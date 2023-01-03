Molecular identification of bulbospinal ON neurons by GPER, which drives pain and morphine tolerance

Estrogen in the RVM facilitates pain and ameliorates morphine analgesia through activation of GPER. To test the hypothesis that estrogens may affect the activity of the PAG-RVM system, we microinjected 17β-estradiol (E2) into the RVM and observed its effect on the visceromotor responses evoked by noxious colorectal distension (i.e., the colorectal distension–induced [CRD-induced] visceral motor response [VMR]) in isoflurane-anesthetized adult female rats (Figure 1A). We chose to study female rats, as estrogen signaling is generally considered to be more important in the female than in the male. As illustrated in Figure 1, B and C, morphine (2 μg in 0.5 μL) applied to the RVM caused a profound inhibition of the VMR, consistent with the notion that the RVM is an important site of morphine analgesia. In direct contrast, microinjection of E2 (0.1–1 μM, 0.5 L) into the RVM led to rapid and incremental increases in the VMR, and this effect was dose dependent (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1A, which also indicates that microinjection of 0.01 μM E2 and the same volume of saline had no effect on the VMR). Furthermore, application of E2 (1 μM, 10 L) intracisternally negated the inhibitory effect of locally applied morphine on the VMR (Figure 1C). These data showed that E2 acting in the RVM might lead to facilitation of visceral nociception and amelioration of morphine analgesia.

Figure 1 Estrogen facilitates pain and ameliorates morphine analgesia through activation of GPER. (A) Schematic showing the experimental model in which the influence of E2 on the descending pain modulation system was tested. The image at the upper right corner shows a typical injection site labeled through microinjection of 1% pontamine sky blue. (B) Sequential recordings showing morphine inhibited, whereas E2 potentiated, the VMR. (C) Relative change in CRD-induced VMR responses following local administration of morphine or E2 to the RVM, with the black line showing that morphine analgesia was negated 15 minutes after intracisternal application of E2. n = 6 rats/group. (D) Double immunofluorescence showing distinctive GPER expression in the RVM in adult female rats. Note the lower left panel, which shows that GPER expression was exclusively confined to nonserotonergic neurons. The inset in the upper panel shows a 5-HT+ terminal fiber in close proximity to a GPER+ soma. The lower right panel shows GPER expression in DiI-labeled neurons, with the inset showing DiI fluorescence on the dorsal surface of the thoracic spinal cord (SC) where DiI was applied. Scale bars: 200 μm (upper panel), 10 μm (inset in upper panel, 20 μm (lower panels), and 300 μm (inset in lower right panel). (E) Brain slice electrophysiology showing that E2 caused rapid depolarization of RVM neurons in WT female rats. (F and G) E2-induced membrane depolarization was absent in the presence of G15 and in Gper–/– rats. (H) Average amplitude of membrane depolarization induced by different concentrations of E2. n = 10–14 cells/group. (I) Negating effects of G15 and Gper deficiency on E2-induced membrane depolarization. n = 7–8/group. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C, H, and I).

Traditionally, estrogens are known to bind the nuclear receptors ERα and ERβ, which act as ligand-activated transcription factors to regulate gene transcription and protein synthesis. More recently, however, an orphan GPCR, namely GPER, has been demonstrated to mediate rapid estrogenic signaling (23–25). To delineate which receptor was responsible for the E2 effect in the RVM, we determined the expression of ERα, ERβ, and GPER by immunofluorescence. To our surprise, there was an abundance of GPER immunoreactivity distinctively localized in the RVM of female (Figure 1D) and male (Supplemental Figure 1C) rats, whereas ERα and ERβ were expressed at relatively low levels in the RVM (Supplemental Figure 1B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154588DS1). Serotonergic neurons constitute approximately 23% of the neuronal population in the RVM (26) and are known to be involved in descending modulation of pain (27), however, GPER immunoreactivity was exclusively confined to nonserotonergic neurons in the RVM, and it was found that GPER+ neurons were intermingled with serotonergic neurons in the RVM, with some varicose 5-hydroxytryptamine–positive (5-HT+) terminal fibers seen in close proximity to GPER+ soma (Figure 1D). Compared with the RVM, GPER immunoreactivity was barely detectable in the PAG or in the adjacent dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) or medial raphe nucleus (MRN) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Furthermore, by double labeling with the retrograde tracer 1,1′-dilinoleyl-3,3,3′,3′-tetramethylindocarbocyanine perchlorate (DiI) preapplied to the T12-L1 superficial dorsal horn, we found that GPER+ neurons in the RVM were colabeled with DiI (Figure 1D). Coimmunostaining for GPER and GAD67 showed that GPER+ neurons were positive for GAD67 (Supplemental Figure 1E). These data suggested that GPER+ neurons in the RVM are spinally projecting GABAergic neurons.

We further analyzed the rostral-caudal distribution of GPER+ neurons in female and male rats by double-immunostaining of GPER and 5-HT (Supplemental Figure 2). We found that GPER+ neurons were confined to the RVM either in female and male rats, however, there appeared to be sex differences in the number and distribution of GPER+ neurons. In the female, GPER+ neurons were largely restricted to the raphe nuclei, whereas in the male, GPER+ neurons were also present in large numbers in the gigantocellular reticular nucleus, alpha and ventral parts (GiA and GiV).

To test whether GPER indeed mediates the estrogenic effects in the RVM, a GPER-selective agonist G-1 (10 μM, 0.5 L) was microinjected into the RVM and found to mimic the effects of E2, causing rapid potentiation of a CRD-induced VMR and attenuation of morphine analgesia (Supplemental Figure 3). Furthermore, we conducted current-clamp recordings in medullary slices using WT and Gper-knockout (Gper–/–) rats (28). In the WT slices, E2 induced a rapid membrane depolarization in 38 of 75 neurons in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 1, E and H). We did not observe this effect in the presence of the GPER-selective antagonist G15 or in Gper–/– slices (Figure 1, F, G, and I). Additionally, the GPER agonist G-1 (1 μM) also caused depolarization in 14 of 25 RVM neurons in WT slices (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), and E2-induced (1 μM) depolarization was not significantly affected by the presence of the ERα antagonist methyl-piperidino-pyrazole (MPP) or the ERβ antagonist 4-[2-phenyl-5,7-bis(trifluoromethyl)pyrazolo[1,5-a]pyrimidin-3-yl]phenol (PHTPP) (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). These data suggested that the estrogenic effects on RVM neuronal activity were primarily mediated by GPER.

The above results revealed a previously unappreciated, distinct expression of GPER in the RVM, and activation of GPER may profoundly affect descending modulation of pain and morphine analgesia.

ON cells exclusively express GPER in the RVM. We wondered whether ON or OFF cells might express GPER and mediate the pronociceptive action of E2 in the RVM. To address this question, we carried out extracellular recording of RVM neurons using multibarrel electrodes to observe how E2 applied by iontophoresis would affect the activity of ON and OFF neurons in anesthetized rats (Figure 2A). ON and OFF cells were identified on the basis of their responses to peripheral noxious stimulation (29). Characteristically, ON cells exhibited excitatory responses, whereas OFF cells displayed inhibitory responses during noxious somatic (tail-flick test or hind-paw pinch) or visceral (colorectal distension to 60 mmHg) stimulation (Supplemental Figure 5A). The recording sites and spontaneous firing rates are shown in Supplemental Figure 5, B and C.

Figure 2 ON cells exclusively express GPER in the RVM. (A) Schematic of the experimental model. (B and C) Iontophoretic application of E2 caused dose-dependent (current-dependent) excitation of RVM ON cells without affecting OFF cells. n = 7–11 cells/group. (D and E) Intracellular recording, functional identification, and immunolabeling revealed positive GPER expression for the great majority (16 of 18) of RVM ON cells. The ON cells tested (n = 16) were not immunoreactive for TPH (see Supplemental Figure 4F for representative TPH immunofluorescence). Scale bar: 100 μm. (F and G) Intracellular recording, functional identification, and immunolabeling showing an absence of GPER immunoreactivity in RVM OFF neurons (n = 7). One of the 7 OFF neurons tested was immunoreactive to TPH. Scale bar: 40 μm. (H) ON cells recorded using the piggyback electrodes showed membrane potential depolarization and accelerated firing rates following iontophoretic application of E2. n = 6–7 cells/group. (I) Schematic showing in vivo 2-photon calcium imaging of RVM GPER+ neurons through surgery exposure from the ventral side in mice. GperCre mice were injected with pAAV-EF1a-DIO-CGaMP6(F)-P2A-NLS-tdTomato into the RVM to induce Cre-driven expression of GCaMP6 in GPER+ neurons. The image shows tdTomato+ fluorescence in RVM neurons infected with virus. Scale bar: 100 μm. (J) TdTomato+ (GPER+) neurons exhibited a transient rise in calcium in response to a noxious pinch applied to the hind paw. Scale bar: 100 μm. (K) Averaged calcium signal of 63 neurons from 5 mice during a noxious pinch applied to the hind paw. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C) and paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (H).

Application of E2 by iontophoresis rapidly increased the firing rate of ON cells without affecting the firing rate of OFF or neutral cells (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). To determine whether this ON cell–specific estrogenic effect was due to selective expression of GPER in ON cells, we performed intracellular recordings with single sharp electrodes filled with neurobiotin (1% in 3 M KCl). Following the functional identification of ON and OFF cells, each cell was labeled through iontophoretic injection of neurobiotin and subsequently coimmunostained for neurobiotin and GPER or tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH). Remarkably, the great majority (16 of 18) of ON cells tested were GPER immunoreactive (Figure 2, D and E), whereas none of the OFF neurons tested (n = 7) had GPER immunoreactivity (Figure 2, F and G). Consistent with the findings that GPER and 5-HT immunoreactivity was mutually exclusive (Figure 1), none of the ON cells tested (n = 16) showed TPH immunostaining (Figure 2E, and Supplemental Figure 5F). We then performed intracellular recordings with piggyback electrodes (a sharp recording electrode glued to multibarrel iontophoresis electrodes, Supplemental Figure 4G) to observe the effect of iontophoretically applied morphine or E2 on the membrane potential of ON cells. In the 5 ON cells tested, E2 consistently depolarized the membrane potential and caused significant increases in the firing rate (Figure 2H), whereas morphine treatment resulted in hyperpolarization and a decrease in the discharge rate (Supplemental Figure 5H).

The observations so far suggested that ON cells exclusively expressed GPER and that GPER might be exploited for the identification and selective manipulation of RVM ON cells. To test this hypothesis, we obtained a GperCre mouse line (28, 30), transfected GPER+ neurons with the calcium-sensitive protein GCamp6 [pAAV-EF1a-DIO-GCaMP6(F)-P2A-NLS-tdTomato], and conducted in vivo 2-photon calcium imaging of GPER+ neurons through surgical exposure of the ventral medulla (Figure 2I). Successful recordings were made from a total of 63 tdTomato+ neurons in 5 mice. A noxious pinch applied to the hind paw was found to evoke transient calcium responses in these neurons (Figure 2, J and K).

GPER+ neurons in the RVM play significant roles in descending regulation of pain. Next, we investigated the possible effects of selective manipulation of GPER+ RVM neurons on pain using the GperCre mouse line. We started with optogenetic activation of RVM GPER+ neurons (with Cre-driven expression of ChR2 following microinjection of AAV-hEF1a-DIO-ChR2-mCherry viruses to the RVM, Figure 3A). As shown in Figure 3, B and C, optical stimulation directed to the RVM selectively activated ChR2-expressing neurons (i.e., GPER+ neurons), as evidenced by marked c-Fos expression in these neurons. We found that optogenetic activation resulted in significant sensitization of the withdrawal responses to noxious thermal stimulation in the hot plate and in tail-flick tests in the GperCre mice but not in the WT mice injected with the same virus (Figure 3, D and E). Similarly, optogenetic activation of RVM GPER+ neurons sensitized the paw withdrawal responses to mechanical probing with von Frey filaments (0.5 g and 1 g) in GperCre, but not WT, mice (Figure 3F). It was also noticed that GperCre mice displayed freezing-like behaviors (marked decreases in exploration activity) during optogenetic stimulation of the RVM. We suspect that such behaviors might be nociception-related, since morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p.) reversed this effect (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 GPER+ neurons in the RVM play significant roles in descending regulation of pain. (A) Schematic of the experimental approach for optogenetic activation of RVM GPER+ neurons using GperCre mice. (B and C) Light stimulation of the RVM caused c-Fos expression in the majority (78 of 98 neurons) of ChR2+ neurons. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D–F) Light stimulation of GPER+ neurons in the RVM significantly increased sensitivity to thermal (hot-plate and tail-flick) and mechanical (F) stimulation. n = 6–10 mice/group. (G) Light stimulation of GPER+ neurons caused a significant decrease in spontaneous exploration activity of GperCre mice, which could be reversed by i.p. morphine pretreatment. n = 6 mice/group. (H) Schematic of the experimental approach for selective ablation of RVM GPER+ neurons using the Cre-dependent dtA virus in GperCre mice. (I) Cre-dtA mice had a lack of intact mCherry-labeled neurons in the RVM compared with the WT-dtA group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (J) The second phase of formalin-induced nociception behaviors was diminished in the Cre-dtA group compared with the WT-dtA group. n = 6–11 mice/group. (K) CFA-induced chronic pain was diminished in Cre-dtA mice compared with WT-dtA mice. n = 7–11 mice/group. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D–F), 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (G and J), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (K).

We then studied the effects of selective ablation of GPER+ RVM neurons on acute and chronic pain by microinjection of the pAAV-EF1a-mCherry-flex-DTA virus into the RVM of GperCre (Cre-dtA) and WT mice (WT-dtA, Figure 3H). Cells infected with diphtheria toxin A (dTA) virus would nonselectively express mCherry, whereas only GPER+ neurons would express DTA, leading to cell death. As expected, 3 weeks after virus injection, numerous “healthy” mCherry-labeled cells could be seen in the RVM of WT-dtA mice, whereas in the Cre-dtA mice, mCherry expression was visible in RVM but cells appeared to be largely disintegrated (Figure 3I). In the formalin test, the first phase of nociception responses (time spent licking and flinching) was not significantly different between Cre-dtA and WT-dtA mice. However, the second phase of nociception responses nearly disappeared in the Cre-dtA group (Figure 3J), suggesting that selective ablation of GPER+ RVM neurons may diminish formalin-induced sustained pain. In a chronic inflammatory pain model, compared with the WT-dtA mice, which exhibited sustained hypersensitivity to noxious thermal stimulation following intraplantar injection of complete Freud’s adjuvant (CFA), the latency of heat-induced withdrawal responses of Cre-dtA mice was significantly longer except on day 1 (Figure 3K).

Additionally, we investigated the effects of selective chemogenetic inhibition of GPER+ RVM neurons on pain by microinjection of the rAAV-hSyn-DIO-hM4D(Gi)-EGFP virus into the RVM in GperCre and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Mechanical pain (paw withdrawal response induced by mechanical probing with von Frey hairs) and formalin-induced pain behaviors were tested 30 minutes following administration of the hM4Di agonist clozapine-N-oxide (CNO) (0.5 mg/kg, i.p.). We found that administration of CNO resulted in decreased sensitivity of the paw withdrawal responses in the GperCre mice but not in the WT mice injected with the same virus (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). In the formalin test, both the first phase and the second phase of pain behaviors were significantly inhibited in the Cre-hM4Di group compared with the WT-hM4Di group (Supplemental Figure 6F).

Thus, selective activation of GPER+ RVM neurons led to facilitation of acute pain, whereas selective ablation or inhibition of these neurons inhibited acute and chronic pain.

GPER drives descending facilitation of pain and morphine tolerance. Our results so far indicated that GPER identifies a subset, the GABAergic ON cells, in the RVM. Besides, activation of GPER in the RVM may significantly increase ON cell excitability and decrease the analgesic effect of local morphine. We next sought to determine the significance of GPER signaling in pathological pain, morphine analgesia, and tolerance, given that the RVM has been implicated in chronic pain conditions and also recognized as an important site for opioid analgesia (31).

We obtained a line of Gper-knockout rats (28, 30), which showed a significant reduction of GPER immunofluorescence in the RVM (Supplemental Figure 7). We compared the level of RVM neuronal activity between WT and Gper–/– rats in chronic inflammatory pain conditions by c-Fos immunostaining conducted 7 days after intraplantar injection of CFA (with saline as a control). We detected a significant increase in the number of c-Fos+ neurons in the RVM, concomitant with a sustained mechanical hypersensitivity in CFA-treated rats compared with saline-treated WT rats (Figure 4, A–C). Importantly, c-Fos+ neurons were almost exclusively nonserotonergic neurons (Figure 4A), indicating that activation of nonserotonergic RVM neurons contributed to chronic inflammatory pain. Strikingly, c-Fos activation was not observed in CFA-treated Gper–/– rats, which concomitantly only displayed transient mechanical hypersensitivity on day 1 (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 GPER drives descending facilitation of somatic and visceral pain. (A and B) c-Fos immunofluorescence showing activation of RVM nonserotonergic neurons following CFA treatment in WT but not Gper–/– female rats. n = 3 rats/group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) CFA treatment caused sustained hypersensitivity of the paw withdrawal responses to von Frey stimulation in WT female rats, while Gper–/– female rats displayed only a transient hypersensitivity on day 1 following CFA injection. n = 5–8 rats. (D) Repeated administration of CPM caused colorectal hypersensitivity in female and male rats. Note that the female rats showed higher sensitivity to CRD than did male rats. n = 6 rats/group. (E and F) GPER expression in the RVM was increased in CPM-treated female and male rats compared with saline-treated controls. n = 6 rats/group. (G and H) MOR expression in the RVM was decreased, with a concomitant increase in GPER expression in CPM-treated female rats compared with saline-treated female rats. n = 5 rats/group. (I and J) Chronic intracisternal infusion of G15 or Gper gene knockdown by local injection of shRNA-AAV both significantly alleviated CPM-induced colorectal hypersensitivity. n = 4–7 rats/group. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ###P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, F, and H) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C, D, I, and J).

Repeated application of cyclophosphamide (CPM) is known to result in colorectal hypersensitivity due to central sensitization (32). We replicated this model in male and female rats and found that colorectal hypersensitivity was associated with increased GPER and decreased μ-type opioid receptor (MOR) expression in the RVM (Figure 4, D–H). Microinjection of a low dose of G15 (10 μM, 0.5 μL) into the RVM significantly attenuated the CRD-induced VMR in CPM-treated rats but not in naive rats (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). These results suggested that altered GPER and opioid signaling might contribute to visceral hyperalgesia in this model. We further addressed this possibility by chronic intracisternal administration of G15 (through osmotic minipumps) or by knocking down GPER expression in the RVM (through microinjection of Gper shRNA adeno-associated virus [AAV], Supplemental Figure 8, C and D) before CPM application. Consistently, we found that chronic intracisternal application of G15 or Gper knockdown both prevented the development of colorectal hyperalgesia following repeated application of CPM (Figure 4, I and J).

The results obtained from the CPM and CFA models strongly suggest that GPER signaling in the RVM may play a crucial role in the maintenance of chronic pain.

The endogenous opioid system plays a vital role in pain regulation at least partly through actions on the descending pain modulation systems (31). Our initial observation that E2 applied to the RVM not only augmented visceral pain but also diminished morphine analgesia implies that GPER may profoundly affect opioid signaling. To test this hypothesis further, we examined whether morphine analgesia would be affected in Gper deficiency or following pharmacological activation or antagonism of GPER. In the tail-flick test, the systemic morphine dose-response curve for female Gper–/– rats was shifted to the left compared with that for female WT rats (Figure 5A). In the WT female mice, activation of GPER by G-1 significantly decreased the analgesic efficacy of systemic morphine, causing a rightward shift of the dose-response curve. In contrast, the GPER antagonist G15 or Gper deficiency markedly enhanced morphine analgesia, resulting in a leftward shift of the morphine dose-response curve (Figure 5B). Similarly, in the formalin test, morphine (3 mg/kg) analgesia was significantly enhanced in the presence of G15 and in Gper–/– mice (Figure 5C). Therefore, activation of GPER inhibited opioid analgesia, whereas antagonism or genetic ablation of GPER may enhance it.

Figure 5 GPER inhibits morphine analgesia and promotes morphine tolerance. (A) Analgesic efficacy, expressed as a percentage of the maximal possible efficiency (MPE) of systemic morphine (M), was increased in Gper–/– female rats compared with WT female rats in the tail-flick test. n = 7 rats/group. (B and C) The analgesic efficacy of systemic morphine was decreased following activation of GPER with G-1 (1 mg/kg, i.p., 30 minutes prior to the test), whereas blockade of GPER with G15 or Gper deficiency led to enhanced analgesia in the tail-flick and formalin tests in female mice. n = 6–9 mice. (D) The development of tolerance to systemic morphine was slowed in Gper–/– female rats compared with WT female rats. n = 6 rats/group. (E) The development of tolerance to systemic morphine was impaired in Gper–/– female mice compared with WT female mice. Blockade of GPER with G15 also prevented the development of tolerance to systemic morphine in WT female mice. n = 6 mice/group. (F) The development of tolerance to morphine microinjected into the RVM was significantly slowed in Gper–/– female mice compared with WT female mice. n = 6 mice/group. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, D, and F) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C and E).

These results raised the possibility that GPER might also regulate the development of opioid tolerance, which manifests as decreased analgesic efficacy following repeated use of these drugs. To test this hypothesis, female WT and Gper–/– rats were treated with morphine (10 mg/kg, s.c. injection) daily to observe its efficacy in tail-flick response latency. In the female WT rats, morphine produced potent analgesia on day 1, but the analgesic effect decreased significantly after day 3, indicating the development of tolerance, while the development of tolerance was apparently delayed in the Gper–/– rats (Figure 5D). More strikingly, systemic morphine analgesia was largely maintained throughout the test period (7 days) in female Gper–/– mice, in contrast to female WT mice, in which the analgesic efficacy of morphine decreased significantly starting on day 3 (Figure 5E). Coadministration of the GPER antagonist G15 also prevented the development of morphine tolerance in WT mice. Morphine (2 μg in 0.5 μL) microinjected into the RVM produced potent analgesia on day 1, but this effect declined significantly between days 2 and 4. In Gper–/– mice, the analgesic effect of morphine administered to the RVM remained similar over the 4-day test period (Figure 5F). Therefore, both pharmacological antagonism and genetic ablation of GPER may significantly delay the development of morphine tolerance.

We also conducted similar types of experiments in male animals to observe the effects of Gper deficiency on morphine analgesia. We found that CFA-induced chronic inflammatory pain was attenuated in male Gper–/– rats, with enhanced morphine analgesia, compared with male WT rats (Supplemental Figure 9A). Morphine analgesia was also enhanced in male Gper–/– mice compared with male WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). The development of morphine tolerance was also delayed in male Gper–/– mice compared with male WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E).

Activation of GPER inhibits opioid signaling in ON cells. Morphine mediates analgesia in the RVM by activating MOR, which is coupled with activation of the G protein–regulated inward-rectifying potassium channel (GIRK) with consequent membrane hyperpolarization and inhibition of ON cells (33, 34). Previous studies have shown that estrogens may uncouple G i/o -GPCRs (e.g., MOR and GABA B receptors) from activating the GIRK (35), while we have found that GPER agonists (E2 or G-1) depolarized RVM neurons in vitro (Figure 1) and in vivo (Figure 2). These data raised the possibility that GPER may desensitize MOR-mediated activation of potassium channels, with consequent activation of RVM ON cells. Consistently, we found that 99.59% of GPER+ neurons were also strongly immunoreactive for MOR, although only 16.86% of MOR+ neurons showed strong GPER immunoreactivity (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, 9 of 9 ON cells functionally identified in vivo were also immunoreactive for MOR (Figure 6, C and D). Extracellular recordings of RVM neurons with multibarrel electrodes showed that morphine applied by iontophoresis suppressed the action potential firing of functionally identified ON cells, and the effect was greatly attenuated in the presence of E2 (Figure 6, E and F). In medulla slices, (d-Ala2, N-Me-Phe4, Gly5-ol)-enkephalin (DAMGO), a MOR agonist, was found to induce hyperpolarization of the membrane potential (e.g., Figure 6G), and this effect was largely reproducible over repeated DAMGO exposures (Figure 6H). However, DAMGO-induced hyperpolarization of RVM neurons was negated by the GPER agonist E2 (Figure 6I). These results clearly indicate that activation of GPER may suppress μ-opioid signaling.

Figure 6 Activation of GPER inhibits μ-opioid signaling in a calcium-dependent manner. (A) Immunofluorescence showing coexpression of MOR and GPER in the RVM of female rats. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Percentage of neurons coexpressing MOR and GPER in the RVM of WT rats. (C and D) Electrophysiologically identified RVM ON cells (n = 9) were all immunoreactive to MOR. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E and F) Morphine-induced inhibition of RVM ON cells was diminished by prior treatment with E2 in the rat in vivo. n = 5–6 cells/group. (G to J) GPER activation with E2 negated DAMGO-induced hyperpolarization in medulla slices in vitro. The effect of E2 was calcium dependent, since the presence of BAPTA (a calcium chelator) in the pipette solution prevented this effect. n = 6–10 cells/group. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (F) and paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (I).

How does GPER activation lead to inhibition of MOR signaling? Previous studies in hypothalamic proopiomelanocortin (POMC) neurons indicate that E2 may inhibit Gi/o-GPCR signaling through the calcium and PKC/PKA cascades, but the E2 receptor mediating such an effect was not clear (35, 36). We noticed that GPER seemed to be distinctively located on the Golgi apparatus (Supplemental Figure 10), which is a calcium store besides being the site of protein processing (37). These data prompted us to investigate the possibility that calcium might be involved in GPER-mediated inhibition of MOR signaling. In the medulla slice, the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(o-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N′,N′-tetra-acetic acid (BAPTA) (in pipette solution) negated GPER-mediated inhibition of DAMGO currents (Figure 6, G and J). Furthermore, we recently demonstrated that in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells, which endogenously express GPER and MOR, activation of GPER led to rapid calcium release with subsequent PKC activation and MOR phosphorylation (38). Collectively, these data indicate that activation of GPER may suppress MOR signaling in a calcium/PKC-dependent manner.