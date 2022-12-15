One-year follow-up of the CAPSID randomized trial for high-dose convalescent plasma in severe COVID-19 patients

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first randomized clinical trial that reports long-term data on the use of CCP, with a median follow-up of more than 1 year. While many trials of CCP for COVID-19 at different stages of COVID-19 have been published, they report on short observation periods, often just up to about 1 month or less after randomization (2–19). It is evident that during the pandemic, it was important to make the initial results of the trials publicly available as soon as possible. However, the long-term results must also be taken into account, especially as it became clear that long-term complications involving different organ systems after COVID-19 are very common, significantly affect patients’ QoL and also influencing OS (26–30).

The risk of long COVID-19 increases with age, preexisting conditions, and severity of COVID-19 (32–35). Patients who had to be treated in hospital or patients who required intensive care have a higher risk of long COVID-19 than patients with a mild to moderate course who could be treated on an outpatient basis (32, 33). Thus, the risk for the manifestation of long COVID-19 is also increased in the patients in the CAPSID study; the median age in the study was 60 years, all cases had severe COVID-19, and a high proportion of patients (89%) had a previous disease associated with an unfavorable course of COVID-19. Thus, the study population of the CAPSID study represents a group of patients who are particularly at risk for long COVID-19 and who require follow-up for medical reasons.

The lack of knowledge also applies to CCP donors; less is known about the long-term course of former CCP donors. Therefore, we included CCP donors in this analysis to learn more about their long-term disease burden. They also comprised an additional reference group since they had experienced an asymptomatic to moderate COVID-19 as opposed to the CAPSID trial patients who had severe COVID-19. Results of the CAPSID trial based on the initial 2-month observation period and the CCP donor characteristics have been previously published (1, 31). There are several factors that might influence long-term outcome. At the time of the previous analysis, not all patients had reached the respective endpoints (clinical improvement, time to discharge from ICU and hospital). Given the burden of long COVID-19 and persisting organ dysfunction, the outcome might change due to long-term sequela. The enrollment in the CAPSID trial was completed a few days prior to availability of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in Germany. Also, new variants evolved thereafter. It was not clear how vaccination and potential reinfections would impact the long-term course. Therefore, we considered an extended follow-up necessary. Here, we now provide an update based on a median follow-up of 396 days.

The follow-up demonstrated a long-term OS that was numerically higher in the CCP group compared with the control group, but the difference was not statistically significant. A predefined subgroup analysis of the initial 2-month observation period showed a significant benefit of CCP among patients who received a higher amount of neutralizing antibodies (1). The significant effect of transfusion of a larger amount of neutralizing units tended to be even more pronounced in the long-term observation across several endpoints. In the previous report, the day 60 probability of survival was 91.6% in the subgroup that received a higher cumulative amount of neutralizing antibodies and 68.1% in the control group (P = 0.02) (1). Due to additional deaths during extended follow-up, 1-year survival is now 91.5% versus 60.2% (P = 0.01) in the high-titer plasma versus the control group. This confirmed the previous report on the importance of the antibody dose (1), in line with other studies that have demonstrated a dose effect (10, 36–38). One study demonstrated that treatment with highly neutralizing plasma was significantly associated with faster virus clearance, but even after adjustment for their pretransfusion endogenous neutralization status, recipients benefitted (38). This observation is in line with the dose effect in the CAPSID trial on several outcomes, including the shorter time to first negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR from a nasopharyngeal swab in the group who received a high cumulative amount of neutralizing antibodies compared with the control group (Figure 3A).

A correlation of the hyperinflammation and cytokine release syndrome with the severity and outcome of COVID-19 has been reported (39–42). Increased levels of several cytokines have been associated with severity (42–49). An antiinflammatory role of CCP independent of its neutralizing antibody content has been demonstrated (50). Neutralizing antibodies as well as reductions in circulating in IL-6 and IFN-γ–induced protein 10 contributed to marked rapid reductions in hypoxia in response to CCP (50).

At the very beginning of the pandemic, reliable quantification of anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibodies was a challenge. We and others have shown some benefit of CCP with high antibody titers, but on the other hand it has been shown that the severity of COVID-19 and the number of symptoms correlates well with the PRNT50 titers in CCP donors. We therefore studied whether the severity of COVID-19, as assessed by the number of symptoms, in the CCP donors correlated with the clinical efficacy of CCP units from those donors. We could show a trend for better outcomes after treatment with CCP from donors with a higher number of symptoms. Based on the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic the selection of high-titer CCP should be based on appropriate antibody assays, if available. However, in the very beginning of a pandemic with a newly evolving pathogen and absence of validated tests for the quantification of the antibodies in CCP, the number of symptoms might provide a surrogate for donor selection in the bridging period until the availability of a validated test. From our data, at least we could not see any harm regarding efficacy or adverse events using such an approach.

It has been demonstrated that the combination of SARS-CoV-2 infection with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccination (in either order) causes both an enhancement of all aspects of the humoral immune response and a broad immune reaction even against new variants (51–55). The underlying mechanisms involve ongoing antibody somatic mutation, memory B cell turnover, and development of antibodies that are resistant to SARS-CoV-2 RBD mutations, including those found in variants of concern (51). Repeated antigen exposure can confer potency, breadth, and resilience to viral escape mutations (56). Therefore, for future CCP programs, priority should be given to superimmunized donors with very high antibody concentration due to previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination (54, 55, 57).

We used several instruments to assess QoL of donors and patients during the extended observation period (EQ-5D-5L, FACIT Fatigue, FACIT Dyspnea). Notably, the long-term disease burden in the group of donors was not at all negligible, as a substantial subgroup of donors reported slight functional limitations (8.8% to 32.5%) in at least one of the dimensions of the EQ-5D-5L questionnaire, and in all QoL scores there are few donors with results below the median scores of the patients. Fifty-seven percent of donors reported neurologic symptoms, which is comparable to the proportion of the patients reporting neurological symptoms (64%). Conversely, the disease burden in the group of patients was very substantial.

None of the patients improved their socioeconomic status, but a significantly higher proportion of patients than donors reported a socioeconomic status deterioration. A majority of patients reported functional limitations assessed by the post–COVID-19 scale and patients reported consistently more frequently about GI, neurological, and pulmonary symptoms with a higher grade of severity. The CCP group and especially the subgroup that received a higher cumulative amount of neutralizing antibodies showed consistently numerically better results but the differences did not reach statistical significance for the individual item, with the exception of the lower hospitalization rate in the high-dose subgroup. Nevertheless, the trend for fewer constraints in the CCP group was very consistent across 3 different QoL instruments, which cover different dimensions (Supplemental Tables 3, 6, and 9). Also, the proportion of patients without pulmonary symptoms was lower in the CCP group compared with the control group (53% vs. 30%), together with a lower proportion of patients with need for any type of ventilation support during follow-up after the initial observation period in the CCP group compared with the control group (20% vs. 60%). This might suggest less pulmonary impairment in the CCP group during the extended follow-up period.

The frequency of long COVID-19 varies greatly in the literature and ranges up to a proportion of over 80% of patients who report at least 1 long COVID-19 symptom (26, 58, 59). Common symptoms of long COVID-19 are fatigue (98%), myalgias (87%), headache (83%), and dyspnea (88%) (COVERSCAN study data, based on patients with persistent symptoms) (58). Organs whose function may be impaired in long COVID-19 include lungs, heart, liver, kidneys, and nervous system (29, 33, 58, 60). The COVERSCAN study reported that 70% of patients with long COVID-19 symptoms still had impairment in at least one organ system at least 4 months after acute COVID-19 (58). In a large cohort study from Wuhan, China, patients reported mainly fatigue and muscle weakness (63%), sleep disturbance (26%), and anxiety and depression (23%) after a median time of 176 days (34). Pulmonary diffusion disorders were detectable during follow-up of 56% of patients with WHO grade 5 or 6 COVID-19 (34). A high proportion of patients also reported memory loss, concentration and sleep disturbances, and persistent loss of smell or taste (61–63). Other studies also report similar frequencies and variety of symptomatology as well as organ involvement in long COVID-19 (27–29, 33, 35, 59–67). A subgroup of patients had structural organ damage (lung, heart, and nervous systems, whereas the rest had functional complaints without organ damage [“functional long COVID-19”]) (68). Overall, the pattern of symptoms, their frequency, and severity in the long-term observation is consistent with reports on COVID-19 in the literature, but provides data on donors and patients in a randomized CCP trial.

The vast majority of both donors and patients were vaccinated and responded well to vaccination, while patients showed a significantly more pronounced increase in their antibody titers. At baseline, the amount of anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies was comparable between the donors and the patients, but patients showed a substantially higher level of anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgA. This might reflect the different severity of COVID-19 in the patient and CCP donor population and the different timing of sampling. At baseline, CCP donors had recovered, while patients were in the acute phase of the infection. The higher antibody titers in patients compared with donors might be associated with the different severity of COVID-19. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that the difference is due to other confounding variables that might influence antibody levels, e.g., age, BMI, or a different timing of immunization events. Patients were significantly older and their interval since last vaccination and antibody measurement was longer than in donors (Table 1). There has been the concern that CCP treatment might impair response to vaccination later on (69). Our limited data set does not support this notion. This aspect needs further investigation as we continue to use and design antibody-based therapies for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The main shortcoming of our study is the limited sample size, which included only 50 patients in the long-term follow-up. The CAPSID trial treated patients with severe COVID-19. More than 50% of patients included in this long-term observation period had a baseline WHO score of 5 or higher and the duration from symptom start to randomization was 8 (IQR, 5.0–11.0) days. Meanwhile, there are trials and registry studies that suggest a higher efficacy of CCP when it is given early in the course of COVID-19 to patients with mild symptoms (10, 18, 36, 70, 71). Therefore, the long-term effect of CCP might be too subtle in this small cohort that represents a subgroup of patients with poor prognosis due to advanced disease and late CCP treatment. The small sample size also limits a more detailed analysis of QoL and antibody responses in the subgroups treated with low or high amounts of neutralizing antibodies. Nevertheless, these data can provide a reference for the long-term burden of disease in patients treated in a CCP trial, in particular since several validated and internationally widely used QoL instruments have been used and a reference cohort of patients with mild to moderate disease (donors) was included.

In conclusion, the consistent trend for a benefit across several endpoints (OS, time to first negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR, discharge from ICU, discharge from hospital) among patients who received a larger cumulative amount of neutralizing antibodies is confirmed in the extended observation period. There was also a consistent trend for an improved QoL for patients treated with CCP across several dimensions by 3 different QoL instruments. Given the substantial long-term disease burden in some patients, the therapeutic long-term effects of CCP are of great interest and long-term observations shall be reported from CCP clinical trials conducted so far, and should in particular be further investigated in upcoming larger clinical trials that take into account the lessons learned so far regarding the selection of CCP units, dose, and timing of administration and the vulnerable patient population.