte-specific Prdx2 KO in a Cas9 transgenic mouse model for hepatocarcinogenesis induced by a single dose of diethylnitrosamine (DEN) and a choline-deficient L-amino acid–defined high-fat diet (CDA-HFD) (Figure 2A) (31). To generate the KO, we applied a sgRNA validated for functional KO in a mouse cell line (Supplemental Figure 5). Prdx2 was specifically targeted in hepatocytes by combining a Cre-dependent expression of the Cas9 endonuclease in the liver and the hepatic delivery of sgRNA to hepatocytes using an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) vector (32). Prdx2 KO was confirmed by suppression of protein expression in hepatocytes (Figure 2B). PRDX2-positive islets were most likely nontransduced cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Prdx2 KO improves liver steatosis and prevents HCC development in a MASH/HCC mouse model. (A) AlbCre-Cas9 mice were injected with AAV8 vectors coding for a control or a Prdx2-specific sgRNA. Liver disease was induced by single-dose DEN injection and CDA-HFD (chow diet n = 6, sgCtrl n = 18, sgPrdx2 n = 16). (B) IHC analysis of PRDX2 expression in mouse liver tissues validating Prdx2 KO in hepatocytes. Positive islets in KO animals correspond to nontransduced areas. Scale bars: 250 μm (×10) and 100 μm (×20). (C and D) Prdx2 KO prevents HCC development in vivo. (C) Representative morphometric analysis, H&E coloration, and IHC analyses of mouse livers. Scale bar: 250 μm. (D) Body weight, liver weight and liver-to-body weight ratios, the number of surface tumor nodules, and quantification of the MCM-2 cell proliferation marker are reported. (E) Prdx2 KO improves liver function. Analysis of liver function by measurement of albumin, aspartate, and alanine aminotransferases (ASAT, ALAT), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), and total bilirubin. (F) Prdx2 KO does not modulate liver fibrosis. Fibrosis levels were evaluated through quantification of collagen proportionate area (CPA) of Sirius red staining performed in C, hydroxyproline quantification, and by fibrotic gene expression (qRT-PCRs). (G) Prdx2 KO improves liver steatosis. Lipid accumulation and lipid droplet size were evaluated through quantification of Oil Red O staining performed in C. Serum lipid profile analysis of cholesterol (total, HDL, and LDL) and triglycerides are shown. The graphs show mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test).

Prdx2 KO improved liver weight and decreased tumor burden, tumor size, and cell proliferation, as shown at macroscopic observations and by the decreased expression of the proliferation marker minichromosome maintenance complex component 2 (MCM2) (Figure 2, C and D). Importantly, Prdx2 KO improved liver function as shown by serum albumin, liver enzymes, and total bilirubin levels, confirming the absence of toxicity in mouse liver (Figure 2E). The safety of PRDX2 targeting in human hepatocytes was also confirmed by the absence of toxicity in PHHs (Supplemental Figure 6). We then assessed the effect of Prdx2 KO on liver fibrosis and steatosis. Collagen proportionate area (CPA), hydroxyproline quantification, and assessment of fibrogenic gene expression (Acta2, Col1a, Tgfb1, and Timp1) showed a minor effect of Prdx2 KO on liver fibrosis (Figure 2, C and F). In contrast, we observed a decrease in liver steatosis (Figure 2, C and G) and LDL cholesterol levels in Prdx2-KO animals, supporting a functional role for Prdx2 in lipid metabolism regulation. Finally, we assessed the expression of the other Prdxs family members and of thioredoxin (Txn) in mouse livers. TXN is involved in PRDXs protein recycling and was already described as an HCC marker (33, 34). Prdx2 KO had no significant impact on other Prdxs’ expression, indicating that the effect on liver disease is not due to compensatory effect (Supplemental Figure 7). Of note, only Prdx2 expression showed a significant increase in MASH/HCC animals. A trend was observed for Prdx6, which is also described to play a role in MASH and HCC development (35, 36). Txn expression was increased in CDA-HFD mouse livers, and a downward trend was observed for Txn expression in Prdx2-KO animals, in line with disease improvement and reduction of carcinogenesis.

Altogether, these data demonstrate that targeting PRDX2 in diseased livers improves liver steatosis and prevents HCC development, most likely independently from fibrosis.

Prdx2 KO prevents HCC development by improving lipid metabolism and regulating procarcinogenic signaling pathways. To decipher the mechanism of action, we performed RNA-Seq analysis of mouse liver tissues. GSEA analysis (HALLMARK) showed that Prdx2 KO suppresses epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), pathways related to liver inflammation (e.g., TNF-α signaling, inflammatory response) and to carcinogenesis such as KRAS, cell cycle, MAPK/ERK, IL-6/STAT3, and to a lesser extent PI3K/AKT signaling (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3) (5). We also observed a general improvement of hepatic metabolism, in particular on bile acid and fatty acid metabolism (Figure 3A), in line with the decrease of liver steatosis observed in Prdx2-KO mice (Figure 2). In accordance with our cell-based cPLS data (Figure 1), Prdx2 KO reversed the PLS poor-prognosis status to a good-prognosis status, supporting the hypothesis that targeting Prdx2 in hepatocytes reduces the HCC risk (Figure 3B). HCCs are usually classified into different subclasses, including proliferative and nonproliferative HCCs (37, 38). Interestingly, Prdx2 KO induced a shift from HCC proliferative signatures to nonproliferative HCC signatures associated with a well-differentiated and less-aggressive phenotype (Figure 3B). In line with this finding, we observed a decrease in the stemness marker CD44 in Prdx2-KO mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 3 PRDX2 is involved in HCC development by improving lipid metabolism and transport and regulating procarcinogenic signaling pathways. (A) RNA-Seq analysis of mouse liver tissues. Graph shows enrichment of HALLMARK gene sets relevant for liver disease expressed as normalized enrichment score (NES) obtained from GSEA (Prdx2 KO vs. control mice). n = 3 per group. FDR < 0.05. (B) Prdx2 KO reverses poor-prognosis PLS and modulates HCC subclass signature in MASH/HCC mouse model. Left panel: heatmaps show modulation of 32-gene PLS (HOSHIDA_32) and 186-gene PLS (HOSHIDA_LIVER_CANCER) (7). Right panel: Heatmap shows modulation of the liver cancer subclass gene sets (37). (C) Top upregulated and downregulated pathways enriched in Prdx2-KO mice. Graphs show unbiased selection of top enriched gene sets relevant for liver disease. FDR = 0. (D) Prdx2 KO restores AMPK activity in mouse livers. Western blot analysis of pAMPK subunit α (T172) and total AMPKα. Graph shows protein quantification as mean ± SD of normalized protein intensity (normalization to total proteins), *P < 0.05 (Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test). n = 6 per group. (E) Prdx2 KO improves lipid transport. Expression of genes involved in lipid and bile acid transport measured by qRT-PCR. Graphs show mean ± SD of normalized mRNA (to Gapdh), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test). Scarb1, scavenger receptor class B type 1; Abca1, Abcg5, Abcg8, ATP binding cassette subfamily A member 1 and subfamily G members 5 and 8. (F) Prdx2 KO suppresses procarcinogenic pathways in mouse livers. Western blot analysis of p-STAT3 (Y705) and total STAT3, p-Akt (S473) and total Akt, p-Erk1 (T202/Y204)/Erk2 (T185/Y187), and total Erk1/2 in mouse livers. Graph shows protein quantification as mean ± SD of normalized protein intensity (normalization to total proteins), *P < 0.05 (Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test). n = 6 per group.

Unbiased selection of the top upregulated pathways showed an increase in mitochondria response, oxidative phosphorylation, and TCA cycle, indicating that the decrease in lipid accumulation is mediated by the increased mitochondrial function in Prdx2-KO mice (Figure 3C) (39). In contrast, the most important downregulated pathways related to liver disease were associated with metabolic syndrome (40), macrophages, immune responses, and inflammation (Figure 3C). These observations were confirmed by a decrease in some key cytokines and secreted factors mediating macrophage recruitment and inflammation (e.g., CD14, CCL2, CCL5), and metabolic syndrome (IGF-BP1) (Supplemental Figure 9).

AMPK, the primary sensor of cellular energy, is a gatekeeper of hepatic metabolism, bridging inflammation, oxidative stress, mitochondrial functions, and lipid metabolism (41, 42). Because AMPK function is often impaired in metabolic liver disease and liver cancer (43–45), we hypothesized that AMPK activity is impaired in DEN/CDA-HFD and that Prdx2 KO may restore AMPK functions. Immunoblot analysis of mouse livers confirmed that activation of AMPKα (the catalytic subunit) was decreased in DEN/CDA-HFD control animals and restored in Prdx2-KO mice (Figure 3, D and E). Activation of AMPK in mouse livers translated into an increase in degradation of fatty acids associated with an increase in lipid export and transport, as reflected by expression of key genes involved in lipid transport, cholesterol efflux (scavenger receptor class B member 1, Scarb1, and the ATP binding cassette, Abca1), and biliary excretion of cholesterol (Abcg8, Abcg5) (46) (Figure 3F).

Regarding the carcinogenic pathways, we confirmed by Western blot analysis that the STAT3, MAPK/ERK, and AKT pathways were suppressed in Prdx2-KO mouse livers, with the strongest effect on STAT3 signaling (Figure 3, D and E). Of note, expression of the tumor suppressor p53 and related pathways were decreased in Prdx2-KO mice, which reflects an improvement of liver functions (Supplemental Figure 10).

In addition to peroxide detoxification, PRDX2 is known to have different functions such as chaperone, binding partner, and enzyme activator (47). PRDX2 functions are dictated by its conformation and redox state; PRDX2 dimers act preferentially as antioxidant enzymes, whereas decamers or high molecular weight forms (HMWs) act as chaperone (47). We therefore analyzed PRDX2 conformation in mouse and patient livers (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12). Although HMW forms were detected, the vast majority of PRDX2 protein was present as dimers, suggesting that PRDX2 antioxidant activity and regulation of redox state functions may be predominant in the liver (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12) (47).

To validate the clinical translatability of our findings, we performed perturbation studies in PHHs isolated from patient livers. As observed in animals, treatment of PHHs with free fatty acids impaired AMPK activation, which was restored by an inhibitor of PRDX2 enzymatic activity. AMPK activation resulted in decreased lipid accumulation, at the same extent as metformin, a well-described AMPK activator (Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, PRDX2 KD or inhibition significantly suppressed STAT3 and ERK pathways (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 13). AKT activation was unchanged in PRDX2-KD PHHs (Figure 4C), indicating that the decrease in AKT pathway observed in mice is most likely due to a general improvement of liver functions.

Figure 4 Targeting PRDX2 improves lipid metabolism and suppresses procarcinogenic signaling pathways in primary human hepatocytes. (A and B) PRDX2 inhibitor restores AMPK activity and decreases lipid accumulation in free fatty acid–treated primary human hepatocytes (PHHs). (A) Western blot analysis of p-AMPKα (T172), total AMPKα, and PRDX2 in treated PHHs. (B) Representative images of lipid accumulation in treated PHHs. Neutral lipids are shown in red. Nuclei were counterstained in blue (DAPI). Scale bar: 100 μm. One representative experiment out of 2 is shown. (C) Prdx2 KD suppress procarcinogenic pathways in PHHs. Western blot analysis of p-STAT3 (Y705) and total STAT3, p-Akt (S473) and total Akt, p-Erk1 (T202/Y204)/Erk2 (T185/Y187), and total Erk1/2 and PRDX2 in PHHs. The graph shows protein quantification as mean ± SD of normalized protein intensity (normalization to total proteins), *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney U test). One representative experiment out of 2 performed in quadruplicate is shown.

Altogether, these results indicate that targeting PRDX2 in hepatocytes prevents HCC development in MASH by (a) improving metabolic liver disease and (b) suppressing procarcinogenic signaling pathways.

PRDX2 KD using GalNac siRNAs prevents hepatocarcinogenesis in a preclinical mouse model of MASH/HCC. To assess whether targeting PRDX2 in hepatocytes may be a therapeutic approach to prevent HCC in MASH, we performed a Prdx2 KD within therapeutic windows after MASH development. To mimic a therapeutic approach, we designed a Prdx2-specific siRNA covalently linked to a ligand containing 3 N-acetylgalactosamine residues (GalNAc siRNAs). Efficacy of Prdx2 GalNac siRNA was validated in a Hepa1.6 mouse cell line (Supplemental Figure 14). After 12 weeks of diet, mice were randomized into 2 groups receiving either GalNac siCtrl or GalNac siPrdx2 (Figure 5A). Animal livers were collected 1 week after the last injection. As observed for the Prdx2-KO model, Prdx2 KD in hepatocytes had only a minor effect on fibrosis levels (Figure 5, B and C). Moreover, Prdx2-KD animals developed less and smaller tumors (Figure 5, B–D). Prdx2 KD induced a reduction in ALP, indicating a decrease in liver and bile duct damage (Figure 5E). In contrast to the previous model, we observe neither a reduction in lipid accumulation nor an increase in AMPK activation, most likely because MASH was already robustly established after 12 weeks of diet (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 15A). Nevertheless, Oil Red O staining showed a reduced number of foam cells in mouse livers, suggesting improvement of lipid transport and reduction of inflammation (Supplemental Figure 15B). In line with this observation, we observed a decrease in Ccl2, Il6, and Tnfa expression in KD animals (Figure 5F). Although additional studies are needed, these results indicate that targeting PRDX2 in hepatocytes prevents HCC development.

Figure 5 Prdx2 KD in hepatocytes prevents HCC development in a preclinical mouse model for MASH/HCC. (A) C57BL/6 WT mice were injected with DEN (single dose) and fed with CDA-HFD for 12 weeks before injection of GalNac siRNAs targeting Prdx2 expression or nontargeting control (weekly injection for 12 weeks). n = 8 for each group. (B and C) Prdx2 KO prevents HCC development in vivo. (B) Representative morphometric analysis, H&E, Sirius red, and Oil Red O coloration and TUNEL assay of mouse livers are shown. Scale bar: 250 μm. Prdx2 KD was assessed by IHC analysis. Scale bar: 50 μm. As the mice were euthanized 1 week after the last siRNA GalNac injection, the level of expression of PRDX2 re-increased in the livers. (C) Body weight, liver weight, and liver-to-body weight ratios and the number of surface tumor nodules are reported. Fibrosis levels were evaluated through quantification of collagen proportionate area (CPA) of Sirius red staining performed in B and hydroxyproline quantification. Lipid accumulation was evaluated through quantification of Oil Red O staining performed in B. Levels of apoptosis were evaluated by TUNEL assay (B) and quantification of positive cells. (D) Prdx2 KO decreases the number of nodules in mouse livers. Representative images of H&E coloration are shown. Arrows indicate tumor nodules. Scale bars: 5 mm. (E) Analysis of liver function by measurement of albumin, alanine aminotransferases (ALAT), and alkaline phosphatase (ALP). (F) Effect of Prdx2 KD on liver inflammation. Expression levels of C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (Ccl2), IL-6 (Il6), and TNF-α (Tnfa) were assessed by qRT-PCR in mouse livers. In box-and-whisker plots, boxes represent the 75th and 25th percentiles, the whiskers represent the most extreme data points within IQR × 1.5, and the horizontal bar represents the median. The circles indicate observation for each sample. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (Mann-Whitney U test).

Prdx2 KO prevents tumor initiation and progression. RNA-Seq data showed that Prdx2 KO suppressed procarcinogenic pathways and cell cycle–related pathways (Figure 3A). We hypothesize that targeting PRDX2 may have an impact on tumor initiation through its antioxidant function. First, to link the antioxidant function of PRDX2 to HCC initiation, we generated a mutation in the PRDX2 catalytic site by substituting the peroxidatic cysteine residue (Cp) by a serine (C51S), resulting in peroxidase inactive mutant expression (Figure 6A) (48). Then, we rescued PRDX2 WT or C51S mutant expression in PRDX2-KO cancer cells (Figure 6, A and B) and assessed cancer cell phenotype by performing clonogenic and tumor spheroid assays (Figure 6, C and D). We observed a reduced number of colonies and tumor spheres in KO cells (Figure 6, C and D), indicating that PRDX2 KO impaired tumor initiation and self-renewal properties of cancer cells. Moreover, while the rescue with WT PRDX2 restored tumor spheroid and colony formation, the peroxidase-inactive C51S mutant showed the same profile as PRDX2-KO cells (Figure 6, C and D), indicating that the antioxidant function of PRDX2 is involved in tumor initiation.

Figure 6 Targeting PRDX2 prevents tumor initiation and progression. (A and B) Generation of a PRDX2 inactive mutant. (A) WT PRDX2 (in gray) is a thiol peroxidase of 198 amino acids. The catalytic activity is mediated by the active peroxidatic cysteine (Cp) C51 and the resolving cysteine (Cr) C172. To generate an inactive protein, the active cysteine C51 was substituted by a serine (in blue). To allow reexpression of WT and mutant PRDX2 in sgPRDX2 cells, the target site of the sgRNA was mutated in both forms (white star). The expression of WT and C51S PRDX2 (rescue) was assessed by Western blot analysis (B). (C and D) PRDX2 enzymatic activity is required for tumor initiation. Clonogenic and tumor spheroid assays were performed on sgCTRL, sgPRDX2 cells, and KO cells with rescued expression of WT or C51S PRDX2 mutants. Representative images are shown from 3 independent experiments performed in 6 replicates (n = 18). Numbers of colonies or of tumor spheroids were assessed using Celigo Image Cytometer (Nexcelcom Biosciences). The graphs show mean ± SD of colony of tumor spheroid numbers. For C, ****P < 0.0001 (Mann-Whitney U test); for D, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test). (E–G) PRDX2 KO slows down tumor growth in a CDX mouse model. (E) Huh-7.5.1 sgCTRL or sgPRDX2 cells were subcutaneously injected in immunodeficient NRG mice (sgCTRL n = 9; sgPRDX2 n = 10). In sgPRDX2 group, 3 out of 10 tumors did not grow. Tumoral development was assessed by repeated measures of tumor size, and representative morphometric analysis of the tumors is shown. Scale bar: 1 cm. (F) The graph shows mean ± SD of tumor volume in relation to time. (G) To appreciate the difference between the 2 groups, individual graphs for days 25, 29, and 32 are shown. Exact P values are indicated (Mann-Whitney U test).

Second, we assessed the effect of PRDX2 KO on tumor growth in a cell line–derived xenograft (CDX) mouse model. PRDX2-KO or control cells were subcutaneously injected into nonobese diabetic NRG mice (Figure 6E). PRDX2 KO reduced tumor growth, with 3 out of 10 PRDX2-KO mice not showing any tumor formation (Figure 6, E–G). Analysis of the signaling pathways in the tumors showed a decrease in AKT and ERK signaling, but not of STAT3 and AMPK signaling. These results highlight that the role of PRDX2 in human hepatocytes and transformed cancer cells is different and that the direct antitumor effect is not mediated by AMPK (Figure 7, A and B). However, the impact of PRDX2 KO on ERK activation seems to be consistent in all our models (Figures 4 and 7). Finally, PRDX2 KO reduced the expression of the CD44 stem cell marker in tumors, supporting the role of PRDX2 in stemness and tumor initiation (Supplemental Figure 16).

Figure 7 PRDX2 KO slows down tumor progression in a CDX model by suppressing procarcinogenic pathways. (A) Western blot analysis of p-STAT3 (Y705) and total STAT3, p-Akt (S473) and total Akt, and (B) p-Erk1 (T202/Y204)/Erk2 (T185/Y187) and total Erk1/2; p-AMPKα (T172) and total AMPKα were performed on tumors extracted from the CDX mouse model. The graph shows protein quantification as mean ± SD of normalized protein intensity (normalization to total proteins), **P < 0.01 (Mann-Whitney U test), n = 7 for sgCTRL, n = 5 for sgPRDX2.

Finally, we performed perturbation studies in Huh7 cancer cells. As expected, a decrease in PRDX2 expression led to an increase in oxidative stress and ROS production (Figure 8A) associated with a reduction in cell proliferation and cell division and a reduced invasive capacity (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figures 17, A–D). As a consequence of oxidative stress, we observed impairment of mitochondrial functions (Figure 8C) and an increase in ER stress (Figure 8D) but no impact on DNA damage (Supplemental Figure 17B). Given that Huh7 cells express a mutated and nonfunctional p53 protein, these effects are most likely p53 independent (49). Furthermore, Western blot analysis and fluorescence assay showed that PRDX2 loss of function led to an increase in activated caspase-3 levels upon oxidative stress induced by H 2 O 2 (Figure 8, E and F), indicating that targeting PRDX2 may help to restore sensitivity to oxidative stress and programmed cell death in tumors. These results highlight, again, the different mechanisms of action that are at play in cancer cells and hepatocytes, in which depletion of PRDX2 has no impact on cell viability (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 6). The difference may be due to absence of compensation by other antioxidant systems in cancer cells compared with hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 8 Targeting PRDX2 in cancer cells increases oxidative stress, reduces cell proliferation, and sensitizes cancer cells to apoptosis. (A) PRDX2 KD increases ROS production in Huh7 cells. ROS generation was measured in Huh7 cells upon oxidative stress induced by H 2 0 2 (300 μM, 4 hours), by flow cytometry. One representative histogram is shown. The graph shows mean ± SD of the percentage of delta mean of fluorescence from 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate (n = 9). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). (B) PRDX2 KD reduces cell proliferation. Huh7 cell proliferation and cell cycle profile were assessed by flow cytometry and costaining with Edu (cell proliferation) and Fx cell cycle (total DNA). One representative example of cell cycle profile is shown (blue = G 0 /G 1 ; yellow = S, and green = G 2 /M). The graphs show mean ± SD of the percentage of proliferative cells (Edu+ cells) and of the percentage of cells in the different cell cycle steps of 3 independent experiments performed in 4 replicates (n = 12). ****P < 0.0001 (Mann-Whitney U test). (C) PRDX2 KD impairs mitochondrial function. Mitochondrial respiration in Huh7 cells was assessed in a 2-chamber respirometer Oroboros Oxygraph-2k at 37°C. The graph shows time course of oxygen consumption upon successive activation/inhibition of the different mitochondria complexes. One representative experiment out of 3 is shown. (D) PRDX2 KD increases ER stress. ER stress was assessed by Western blot analysis of the GRP78 marker. The graph shows mean ± SD of normalized protein intensity (normalization to total proteins) of 2 independent experiments performed in duplicates (n = 4). Exact P value is indicated (Mann-Whitney U test). (E and F) Targeting PRDX2 sensitizes cancer cells to apoptosis upon oxidative stress (H 2 O 2 300 μM, 6 hours). Apoptosis was assessed by (E) Western blot analysis of caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 (graph shows mean ± SD of normalized protein intensity — normalization to total proteins — of 3 independent experiments, n = 3) and (F) by detecting activated caspase-3/7 using CellEvent caspase-3/7 detection reagent. Activated caspase is shown in green. Nuclei were counterstained in blue (DAPI). Scale bar: 200 μm. One representative experiment out of 3 is shown.

To confirm these results by pharmacological intervention, we assessed the effect of the PRDX inhibitor thiostrepton, which did not show toxicity for PHHs (Figure 4), on cancer cell viability. Thiostrepton bound to PRDX2 and impaired its enzymatic activity (Figure 9A) (50), leading to apoptosis in Huh7 cells (Figure 9B). Finally, thiostrepton induced cancer cell death in multicellular patient-derived tumor spheroids generated from authentic HCC tumors (Figure 9C), confirming that PRDX2 plays a role in apoptosis resistance in HCC.