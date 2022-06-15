Antibodies from convalescent plasma promote SARS-CoV-2 clearance in individuals with and without endogenous antibody response

Study design. To investigate the potential of convalescent plasma therapy, we conducted a nonrandomized, open-label, phase I clinical trial, “Convalescent Plasma Therapy – Zurich Protocol (CPT-ZHP)” (NCT04869072), that included a comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 antibody profiling of donor plasma alongside a longitudinal monitoring of laboratory and clinical parameters (Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158190DS1). At the time of study initiation in April 2020, the study was ranked as a first-in-human study by Swiss authorities, necessitating a focus on safety and excluding the formation of a no-treatment group. Next to safety as a primary outcome, this proof-of-principle study was tailored to allow a within-study efficacy assessment. We conducted an extensive monitoring of parameters, to determine what effect transfused SARS-CoV-2 plasma antibodies have on the virological and disease status (secondary outcomes) (Supplemental Table 4). Patients received 3 units of plasma (200 mL each) of a single donor on 3 consecutive days (in total, 600 mL) followed by extensive clinical and laboratory marker monitoring over 70 days (Figure 1A). Consecutive administrations of smaller plasma volumes (200 mL each) were chosen to limit the risk of transfusion-related adverse events while allowing high dosing of convalescent plasma. The study protocol did not specify a threshold for SARS-CoV-2 serum antibodies in donor plasma for several reasons. At the time of study initiation, April 2020, the role of protective, neutralizing antibodies had not been ascertained, and validated serology and neutralization tests were not yet available. Setting arbitrary thresholds for SARS-CoV-2 reactivity without knowing relevant protective levels was thus considered as problematic, since, if wrongly set, this may limit the potential to retrieve information on the therapeutic effect of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The study design thus allowed for inclusion of plasma donors without prior screening for SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels. This ascertained that plasma used for therapy would capture a range of SARS-CoV-2 levels enabling a post hoc analysis of the influence of antibody dose on outcome.

Figure 1 Study design and clinical and virological assessment. (A) Schematic depiction of the study design, including timeline of consecutive treatment with convalescent plasma units and clinical and laboratory assessments. PCR NPS, PCR from nasopharyngeal swab. Figure created with BioRender (biorender.com). (B) Study flow chart. CPT, convalescent plasma therapy. (C) Longitudinal clinical assessment of trial participants (n = 30), with a 7-category ordinal scale for pulmonary function. 1: Usual activities with minimal/no symptoms. 2: No supplemental oxygen; symptomatic and unable to undertake usual activities. 3: Supplemental oxygen <4 L/min. 4: Supplemental oxygen ≥4 L/min. 5: Noninvasive ventilation or high-flow oxygen. 6: Invasive ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical circulatory support. 7: Death. (D and E) Assessment of viral load. Longitudinal viral RNA concentrations (copies/mL) in plasma (D) and NPS (E) in trial participants (n = 30).

Study population and baseline characteristics. Thirty SARS-CoV-2–infected patients, hospitalized with COVID-19, were enrolled between April and December 2020 at a single trial center, the University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland, according to the approved study inclusion and exclusion criteria (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2). All trial participants showed radiological signs of COVID-19 pneumonia at inclusion, with 18/30 (60%) requiring oxygen supplementation but not treatment in an intensive care unit. Baseline characteristics at inclusion (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 5) were typical for COVID-19 and reflected the demographic distribution observed for hospitalized patients in Switzerland in 2020 (36, 37). The median age at inclusion was 63.5 years (IQR, 58.2–68.5), 10/30 participants (33%) were women, and 22/30 participants (73%) presented with 1 or more comorbidities (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 5). Thirty-three percent (10/30) of patients had immunosuppression, including immunodeficiency (17%), cancer (10%), and solid organ transplantation. During the trial period, mostly SARS-CoV-2 lineages derived from B.1, harboring D614G but otherwise closely related to the original Wuhan-Hu-1 strain (MN908947.3), were prevalent in Switzerland (GISAID; www.gisaid). Full genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swabs (NPSs) of 26 plasma recipients confirmed this (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 5).

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of trial participants (plasma recipients)

In addition to plasma therapy, all patients received the standard COVID-19 treatment recommended in Switzerland at the respective time of admission. This was initially limited to symptomatic control, supportive care, and oxygen therapy and was later extended to include therapy with remdesivir (12, 38, 39) and/or steroids (40) when these options became available in Switzerland (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 5). Five patients (17%) received systemic steroid therapy, four (13%) were treated with remdesivir, and one (3.3%) received combination therapy with systemic steroids and remdesivir (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 5).

Convalescent plasma therapy and safety assessment. Participants received a total of 600 mL, split as 200 mL plasma units of the same ABO-compatible plasma donor on 3 consecutive days. In line with numerous other studies that attest to the safety of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 (41–43), we observed no transfusion-related adverse events (Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). Adverse events that were ranked as related to COVID-19 or other underlying diseases but not to plasma therapy were observed in 6/30 individuals (20%), in the range expected for the included COVID-19 stage (Supplemental Table 7 and ref. 22).

One patient (patient 15; Supplemental Table 5) with chronic lymphocytic leukemia died from bacterial, hospital-acquired pneumonia by day 12. No other deaths occurred by study completion, resulting in an overall mortality rate of 3.3% (Supplemental Table 7) within 72 days after study enrollment. Median duration of hospitalization was 8 days (IQR, 6–13). To include an outcome measure that allows a gradual assessment of disease progression and cure, we longitudinally assessed the patients’ health status by a 7-category ordinal scale for pulmonary function as previously described (refs. 44, 45, and Supplemental Table 8). The function score improved gradually, with 25/30 (83%) patients reaching full pulmonary function by study completion (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 9). Only 2 participants required intensive care over the trial period and needed mechanical ventilation (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 9). Notably, we observed overall a rapid improvement in respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and body temperature at day 9, i.e., 1 week after the last plasma dose (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 10). Laboratory markers of inflammation progressively improved in the majority of participants to reach reference values at study completion (day 72) (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 10). C-reactive protein levels in particular showed a rapid decline following plasma therapy (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 10). Coagulopathy, indicated by increased D-dimer and fibrinogen levels, has been frequently observed in patients with COVID-19 and is associated with subsequent thromboembolic events and severe outcomes (46–50). Notably, fibrinogen was elevated at baseline in all patients but was already significantly decreased by day 4 (P = 0.0063, 2-sided, paired t test), whereas D-dimer levels were elevated only in a fraction of participants (21/28, 75%) and remained at comparable levels throughout.

To monitor virological improvement, we measured SARS-CoV-2 viral load in blood and NPSs (Figure 1, D and E). Median log 10 baseline viral load in NPSs was 4.5 (IQR, 3.9–5.2), with 16/30 individuals presenting with measurable SARS-CoV-2 viremia in plasma. Viral load in both specimens rapidly decreased in line with the normalization of clinical parameters (Figure 1, D and E).

Antibody profiling of SARS-CoV-2 convalescent plasma. During the study, a total of 75 plasma donations were collected from convalescent male donors to ascertain the availability of ABO-compatible plasma (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 10). Post hoc analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 serological responses in this plasma cohort with the sensitive multiplex seroprofiling test ABCORA showed a heterogeneous pattern prototypic for SARS-CoV-2 infection ranging from high responses with IgG, IgA, and IgM reactivity to spike proteins (S1, RBD, and S2) and nucleoprotein (N) to low reactivity (Figure 2A). This pattern of high and low serum responses was confirmed by monitoring of total Ig against the receptor-binding domain (RBD) in the Elecsys S assay (Roche Diagnostics GmbH) (Figure 2B). Neutralizing titers against Wuhan-Hu-1 pseudovirus in donor plasma ranged from no neutralization activity to a titer of 2700 (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Antibody characteristics of convalescent donor plasma. (A) Profiling of donor plasma for neutralization activity and seroreactivity to SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Data of all banked donors (transfused, n = 30; not transfused, n = 45) are shown. Binding antibody reactivity was measured in the ABCORA test (readout median fluorescence intensity signal over cutoff [SOC]). Fifty percent neutralization titers (NT 50 ) were measured against Wuhan-Hu-1 pseudotyped virus. Donor plasmas are stratified into plasmas with high (NT 50 > 250) and low (NT 50 ≤ 250) neutralization potency. (B) Antibody binding titers in banked donor plasma measured by the Elecsys S assay (U/mL). (C) NT 50 titers against Wuhan-Hu-1 pseudotyped virus in banked plasma donors. (B and C) Two-sided, unpaired t test comparing the transfused and non-transfused plasma.

Table 2 Basic demographics of banked and transfused plasma from convalescent donors

Impact of convalescent plasma antibody on viral clearance. Release from the hospital in our trial depended not only on the health status but also on de-isolation rules that were adapted over time by authorities. Time to hospital discharge could therefore not be used as an endpoint. We therefore directly assessed the impact on virological improvement and investigated whether and which SARS-CoV-2–specific donor plasma antibody parameters are associated with viral clearance. Neutralizing antibodies are the presumed active antiviral component of convalescent plasma. Effective treatment should therefore result in decreasing viral load.

In conformity with analyses conducted by the Expanded Access Program and the FDA (51, 52), we classified high and low neutralizing plasma by a 50% neutralization titer (NT 50 ) of 250 and stratified patients accordingly. Baseline characteristics of trial participants receiving high- and low-titer plasma were found to be very comparable (Table 1). Treatment with highly neutralizing plasma was associated with faster viral clearance in NPSs, as shown by a basic Kaplan-Meier analysis (P = 0.034; Figure 3A), but not with time to hospital discharge (Supplemental Figure 3). We next verified this result in a parametric model that allowed for interval-censored data for the SARS-CoV-2 antibody measurement and adjusted for 2 recipient baseline parameters. We adjusted for viral load in NPSs because higher viral loads are likely to require longer to clear. We also considered that viral clearance was mediated by both the patient’s endogenous immune response and the supplied convalescent plasma. We further adjusted for comorbidities, as several trial participants had underlying diseases that can lead to impaired immune function (Supplemental Table 5). The parametric model including NPS viral load and comorbidity confirmed the effect of convalescent plasma content on viral clearance in NPSs (adjusted hazard ratio, 3.0; 95% CI, 1.1–8.1; P = 0.026; Figure 3, B and C). We verified these observations in a series of sensitivity analyses. Exclusion of 3 individuals who were incapable of mounting an antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 did not alter the result (adjusted hazard ratio, 2.8; 95% CI, 1.0–7.7; P = 0.046; Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Excluding remdesivir-treated individuals (n = 4) from the hazard ratio analysis, we observed an even higher impact of plasma neutralizing activity on viral clearance (adjusted hazard ratio, 4.8; 95% CI, 1.6–14; P = 0.0056; Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). The outcome further remained unchanged with (a) exclusion of both individuals without endogenous SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and individuals with remdesivir treatment (n = 6) (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F), (b) exclusion of systemic corticosteroid–treated patients (n = 5) (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H), or (c) exclusion of individuals based on all 3 criteria (systemic corticosteroids, remdesivir, and incapability of mounting antibody response; n = 10) (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). On the basis of these analyses, we concluded that high neutralizing activity in convalescent plasma promotes rapid viral clearance.

Figure 3 Treatment with highly neutralizing plasma leads to faster viral clearance. (A and B) Assessment of the time (days) to viral clearance in NPSs in plasma recipients (n = 30) according to the level of neutralization potency of the received convalescent donor plasma. High neutralization activity is set as NT 50 > 250, low neutralization activity as NT 50 ≤ 250. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves compared by log-rank test. (B) Survival function estimate with a parametric model for interval-censored data. The parametric estimate is adjusted for the baseline NPS viral load and the presence of any comorbidity. Depicted survival curves of recipients of high- and low-neutralizing donor plasma correspond to the predicted viral clearance in individuals without comorbidity and with a baseline viral load (NPS) equal to the median viral load observed among the 30 patients. (C) Forest plot corresponding to B, showing the hazard ratios of the univariable (black) and the multivariable (red) model of time to viral clearance in NPSs for convalescent donor plasma neutralization level (low/high), baseline viral load, and the presence of comorbidity.

Considering that most convalescent plasma studies did not assess neutralizing activity in convalescent plasma but relied on more readily available serological assays, we next examined whether any of the antibody types among the 12 SARS-CoV-2 reactivities detected by ABCORA seroprofiling or the Elecsys S assay readout confirmed the finding for neutralizing antibodies. To this end, we performed a series of survival analyses assessing the effect of each individual antibody reactivity, as well as composite total antibody reactivities, on time to viral clearance (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 5, and Supplemental Table 11). In each of these analyses, we stratified plasma according to the median reactivity into a high- and a low-reactivity treatment group and again controlled for remdesivir treatment (Supplemental Figure 6) and immune suppression (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8) in sensitivity analyses. Most neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies target the RBD and the receptor-binding motif within the RBD, leaving only a comparatively small fraction of neutralization to S1 trimer-specific, spike N-terminal domain, and spike S2 antibodies (53–59). Accordingly, we initially focused on RBD responses but did not detect a differential effect of plasma on viral clearance when stratifying based on the Elecsys S assay (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 9). This was in stark contrast to reactivities determined by the ABCORA seroprofiling test, by which high S1 IgG, IgA, and IgM levels and high RBD IgA levels were associated with faster viral clearance irrespective of whether remdesivir-treated individuals were included (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6). Particularly notable were IgA responses that displayed the highest impact on rapid viral clearance across all antigens. Owing to their sequential evolution upon seroconversion, reactivities within an antibody class are expected to be correlated to a certain degree. This was also evident in our plasma donor cohort (Supplemental Figure 10). Based on the observed high association of S1 reactivities with viral clearance, we selected the composite S1 value comprising IgG, IgA, and IgM S1 activity (total S1) as a parameter to be included in further analysis (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Spike-specific binding and neutralizing antibodies in convalescent donor plasma are linked with rapid viral clearance. (A) Impact of convalescent donor plasma antibody parameters on the time to viral clearance in recipients (n = 30) was assessed by multivariable parametric survival models. Hazard ratios for individual antibody reactivities adjusted for the presence of comorbidity and the baseline viral load (NPS) are shown. Significant results are marked in red. Low and high binding activity for each individual binding antibody parameter measured in the Elecsys S test (total RBD) and for the ABCORA test parameters is stratified by the respective median binding reactivity. Low and high neutralization activity of transfused convalescent donor plasma is stratified by an NT 50 of 250. (B) Forest plot depicting hazard ratios of univariable (black) and multivariable (red) models of time to viral clearance including total S1 (sum of ABCORA IgG, IgA, and IgM reactivity with S1) stratified by the median binding reactivity. Multivariable analyses are corrected for baseline viral load (NPS) and the presence of comorbidity.

We further quantified the effect of plasma therapy on virus decay dynamics using censored regression models. We found that half-lives of virus load in NPSs in recipients of high neutralizing plasma were shorter, confirming the results from the hazard analysis (half-lives: 1.4 days [95% CI, 1.0–2.2] when NT 50 ≤ 250 vs. 0.99 days [95% CI, 0.67–1.9] when NT 50 > 250, P = 0.013) (Figure 5A). This effect was also evident when remdesivir-treated individuals were excluded, and with stratification for S1 reactivity (total S1) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B).

Figure 5 High-neutralizing plasma leads to faster virus decay in NPSs. (A and B) Censored regression model estimating decay rate of viral load (log 10 viral load) in NPSs in recipients (n = 30) from time of treatment initiation according to the received convalescent donor plasma with respect to neutralizing antibody content (low neutralization, NT 50 ≤ 250, light green; high neutralization, NT 50 > 250, purple) (A) or level of binding antibodies as defined by the ABCORA test total S1 values (sum of IgG, IgA, and IgM reactivity with S1) (B). Low and high total S1 binding is stratified by the median binding reactivity. Significance was assessed using a 2-sided t test.

Endogenous neutralizing antibodies control plasma viremia. Our trial focused on individuals with COVID-19 with severe pulmonary manifestation requiring hospitalization but not intensive care. The median interval between the onset of symptoms and the first transfusion was 9 days (IQR, 7–11.8 days; Table 1). To rate the seroconversion status of trial participants, we monitored the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies at baseline and selected time points throughout the trial (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 12). Seroprofiling with the ABCORA test indicated a wide range of seroconversion among participants at baseline ranging from low-level partial responses to full-blown seroconversion with high IgG anti-spike levels. Overall, trial participants were in a relatively early stage of the immune response as illustrated by increasing IgM, IgA, and IgG levels (Figure 6B). Twelve individuals had no detectable neutralization activity at baseline (Figure 6A), but with the exception of the 3 individuals who completely lacked the capacity to mount an antibody response (Supplemental Figure 13), neutralizing and binding antibodies increased in the majority of participants from baseline to day 9 and plateaued thereafter (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 12). Presence of neutralizing antibodies had an impact on the virological status of the recipient. Detectable SARS-CoV-2 in blood was inversely linked with neutralization activity at baseline (Spearman’s correlation, P = 0.015; Figure 6C). Stratifying patients according to the presence of pretransfusion endogenous neutralization activity (n = 29 patients with available data; Supplemental Table 12) corroborated the effect of the endogenous neutralizing response on suppression of systemic viremia in the early phase of the infection in an alternate analysis (Wilcoxon’s rank sum test, P = 0.000027; Figure 6D). We therefore concluded that the endogenous pretransfusion serological status of the recipient, particularly neutralizing responses, and the virological status must be considered in evaluating SARS-CoV-2 antiviral therapies.

Figure 6 Recipients’ endogenous neutralizing antibodies efficiently control plasma viremia. (A) Recipients’ pretransfusion endogenous 50% plasma neutralization titers (NT 50 ) against Wuhan-Hu-1 pseudovirus. For each time point (days 0, 9, 72) the number of patients with available sample is indicated. Box plots depict the interquartile ranges, with vertical lines (whiskers) representing a distance of 1.5 times the interquartile range below the first quartile and above the third quartile. (B) Recipients’ longitudinal binding antibody activity at baseline (day 0), day 9, and day 72 assessed with the multiplex SARS-CoV-2 ABCORA 2 test. Sample numbers per time point are as shown in A. Signal over cutoff (SOC) values of IgG, IgA, and IgM against RBD and S1 are shown. Box plots indicate the interquartile ranges,with vertical lines (whiskers) representing a distance of 1.5 times the interquartile range below the first quartile and above the third quartile. (C) Spearman’s correlation matrix assessing correlation between age; comorbidities; viral load in NPS (copies/mL) and blood (binary yes/no); and neutralization titer (NT 50 ) and total S1 (SOC values) at day 0 and day 9. Levels of significance were assessed by asymptotic t approximation of Spearman’s rank correlation. Color shading denotes correlation coefficient. Levels of significance: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) Group comparison of plasma viral load from recipients stratified by presence of pretransfusion endogenous neutralization activity (baseline d = 0) (no neutralization, NT 50 ≤ 100; neutralization activity, NT 50 > 100). Levels of significance were calculated by Wilcoxon’s rank sum test.

Impact of the endogenous serological status on the outcome of plasma therapy. Viral clearance in the context of the study needs to be viewed as the composite of the patients’ immunity and the activity of therapeutic plasma. We therefore investigated whether endogenous and exogenous neutralizing antibody activity coinfluence each other. Of the 29 individuals with available pretransfusion neutralization data, 3 immunocompromised individuals incapable of mounting antibody responses were excluded (Supplemental Figure 13), resulting in a subcohort of 26 individuals for these analyses. Neutralization titers significantly increased in both recipients of high- and low-neutralization plasma by day 9 (Figure 7A) to comparable levels (Figure 7B), suggesting that by this time point the measured activity is dominated by the endogenous neutralization response and transfused antibodies have a marginal contribution. Neutralization activity increased in immunocompetent individuals with and without endogenous neutralization activity at baseline and reached comparable levels by day 9 (Figure 7C). To probe whether the endogenous neutralization activity before transfusion or the neutralization antibody content of the donor plasma has an influence on the durability of the neutralization response, we assessed the relative change in neutralization titers between days 9 and 72. Groups stratified for low and high recipient and donor plasma neutralization activity showed similar patterns of increasing and decreasing neutralization activity (Figure 7D). No differences in the durability of neutralization activity were detected by day 72 in either subgroup, supporting the notion that plasma treatment has a transient impact and no immunomodulatory effect.

Figure 7 Influence of recipients’ endogenous and convalescent plasma antibodies on viral clearance. (A) Analysis of recipients’ plasma neutralization activity before and after transfusion of convalescent plasma. NT 50 titers against Wuhan-Hu-1 pseudotyped virus at baseline (day 0, n = 26), day 9 (n = 26), and day 72 (n = 26) are depicted. Recipients are stratified by neutralizing levels of transfused convalescent donor plasma (left: low NT 50 donor plasma ≤ 250; right: high NT 50 > 250). Levels of significance were calculated by 2-sided, paired t test. (B) Longitudinal comparison of NT 50 activity in low/high donor plasma NT 50 groups at days 0, 9, and 72. Levels of significance were calculated by 2-sided, unpaired t test. (C) Longitudinal comparison of the evolution of recipient neutralization activity (no neutralization, NT 50 ≤ 100; neutralization activity, NT 50 > 100). Levels of significance were calculated by unpaired t test. (D) Alteration in NT 50 between days 9 and 72 (ratio) according to the donor and recipient baseline neutralization. Levels of significance were calculated by 2-sided, unpaired t test. (E and F) Forest plot showing hazard ratios of univariable and multivariable survival models of time to viral clearance (n = 26). Both E and F test for baseline viral load and comorbidity; E tests additionally for neutralization level in donor plasma and recipients’ pretransfusion plasma, and F tests additionally for S1 antibody level in donor plasma and in recipients’ pretransfusion plasma.

Finally, we tested for the combined effect of neutralization activity in the donor and recipient plasma on viral clearance. We hypothesized that viral clearance will be already ongoing in individuals who have neutralizing antibodies at baseline. Strong effects on virus clearance during plasma therapy may therefore be observed in individuals with no baseline neutralization activity, for whom the onset of endogenous neutralizing antibody and the convalescent plasma treatment overlap. Therefore, to distinguish the effect of donor plasma on viral clearance, we thought it prudent to consider the effect of recipient neutralization activity. To address this, we adjusted the parametric survival model shown in Figure 3C by accounting for recipient endogenous neutralization activity pretransfusion in addition to baseline viral load, comorbidities, and donor plasma neutralization activity.

High neutralization activity in convalescent plasma was associated with faster clearance both when the immunocompromised individuals were excluded (n = 26; hazard ratio, 3.5; 95% CI, 1.1–11; P = 0.034; Figure 7E) and in the full cohort (n = 29; hazard ratio, 4; 95% CI, 1.3–13; P = 0.017; Supplemental Figure 14A). This demonstrates a positive impact of plasma therapy even in individuals who already have mounted an antibody response to SARS-CoV-2. Individuals who lacked neutralization activity at baseline showed a trend toward more rapid clearance, suggesting a strong impact of the endogenous neutralization activity these individuals mounted until day 9 (Figure 7C). Evaluation of the effects of S1 antibody levels in both convalescent plasma and recipients at baseline corroborated the effects of convalescent plasma on viral clearance but not recipients’ S1 antibodies, thereby reaffirming the effects of endogenous neutralizing antibodies on viral clearance (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 15).