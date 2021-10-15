Breast cancer–derived GM-CSF regulates arginase 1 in myeloid cells to promote an immunosuppressive microenvironment

ARG1-expressing myeloid cells accumulate in the breast TME. In patients with breast cancer, an abundance of myeloid cells and low T cell infiltration in the tumor tissue are associated with poor outcomes (13). To evaluate myeloid cell and T cell dynamics in the breast cancer TME, we performed FACS analysis of immune cell populations in PyMT-BO1-GFP-Luc (BO1) syngeneic C57BL/6J mice, an orthotopic model of murine estrogen receptor–positive (ER+) luminal B breast cancer (22), at several time points during tumor progression. We found that the percentage of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells among total tumor-infiltrating leukocytes decreased over time, while CD11b+ myeloid cell percentages increased. Moreover, the majority of infiltrated TAMs were of the CD206-expressing, protumorigenic M2 phenotype (Figure 1, A and B). The murine ER–, progesterone receptor–negative, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative (ER–PR–HER2–) triple-negative 4T1 breast tumor cell line has also been shown to recruit high levels of M2 polarized macrophages and exhibits reduced levels of infiltrating T cells in syngeneic BALB/c mice (23).

Figure 1 Immunosuppressive ARG1-expressing myeloid cells accumulate in the breast TME. (A) PyMT-BO1 breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were injected into the MFP tissue of C57BL/6J female mice, and tumor growth was measured by digital calipers. (B) Single-cell suspensions from whole-tumor tissue were analyzed by FACS on days 6, 10, and 15 of tumor growth. The TIM and T cell populations are shown. TAM markers are CD45+, CD11b+, Ly6C–, Ly6G–, and F4/80+. M1 TAMs are MHC-II+, and M2 TAMs are CD206+. (C) Weights of PyMT-BO1 orthotopic tumors from YARG mice. (D) Percentage of ARG1-expressing myeloid cells in CD45+CD11b+ TIMs. (E) Percentage of TIM subpopulations in total CD45+CD11b+ myeloid cells from day-10 tumors. The ARG1– cells (white) and ARG1+ cells (blue) are labeled for each subpopulation. (F) ARG1-expressing myeloid cells in CCR2hi and CCR2loCD45+CD11b+ myeloid cells. FSC-W, forward scatter width. (G) ARG1-expressing CD45+CD11b+ myeloid cells in PyMT-BO1 breast cancer MFP tumor tissue, B16F10 melanoma, and LLC lung cancer subcutaneous tumor tissue. (H) Immunofluorescence staining of paraffin-embedded BO1 MFP tissue. Scale bars: 1 mm (whole-tumor tissue); 25 μm (enlarged images).

ARG1 is an established biomarker for protumor M2-polarized macrophages (2). To track ARG1-expressing macrophages during tumor development in vivo, we established orthotopic BO1 tumors in ARG1 reporter mice (YARG), in which an enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) is expressed under the control of the ARG1 promoter without disruption of normal ARG1 expression (24). We found that the majority of ARG1-expressing cells in the breast TME were myeloid cells, and that the tumor-infiltrating CD45+CD11b+ myeloid cell population consistently represented approximately half of the cells expressing ARG1 (Figure 1, C and D). Importantly, we observed ARG1+ cells in all myeloid cell subpopulations studied (Figure 1E). Further, we found that ARG1-expressing TIMs were mostly CCR2+, pointing toward a bone marrow (BM) origin (refs. 25, 26 and Figure 1F). However, we did not observe ARG1 induction in the spleen or in BM-resident myeloid cells from tumor-bearing mice, suggesting that ARG1 induction in TIMs primarily occurred within the breast TME (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145296DS1).

Comparing BO1 breast tumors with subcutaneous B16F10 melanoma or LLC lung tumor tissue in C57BL/6J mice, we found that the number of ARG1+ myeloid cells was exceptionally high in murine breast tumor tissue (Figure 1G). IHC staining confirmed high numbers of ARG1-expressing cells in the murine BO1 and 4T1 breast tumor tissues (Supplemental Figure 2). By multicolor immunofluorescence, we found that most ARG1-expressing myeloid cells were located in the tumor core (Figure 1H).

We next evaluated breast cancer, melanoma, and lung cancer tissues from patients for myeloid cell ARG1 expression by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 2F). All cancer types showed infiltrating CD68+ myeloid cells, but the breast cancer tissues had a significantly higher number of CD68+ infiltrating cells per tissue area (Figure 2A). Moreover, less than 10% of CD68+ cells in the melanoma and lung cancer tissues expressed ARG1, whereas over 45% of CD68+ cells were ARG1+ in the breast cancer tissue (Figure 2B). Evaluation of myeloid subsets in the most common breast cancer subtypes (ER+, HER2+, and triple-negative breast cancer [TNBC]) showed higher levels of infiltrating CD68+ myeloid cells compared with levels in normal breast tissue (Figure 2C). In contrast to TNBC, the ER+ and HER2+ breast cancer subsets had similar ratios of CD68+ cells expressing ARG1 (Figure 2D). When comparing the ARG1+CD68+ cell numbers based on tumor stage, we found that the number of ARG1+CD68+ myeloid cells was increased in later-stage cancer (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 ARG1-expressing myeloid cells accumulate in human breast cancer tissue. Lung cancer (n = 10), melanoma (n = 10), and breast cancer (n = 60) tissue microarrays (TMAs) were used for immunofluorescence staining. (A) CD68+ myeloid cell number per mm2 tissue area, and (B) percentage of ARG1+ cells in total CD68+ cells from lung cancer, melanoma, and breast cancer tissues. (C) CD68+ myeloid cell number per mm2 tissue area, and (D) percentage of ARG1+ cells in total CD68+ cells from breast cancer (BC) subtypes. (E) ARG1+CD68+ myeloid cell number per mm2 tissue area from breast cancer based on cancer stage. (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of stained paraffin-embedded human cancer tissue. Scale bars: 500 μm (whole-tissue images); 100 μm (enlarged images). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction.

These data demonstrate that ARG1-expressing myeloid cells accumulated at high levels in the breast TME in the 3 major breast cancer subtypes. Our data also suggest that the breast cancer TME has unique properties that drive TIM ARG1 expression compared with lung or melanoma tumors.

Tumor cell–produced GM-CSF is necessary to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression. To test whether tumor cells can directly induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression, we treated bone marrow macrophages (BMMs) with conditioned media (CM) collected from tumor cells. We used BMM because the majority of TIMs expressed high levels of CCR2, suggestive of an origin in the BM; additionally, they represent an abundant and reliable source of myeloid cells for mechanistic biochemical studies. We found that both BO1 and 4T1 breast tumor cell–derived CM strongly induced ARG1 expression in BMMs, whereas CM collected from Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) or B16F10 melanoma cells did not (Figure 3A). Tumor cell–derived CM had no direct inhibitory effect on T cell proliferation (Figure 3B), prompting us to evaluate the effect of CM from ARG1+ macrophages. BMMs were exposed to tumor cell–derived CM for 24 hours and sorted into ARG1+ and ARG1–CD11b+ cell populations by FACS; CM from these sorted cell populations were then harvested and added to the T cell proliferation assay. We found that only CM from ARG1+ myeloid cells had an inhibitory effect on activated T cell proliferation (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Tumor cell–produced GM-CSF is necessary to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression. (A) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs treated with LLC, B16F10, PyMT-BO1, and 4T1 tumor cell CM (n = 2–3). (B) CFSE-labeled whole splenic cells stimulated (stim) with plate-banded anti-CD3E antibody and soluble anti-CD28 antibody, cocultured with 1:1 diluted CM from PyMT-BO1 or FACS-sorted ARG1+ or ARG1– BMMs pretreated with PyMT-BO1 CM. T cell proliferation was measured from the quantification of CFSE dilution in gated CD4+ T cells by FACS (n = 3). (C) Microarray analysis of gene expression in breast tumor cells and CD206+ TAMs sorted by FACS from the same tumor tissue. (D) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs treated with tumor cell CM from PyMT-BO1 or CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene-KO PyMT-BO1 tumor cells (n = 2). (E) Western blot of ARG1 in tumor cell CM–treated BMMs. (F) Quantification of GM-CSF levels in tumor cell CM by ELISA (n 2–4). (G and H) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs treated with tumor cell CM that included anti-CSF2 (αCSF2) antibody or CSF2 (n = 2). (I) ARG1 expression quantified as EYFP expression by FACS of YARG BMMs treated as indicated. SSC, side scatter. (J) BO1-WT (vector control) or BO1-CSF2–KO breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were injected into MFP tissues of 8-week-old female YARG mice. On day 10, single-cell suspensions from whole-tumor tissue were analyzed by FACS. ARG1 expression in TIMs was quantified as EYFP expression. In E and I, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. iso-Ab, isotype control antibody.

To identify candidate tumor-derived secreted factors that could promote protumor myeloid cell phenotypes in the TME, we performed gene expression analysis of FACS-sorted tumor cells (GFP+) and TAMs (CD206+) from BO1 mammary fat pad (MFP) tumors. We found that breast tumor cells expressed many cytokines and growth factor genes and that TAMs from the breast cancer microenvironment expressed their reciprocal receptors (Figure 3C). We performed a KO screen of candidate secreted factors in BO1 and 4T1 breast cancer cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 lentiviral vector system. We validated targeted gene KO and evaluated tumor cell CM from these KO lines for the ability to induce BMM ARG1 expression, identifying GM-CSF as a prime candidate (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4). We confirmed that GM-CSF was present in the CM from WT BO1 and 4T1 cell line cultures, but absent in CM from the KO cell line cultures, as measured by ELISA. Interestingly, neither B16F10 melanoma cells nor LLC lung cancer cells exhibited detectable GM-CSF in their CM (Figure 3F).

Consistent with KO studies, pharmacologic blockade of the GM-CSF present in breast cancer cell CM using neutralizing antibodies resulted in decreased Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs; likewise, exogenous GM-CSF added to CM from CSF2-KO breast cancer cells rescued Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs (Figure 3, G and H). We further confirmed the effect of GM-CSF depletion or rescue on ARG1 expression by FACS using BMMs from YARG mice (Figure 3I).

To evaluate whether GM-CSF can regulate ARG1 expression in vivo, we injected BO1-WT or BO1-CSF2–KO breast tumor cells into MFP tissue of YARG mice and evaluated ARG1-expressing myeloid cells by FACS. We detected a significantly lower number of ARG1-expressing myeloid cells in the BO1-CSF2–KO tumors (Figure 3J).

To evaluate the role of GM-CSF in myeloid cell ARG1 expression in other tumor types, we directly injected GM-CSF into established B16F10 tumors and found that the number of ARG1-expressing myeloid cells was significantly increased 24 hours after GM-CSF injection (Supplemental Figure 5).

To further confirm these results, we engineered B16 melanoma and LLC lung cancer cells to overexpress GM-CSF. CM from GM-CSF–expressing B16 and LLC cells induced ARG1 expression in BMMs. In vivo, we found that enforced GM-CSF expression yielded cell line–derived tumors with significantly more ARG1-expressing TIMs (Supplemental Figure 6).

Together, these results demonstrate that tumor cell–produced GM-CSF is necessary to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression.

GM-CSF and lactic acid synergistically induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression. GM-CSF can regulate ARG1 expression in BMMs, but the mechanism is not clear (27). When BMMs were treated with GM-CSF alone in naive media, the induced Arg1 mRNA level was surprisingly low compared with the response observed following treatment with BO1 CM (Figure 4A). A similar experiment with YARG BMMs demonstrated minimal Arg1 reporter gene expression after GM-CSF alone treatment (Figure 4B). By contrast, the addition of GM-CSF to B16F10 or LLC CM, neither of which is sufficient to induce ARG1, induced Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs to a level comparable to that seen in BO1 CM (Figure 4C). These data indicate that GM-CSF requires a tumor-derived secreted cofactor to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression.

Figure 4 GM-CSF and LA synergistically induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression. (A) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs treated with recombinant GM-CSF or PyMT-BO1 tumor cell CM (n = 2–3). (B) FACS quantification of ARG1+ cells from YARG BMMs treated with recombinant GM-CSF or PyMT-BO1 tumor cell CM. (C) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs treated with tumor cell CM plus recombinant GM-CSF (n = 2–3). (D) Quantification of lactate from tumor cell CM. (E) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs treated with recombinant GM-CSF and LA. (F) ARG1+ cells quantified by FACS. (G) ARG1 expression in BMMs was detected by Western blotting after GM-CSF and LA treatment. (H) Lactate production from tumor cell CM (n = 3). (I) Tumor cell CM pH measurement (n = 3). (J) Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs (n = 3). (K) ARG1+ cells quantified by FACS. (L) YARG BMMs were treated with GM-CSF. The media pH was adjusted with hydrochloric acid. (M) BO1 tumor CM were premixed with NaHCO 3 at the indicated concentrations before being added to YARG BMMs. In B, F, G, and K–M, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. SSC-H, side scatter height.

Our top candidate for such a cofactor was lactic acid (LA), a common component of the TME in multiple cancer types (28) and previously shown to upregulate macrophage ARG1 expression (29). LA dissociates into lactate and free hydrogen ions, actively acidifying the TME, and the anion lactate can be measured as a surrogate of tumor cell LA production. CM from BO1, B16F10, and LLC tumor cells had similar concentrations of lactate (10–15 mM; Figure 4D). As with GM-CSF alone in cell culture media, we found that LA alone induced Arg1 mRNA expression in BMMs, without significant upregulation at the protein level. Testing multiple combinations of GM-CSF and LA at various concentrations, we found that they synergized to generate high-level Arg1 mRNA expression from BMMs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4E). We confirmed the induction of protein expression using this combination both by FACS of BMMs from YARG reporter mice and by Western blotting (Figure 4, F and G).

Lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA), lactate dehydrogenase B (LDHB), and monocarboxylate transporter 1 (MCT1) are important for LA production in tumor cells (28). We genetically knocked out these genes in BO1 cells to quantify their lactate production and the media pH and found that Ldha-KO cells had decreased lactate production and increased media pH (Figure 4, H and I). Compared with CM from WT cancer cells, CM from Ldha-KO cells resulted in diminished induction of ARG1 expression in BMMs (Figure 4, J and K).

Next, we asked whether the molecule lactate, independent of H+, could work with GM-CSF to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression. Surprisingly, the combination of sodium lactate and GM-CSF did not induce ARG1 expression in BMMs (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that acidified culture conditions may play a role in the induction of ARG1 expression. We tested the addition of GM-CSF to media across pH values ranging from 6 to 7.4 for induction of ARG1 expression. We found that GM-CSF only induced myeloid cell ARG1 expression in acidified media (Figure 4L), and that neutralization of acidic tumor CM with sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO 3 ) could block the induction of ARG1 expression (Figure 4M).

Together, these data indicate that breast tumor–derived GM-CSF is necessary, but not sufficient, to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression. LA acidification may be functioning as a cofactor that synergistically induces myeloid cell ARG1 expression along with GM-CSF.

Tumor-derived GM-CSF drives ARG1 expression through noncanonical signaling pathways. STAT6 signaling is required for macrophage ARG1 expression induced by IL-4 (12). To test the role of STAT6 signaling in breast tumor–induced macrophage ARG1 expression, we treated BMMs from WT YARG mice or Stat6–/– YARG mice with either IL-4 or BO1 CM and detected reporter gene EYFP expression by FACS. We found that IL-4 induced ARG1 expression in WT BMMs, but not in Stat6–/– BMMs, whereas BO1 CM induced ARG1 expression in both WT and Stat6–/– BMMs (Figure 5, A and B). We obtained the same results by quantitative PCR (qPCR) for Arg1 mRNA expression in a parallel experiment (Figure 5C). In vivo, we found that BO1 orthotopic MFP tumors had induced expression of ARG1 by TIMs in both WT and Stat6–/– mice (Figure 5, D–F). These data suggest that STAT6 signaling is dispensable in breast tumor–induced myeloid cell ARG1 expression.

Figure 5 GM-CSF signaling regulates myeloid cell ARG1 expression through noncanonical pathways. (A) Experimental scheme. (B) WT or Stat6–/– YARG BMMs were treated with recombinant IL-4 or PyMT-BO1 tumor cell CM for 24 hours, and ARG1+ cells were quantified by FACS. (C) Arg1 mRNA expression in WT and Stat6–/– BMMs treated with IL-4 or PyMT-BO1 tumor cell CM (n = 2–3). (D) Experimental scheme. (E and F) PyMT-BO1 tumor cells (1 × 105) were injected into MFP tissue of WT or Stat6–/– YARG mice. After tumors reached 500 mm3 in size, ARG1+ cells from whole-tumor tissue single-cell suspensions were quantified by FACS (n = 6). (G) Working model of GM-CSF receptor signaling. (H and I) ARG1+ cells quantified by FACS were from YARG BMMs pretreated with DMSO, the JAK1/2 inhibitor (JAK1/2i) ruxolitinib, the STAT3 inhibitor C188-9, the STAT5 inhibitor CAS 285986-31-4, the ERK1/2 inhibitor ulixertinib, the p38 inhibitor SB203580, or the MEK inhibitor trametinib for 1 hour, followed by treatment with BO1 tumor cell CM for 24 hours (n = 2–5). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction.

Classical GM-CSF signaling proceeds through JAK2/STAT5; however, studies have shown that GM-CSF can also activate STAT3, p38 MAPK, MEK, and ERK1/2 signaling pathways (30–32). To evaluate the downstream signaling pathways essential to breast tumor–induced ARG1 expression in myeloid cells, we pretreated BMMs from YARG mice with inhibitors of JAK1/2, STAT3, STAT5, p38, MEK, and ERK1/2 and then added BO1 CM for 24 hours and analyzed ARG1 expression by FACS. We found that the clinical JAK1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib completely blocked BO1 CM–induced ARG1 expression; a JAK2 downstream STAT5 inhibitor, meanwhile, had no effect. Inhibition of STAT3 and p38 reduced BO1 CM–induced ARG1 expression in a dose-dependent manner. The clinically used MEK inhibitor trabectedin partially inhibited ARG1 expression, while ERK1/2 inhibition had no effect (Figure 5, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 8).

These results suggest that tumor-derived GM-CSF drives breast tumor cell–induced myeloid cell ARG1 expression through noncanonical JAK/STAT3 and p38 MAPK signaling pathways.

Tumor-derived GM-CSF requires cAMP signaling to drive ARG1 expression. Cells can respond to changes in environmental pH through pH-sensing GPCRs (33). GPCR downstream signaling proceeds through the G α subunit, which negatively or positively regulates adenylyl cyclase (AC) activity through inhibitory G protein (Gi) or stimulatory G protein (Gs), respectively (refs. 34, 35 and Figure 6A). We first used the Gi inhibitor pertussis toxin (PTX) to pretreat BMMs from YARG mice for 1 hour, and then added breast tumor CM for a further 24 hours before analyzing ARG1 expression by FACS. We found that PTX dose-dependently enhanced ARG1 expression (Figure 6B). Forskolin, an AC activator, similarly enhanced breast tumor CM–induced BMM ARG1 expression (Figure 6C). When combined with GM-CSF, we found that forskolin was sufficient to induce ARG1 expression in BMMs (Figure 6D), suggesting that acidified tumor CM or LA may signal through the cAMP pathway to induce ARG1 expression in myeloid cells.

Figure 6 Tumor cell–derived, GM-CSF–induced myeloid cell ARG1 expression requires cAMP signaling. (A) Working model illustrating that GPCR-associated subunits Gs and Gi regulate cAMP levels. (B) BMMs (5 × 105) from ARG1-YFP mice were seeded in a 6-well plate overnight. BMMs were pretreated with PTX for 2 hours before addition of tumor cell CM. (C and D) Forskolin (Fors) was added to the BMMs at the same time as the indicated treatments. (E and F) Inhibitors were added 1 hour before CM or 2 ng/mL GM-CSF plus 20 mM LA (CSF2/LA) treatment. All BMMs were treated for 24 hours with CM or CSF2/LA before FACS analysis. In B–F, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (G) Working model showing that GM-CSF (CSF2) and cAMP signaling combine to induce myeloid cell ARG1 expression.

AC activation increases intracellular cAMP concentrations and regulates many cellular functions through cAMP response element–binding protein (CREB) (35). To test the necessity of cAMP for promoting ARG1 expression, we pretreated BMMs with either MDL-12, an AC inhibitor, or KG-501, an inhibitor of CREB binding, and then added breast tumor CM or GM-CSF in combination with LA to the BMMs. In both conditions, we observed a dose-dependent inhibition of ARG1 expression (Figure 6, E and F).

Taken together, these results suggest that tumor cell–derived GM-CSF–induced myeloid cell ARG1 expression requires both cAMP signaling and the JAK/STAT3 signaling pathway (see proposed model in Figure 6G).

Breast tumor–derived GM-CSF promotes tumor growth through the modulation of host immune cells. To evaluate the functional role of tumor-derived GM-CSF in breast tumor growth in vivo, we inoculated 4T1-WT or 4T1-CSF2–KO (GM-CSF–KO) cells into the MFP tissue of BALB/c mice and measured tumor growth by digital calipers. We found that GM-CSF–KO tumor cells had significantly decreased tumor growth (Figure 7A) in immunocompetent mice. We performed the same experiment using BO1-WT or BO1-CSF2–KO breast cancer cell injection into the MFP tissue of C57BL/6J mice and obtained the same result (Figure 7B). To rule out the effect of genetic differences between CRISPR-modified cell lines, we established BO1 orthotopic MFP tumors and pharmacologically inhibited GM-CSF in the TME using a neutralizing anti–GM-CSF antibody. Compared with isotype control antibody treatment, WT C57BL/6J mice that received anti–GM-CSF antibody had significantly decreased tumor growth (Figure 7C). Importantly, pharmacological or genetic disruption of tumor-derived GM-CSF did not affect tumor growth in immunocompromised NOD-SCID gamma (NSG) mice (Figure 7, D–F). These results indicate that tumor-derived GM-CSF promotes tumor growth by modulating host immune responses.

Figure 7 Breast tumor–derived GM-CSF promotes tumor growth through the modulation of host immune cells. (A) 4T1-WT (vector control) or 4T1-CSF2–KO breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were injected into MFP tissue of 8-week-old female BALB/C mice (n = 7–8). (B) BO1-WT (vector control) or BO1-CSF2–KO breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were injected into MFP tissue of 8-week-old female C57BL/6J mice (n = 9–11). (C) BO1-GFP-Luc breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were mixed with Matrigel plus an isotype antibody (control) or anti-CSF2 antibody before injection into MFP tissue of 8-week-old female C57BL/6J mice (n = 9). (D–F) The same experiments in A–C were performed in NSG mice (n = 4–8). (G) The same experiment in B was performed in Arg1fl/fl LySM-Cre+/– mice (n = 8–10). For all of the above experiments, tumor growth was measured by digital calipers. On day 24, MFP tumors were dissected and weighed. (H–J) Single-cell suspensions from day-10 BO1-WT or BO1-CSF2–KO whole-tumor tissue (C57BL/6J mice) were analyzed by FACS. TIM and T cell populations are shown (n = 7). Gran, granulocytes; Mono, monocytes; MoDC, monocyte-derived DCs; Tex, exhausted T cells. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA or 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction between groups for column data.

We also tested the role of GM-CSF in a spontaneous tumorigenesis model by crossing MMTV-PyMT mice with GM-CSF–KO (Csf2–/–) mice to generate Csf2–/– MMTV-PyMT mice and evaluated tumor development. We found that the median time to tumor appearance in WT MMTV-PyMT mice was 96 days versus 130.5 days in Csf2–/– MMTV-PyMT mice. We performed immune cell profiling of tumors from these mice (harvested at the same tumor size) and found that tumors from Csf2–/– MMTV-PyMT mice had decreased ARG1+CD11b+ myeloid cells and CD4+ T cell infiltration, while CD8+ T cells numbers were increased (Supplemental Figure 9). These data show that GM-CSF can modulate tumor growth and alter tumor immune profiles in a spontaneous breast cancer model.

It is known that myeloid cells can inhibit T cell function through ARG1 expression (2, 3, 9, 20), and our in vitro data indicated that BMMs exposed to breast tumor–secreted GM-CSF expressed ARG1 and inhibited T cell function (Figure 3). This prompted us to evaluate WT and GM-CSF–KO tumor cell growth in myeloid cell–specific ARG1-KO mice (Arg1fl/fl LysM-Cre+/–). Interestingly, as with our studies in immunocompromised NSG mice, we found no significant differences in tumor growth in mice lacking ARG1 in myeloid cells (Figure 7G), suggesting that ARG1 protein expression in myeloid cells is particularly important for GM-CSF–induced enhancement of tumor growth.

We next evaluated the immune profile of BO1-WT and BO1-CSF2–KO tumors in WT mice. We found that in the myeloid cell compartment, total CD45+CD11b+ myeloid cell numbers were decreased in BO1-CSF2–KO tumors. Among all myeloid cell populations, the number of monocytes, granulocytes, and monocyte-derived DCs was not significantly different between WT and GM-CSF–KO BO1 tumors; however, the number of TAMs was decreased in BO1-CSF2–KO tumors (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 10). Compared with WT BO1 tumors, TAMs in the BO1-CSF2–KO tumors were also less polarized toward an M2 phenotype (Figure 7I). Evaluation of the entire population of tumor-infiltrating CD45+ cells revealed that the percentages of CD4+Foxp3– conventional T (Tconv) cells and CD8+ T cells in BO1-WT versus BO1-CSF2–KO tumors were not significantly different. However, BO1-CSF2–KO tumors exhibited higher ratios of memory Tconv (CD62L+CD44+) and memory CD8+ T (CD3+CD8+CD62L+CD44+) cells, with reduced percentages of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells compared with BO1-WT tumors (Figure 7J and Supplemental Figure 11). These data suggest that loss of tumoral GM-CSF may provide a favorable environment for T cells in breast cancer.

To determine whether ARG1 and GM-CSF mRNA expression relates to T cell phenotypes in human breast cancer samples, we queried the Gene Expression of Normal and Tumor tissues 2 (GENT2) database (36) for correlations between T cell markers and ARG1 or CSF2. Across all breast cancer subtypes, we identified a significant (P < 0.05) positive correlation between ARG1 expression and CSF2 expression. In some breast cancer subtypes, especially in luminal B cancers, ARG1 or CSF2 expression negatively correlated with CD3E expression (Supplemental Figure 12). We also evaluated T cell subset markers (CD4 and CD8A) and markers that reflect T cell function, including LAG3, HAVCR2, PDCD1, and FOXP3. We found that expression of the Treg marker FOXP3 significantly (P < 0.05) correlated with ARG1 and CSF2 expression across all breast cancer subtypes. In some breast cancer subtypes, we also observed a correlation between ARG1 or CSF2 expression and putative markers of T cell exhaustion, but this signal was not robust across all breast cancer subtypes from the current data set (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). These data suggest that CSF2 expression correlates with ARG1 expression in human breast cancer tissue and that expression of CSF2 or ARG1 may reflect an unfavorable environment for T cell function.

Taken together, tumor-derived GM-CSF modulates tumor-infiltrating host immune cells in a myeloid ARG1 protein expression–dependent manner, resulting in enhanced tumor growth. Interruption of tumor cell–derived GM-CSF resulted in decreased TAM infiltration and diminished myeloid cell ARG1 expression and may enhance the antitumor function of infiltrating T cells.

Disruption of tumor cell–produced GM-CSF enhances the efficacy of immune therapy. Because myeloid cells exposed to breast tumor cell–produced GM-CSF suppressed T cell function in vitro and enhanced tumor growth in immunocompetent mice, we hypothesized that blockade of GM-CSF production in breast tumor cells would increase the efficacy of T cell–targeted cancer immune therapy.

We first evaluated the effect of the disruption of tumor-derived GM-CSF on the efficacy of adoptive T cell transfer therapy. We used CD45.1+ OT-1 TCR-transgenic T cells that are specific for the chicken OVA epitope SIINFEKL (OVA 254–267 ) peptide bound to H-2Kb as the source of antitumor-specific T cells (37). We genetically modified tumor cell lines to express OVA 254–267 by a retroviral vector (38) and identified them as B16-OVA, BO1-OVA, BO1-WT-OVA, and BO1-CSF2–KO-OVA cells, respectively. The expression levels of SIINFEKL-bound H-2Kb and MHC-I on B16-OVA and BO1-OVA cells were similar (Supplemental Figure 13).

BO1 and mCherry-expressing BO1-OVA cells were cultured together at a 1:1 ratio and exposed to in vitro–expanded OT-1 T cells. After 16 hours, BO1-OVA cells without OT-1 T cell treatment retained their population, while in the treatment group, OT-1 T cells effectively killed OVA 254–267 expressing BO1-OVA cells (Figure 8A). In vivo, adoptively transferred CD45.1+ OT-1 T cells effectively inhibited melanoma B16-OVA subcutaneous tumor growth (Figure 8B) but had no effect on breast cancer BO1-WT-OVA MFP tumor growth (Figure 8C). In contrast, OT-1 T cells attenuated the growth of BO1-CSF2–KO-OVA MFP tumors lacking GM-CSF gene expression (Figure 8D). These results show that, in comparison with B16 melanoma cells, BO1 breast cancer cells were resistant to adoptive T cell transfer therapy and that this resistance could be overcome by disrupting tumor cell–produced GM-CSF.

Figure 8 Disruption of tumor cell–produced GM-CSF enhances breast cancer immune therapy. (A) BO1 cells (GFP+) were cocultured with BO1-OVA cells (GFP+ mCherry+) at a 1:1 ratio, and then OT-1 T cells were added for 16 hours and analyzed by FACS. (B) B16F10-OVA cells (1 × 106) were subcutaneously injected into C57BL/6J mice. On day 5, one group of mice was treated with 5 × 106 in vitro–expanded OT-1 T cells via intravenous injection. Tumor size was measured by digital calipers. (C and D) PyMT-BO1-WT-OVA or PyMT-BO1-CSF2–KO-OVA breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were inoculated with PBS and injected into MFP tissue. On day 7, OT-1 T cells (5 × 106) were intravenously injected. (E) PyMT-BO1-WT-OVA or PyMT-BO1-CSF2–KO-OVA breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were intracardially injected into 6-week-old female C57BL/6J mice (n = 5–6). On day 5, OT-1 T cells (5 × 106) were intravenously injected. Representative BLI images on day 12 are shown. (F) PyMT-BO1-OVA breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were intracardially injected into 6-week-old female C57BL/6J mice (n = 5–6). On days 5, 7, and 11, anti-CSF2 antibodies were intravenously injected into mice in the antibody treatment groups. On day 5, OT-1 T cells (5 × 106) were intravenously injected. Representative BLI images on day 12 are shown. (G) PyMT-BO1-V2 breast tumor cells (1 × 105) were injected into MFP tissue of 8-week-old female C57BL/6J mice. On days 6, 8, and 10, anti–PD-1 and anti-CTLA4 antibodies (2.5 mg/kg) were intravenously injected. (H) Primary tumor mastectomies were performed when the tumor size reached 1200 mm3. The primary tumor weight after mastectomy is shown. (I) Four weeks after primary tumor mastectomy, distant metastasis was detected by BLI. The rate of metastatic events and representative BLI images are shown. (J–L) The same experiments were performed using PyMT-BO1-CSF2KO breast tumor cells. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA.

As bone metastasis is common and often challenging to treat in patients with breast cancer (39), we asked whether disruption of GM-CSF production could enhance adoptive T cell therapy in a murine bone metastasis model. We intracardially injected BO1-WT-OVA and BO1-CSF2–KO-OVA tumor cells to establish tumor infiltration into bones and visceral organs in WT C57BL/6J mice and injected OT-1 T cells on day 5, monitoring tumor burden by bioluminescence imaging (BLI). We found that without OT-1 T cell treatment, there was no significant difference in bone tumor burden between WT and GM-CSF–KO tumors; however, with OT-1 T cell treatment, the bone tumor burden in GM-CSF–KO bone metastases was significantly lower than in WT mice (Figure 8E). We further evaluated whether pharmacological blockade of GM-CSF with a neutralizing antibody could enhance the efficacy of OT-1 T cell treatment on bone metastases. We found that anti–GM-CSF antibody treatment alone did not significantly decrease bone tumor burden in our experimental metastasis model; however, when combined with OT-1 T cell treatment, neutralization of GM-CSF significantly reduced the bone tumor burden (Figure 8F). These data suggest that genetic or pharmacologic disruption of tumor cell–derived GM-CSF in preclinical models of metastasis can enhance the efficacy of tumor-specific adoptive T cell therapy.

Next, we tested this hypothesis in a model of ICB therapy. The most common ICB targets on T cells are cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4) and programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) signaling (40). We administered anti–PD-1 antibody and anti-CTLA4 antibody as a combined neoadjuvant therapy in an orthotopic spontaneous metastatic breast cancer model. We established BO1-WT MFP tumors in C57BL/6J mice and intravenously injected anti–PD-1 and anti-CTLA4 antibodies on days 6, 8, and 10, starting when T cells and myeloid cells are present within the TME. When the primary tumor size reached approximately 1000 mm3, we surgically removed the tumor and monitored the mice by BLI for evidence of spontaneous metastases for 4 weeks. We found that ICB treatment did not significantly change BO1-WT primary tumor growth or the rate of metastasis (Figure 8, G–I). However, the same experiment performed with BO1-CSF2–KO tumors showed that ICB treatment decreased GM-CSF–KO primary tumor growth in WT mice. Notably, after resection of tumors that had reached approximately 1000 mm3 in size, the metastasis rate in the control group was approximately 40%, whereas no metastases were observed in the ICB-treated group (Figure 8, J–L). These data suggest that disruption of tumor cell–derived GM-CSF can enhance the efficacy of neoadjuvant ICB treatment in both primary and metastatic settings.

Overall, our results implicate GM-CSF as a contributor to the development of immunosuppression in the TME and suggest that targeting GM-CSF could enhance the efficacy of immune therapy.