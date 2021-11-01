CD146 bound to LCK promotes T cell receptor signaling and antitumor immune responses in mice

Deletion of CD146 on thymocytes inhibits T cell development. To investigate the role of CD146 in T cell development, we first isolated mouse thymocytes and tested CD146 expression on thymocytes of different developmental stages, including double-negative (DN; CD4–CD8–), double-positive (DP; CD4+CD8+), and single-positive (CD4+ or CD8+ SP) stages (26). As shown in Figure 1, A and B, CD146 expression was detected on thymocytes, especially on DP and CD4+CD8int subsets. During the DN stage, DN2 (CD4–CD8–CD44+CD25+) and DN3 (CD4–CD8–CD44–CD25+) cells had higher levels of CD146 expression compared with that on DN1 (CD4–CD8–CD44+CD25–) and DN4 (CD4–CD8–CD44–CD25–) cells (Figure 1C). CD146 expression decreased as DP thymocytes became SP (Figure 1B). Together, these expression patterns suggest that CD146 may play a regulatory role during thymocyte development, in both DN and DP cells.

Figure 1 Deletion of CD146 on thymocytes inhibits T cell development. (A) Surface staining of CD146 (antibody clone AA1) on total thymocytes. (B) Left: Surface staining of CD146 on DN, DP, CD4+CD8int, and SP cells. Right: MFI of CD146 on DN, DP, CD4+, and CD8+ subpopulations of thymocytes from CD146WT mice (n = 5). (C) Left: Surface staining of CD146 on DN1–DN4 cells. Right: MFI of CD146 on DN1–DN4 cells (n = 5). (D) Thymus sections from CD146LCK-WT (n = 5), CD146LCK-KO (n = 5), and CD146CD4-KO mice (n = 3), stained with H&E; the darker area constitutes the cortex (C), and the lighter area constitutes the medulla (M). Original magnification, ×4. Scale bars: 1 mm. (E) Ratio of areas of M and C. (F) Total cell numbers in thymuses from WT (n = 7), CD146LCK-KO (n = 6), and CD146CD4-KO (n = 6) mice. (G) Left: Surface staining of CD4 and CD8 on thymocytes. Right: Percentages of DN, DP, and SP subpopulations (n = 5). (H) Cell numbers of DN, DP, CD4+, and CD8+ subpopulations (n = 7 for WT or 6 for KO). Each symbol represents an individual mouse; the short horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction was performed (B, C, and E–H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further clarify the role of T cell–derived CD146 during thymocyte development, we generated 2 conditional Cd146-knockout (KO) mouse strains by crossing Cd146fl/fl mice with mice expressing Cre downstream of the proximal Lck (CD146LCK-KO) or Cd4 (CD146CD4-KO) promoters, which are first activated in DN2 and DP thymocytes, respectively. The genotypes were confirmed by PCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148568DS1). Both CD146LCK-KO and CD146CD4-KO mice exhibited Cd146 mRNA levels in T cells below the detection limit. Furthermore, CD146LCK-KO mice showed lower CD146 protein levels in DN, DP, and SP thymocytes, while CD146CD4-KO mice showed lower CD146 protein expression in DP and SP thymocytes (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Compared with WT mice, CD146LCK-KO mice had much smaller thymuses than their control littermates (Supplemental Figure 1D). In addition, the thymic architecture was also altered in CD146LCK-KO mice, with a remarkably reduced medulla/cortex ratio (Figure 1, D and E). The thymic size and medulla/cortex ratio were largely normal in CD146CD4-KO mice. In agreement with these results, the total number of thymocytes was reduced by approximately 35% in CD146LCK-KO mice compared with WT controls, but less affected in CD146CD4-KO mice (Figure 1F). More specifically, while the percentages of DN and DP remained constant, those of CD4+ SP and CD8+ SP cells were reduced in both CD146LCK-KO and CD146CD4-KO mice (Figure 1G). The numbers of CD4+ SP and CD8+ SP cells were also remarkably reduced in both CD146LCK-KO and CD146CD4-KO mice (Figure 1H). In addition, the number of DP cells was lower in CD146LCK-KO mice than in CD146CD4-KO mice (Figure 1H), consistent with the earlier deletion of Cd146 in the former mouse strain. Together, these experiments suggest that T cell–derived CD146 plays important roles during both DN-DP and DP-SP transitions.

CD146 is required for β selection. β Selection and positive selection are important steps for T cell development. To examine the role of CD146 in T cell development in more detail, we first analyzed the ratios of DN1–DN4 cells using flow cytometry. As shown in Figure 2A, the percentages of DN1 and DN2 subpopulations were essentially comparable among WT, CD146LCK-KO, and CD146CD4-KO mice. CD146LCK-KO mice exhibited an increased ratio of DN3 cells and a reduced ratio of DN4 cells compared with WT or CD146CD4-KO mice, suggesting that the CD146 deficiency interferes with DN3-to-DN4 transition (β selection) at an early stage. To confirm this, we stained intracellular TCRβ (icTCRβ), a marker for β selection. As shown in Figure 2B, the percentage of icTCRβ+ cells among DN3 cells was indeed significantly lower in CD146LCK-KO mice, while the expression level of membrane TCRβ was not disturbed (Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, CD146 deficiency resulted in reduced BrdU incorporation in icTCRβ+ cells during an in vivo 2-hour BrdU pulse labeling assay (Figure 2C), suggesting its effect on icTCRβ+ proliferation. The expression levels of CD69 and pan–T antigen CD5 at the DN3 stage were also reduced (Figure 2, D and E). The cell survival issue is unlikely to be involved in the defect of DN3-DN4 transition, given that the 2 groups of DN3 cells had comparable apoptosis rates (Supplemental Figure 2B). Given that icTCRβ expression is essential for pre-TCR signaling (26), these data suggest that CD146-deficient DN3 cells are defective in pre-TCR signaling and fail to proliferate during the DN3-DN4 transition; thus, deletion of CD146 blocks T cell development at the β selection stage. Interestingly, however, this block failed to initiate a shift in lineage commitment toward γδ T cells, as their absolute number was also markedly lower in CD146LCK-KO compared with that in WT mice (Figure 2F). This result indicates that CD146 may also be required for γδ T cell development. Therefore, CD146 appears to be required for pre-TCR signaling, which controls both αβ and γδ T cell development.

Figure 2 CD146 is required for β selection. (A) Left: Surface staining of CD44 and CD25 on DN thymocytes from WT, CD146LCK-KO, or CD146CD4-KO mice. Middle: Schematic diagram of the left graph. Right: Percentages of DN1–DN4 subpopulations (n = 5). Numbers adjacent to outlined areas indicate percent cells in each gate. (B) Left: Intracellular staining of TCRβ in DN or DN3 cells. Right: Percentages of intracellular TCRβ+ (icTCRβ+) cells among DN or DN3 cells (n = 5). (C) Left: Intracellular staining of BrdU in CD25–icTCRβ+ and CD25+icTCRβ+ cells. Right: Percentages of BrdU+ cells in each subpopulation. Numbers adjacent to graph lines indicate the percentage of cells in each gate (n = 5). (D and E) MFI of CD69 (D) and CD5 (E) in DN3 (n = 5). (F) Left: Surface staining of TCRγδ in thymocytes from CD146LCK-WT and CD146LCK-KO mice. Right: Percentages of γδ T cells. Numbers in the outlined areas indicate percent cells in each gate (n = 5). Each symbol represents an individual mouse; the short horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction (A–C) or 2-tailed t test (D–F) was performed. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

CD146 is required for positive selection. Mature TCR complexes are formed post-DN4, and DP cells require mature TCR signaling to proceed through positive selection and develop into mature SP cells. To evaluate whether CD146 is involved in thymocyte positive selection and SP cell maturation, we next examined thymocyte expression of both TCRβ and CD69 (markers for successful TCR activation and positive selection; ref. 27) in 5 distinct developmental subpopulations (Figure 3A). The number of immature CD69–TCRβ– cells (subpopulation 1, P1) was comparable between CD146LCK-KO mice and their WT littermates. However, all of the subsequent populations were significantly reduced in CD146LCK-KO mice, including subpopulation 2 (CD69–TCRβint, pre-selection DP cells; P2), subpopulation 3 (CD69intTCRβint, cells undergoing positive selection; P3), subpopulation 4 (CD69hiTCRβhi, post–positive selection; P4), and subpopulation 5 (CD69loTCRβhi, mature SP cells; P5) (Figure 3B). By using CD146CD4-KO mice, we also found that cells in P3–P5 were reduced in the absence of CD146 (Figure 3C). A remarkably reduced ratio of P3 to P2 in CD146LCK-KO and CD146CD4-KO mice further verified that positive selection was blocked in the absence of CD146 (Figure 3D). The blocked positive selection and maturation were also confirmed by CD69 and CD5 expression analysis (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, the maturation of CD4+ and CD8+ SP thymocytes was substantially impaired, as shown by the lower ratios of mature CD4+ (CD24neg–loTCRβ+) to immature CD4+ (CD24hiTCRβ+) and mature CD8+ (CD24neg–loTCRβ+) to immature CD8+ (CD24hiTCRβ+) thymocytes (Figure 3F). The defect in positive selection was unlikely to be due to apoptosis given that DP cells from WT and KO mice showed similar rates of apoptosis in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3C) and in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, the absence of CD146 did not affect the TCR-induced expression of Nur77, a critical regulator of TCR-induced cell death (ref. 28 and Supplemental Figure 3E). However, BrdU incorporation in DP cells was reduced in the absence of CD146 (Supplemental Figure 3F). These data suggest that the CD146 deficiency damaged the TCR-induced positive selection but did not affect the apoptosis of thymocytes.

Figure 3 CD146 is required for positive selection. (A) Surface staining of CD69 and TCRβ on thymocytes from CD146LCK-WT and CD146LCK-KO mice. Numbers in outlined areas on the left indicate subpopulations gated, which are further analyzed and shown individually on the right, and numbers in parentheses above plots on the right indicate percent thymocytes in each subpopulation. (B and C) The numbers in subpopulations 1–5 of CD146LCK-WT (n = 10) and CD146LCK-KO (n = 7) (B) or CD146CD4-WT (n = 3) and CD146CD4-KO (n = 4) mice (C). (D) Ratio of subpopulation 3 to 2 from CD146WT, CD146LCK-KO, or CD146CD4-KO mice. (E) Left: Surface staining of CD69 on gated CD4+CD8int and DP thymocytes from WT, CD146LCK-KO, or CD146CD4-KO mice. Right: Quantification of CD69 MFI (n = 5). (F) Left: Surface staining of CD24 and TCRβ in CD4+ (top) or CD8+ (bottom) thymocytes from CD146WT, CD146LCK-KO, or CD146CD4-KO mice. The outlined areas indicate mature cells (CD24neg–loTCRβ+). Right: The ratio of mature (CD24neg–lo) to immature (CD24hi) cells among CD4+ or CD8+ cells from WT, CD146LCK-KO, or CD146CD4-KO mice (n = 5). (G) Thymuses from OT-IItgCD146CD4-WT and OT-IItgCD146CD4-KO mice (representative of n = 3). (H) Left: Surface staining of CD4 and CD8 on thymocytes from OT-IItgCD146CD4-WT and OT-IItgCD146CD4-KO mice. Right: Percentage of CD4+ thymocytes. (I) Cell numbers of DN, DP, CD4+, and CD8+ subpopulations (n = 3). (J) Left: Surface staining of CD4 and CD8 on sorted and developmental DP cells from WT and KO mice. Right: Percentages of CD4+CD8int cells among DP cells stimulated as described (n = 4). Each symbol represents an individual mouse; the short horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction (B, C, E, F, I, and J) or 2-tailed t test (D and H) was performed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The compensatory changes in the TCR repertoire would mask the developmental defects associated with thymocyte selection. To limit such compensation, we introduced OT-II β TCR transgenes into CD146CD4-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). As shown in Figure 3, G–I, OT-II thymocytes showed a substantial developmental defect in CD146-deficient mice compared with WT control mice.

DP thymocyte commitment to CD4 or CD8 lineage requires downregulation of CD8 expression and transition through the CD4+CD8int stage. To determine whether CD146 deficiency leads to defects during this process, we performed an in vitro 2-stage differentiation assay (29). DP cells isolated from WT or KO mice were stimulated for 20 hours with the indicated concentrations of anti-TCRβ and anti-CD2 antibodies. As shown in Figure 3J, downregulation of CD8 was impaired, and the generation of CD4+CD8int cells was blocked in the recovery culture of KO DP cells. Together, these results strongly suggest that CD146 is required explicitly during thymocyte development at the positive selection stage.

Cell-intrinsic role of CD146 in thymocyte development. To determine the cell-intrinsic role of CD146 in T cell development, we next used a bone marrow chimeric mouse model. Briefly, bone marrow at a 1:1 ratio from CD45.1+ (WT) donors and CD45.2+CD45.1– donors that were CD146WT (mixed WT-WT), CD146KO (mixed KO-WT), CD146LCK-KO (mixed LCK-WT), or CD146CD4-KO (mixed CD4-WT) was transferred to lethally irradiated CD45.1+ host mice. After 8–12 weeks, thymocytes were isolated, and both the CD45.1+ and the CD45.2+ cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 4A). Among these 4 groups, mixed KO-WT and mixed LCK-WT mice exhibited similar abnormalities in T cell development, including reduced thymocyte numbers (Figure 4, B and C), inhibited β selection (Figure 4D), positive selection of DP cells (Figure 4, E and F), and SP maturation (Figure 4G). The thymus γδ T cells were also reduced in mixed KO-WT and mixed LCK-WT mice (Figure 4H). Mixed CD4-WT mice showed a defect in DP positive selection and SP maturation (Figure 4, C and E–G). Together, these findings suggest that CD146 plays a thymocyte-intrinsic role in developmental regulation.

Figure 4 Cell-intrinsic role of CD146 in thymocyte development. (A) Schematic representation of the bone marrow chimeric model. (B and C) Ratio of CD45.1– to CD45.1+ cells among thymocytes (B) and DN, DP, CD4+, and CD8+ subpopulations (C) (n = 5). (D) Ratio of CD45.1– to CD45.1+ cells among icTCRβ+ cells in the DN3 subpopulation (n = 5). (E) Ratio of CD45.1– to CD45.1+ cells among CD69+ cells (n = 5). (F) MFI of CD69 in DP and CD4+CD8int subpopulations (n = 5). (G) Ratio of CD45.1– to CD45.1+ cells in mature CD4+ or CD8+ subpopulations (n = 5). (H) Ratio of CD45.1– to CD45.1+ cells in γδ T cell populations (n = 5). Each symbol represents an individual mouse. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction was performed. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

CD146 deletion impairs TCR-mediated response in T cells. After thymic maturation, T cells migrate to the periphery for immune surveillance and defense. CD146 deficiency reduced the peripheral T cell population in peripheral blood and spleen (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B; and Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, in CD146-KO mice, the proportion of naive T cells (CD62hiCD44lo) in the spleen was lower, while the percentage of accumulated effector cells (CD62–CD44hi) was higher, compared with that in WT mice (Figure 5C), probably because of T cell lymphopenia–induced T cell proliferation. To understand whether CD146 controls T cell activation at the early stage, we measured CD69+ cells in lymph nodes and peripheral blood from WT and KO mice. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, C and D, the percentages of CD69+CD4+ cells and CD69+CD8+ cells were remarkably lower in KO mice, indicating that the early activation of T cells was defective in CD146-KO mice. To confirm this finding, we directly assessed naive T cell activation using an in vitro anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation assay. As shown in Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4E, the percentages of CD69+ cells and the CD69 protein levels in stimulated naive CD4+ and CD8+ cells increased with increasing concentration of anti–CD3/CD28. However, a substantial defect was found in CD146-KO T cells. These results were further confirmed using T cells from CD146LCK-KO or CD146CD4-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). In addition, after stimulation with anti–CD3/CD28, the production of both IL-2 and IFN-γ was greatly reduced in CD146-deficient T cells (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4H). Granzyme B expression in CD8+ cells was also reduced under anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4I). Moreover, in an in vitro proliferation assay using the cytosolic dye CFSE, T cells from KO mice exhibited a much lower proliferation capacity in response to anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation (Figure 5G), suggesting that CD146 is essential for TCR-driven activation of T cells; this was further confirmed in an OT-II antigen–specific scenario (Figure 5H).

Figure 5 CD146 deletion impairs the TCR-mediated response of T cells. (A) Left: CD4 and CD8 expression on splenic cells. Right: Percentage of cell populations (n = 8). (B) Cell numbers of splenic CD4+ and CD8+ populations (n = 8). (C) Left: CD44 and CD62L expression on splenic CD4+ and CD8+ cells. Right: Percentage of naive T (CD62L+CD44–) and memory T cells (CD62L–CD44+) in the CD4+ or CD8+ population (n = 5). (D) Left: CD69 expression on naive CD4+ T cells left stimulated for 5 hours. Right: Quantification of CD69+ cells and quantification of CD69 MFI (n = 3). (E and F) IL-2+ or IFN-γ+ cells of splenic naive T cells after stimulation for 3 days in vitro (n = 5). (G) Left: CFSE dilution in splenic naive T cells stimulated for 4 days. Red, nonproliferated cells; pink, proliferating cells. Right: Division index (n = 6). (H) Left: Staining of CD4 and OVA-MHC-II tetramer on splenic CD4+ T cells left stimulated with OVA 323–339 peptide for 72 hours. Right: Percentage of tetramer+ populations (n = 6). (I) Left: CD69 expression on naive CD4+ T cells from tamoxifen-treated mice left stimulated for 5 hours. Right: Percentages of CD69+ cells (n = 4). (J) Histogram and MFI of CD69 (n = 4). (K) Analysis of TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-2 in tamoxifen-treated splenic naive T cells after stimulation for 72 hours (representative of n = 3). Each symbol represents an individual mouse. One-way ANOVA (A–D and G), 2-tailed t test (H–J), or 2-way ANOVA with multiple-comparison test (F) was performed. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To exclude the potential thymic developmental effect on peripheral T cell activation and to investigate the direct impact of CD146 deletion on peripheral T cell activation, we generated inducible-KO mice as described in Methods. Tamoxifen treatment was found to inhibit CD146 expression on T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, J and K), and naive T cells with inducible KO of CD146 showed lower CD69 expression in response to anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation (Figure 5, I and J), as well as reduced expression of cytokines such as TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-2 (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 4L). These data further confirmed that the peripheral activation defect in CD146-KO mice is mainly primary, rather than being secondary to a developmental defect.

CD146 deletion damages proximal TCR signaling. We next examined the mechanisms responsible for CD146 control of T cell activation. Splenic naive T cells from WT and CD146-KO mice were stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 10 minutes or left unstimulated, and the activation status of various TCR signaling molecules was determined. After stimulation, the phosphorylation levels of LCK and ZAP70, the proximal events associated with TCR activation, were remarkably lower in CD146-deficient T cells compared with WT controls (Figure 6A). Interestingly, the levels of phosphorylated LCK(Y394) [p-LCK(Y394)] and p-ZAP70 were also significantly lower in CD146-deficient T cells, even without antibody stimulation, suggesting a role of CD146 in the resting T cell stage (Figure 6, A–C). Consistent with the impaired LCK and ZAP70 activation, the activation of p38 and ERK1/2 and the downstream calcium flux were also lower in the absence of CD146 (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5A). These data suggest that CD146 functions at the proximal signaling of TCR. This was also confirmed by in vitro OT-IItg T cell activation assay using OVA 329–337 peptide. As shown in Figure 6D, OVA-induced T cells showed defective LCK and ZAP70 activation in the absence of CD146. In addition, we performed a T cell activation assay using phorbol-12-myristate-13-acetate (PMA) and ionomycin, a PKC activator, to bypass proximal TCR signaling. The results showed that upon PMA/ionomycin stimulation, WT and KO T cells had similar levels of p-p38, ERK1/2, calcium flux, and CD69 expression (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D), confirming that CD146 mainly mediated proximal TCR signaling. The impaired proximal TCR signaling defect and downstream effect were also found in CD146-KO thymocytes, as shown by reduced p-LCK(Y394), p-ZAP70, p-p38, p-ERK1/2, and downstream calcium flux (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5E), suggesting a general function of CD146 in TCR activation (See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.).

Figure 6 CD146 deletion damages proximal TCR signaling. (A) Western immunoblot (WB) analysis of p-LCK(Y394), LCK, p-ZAP70(Y319), and ZAP70 in splenic naive T cells stimulated with or without anti-CD3 and -CD28 antibodies (1 μg/mL) for 10 minutes. Total LCK and ZAP70 proteins were included as loading controls. Right: Quantification of p-LCK(Y394)/LCK and quantification of p-ZAP70/ZAP70 (n = 3). (B) Staining of p-ZAP70, p-p38, and p-ERK1/2 in splenic naive T cells stimulated with or without antibodies (1 μg/mL) for the indicated times. (C) MFI of p-ZAP70, p-ERK1/2, and p-p38 in the cells described above (n = 3). (D) Left: WB showing the expression of CD146, p-LCK(Y394), and p-ZAP70(Y319) in isolated CD3+ T cells from OT-IItgCD146CD4-WT or OT-IItgCD146CD4-KO mice; total LCK, ZAP70, and actin proteins were used as loading controls. Right: Quantification of p-LCK(Y394)/LCK or p-ZAP70/ZAP70 (n = 3). (E) Left: WB analysis of p-LCK(Y394) and LCK in thymocytes stimulated with or without anti–CD3/CD28 antibodies (1 μg/mL) for the indicated times. Total LCK protein was included as the loading control. Right: Quantification of p-LCK(Y394)/LCK (n = 3). (F) MFI of p-ZAP70, p-p38, and p-ERK1/2 in thymocytes stimulated as above (n = 3). (G) WB showing p-LCK, p-ZAP70, and p-ERK1/2 protein levels in Jurkat cells with CD146 knockdown (CD146 KD), WT (Control), or CD146 overexpression (CD146 OE) left stimulated with or without anti–CD3/CD28 antibodies (1 μg/mL) for 5 minutes. Total LCK, ZAP70, GAPDH, and ERK1/2 proteins were used as loading controls. (H) Quantifications of p-LCK(Y394)/LCK, p-ZAP70/ZAP70, and p-ERK1/2/ERK1/2 (n = 3). Each symbol represents an individual mouse (C, D, and F) or 1 experiment (A, B, E, and H). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA (A and C–F) or 2-way ANOVA with multiple-comparison test (H) was performed. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To avoid the potential developmental influence on T cell activation, we manipulated CD146 expression levels in Jurkat cells. CD146 protein was knocked down using CD146 shRNA or overexpressed using CD146-encoding plasmids (Supplemental Figure 5F). As shown in Figure 6, G and H, significantly reduced p-LCK, p-ZAP70, and p-ERK levels were observed in CD146-knockdown cells, irrespective of whether they were at rest or following TCR stimulation. By contrast, CD146 overexpression enhanced the activation of the aforementioned proteins. Together, these data suggest that CD146 is involved in proximal TCR signaling, independent of T cell development, and at both resting and activating status.

CD146 interacts with LCK and acts as a platform to promote LCK activation. We next proceeded to determine how CD146 regulates the proximal TCR signaling. We first tested whether CD146 may directly or indirectly interact with molecules associated with TCR signaling, such as CD3, CD4, ZAP70, LAT, PLCγ, FYN, and LCK. Using immunoprecipitation (IP) assays, we observed no interactions between CD146 and CD3, CD4, ZAP70, LAT, PLCγ, or FYN; however, we found an interaction between CD146 and LCK (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Interestingly, the interaction between CD146 and LCK was already present in resting T cells and was further increased with prolonged stimulation of the TCR using IP and 3-dimensional structured illumination microscopy imaging (3D-SIM) (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6C). Surprisingly, the interaction between CD146 and LCK was independent of coreceptors, such as CD4, suggesting that it is direct (Supplemental Figure 6, B and D). To confirm these findings, we constructed 2 recombinants of the cytoplasmic segment of CD146 with the GST protein linked at either the C- or the N-terminal (CD146-linker-GST or GST-linker-CD146, respectively; Figure 7B), which were used for pull-down experiments. As shown in Figure 7C, both cytoplasmic CD146 recombinants directly interacted with LCK. Thus, these data provide further evidence for the direct interaction between CD146 and LCK.

Figure 7 CD146 interacts with LCK, and its dimerization promotes LCK activation. (A) Immunoblot (IB) analysis of CD146 and LCK in Jurkat cells immunoprecipitated (IP) with anti-CD146 (AA1) or isotype IgG stimulated for the times indicated. (B) Schematic representations of recombinant CD146 intracellular proteins. (C) Pull-down assay of recombinant CD146 intracellular proteins and LCK-His protein. (D) Schematic representations of CD146 intracellular mutants. (E) IP with AA1 to detect the interaction of CD146 intracellular mutants and LCK in 293T cells. (F) Quantification of the LCK to CD146 ratio (n = 3). (G) Schematic representation of the SH2, SH3, and SH3-SH2 domains of LCK. (H) Pull-down assay of recombinant CD146 intracellular proteins and LCK domain–MBP protein. (I) IB analysis of CD146 and LCK in 293T cells transfected with LCK or LCK-deletion SH2 or SH3 domain plasmid and then immunoprecipitated with anti-CD146 (AA1) or isotype IgG. (J) IB analysis of CD146 and FLAG in 293T cells transfected with FLAG-LCK mutant plasmid and then immunoprecipitated with anti-CD146 (AA1). (K) IB analysis of CD146 dimer and LCK in Jurkat cells immunoprecipitated with anti-CD146 (AA1) or isotype IgG upon anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation for the times indicated. Arrowheads indicate the corresponding proteins. (L) Relative ratio of either CD146 dimer to monomer or LCK(Y394) to total LCK (n = 3). (M) Schematic representation of the CD146 monomer, WT, and dimer mutants. (N) IB of LCK and LCK(Y394) in 293T cells transfected with CD146 monomer, WT, or dimer and LCK plasmids and immunoprecipitated with anti-CD146 (AA1). The number below each band represents the relative ratio to WT. Each symbol represents 1 experiment. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction (F and L) was performed. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. ext., extracellular; tm., transmembrane; cyt., cytoplasmic.

To determine which residues of CD146 contribute to its interaction with LCK, we first generated 3 truncations of CD146, namely C19 (627 aa), C37 (609 aa), and C63 (583 aa) (Figure 7D). We transfected these CD146 truncation–encoding plasmids into 293T cells with stably transfected LCK-encoding plasmids. IP experiments using the anti-CD146 antibody AA1 showed that C63 truncation but not C19 and C37 impaired the interaction (Figure 7, E and F), suggesting that the interaction site is located in the cytoplasmic domain 584–609 aa. Our previous study showed that a conserved positively charged amino acid cluster KKGK motif in the juxtamembrane region of the CD146 cytoplasmic tail served as the binding site for ERM proteins (30). Therefore, we hypothesized that this KKGK motif might also be used for the interaction with LCK. To test this, we generated the mutation plasmid KKGK-AAGA (Figure 7D) and transfected this mutant plasmid into 293T cells with stably transfected LCK-encoding plasmids. IP experiments showed that the KKGK mutation comparably reduced LCK interaction, suggesting that KKGK is indeed essential for LCK interaction. The mutation of another positively charged amino acid cluster RRS motif, which is similar to the motif RRR in CD4 or CD44 for their interaction with LCK (31), showed unimpaired interaction with LCK (Figure 7, E and F). Thus, CD146 depends mainly on the KKGK motif for its interaction with LCK.

To determine which LCK region interacts with the cytoplasmic CD146, we constructed 3 plasmids encoding domains SH2, SH3, and SH2-SH3 reported as LCK regulatory domains (ref. 6 and Figure 7G). Pull-down assays showed that the SH3 domain interacted with CD146 (Figure 7H). This was further confirmed by IP using CD146-stably-transfected 293T cells, which were transiently transfected with a plasmid encoding SH2- or SH3-deleted LCK (Figure 7I). In addition, the CD146-LCK SH3 interaction may depend on the cation-π interaction of a cationic side chain (such as lysine, K) and an aromatic side chain (such as tryptophan, W), which is prevalent in protein-protein complexes (32). To confirm this, we generated a plasmid encoding a form of LCK with a mutation in the SH3 domain, namely LCK(W97A). LCK(N114A) served as a control. IP experiments showed that the LCK(W97) site was critical for the interaction of SH3 and CD146 (Figure 7J).

The active form of LCK [p-LCK(Y394)] is constitutively expressed in T cells at the resting stage, and TCR stimulation further enhances de novo phosphorylation of LCK(Y394) (5). The activation of LCK is believed to occur via trans-autophosphorylation of tyrosine in the activation loop (Y394). We previously reported that CD146 dimerizes in endothelial cells and showed that this form facilitates NF-κB signaling (19). Therefore, we investigated whether CD146 dimerizes in T cells and whether dimeric CD146 contributes to LCK activation. Indeed, the dimerized form of CD146 was detected in Jurkat cells at resting status, as shown in Figure 7K. Upon anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation, increased CD146 clusters were observed (Supplemental Figure 6E), and the ratio of the dimer to monomer was also increased (Figure 7L). Concomitantly, activated LCK was increased with prolonged stimulation (Figure 7, K and L), suggesting that CD146 dimerization may promote LCK activation. The CD146 C452 residue is reported to be essential for the dimerization of CD146 (19). To directly test this hypothesis, we constructed a mutant CD146 monomer, M(452C-A) (Figure 7M). WT or mutant monomer CD146 plasmids were transfected into LCK-stably-transfected 293T cells. As shown in Figure 7N, while the interacting LCK levels were similar in cells transfected with plasmids of WT dimeric CD146 or mutant monomeric CD146, activated LCK was markedly reduced in cells transfected with monomeric CD146 compared with cells transfected with dimeric CD146. These results were further confirmed using dimerized CD146 plasmids, D(Δ367–399) and D(K398L/R399L) (Figure 7, M and N), both of which were determined as important residues for CD146 dimerization by structural analysis (33). In addition, CD146 cross-linking by anti-CD146 antibody AA1 or AA98 (34) led to the activation of LCK, ZAP70, and ERK1/2 (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). These data suggest that dimerized CD146 may serve as a platform that brings LCK together and promotes its trans-autophosphorylation (proposed model, Supplemental Figure 6H).

CD146 on T cells enhances the antitumor activity. T cells play important roles in the implementation of immune surveillance and immune defense. To elucidate the function of CD146 on T cells in tumor immunosurveillance, we established a diethylnitrosamine-induced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) mouse model in CD146LCK-KO mice (Figure 8A). Twenty-two weeks after induction, CD146LCK-KO mice developed more severe HCC compared with WT mice as demonstrated by the increased number and size of tumor nodules (Figure 8B). In addition, the percentages of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells infiltrated into the liver were markedly reduced in CD146LCK-KO HCC mice (Figure 8C), while other cells were slightly affected (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data suggest that T cell–derived CD146 is important in the antitumor response.

Figure 8 CD146 on T cells enhances antitumor activity. (A) Schematic representation of diethylnitrosamine-induced (DEN-induced) HCC mouse model. (B) Left: DEN-induced liver tumors in CD146LCK-WT (n = 15) and CD146LCK-KO (n = 7) mice. Right: Quantification of surface tumors. Scale bars: 1 cm. (C) Percentage of infiltrated T cells among liver CD45+ cells from DEN-induced HCC mice (n = 7). (D and E) Volume (D) and weight (E) of B16 tumor growth in CD146LCK-WT (n = 8) and CD146LCK-KO mice (n = 9). (F) Left: Intracellular staining of IL-2, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-17 in CD3+ T cells from tumor-bearing mice. Right: Percentages of IL-2+, IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-17+ cells among CD3+ T cells (n = 7). (G) Weight of B16-OVA tumors (n = 7 for WT or 6 for KO). (H) Percentage of infiltrated CD3+ T cells among tumor CD45+ cells from B16-OVA tumor-bearing mice (n = 6). (I and J) Tumor growth (I) and tumor weights (J) for B16-OVA tumor–bearing mice adoptively transferred with CD8+ T cells (n = 6). (K and L) Tumor growth (K) and tumor weight (L) in CD146LCK-WT or CD146LCK-KO mice treated with anti–PD-l antibody or isotype IgG (200 μg/mouse) (n = 5 or 6). (M) Tumor inhibition analysis between CD146LCK-WT and CD146LCK-KO mice with or without anti–PD-1 treatment (n = 5 or 6). Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Two-tailed t test (B, E, G, and H), 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction (C, F, J, and L), 2-way ANOVA with multiple-comparison test (D and M), or 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s test (I and K) was performed. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further determine the function of CD146 in T cell antitumor capacity, we established a xenograft melanoma model using CD146LCK-KO mice. In the transplanted melanoma model induced by s.c. injection of 1 × 106 B16F10 cells, we observed accelerated tumor growth in CD146LCK-KO mice (Figure 8, D and E). In addition, less IL-2, IFN-γ, IL-17A, and TNF-α were produced in CD146LCK-KO splenic T cells compared with control T cells from tumor-bearing mice (Figure 8F), suggesting that the absence of CD146 impairs the antitumor immunity of T cells. These data were further confirmed using OVA-overexpression B16F10 (B16-OVA) tumor-bearing OT-IItgCD146CD4-KO mice (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 7B). In addition, the tumor-infiltrating T cells were also dramatically reduced in OT-IItgCD146CD4-KO mice (Figure 8H). To exclude the effect of a development defect, we performed T cell adoptive transfer experiments in a tumor immunotherapy model. As shown in Figure 8, I and J, adoptively transferred CD8+ T cells had a strong capacity to kill tumors in a dose-dependent manner, which was reduced by CD146 deficiency. These data suggest that CD146 is required for antitumor T cell response.

Because CD146 on T cells has been reported to facilitate the transmigration of T cells (23, 35), to exclude this effect, we coinjected B16-OVA cells and preactivated T cells s.c. at a 1:10 ratio into nude mice and examined the tumor development. The result showed that mice coinjected with CD146-deficient T cells developed larger tumors than those injected with WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 7C). To further confirm the antitumor activity of CD146+ T cells, we isolated splenic T cells at day 7 after inoculation, and cocultured T cells with B16-OVA cells in vitro (20:1 or 50:1). We found that fewer tumor cells were killed on day 3 by CD146-deficient T cells than by WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 7D). Moreover, we found that CD146-deficient T cells had lower activation of LCK and ZAP70 than WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 7E). These data suggest that CD146 expression on T cells enhances antitumor immunity.

Tumor immunotherapy with anti–PD-1 has shown great success in some solid tumors. To determine whether CD146 expression on T cells is required for anti–PD-1 immunotherapy, we established an MC38 tumor model with CD146LCK-KO or WT mice and treated the mice with or without anti–PD-1 at day 8 after tumor inoculation. As shown in Figure 8, K–M, CD146LCK-KO mice developed larger tumors than WT mice, which was consistent with the aforementioned results. Moreover, while anti–PD-1 treatment inhibited the tumor growth in WT mice, it had less effect in CD146LCK-KO mice. Together, these data suggest that manipulating the T cell activity by CD146 may be helpful for tumor immunotherapy.