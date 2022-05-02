Labile iron accumulation augments T follicular helper cell differentiation

T cell iron metabolism in lupus has not been investigated in detail. Zhao et al. have previously shown that, as compared with cells from healthy controls, CD4+ T cells from patients with SLE contain more intracellular iron as well as miR-21, linking iron homeostasis to global DNA methylation status in CD4+ T cells (7). Mechanistically, miR-21 inhibits 3-hydroxybutyrate dehydrogenase-2 (BDH2), the dehydrogenase that mediates the formation of 2,5-dihydroxybenzoic acid (2,5-DHBA), a cytoplasmic iron-binding molecule. Reduced 2,5-DHBA levels result in the accumulation of labile Fe2+ in the cytoplasm, which enhances the activity of the ten-eleven (TET) enzyme and, thereby, promotes DNA demethylation and gene expression. In this issue of the JCI, Gao et al. took the observation one step further, linking CD4+ T cell iron content with pathogenic differentiation (8).

T follicular helper (Tfh) cells are a specialized subset of CD4+ T cells that reside in the B cell zones of secondary lymphoid organs and help germinal center B cells generate high-affinity class-switched antibodies. Tfh cells are expanded in patients with SLE, as well as mouse models of the disease, and correlate with disease activity (9). Tfh cells from murine lupus models depend on glycolysis for ATP production, which, when targeted, attenuates disease severity (10). Pharmacologic or genetic targeting of IL-21, a cytokine produced by Tfh cells that promotes plasma cell differentiation, is similarly beneficial in mouse models (11).

Gao et al. showed that circulating CD4+ T cells from patients with SLE, especially those with active disease, expressed increased ferritin and possessed higher iron content than T cells from healthy controls (8). This observation was not merely due to an increased activation level of the T cells of patients with SLE, because the increased intracellular iron occurred in all T cell subsets, including naive T cells. The CD4+ T cell Fe2+ content strongly correlated with the frequency of Tfh cells, and iron supplementation enhanced the in vitro differentiation of Tfh cells from T cells obtained from healthy controls, while iron chelation had the reverse effect, suggesting a causal relationship between increased T cell content and Tfh cell differentiation in SLE. CD4+ T cells from MRL/lpr lupus-prone mice also displayed higher iron content, which also supports a causal relationship. Moreover, treatment of the animals with a long-term high-iron diet increased T cell activation and inflammatory cytokine production, increased the frequency of Tfh and germinal center B cells, enhanced anti-dsDNA IgG production, and accelerated renal pathology.

Gao et al. showed miR-21 to be overexpressed in lupus T cells, which correlated with Tfh cell frequency and disease activity (8). Furthermore, the authors demonstrated that the downregulation of BDH2 by miR-21 activated Fe2+-dependent TET enzymes that drove DNA hydroxymethylation and demethylation, promoting transcription of genes, including Bcl6, the master regulator of Tfh gene expression, and Cd40l, a key effector gene for Tfh cells (8). DNA demethylation is a mechanism known to activate CD4+ T cells in SLE and increase CD40L expression (12). However, BCL6 expression has not been investigated in these studies. Gao et al. proposed a model whereby the miR-21/BDH2/Fe axis promotes DNA hydroxymethylation of the BCL6 gene by regulating intracellular iron, which leads to increased differentiation of Tfh cells (ref. 8 and Figure 1). This mechanism applies to Tfh cells induced by either immunization with foreign antigens or autoimmune activation. This model is consistent with previous findings showing that targeting miR-21 is therapeutic in lupus-prone mice (13, 14).