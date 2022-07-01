A translatable RNAi-driven gene therapy silences PMP22/Pmp22 genes and improves neuropathy in CMT1A mice

Design and in vitro validation of artificial miRNAs to downregulate human and murine PMP22. Full-length human PMP22 and mouse Pmp22 are encoded by 5 exons, with 2 alternatively spliced first exons containing 5′-UTR sequences (ex1* 1a and ex1b). Both variants encode identical 483 bp ORFs and share the same 3′-UTR, which is located in exon 5 (ex5) (ORFs) (Figure 1A). To ensure that we targeted all PMP22 transcripts, we excluded exon 1 from the query sequence and designed artificial miRNAs targeting human PMP22 exons 2 to 5 (1655 nucleotides) using a previously described algorithm (74). This screen identified 117 candidates. Because we intended to use the RNA polymerase III–dependent (pol III–dependent) U6 promoter to drive miRNA expression, we excluded 29 of the 117 candidates because of the presence of RNA pol III termination sequences (5–6 T’s) within the miRNA expression cassettes. The remaining 88 sequences were additionally filtered to ensure that the antisense guide strand of the miRPMP22 miRNAs would equally target human PMP22 and mouse Pmp22 sequences. Only 8 sequences (9%) showed this conservation, and all were located in exon 5, which encodes the 3′-UTR (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159814DS1). Following cloning into a U6T6 expression plasmid, we empirically tested all 8 miRPMP22 miRNAs (miR868, miR869, miR871, miR872, miR1706, miR1740, miR1741, and miR1834) for silencing efficacy (Figure 1, B and C). Specifically, we cotransfected HEK293 cells with each individual U6-miRPMP22 plasmid and CMV-driven PMP22 or Pmp22 full-length cDNAs, and then harvested RNA 24 hours later, generated cDNA, and performed real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) using for PMP22 or Pmp22, normalized to RPL13A. Negative controls included cells transfected with PMP22 or Pmp22 and U6.miRGFP (miRNA targeting EGFP) or an empty U6T6 plasmid (no miR). Data were collected and averaged from 3 independent experiments, with each RT-qPCR assay performed in triplicate. Although 7 of 8 miRPMP22s (87.5%) showed some level of silencing compared with the “no miR” control, only miR868 and miR871 showed statistically significant (P < 0.05) silencing of PMP22 and Pmp22 sequences. Because miR871 consistently silenced both genes by approximately 60%, we chose the miR871 sequence as our lead. The U6-miR871 sequence was then subcloned into a self-complementary adeno-associated virus (AAV) (scAAV.CMV.EGFP) backbone containing a separate CMV.EGFP reporter gene (Figure 1D), and we generated AAV9 particles using triple transfection in HEK293 cells (hereafter referred to as AAV9-miR871). Lysates were purified by iodixanol-gradient ultracentrifugation and fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC), as previously described (75). Similarly, we generated a control scAAV9.CMV.EGFP vector expressing a U6 promoter–driven miRNA targeting the E. coli LacZ gene (hereafter referred to as AAV9-miRLacZ).

Figure 1 Design and in vitro screen of artificial miRNAs targeting PMP22. (A) Full-length PMP22 mRNA was transcribed from 5 exons (ex), producing 2 major transcripts with identical ORFs (black shading). We designed 8 candidate miRNAs to equally target both human PMP22 and murine Pmp22 mRNAs. (B) Gray and black arrowheads show miR871 cut sites by Drosha and Dicer, respectively. dsRNAs form G:U wobble base pairs (indicated by gray shading). Underlined sequence represents the mature miR871 antisense guide strand. Bottom panel shows alignment of the miR871 binding site on human PMP22 and murine Pmp22 mRNAs. Gray asterisk indicates a G:A mismatch at the miR871 binding site, but each nucleotide at this location can form 2 hydrogen bonds with the miR871 guide strand as a G:U wobble (human) or A:U wobble (mouse). (C) RT-qPCR was performed to measure in vitro human PMP22 or murine Pmp22 silencing by the indicated miRPMP22s (n = 3/group). Gene expression was normalized to human RPL13A. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test. Values represent the mean ± SEM. Rel, relative. (D) Schematic of scAAV9, which was used to deliver miR871 or miRLacZ expression cassettes in vivo. The U6 promoter drives the transcription of miR871 or miRLacZ, and the CMV promoter drives the EGFP gene with the SV40 polyadenylation sequence.

Biodistribution and expression following lumbar intrathecal injection of AAV9-miR871. We delivered the AAV9-miR871 vector expressing the EGFP gene under the CMV promoter into 2-month-old C61 heterozygous mice (22) (hereafter referred to as the CMT1A mouse) using lumbar intrathecal injection (20 μL containing a total of 5e11vg/mouse). Six weeks after injection, we examined AAV9-miR871 biodistribution and transduction in PNS cells. For this purpose, we used vector genome copy numbers (VGCNs) and EGFP expression analysis in anterior lumbar roots and sciatic and femoral nerves. EGFP was detected as autofluorescence in the perinuclear cytoplasm of a subset of PNS cells as well as in the axons of lumbar roots and sciatic and femoral nerves (Figure 2A). The percentage of EGFP-expressing SCs in immunostained tissue sections reached an average of 54.78% ± 4.53% in anterior lumbar roots, 44.07% ± 2.96% in sciatic nerves, and 40.18% ± 4.93% in femoral nerves (n = 4 mice; Figure 2B). VGCNs in DNA extracted from PNS tissues reached 2.44 in anterior lumbar roots, 1.23 in sciatic nerves, and 0.69 in femoral nerves (n = 4 mice; Figure 2C).

Figure 2 In vivo assessment of AAV9-miR transduction in PNS tissues and validation of AAV9-miR871 silencing efficiency in a CMT1A mouse model 6 weeks after injection. (A) Lumbar spinal roots and sciatic nerve sections as well as teased femoral nerve fibers showing EGFP autofluorescence in SCs and axons. Arrowheads indicate examples of EGFP+ nuclei. Scale bars: 60 μm (lumbar root and sciatic nerve) and 20 μm (femoral nerve). (B) Quantification of EGFP-expressing PNS cells (n = 4/group). (C) VGCNs (n = 4/group) confirmed peripheral nerve transduction. RT-qPCR analysis of (D) Human (hu) PMP22 and murine (mu) Pmp22 and of murine (E) Mpz, Cnp, Gldn, and Gjb1 gene expression (n = 3/group). Fold changes in relative mRNA expression of CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 were calculated in comparison with expression levels in CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice. All samples were normalized to endogenous Gapdh. Quantification of (F) human PMP22 and (G) murine MPZ Western blot protein ODs, normalized to tubulin (Tub), in CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice in lumbar roots, sciatic nerves, and femoral nerves. Western blots showing human PMP22, murine tubulin, EGFP, and murine MPZ protein levels in (H) roots, (I) sciatic nerves, and (J) femoral nerves. Values represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. R, lumbar roots; S, sciatic nerves; F, femoral nerves; i.th., intrathecal; m.o., months old; Non Inj, noninjected.

In vivo validation of AAV9-miR871–mediated silencing of the PMP22 gene in CMT1A mice. Prior to any treatment studies, we performed a detailed characterization of baseline functional and morphological deficits of the C61-het CMT1A mouse line, which contains 4 copies of the human PMP22 gene and 2 normal copies of murine Pmp22, compared with WT mice at 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 months of age. We confirmed progressive functional impairment associated with early-onset demyelination (Supplemental Figures 2–7). We also assessed the potential toxicity of the AAV9-miRLacZ vector after injection into 2-months-old CMT1A mice that were examined 6 weeks (3.5 months of age) or 4 months (6 months of age) later. AAV9-miRLacZ caused no significant increase in the numbers of inflammatory cells in spinal roots, sciatic nerves, or dorsal root ganglia (DRGs) beyond the baseline (Supplemental Figures 8, 9, and 11). However, injection of AAV9-miRLacZ increased the number of CD20+ and CD3+ cells in CMT1A mouse livers 6 weeks after injection (3.5 months of age), but this reaction subsided by the 4-month post-injection time point (6 months of age; Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, inflammatory infiltrates increased with age in the PNS of noninjected CMT1A mice (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9).

After we confirmed sufficient biodistribution, transduction of PNS tissues, and safety, we evaluated the efficacy of AAV9-miR871 in silencing PMP22/Pmp22 gene expression and reducing overall human and mouse PMP22 protein levels, compared with the expression of other myelin-related genes and proteins. We injected AAV9-miR871, which targets both the PMP22 and Pmp22 transcripts, or the AAV9-miRLacZ negative control, which expresses a functional but nontargeting miRNA, into adult CMT1A mice and then analyzed gene expression by RT-qPCR and Western blotting 6 weeks after injection. At the mRNA level, AAV9-miR871 downregulated PMP22 and Pmp22 in spinal roots and sciatic and femoral nerves, whereas other myelin-related genes were mostly elevated (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 1). Gjb1 transcript levels were increased in all tissues examined. Mpz and Gldn transcript levels were elevated only in roots, whereas Cnp transcript levels were elevated only in sciatic nerves. At the protein level (Figure 2, F–J), AAV9-miR871 selectively reduced human PMP22 levels in all PNS tissues examined (in roots: –66%, sciatic nerve: –86%, femoral nerve: –64%), whereas MPZ protein levels were increased in roots (by 23%) and femoral nerves (by 34%).

Early treatment of CMT1A mice. After validating AAV9-miR871 in vivo PNS biodistribution and PMP22 and Pmp22 gene silencing efficacy, we proceeded with a proof-of-concept treatment trial at early stages of neuropathy in the CMT1A mouse model. Two-month-old CMT1A mice were injected with either AAV9-miR871 or AAV9-miRLacZ and evaluated 4 months after injection. For outcome analysis, we included PMP22 and Pmp22 expression levels using real-time PCR and Western blotting, behavioral testing, circulating neurofilament light (NF-L) and growth differentiation factor 15 (Gdf15) quantification, electrophysiological examination, as well as morphometric analysis of myelination in semithin sections and evaluation of inflammatory infiltrates in the PNS by IHC (Figures 3–5). We confirmed adequate biodistribution by VGCN measurement in PNS and non-PNS tissues as well as by immunofluorescence analysis in lumbar roots and sciatic nerves (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 3 Efficient PMP22/Pmp22 silencing and improvement of motor behavioral, electrophysiological, and blood biomarker phenotypes following early treatment of CMT1A mice. (A) Design of the early treatment trial. RT-qPCR analysis of (B) human PMP22 and murine Pmp22 and murine (C) Mpz, Cnp, Gldn, and Gjb1 (C) gene expression levels in lumbar roots, sciatic nerves, and femoral nerves (n = 4/group). (D–I) Western blot images and analysis of human PMP22, murine PMP22, murine tubulin, EGFP, and murine MPZ proteins levels. (J–M) Behavioral analysis comparing noninjected WT and CMT1A mice (n = 10/group) and CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 16/group). (N) Hind limb opening angle estimation for 6-month-old noninjected WT and CMT1A mice (n = 6/group) as well as for CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 6/group). (O) MNCV and (P) CMAP analysis of 6-month-old WT and noninjected CMT1A mice (n = 6/group) and CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 8/group). (Q) NF-L (n = 6/group) and (R) Gdf15 (n = 10/group) circulating biomarker analysis of 6-month-old CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice. Values represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, Q, and R) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G–P). For J–M, statistical significance is shown in Supplemental Figure 13.

At the mRNA level, early treatment with AAV9-miR871 in CMT1A mice (Figure 3A) downregulated PMP22 and Pmp22 in roots and sciatic and femoral nerves, while also elevating Mpz, Cnp, Gldn, and Gjb1 transcripts levels (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). At the protein level, early treatment with AAV9-miR871 in CMT1A mice reduced human and murine PMP22 levels in spinal roots (–43% human PMP22; –45% murine PMP22), sciatic nerves (–51% human PMP22; –74% murine PMP22), and femoral nerves (–87% human PMP22; –38% murine PMP22) (Figure 3, D–I). In contrast, we found that murine MPZ protein levels were increased in roots (63%) and femoral nerves (102%), reflecting improved myelination, whereas they remained unchanged in sciatic nerves (Figure 3, D–I).

We assessed motor performance in all groups before injection and until the end of the observation period by rotarod (5 and 17.5 rpm), grip, and hang tests (Figure 3, J–M, and Supplemental Figure 13). Time-course analysis of the above tests showed that AAV9-miR871 treatment improved the motor performance of CMT1A mice, reaching WT levels, whereas AAV9-miRLacZ–treated CMT1A mice performed similarly to noninjected CMT1A mice and significantly worse than WT mice (Figure 3, J–M, and Supplemental Figure 13). Moreover, early treatment with AAV9-miR871 completely rescued the hind limb clasping phenotype of CMT1A mice (Figure 3N and Supplemental Figure 14).

Electrophysiological examination in 6-month-old mice (4 months after vector injection) (Figure 3, O and P) showed a significantly improved MNCV score for AAV9-miR871–treated mice (36.87 ± 5.60 m/s) compared with that of the AAV9-miRLacZ–treated group (25.89 ± 1.99 m/s), approaching WT values at the same age (41.61 ± 5.06 m/s). Although the amplitude of the compound muscle action potential (CMAP) was also significantly improved in the treated mice (3.52 ± 1.08 mV) compared with AAV9-miRLacZ–treated controls (1.44 ± 0.59 mV), it did not reach WT levels (6.89 ± 1.76 mV).

As with other CMT blood biomarker studies, we found that circulating NF-L (76–79) and Gdf15 (80, 81) levels, associated with axonal degeneration, were significantly ameliorated after early treatment of CMT1A mice with AAV9-miR871 (NF-L: 321.37 ± 51.68 pg/mL; Gdf15: 56.25 ± 14.84 pg/mL) compared with their AAV9-miRLacZ vector–treated littermates (540.65 ± 134.49 pg/mL; Gdf15: 81.93 ± 23.12 pg/mL) (Figure 3, Q and R). This reduction in NF-L and Gdf15 levels in the AAV9-miR871 treatment group is consistent with improved motor function following gene-silencing treatment. Thus, NF-L and Gdf15 blood levels may be useful as treatment-responsive and clinically relevant biomarkers for future gene therapy in patients with CMT1A.

We performed morphometric analysis of myelination in transverse semithin sections of anterior lumbar roots and femoral motor nerves of 6-month-old CMT1A mice injected at the age of 2 months with either the AAV9-miR871 or the AAV9-miRLacZ vector. We examined multiple roots and bilateral femoral motor nerves from each mouse and calculated the percentage of thinly myelinated and demyelinated fibers, as well as the number of onion bulb formations. In both roots (Figure 4, A–E) and femoral nerves (Figure 4, F–J), the percentage of thinly myelinated and demyelinated fibers was significantly reduced in the treated mice. Spinal roots also showed reduced numbers of onion bulb formations, whereas femoral onion bulb formations were already low at baseline and not altered after treatment. The degree of myelin pathology was too mild in the sciatic nerves of CMT1A mice to be considered as a treatment readout (Supplemental Figure 15).

Figure 4 Early treatment of CMT1A mice improved PNS tissue morphology. Toluidine blue–stained semithin sections of (A and B) anterior lumbar spinal roots attached to the spinal cord and (F and G) femoral motor nerve at low (upper panels) and higher (lower panels) magnification from CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice. Thinly myelinated (t) or demyelinated (red asterisk) fibers as well as onion bulb formations (red arrowhead) are indicated. Quantification of abnormally myelinated fibers in (C–E) lumbar motor roots and (H–J) femoral motor nerves from 6-month-old noninjected WT and CMT1A mice (n = 5/group), as well as from CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ (n = 16/group). Values represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: (A and B) 50 μm and 10 μm (enlarged insets); (F and G) 40 μm and 25 μm (enlarged insets).

Finally, for this early treatment group, we used immunofluorescence analysis to evaluate the inflammatory status of lumbar roots and sciatic nerves (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figures 16–18). AAV9-miR871 treatment decreased the percentage of CD20+, CD45+,, CD68+,, and CD3+ cells. Moreover, injection with the therapeutic vector did not cause any inflammatory responses in the liver at the 4-month post-injection point (Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 5 Early treatment of CMT1A mice improved inflammation in PNS tissues. Images of longitudinal lumbar spinal root sections from noninjected CMT1A mice and mice that received early treatment with CMT1A-AAV9-miR871. Root sections were immunostained for CD20, CD45, CD68, and CD3 markers (A and B). The injected tissues were counterstained with the nuclear marker DAPI (blue) and EGFP (green) autofluorescence. Arrowheads indicate representative CD+ cells. Quantification of the percentage of inflammatory cells in lumbar roots (C–F) and sciatic nerve (G–J). Values represent the mean ± SD (n = 4/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test followed by Bonferroni’s correction. Scale bar: 20 μm. (WT and CMT1A immunostained images and quantification data are also shown in Supplemental Figures 8 and 9.)

Late treatment compared with extended early treatment. After assessing the effectiveness of early treatment with AAV9-miR871 in CMT1A mice, we further examined its effectiveness when injected later in the disease course. We injected mice either at 6 months (late treatment) or 2 months (extended early treatment) of age and analyzed various outcomes at 10 months of age. We evaluated both mice that received late treatment (4 months after injection) and mice that were had extended early treatment (8 months after injection) using a VGCN calculation, behavioral testing, blood NF-L and Gdf15 testing, electrophysiological examination, as well as by morphometric analysis of myelination and IHC, while real-time PCR and Western blot analysis were performed only in the late treatment groups (Figure 6A). Vector biodistribution in older animals was confirmed by VGCN in PNS and non-PNS tissues (Supplemental Figures 19A and 20). In the late treatment group, we confirmed vector biodistribution with EGFP expression levels in lumbar roots and sciatic nerves (Supplemental Figure 19B).

Figure 6 Efficient PMP22/Pmp22 silencing and improvement of motor function and sciatic MNCVs but not CMAPs or blood biomarker phenotypes following late treatment of CMT1A mice. (A) Design of the late (L.) and extended early (E.E.) treatment trial. RT-qPCR analysis of (B) PMP22 and Pmp22 and (C) Mpz, Cnp, Gldn, and Gjb1 gene expression in lumbar roots and sciatic and femoral nerves of late-treated CMT1A mice (n = 4/group). (D–I) Western blots and analysis of human PMP22, murine PMP22, murine tubulin, EGFP, and murine MPZ protein levels. (J–M) Behavioral analysis comparing noninjected WT and CMT1A mice (n = 10/group) and CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 16/group). (N) Hind limb opening angle estimation for 10-month-old noninjected WT and CMT1A mice (n = 6/group) and L.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, E.E.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 6/group). (O) MNCV and (P) CMAP analysis of 10-month-old WT and noninjected CMT1A mice (n = 6/group) and L.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, E.E.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, and CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 8/group). (Q) NF-L (n = 6/group) and (R) Gdf15 (n = 10/group) circulating biomarker analysis in 10-month-old L.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871 and L.CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice. Values represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 1-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, Q, and R) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G–P). For J–M, statistical significance is shown in Supplemental Figures 21 and 22.

At the mRNA level, as with early treatment, late treatment with AAV9-miR871 in CMT1A mice downregulated PMP22 and Pmp22, while also elevating Mpz, Cnp, Gldn, and Gjb1 transcripts levels in roots and sciatic and femoral nerves (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Table 3). At the protein level, late treatment with AAV9-miR871 reduced human and murine PMP22 levels in all PNS tissue samples examined (Figure 6, D–I). In contrast, murine MPZ protein levels were increased in roots and femoral nerves, reflecting improved myelination, but remained unchanged in sciatic nerves (Figure 6, D–I).

We compared motor performance of mice in the late treatment group with that of mice in the extended early treatment group and of age-matched, noninjected WT and CMT1A mice (Figure 6, J–N, and Supplemental Figures 21 and 22). We evaluated all groups before injection and until the end of the observation period by rotarod (5 rpm and 17.5 rpm), grip strength, and hang test analyses (Figure 6, J–M). Time-course analysis of the above tests showed that CMT1A mice that received late or extended early AAV9-miR871 treatment performed similarly, reaching WT levels, whereas CMT1A mice that received AAV9-miRLacZ late treatment performed similarly to noninjected CMT1A mice and significantly worse than WT mice (Figure 6, J–M, and Supplemental Figures 21 and 22). AAV9-miR871 late treatment improved the hind limb clasping phenotype of CMT1A mice, but without reaching WT levels, in contrast to mice given the extended early treatment, in which the phenotype was completely rescued, reaching WT levels (Figure 6N and Supplemental Figure 23).

Electrophysiological examination of 10-month-old mice showed that the sciatic MNCV was significantly improved in CMT1A mice in both the late (36.92 ± 3.94 m/s) and extended early (38.74 ± 5.30 m/s) AAV9-miR871 treatment groups compared with the AAV9-miRLacZ–treated group (24.82 ± 2.58 m/s) (Figure 6O). Interestingly, only the CMT1A mice that received extended early treatment reached age-matched WT values (43.50 ± 2.72 m/s). CMAP amplitudes were not improved in any of the AAV9-miR871 treatment groups (Figure 6P). Similarly, NF-L and Gdf15 levels remained elevated in the animals that were treated late compared with age-matched WT mice (Figure 6, Q and R).

We performed morphometric analysis of myelination in transverse semithin sections of PNS tissues from 10-month-old CMT1A mice that received late or extended early treatment. With this analysis, we showed that the anterior lumbar roots (Figure 7, A–F) and femoral motor nerves (Figure 7, G–L) had significantly reduced percentages of thinly myelinated and demyelinated fibers in the mice that received late treatment, but without reaching WT levels. In contrast, these morphological abnormalities were fully rescued in the mice that underwent extended early treatment, reaching WT levels (Figure 7, A–L). The degree of myelin pathology remained too mild in the sciatic nerves of 10-month-old CMT1A mice to be considered as a treatment readout (Supplemental Figure 24).

Figure 7 Late and extended early treatment of CMT1A mice improved PNS tissue morphology. Toluidine blue–stained semithin sections of (A–C) anterior lumbar spinal roots attached to the spinal cord and (G–I) femoral motor nerves (at low and higher magnification) from 10-month-old L.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, E.E.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, and L.CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice. Thinly myelinated (t) and demyelinated (red asterisk) fibers as well as onion bulb formations (red arrowhead) are indicated. (D–F) Quantification of abnormally myelinated fibers and onion bulb formations in multiple roots, and (J–L) femoral motor nerves from 10-month-old WT and noninjected CMT1A (n = 5/group) mice and L.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, E.E.CMT1A-AAV9-miR871, and L.CMT1A-AAV9-miRLacZ mice (n = 16/group). Values represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: (A–C) 50 μm and 10 μm (enlarged insets); (G–I) 40 μm and 25 μm (enlarged insets).

As in the early treatment group, analysis of inflammation by immunofluorescence revealed that late treatment with AAV9-miR871 decreased the numbers of CD20+, CD45+, CD68+, and CD3+ cells in PNS tissues (Figure 8 and Supplemental Figures 25 and 26). Injection with the therapeutic vector did not cause any inflammatory responses in the liver 4 months after injection (Supplemental Figure 27).