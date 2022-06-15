Graft-versus-host disease: establishing IL-33 as an important costimulatory molecule

Previous studies have shown an important role for IL–33 in the GI tract during the development of GVHD (2). Nonhematopoietic cells of the intestine are major sources of IL–33 in both clinical GVHD and experimental models, and the absence of IL-33 dramatically suppresses TNF-α in the serum and reduces GVHD severity in experimental models of alloHCT. Administration of IL-33 increases TNF-α production, increases the number of effector T cells in the lamina propria, and increases GVHD severity; administration of soluble ST2 (the IL-33 receptor) to block IL-33 binding to membrane-bound ST2 on donor T cells reduces inflammatory cytokines, attenuates GVHD damage to the GI tract, and improves overall survival. Yet IL-33 has a paradoxical role in the immunopathophysiology of various disease models where it can increase the stability and function of Tregs that act as an important break on inflammatory responses (3–5). Indeed, IL-33 increases the number of Tregs when administered to mice prior to alloHCT; these IL-33–expanded Tregs prevent the activation of macrophages and reduce the number of effector T cells that damage GVHD target tissues (6). Given these paradoxical effects of IL-33 on the severity of GVHD, it is critical to understand its molecular mechanism of action in greater detail.

IL-33 was thought to act primarily as an adjuvant to IL-12 produced by antigen presenting cells (APCs) that drive donor T cells toward an inflammatory Th1 lineage (7). In this issue of the JCI, Dwyer et al. demonstrate that IL-33 acts directly on T cells to increase Tbet expression independently of IL-12 (8). Their transplant conditioning regimen increased the expression of IL-33 in secondary lymphoid organs; IL-33 enhanced Th1 polarization and T cell expansion by amplifying T cell receptor–signaling pathways, particularly at low doses of alloantigen, and inhibiting production of regulatory molecules, such as IL-10 and FoxP3. Dwyer et al. (8) advance our understanding by firmly establishing ST2 as a costimulatory receptor for Th1 expansion that can increase GVHD severity after alloHCT (Figure 1).