RIP140 deficiency enhances cardiac fuel metabolism and protects mice from heart failure

General protocol for mouse studies. Mouse studies were performed on male and female mice 3–17 weeks of age (see below for further detail). Mice were housed in a facility under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. Tissues were harvested between 11 am and 12 pm (4-hour-fasted). Prior to tissue removal, animals were anesthetized with pentobarbital (Sagent, 100 mg/kg). TAC combined with TAC/MI cardiac surgeries were performed to induce HF, and PWAB surgery was performed to induce hypertrophy, as described previously (15, 18, 42). Ultrasound examination of the cardiovascular system was noninvasively performed using a Vevo 2100 Ultrasound System (VisualSonics), as described previously (42).

Generation of MCK-Cre–driven striated muscle, RIP140-deficient mice. Nrip1-floxed (RIP140-floxed) mice (on a C57BL/6J background) were generated and provided by Zhenji Gan (National Resource Center for Mutant Mice, Model Animal Research Center of Nanjing University, Nanjing, China). Briefly, RIP140-floxed mice were generated via the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The Nrip1 (RIP140) gene has 4 exons, with the ATG start codon in exon 4 and the TAA stop codon in exon 4. Cas9 mRNA, sgRNA, and donor template were coinjected into zygotes. The sgRNA directed Cas9 endonuclease cleavage in intron flanked by exons 3–4 (intron 3) and downstream of 3′-UTR to create a double-stranded break. This double-stranded break was repaired and resulted in loxP sites inserted into intron 3 and downstream of 3′-UTR, respectively, by homologous recombination. The RIP140-floxed mice were bred with C57BL/6NJ mice expressing Cre recombinase under control of the MCK promoter (12) (obtained from The Jackson Laboratory, stock no. 006475) to generate striated muscle–specific RIP140-deficient mice (strNrip1–/–). Male or female littermate Cre-positive (strNrip1–/–) and Cre-negative (littermate controls) mice were then group housed.

Generation of Nkx2.5-Cre–driven cardiac-specific RIP140-deficient mice. The Nrip1-floxed (RIP140) mice were bred with C57BL/6J mice expressing Cre recombinase under control of the Nkx2.5 promoter (43) (obtained from The Jackson Laboratory, stock no. 024637) to generate cardiac-specific RIP140-deficient mice (csNrip1–/–). Male or female littermate Cre-positive (csNrip1–/–) and Cre-negative (littermate controls) mice were then group housed.

Mouse cardiac surgery. TAC combined with TAC/MI surgeries were performed on 8-week-old male mice. Mice were anesthetized with ketamine (90 mg/kg)/xylazine (10 mg/kg)/acepromazine (2 mg/kg) and then intubated and ventilated (Harvard Apparatus). TAC was performed on anesthetized mice by first freeing the aortic arch by blunt dissection. A 7-0 silk suture was passed under the aorta. The suture was then tied around a blunt needle (26–27 gauge depending on the size of the animal) lying on the artery, and the blunt needle was removed to induce constriction. Second, to induce a small MI, the chest wall was retracted through the fourth intercostal space to clearly visualize the left ventricle and the left anterior descending artery (LAD). The left anterior descending branch (LAD) of the left coronary artery was ligated with a 8-0 nylon suture. Prior to analysis of all TAC/MI samples, the infarcted apical region was removed from the heart (and the corresponding cardiac tissue region was removed from the sham-operated controls). PWAB surgeries were performed on 21- to 28-day-old mice (weighing 7–13 g) that underwent ascending aorta constriction as described above (26 gauge needle).

To study palmitate oxidation and triglyceride turnover in the heart, mice underwent TAC or sham surgery at 10 to 12 weeks of age. Pathological cardiac hypertrophy was induced by TAC as described earlier (23, 44). Briefly, a titanium hemoclip measuring 0.015 inches in diameter was used to constrict the transverse aortic arch. Eight weeks after surgery, echocardiography (Vevo 2100) was performed to assess the degree of cardiac dysfunction as manifested by increased LV mass and impaired systolic and diastolic function.

Mouse echocardiography. Ultrasound examination of the left ventricle was performed at the Rodent Cardiovascular Phenotyping Core of the University of Pennsylvania (Cardiovascular Institute) using a Fujifilm VisualSonics Ultrasound System. Adult mice were anesthetized with an i.p. injection (0.05 mg/g) of 2% avertin (to maintain a heart rate [HR] close to 600 beats per minute or higher for the evaluation of LV systolic function). Hair was removed from the anterior chest using chemical hair remover, and the animals were placed on a warming pad in a left lateral decubitus position to maintain normothermia, which was monitored by a rectal thermometer. Ultrasound gel was applied to the chest. Care was taken to maintain adequate contact while avoiding excessive pressure on the chest. 2D long-axis and short-axis M-mode images were obtained. For echocardiography following PWAB surgery, in addition to systolic function, diastolic function–related parameters were evaluated using a modified 4-chamber view. Pulsed-wave Doppler was used to determine transmitral inflow velocities (E and A waves), and tissue Doppler was used to obtain mitral annular tissue velocities (e′ and a′ waves) following i.p. injection of zatebradine (hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide–gated [HCN] channel blocker, given in the range of approximately 80–100 μL injection [0.008 mg/gm] of 2 mg/mL stock to avoid volume overload). Zatebradine is short acting and is used for acute (acts within 2–5 minutes) reduction of the HR to 450–475 bpm (15%–25 % HR reduction compared with baseline) for better separation of E and A waves, which were continuously monitored visually for up to 5 minutes after zatebradine. No spontaneous death was observed during echocardiography after zatebradine administration, and mice with obvious systolic dysfunction were not subjected to zatebradine injection. After completion of the imaging studies, mice were allowed to recover from anesthesia and zatebradine (typically within 15 min of the last injection) and returned to their cages. Images were analyzed using Vevo Lab software (VisualSonics).

The infarct size was assessed visually in the parasternal long-axis view. The percentage of infarct area was measured in end-diastole using the following equation: percentage of infarct = (distance from apex to border zone of infarct [mm]/distance from apex to base [mm]) × 100. To measure the distance, a straight line was drawn using calipers in VisualSonics Echo Analysis Software from the mid apex to the mid base up to the mitral annulus and from the mid apex to the end of the border zone.

CM isolation. Mouse CM isolations were performed by the Langendorff-free method, as described previously (45). In brief, following mouse anesthetization, the inferior vena cava and descending aorta were cut, and the right ventricle was injected with EDTA buffer. The aorta was clamped, the heart was removed, and the left ventricle was injected with EDTA and perfusion and collagenase buffers. The heart tissue was then cut into small pieces and further dissociated by pipette. Stop buffer was added to halt collagenase digestion, and cells were passed through a 100 μm strainer. CMs were collected by gravity sedimentation and washed 3 times with perfusion buffer containing increasing concentrations of calcium. Cells were plated on laminin-coated tissue culture plates and allowed to adhere for 1 hour prior to imaging. Images were collected using a Nikon Eclipse Ts2 inverted microscope equipped with a Nikon DS-Fi3 camera. CM size was quantified using ImageJ (NIH) (46) by measuring cell width and length. The EDTA buffer consisted of 130 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 0.5 mM NaH2PO4, 10 mM HEPES, 10 mM glucose, 10 mM 2,3-butanedione monoxime (BDM), 10 mM taurine, and 5 mM EDTA. The perfusion buffer contained 130 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 0.5 mM NaH2PO4, 10 mM HEPES, 10 mM glucose, 10 mM BDM, 10 mM taurine, and 10 mM MgCl 2 . The collagenase buffer consisted of 0.5 mg/mL collagenase II, 0.5 mg/mL collagenase IV, and 0.05 mg/mL protease XIV, dissolved in perfusion buffer. The stop buffer contained 5% FBS in perfusion buffer.

RNA isolation and qRT-PCR. Total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) and the RNase-Free DNase Set (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNAs were synthesized using the Affinity Script cDNA Synthesis Kit (Agilent Technologies) with 0.5 μg total RNA. PCR reactions were performed using Brilliant III Ultra-Fast SYBR Green QPCR Master Mix (Agilent Technologies) on a QuantStudio 6 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) with specific primers for each gene. The primer sets are listed in Supplemental Table 14. The expression of target mRNAs was normalized by that of Rplp0 (36B4). All experiments were repeated 3 times in either triplicate or quadruplicate.

RNA-Seq library preparation and its sequencing. RNA library preparations and Sequencing reactions were conducted at GENEWIZ. RNA samples were quantified using Qubit 2.0 Fluorometer (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and RNA integrity was checked using Agilent TapeStation 4200 (Agilent Technologies). RNA-Seq libraries were prepared using the NEBNext Ultra RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina following the manufacturer’s instructions (New England BioLabs [NEB]). Briefly, mRNAs were initially enriched with Oligo(dT) beads (NEB). Enriched mRNAs were fragmented for 15 minutes at 94°C. First-strand and second-strand cDNAs were subsequently synthesized. cDNA fragments were end repaired and adenylated at the 3′ends, and universal adapters were ligated to the cDNA fragments, followed by index addition and library enrichment by PCR with limited cycles. The sequencing library was validated on the Agilent TapeStation (Agilent Technologies) and quantified by using a Qubit 2.0 Fluorometer (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) as well as by qRT-PCR (KAPA Biosystems). The sequencing libraries were clustered on a single (2 lanes in 30-209309547) lane of a flowcell. After clustering, the flowcell was loaded onto the Illumina HiSeq instrument (model 4000 or equivalent) according to manufacturer’s instructions. The samples were sequenced using a 2 × 150 bp paired-end (PE) configuration. Image analysis and base calling were conducted using HiSeq Control Software (HCS). Raw sequence data (.bcl files) generated by the Illumina HiSeq were converted into fastq files and demultiplexed using Illumina’s bcl2fastq 2.17 software. One mismatch was allowed for index sequence identification.

RNA-Seq analysis. Expression of transcripts of the GRCm38 (mm10) genome was quantified using Salmon (47). Transcript expression was then summarized at the gene level, and DEGs were found using DESeq2 (48) with the ashr adaptive shrinkage estimator (49). Genes with a FDR below 0.05, when comparing conditions of interest, were selected as differentially expressed. Only those genes with at least a 1.2-fold expression change in any direction were considered.

GO analysis. GO term, including KEGG pathway, enrichment analysis was performed using the g:Profiler web service API (50). Terms with a statistically significant (adjusted P < 0.05 by the Benjamini-Hochberg FDR method) enrichment of greater than 2 were presented. Colored maps of KEGG pathways were made using R package pathview, version 1.34.0 (51).

Data availability. The sequencing data sets discussed in this publication have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database as a SuperSeries (GEO GSE205317).

Analysis of published human RNA-Seq data. DeSeq2 (48) was used to calculate fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM) values for NRIP1 expression in the previously published RNA-Seq data set from right ventricular septal endomyocardial biopsies (28) (https://zenodo.org/record/4114617#.YWrnTNnMJ0w). The box plots to represent the FPKM of NRIP1 for each healthy donor control, HFrEF, and HFpEF group were created with the seaborn package, version 0.11.2.

ChIP-Seq analysis. The ERRγ ChIP-Seq data set was obtained from GEO GSE113784 (4). ERRγ-specific peaks were called on pooled replicate data sets with Homer’s findPeaks (52) using ERRγ KO with default parameters. The ERRγ peaks at the NRIP1 locus were visualized with Integrative Genomics Viewer 2.8.9 (53). JASPAR (http://jaspar.genereg.net/) (54) was used to determine putative ERR binding sites in the ERRγ peak on the NRIP1 locus with the default setting. The conservation between species was confirmed with the UCSC Genome Browser on Human (GRCh38/hg38) (55).

Quantification of mtDNA. Genomic/mtDNA was isolated using QIAzol (QIAGEN), followed by back extraction with 4 mol/L guanidine thiocyanate, 50 mM sodium citrate, and 1 mol/L tris, and an isopropanol precipitation. mtDNA content was determined by SYBR green analysis (Stratagene). To this end, the levels of NADH dehydrogenase subunit 1 (mt-Nd1), coded in mtDNA, were normalized to the levels of lipoprotein lipase (Ldl), coded in genomic DNA.

Immunoblot analysis. Whole-tissue lysates or nuclear protein lysates were subjected to SDS-PAGE and transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane as previously described (56). Nuclear protein lysate was prepared using NE-PER Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Extraction Reagents (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The binding of primary antibodies was detected by donkey anti-rabbit or mouse (IRDye 800 or 700 conjugates; LI-COR Biosciences) secondary antibodies (1:7,500) and scanned with a LI-COR Odyssey infrared imaging system or an Odyssey Fc (LI-COR Biosciences). REVERT Total Protein Stain Kits (LI-COR Biosciences) were used to stain the whole protein on the Western blotting membrane. The following antibodies were used: RIP140 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog sc-81370, dilution 1:200); ATGL (Cell signaling, catalog 2138, dilution 1:1,000); DGAT2 (Novus Biologicals, catalog MB100-57851, dilution 1:1,000); total OXPHOS (Abcam, catalog ab110413, dilution 1:100); and lamin A/C (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2032, dilution 1:1,000); MCAD antibody and LCAD antibody (provided by Arnold W. Strauss, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA); monoclonal ANTI-FLAG M2 (MilliporeSigma, catalog F1804, dilution 1:1,000); TBP (D5C9H) XP rabbit (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 44059, dilution 1:1,000); pS6 S235/S236 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2211, dilution 1:1,000); S6 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2217, dilution 1:1,000); 4E-BP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9644, dilution 1:1,000); p4E-BP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9451, dilution 1:1,000); and GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2118, dilution 1:20,000).

H3K27ac CUT&RUN in CM. Adult CMs were isolated from 10- to 12-week-old mice by Langendorff perfusion. The CM fraction was enriched by low-speed centrifugation at 50g for 5 minutes. H3K27ac CUT&RUN was performed in CMs as previously described (57). A total of 200,000 CMs were used for each CUT&RUN experiment. H3K27ac (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8173) or rabbit IgG (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3900) at 1:100 was incubated with CMs, which were attached to concanavalin A–coated magnetic beads (Bangs Laboratories, catalog BP531) overnight at 4°C. pA-MNase (2.5 μL) from a 1:10 dilution of the original stock provided by the Steven Henikoff laboratory at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center was applied to the cell-bead mixture and incubated at room temperature for 10 minutes. Pull-down DNA was extracted in phase-lock tubes using the phenol-chloroform method. The DNA library was prepared using the Hyper-Prep kit (KAPA Biosystems KK8502) and submitted to the Next-Generation Sequencing Core at the University of Pennsylvania for sequencing. PE sequencing at 40 bp × 40 bp was adopted.

CUT&RUN data analysis. Reads were aligned to the GRCm38 reference genome with bowtie2, version 2.4.2 (58) using the command line parameters -N 1. Duplicate reads were removed with samtools rmdup (59). Further processing was performed with Homer, version 4.11.1 (52). Tag directories were created with Homer’s makeTagDirectory. H3K27ac-enriched regions were called for each biological replicate separately with Homer’s findPeaks, against the IgG background, using the parameters -style histone. Reliable H3K27ac-high regions were identified as those where enrichment was detected in at least 2 of 3 replicates, using Homer’s mergePeaks. Regions with differential H3K27ac occupation between the control and csRIP140 genotypes were called with Homer’s getDifferentialPeaks, taking the identified H3K27ac-high regions in control and KO and comparing CUT&RUN tag counts between pooled control and KO samples within them, with the parameters -F 1.5. Thus, a 1.5-fold difference between control and KO H3K27ac signal is required to call a region H3K27ac differential. The selected regions were annotated with nearest genes and genomic region kinds using Homer’s annotatePeaks.pl. DNA binding motifs enriched inside the selected regions were found with Homer’s findMotifsGenome.pl using the parameters -size 200 -S 10 -len 10,12,14,16. GO enrichment analysis with nearest genes was performed as described in the GO analysis subsection.

Isolated heart perfusion experiments for NMR studies. Euthanasia by cardiectomy was performed on heparinized (50 IU, i.p.), anesthetized mice (80 mg/kg ketamine plus 12 mg/kg xylazine, i.p.) for isolated heart perfusions as described previously (25). Hearts were perfused with a modified Krebs Henseleit buffer and oxygenated at 37°C. Buffer initially contained: 10 mmol/L glucose, 1.0 mmol/L lactate, 0.1 mmol/L pyruvate, and 0.4 mmol/L palmitate bound to BSA (3:1) to reach metabolic steady state during preparation for the NMR experiment (60, 61). Hearts spontaneously contracted against a fluid-filled intraventricular balloon connected to a pressure transducer and set to 5 mm Hg end-diastolic pressure to provide a workload. LV developed pressure, HR, and change in pressure/change in time (dP/dt) were recorded (PowerLab; AD Instruments). Perfusate was never recirculated. Hearts were situated in a 10 mm NMR probe within a 600 MHz wide-bore magnet. After stabilization, the perfusion media were switched to similar buffer containing 0.2 mmol/L [U-13C 16 ]palmitate. A 2-minute 31P NMR spectrum was acquired to confirm a stable energetic state. After completion of each perfusion, hearts were rapidly frozen using liquid nitrogen–cooled tongs.

TAG assays. TAG extracts were prepared from perfused heart samples for liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis to determine TAG content as described previously with some modifications (25, 62). Briefly, approximately 10 mg frozen heart tissue was homogenized in 500 μL PBS, and 25 μL homogenate was added to a 16 × 100 mm glass culture tube with 5 μL deuterated TAG as an internal standard (LM6000, Avanti Polar Lipids). After addition of 2 mL chloroform/methanol (2:1), followed by the addition of 400 μL methanol, the extract was vortexed and placed on ice. After 30 minutes, the sample was centrifuged at 3,000 rpm (1,962g) for 10 minutes. The pellet was discarded, and 400 μL 4% CaCl 2 was added to the supernatant, which was then centrifuged at 2,000 rpm (872g) for 10 minutes. The lower phases were washed 3 times with 1 mL pure solvent (chloroform/methanol/water, 1.5:24:23.5). The lower phase was collected and dried in a RapidVac (Labconco Corporation). The extracted lipid was reconstituted with 500 μL 2-propanol/methanol/heptane (45:45:10), and the TAG concentration and fractional 13C enrichment of the long-chain acyl groups were assessed by neutral loss LC-MS analysis according to previously published methods (62). LC-MS was performed using Vanquigh UHPLC+ and TSQ Altis (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and samples were separated on a NUCLEODUR 100-3 C8 ec column (Macherey-Nagel) at a flow rate of 0.3 mL/min at 40oC. Mobile phases consisted of solvent A (8:1:1 acetonitrile/2-propanol/water, 10 mmol/L ammonium acetate) and solvent B (2-propanol, 10 mmol/L ammonium acetate) with the following gradient: 0 minutes 35% B, 3 minutes 35% B, 18 minutes 50% B, 23 minutes 65% B, 24 minutes 65% B, 25 minutes 35% B, and 28 minutes 35% B.

TAG turnover in functioning hearts. The incorporation of 13C palmitate into the steady-state TAG pool was assessed according to 13C-NMR detection of the TAG methylene resonances at 30.5 ppm, as described previously (25–27, 63, 64). A biphasic exponential fit of dynamic 13C-NMR data combined with 13C endpoint enrichment and total TAG content in myocardium measured via LC-MS enabled quantification of the TAG turnover rate.

In vitro NMR spectroscopy of myocardial extracts. The fractional contribution (Fc) of 13C palmitate to acetyl–coenzyme A (acetyl-CoA) entering the TCA cycle was determined as described previously from glutamate isotopomer and isotopolog analysis to detect relative multiplet signals within the NMR resonance signals from the glutamate 3 and 4 carbons, as previously described (26, 27, 63, 64).

hiPSC culture system. hiPSCs (α-Skin), provided by the laboratory of Huei-Sheng Vincent Chen (Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA), were cultured in TeSR-E8 (Stem Cell Technologies, catalog 05990). CDM3 hiPSC-CM differentiation (65, 66) was conducted with minor modifications as previously described (5). Adenoviral infection was conducted after enriching hiPSC CMs with metabolic selection (5). Two days after the adenoviral infection, the hiPSC CMs were harvested to assess protein and gene expression.

Adenoviral construct. Adenovirus expressing the human ESRRG variant1 (NM_001438.3) with a FLAG tag was generated with pAdTrack-CMV and the AdEasy system (Agilent Technologies) as previously described (5).

Statistics. For 2-group comparisons, a Student’s t test was performed when the data were normally distributed based on a Shapiro-Wilk test (α = 0.05). Mann-Whitney U test was used to assess non-normally distributed data. For multiple comparisons, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed. We report the FDR as computed by the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID), which performs the correction for each gene set (result table) separately. GraphPad Prism 7.04 or 8.03 (GraphPad Software) was used for graphing and statistical analysis.

Study approval. All animal studies were performed in accordance with NIH guidelines for the humane treatment of animals and approved by the IACUCs at the University of Pennsylvania and The Ohio State University.