Commentary 10.1172/JCI152382

Tireless surveillance by exhausted T cells

Michael L. Dustin

Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Science, The University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Michael L. Dustin, University of Oxford, Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, Roosevelt Drive, Oxford OX3 7FY, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.1865.612639;Email: michael.dustin@kennedy.ox.ac.uk.

Find articles by Dustin, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published September 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 18 on September 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(18):e152382. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152382.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published September 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

T cell exhaustion is an evocative concept that results in attenuated function in the face of chronic antigen exposure and is critical to avoid immunopathology. However, tumors often exploit this dampened T cell function to escape the antitumor immune response. In this issue of the JCI, You et al. investigated a different aspect of T cell exhaustion in the setting of tumor immunity by characterizing the capacity of T cells for tireless migration. The dynamic nature of normal T cells was first made famous by intravital microscopy studies in explanted tissues. You et al. used a similar imaging strategy with reanimated human tumors, in which exhausted T cells displayed an enhanced capacity for intratumoral motility. These results suggest that exhausted T cells may be able to teach T cell engineers lessons about navigating within the tumor microenvironment.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement