The JCI Scholar experience strengthens physician-scientist training

In our earliest board meetings, we immediately noticed that the clinical problem a manuscript addressed was one of the most important criteria in deciding whether a story would progress along the editorial pipeline. When discussing a manuscript, editors would first orient the board to the clinical problem at hand and how the study being discussed tackled it, such as uncovering the molecular mechanism underlying its pathogenesis or identifying novel therapies. It was clear that studies without a solid grounding in human physiology or disease were less compelling to the board, not because they were unimportant, but because the JCI prioritizes work with clear implications for clinical medicine. As aspiring physician-scientists, this underscored the value of our training and the privilege we will soon hold in straddling both science and medicine. By leveraging our training, we will be empowered to identify and solve critical problems directly at our patients’ bedsides, such as drugs with unknown mechanisms and diseases with unknown pathogenesis. In discussing a multitude of diverse research projects, we also gained more confidence that what we all hope — that answering important clinical questions with rigorous and careful experimentation can actually improve clinical practice — is attainable and true. This was particularly instructive for us as physician-scientists in training, as reading these studies can provide us with direction and inspiration as we move towards our ultimate goals of growing our own research programs.

As we move forward in our formal clinical training, our time as JCI Scholars has thus taught us to pause and reflect when we learn of unclear or ambiguous biological mechanisms. What has obfuscated our understanding of these processes? Which clinical problems have remained unanswered due to a lack of basic scientific exploration into them? We have also resolved to actively remember the underserved patients that we encounter. Our time as JCI Scholars demonstrated on multiple occasions that these patients are some of those that our science may be able to affect and help the most, and it would be truly gratifying to help the promise of science reach these more vulnerable populations.