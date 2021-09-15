Tireless surveillance by exhausted T cells

Commentary 10.1172/JCI152382

Address correspondence to: Michael L. Dustin, University of Oxford, Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, Roosevelt Drive, Oxford OX3 7FY, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.1865.612639;Email: michael.dustin@kennedy.ox.ac.uk .

Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Science, The University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom.

T cell exhaustion is an evocative concept that results in attenuated function in the face of chronic antigen exposure and is critical to avoid immunopathology. However, tumors often exploit this dampened T cell function to escape the antitumor immune response. In this issue of the JCI, You et al. investigated a different aspect of T cell exhaustion in the setting of tumor immunity by characterizing the capacity of T cells for tireless migration. The dynamic nature of normal T cells was first made famous by intravital microscopy studies in explanted tissues. You et al. used a similar imaging strategy with reanimated human tumors, in which exhausted T cells displayed an enhanced capacity for intratumoral motility. These results suggest that exhausted T cells may be able to teach T cell engineers lessons about navigating within the tumor microenvironment.

