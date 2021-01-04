Neutrophilic inflammation during lung development disrupts elastin assembly and predisposes adult mice to COPD

NF-κB activation in the saccular stage results in permanent abnormalities in lung structure and function. In mice with doxycycline-inducible (Dox-inducible) expression of constitutively active human IKK-β in airway epithelium (called IKTA mice) (13), we induced transient transgene expression in pups during lung development by treating lactating dams with Dox in drinking water from P3 to P5 (saccular) or P10 to P12 (alveolar). We then examined lungs of IKTA and littermate control mice over time. At 2 months of age, lungs of adult IKTA mice with Dox administration from P3 to P5 showed marked emphysematous changes throughout the lung parenchyma (Figure 1, A and B). In contrast, lungs of adult IKTA mice with Dox from P10 to P12 appeared similar to control lungs on histological evaluation. In addition, small airways from IKTA mice with P3–P5 Dox exhibited a significant reduction in the number of radial alveolar attachments (Figure 1, C and D), which are connective tissue–containing septa that insert radially into the adventitia of small airways and are responsible for tethering to adjacent alveolar tissue (14).

Figure 1 Epithelial NF-κB activation in saccular-stage lungs results in emphysema, loss of alveolar attachments, and disruption of elastic fiber organization. Dams were treated with Dox from P3 to P5 (saccular stage) or P10 to P12 (alveolar stage), after which lungs from IKTA and littermate control mice were harvested at 2 months of age. (A) Representative H&E staining and (B) morphometric evaluation of emphysema as measured by mean linear intercept (MLI). Data are expressed as mean SEM, n = 3–4 lungs per group, 5–6 imaged lung fields per lung. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test. (C) Representative H&E-stained sections showing small airways (arrows denote alveolar attachments) and (D) alveolar attachment counts in control and IKTA lungs. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3 lungs per group, P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test. (E) Representative photomicrographs of Hart’s elastin-stained lung sections. Arrows denote elastic fibers around airspaces. Arrowhead denotes fragmented elastic fibers. Scale bar: 100 μm in A, 50 μm in C and E.

We next evaluated elastic fibers in the lungs of 2-month-old IKTA mice and found that elastic fibers were fragmented and reduced in number throughout the lung parenchyma of 2-month-old IKTA mice with Dox administration from P3 to P5, whereas 2 month-old IKTA mice with Dox from P10 to P12 demonstrated normal cord-like arrangement of elastic fibers around distal airspaces, similar to those seen in littermate controls (Figure 1E). Together, these data suggest that brief periods of NF-κB–induced inflammation during saccular-stage lung development disrupted assembly of the elastic fiber scaffold, resulting in long-term pathological alterations in the distal lung parenchyma.

Given that elastic fibers have a very long half-life and their assembly is developmentally regulated (15, 16), we followed IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) to 24 months of age to investigate the lifelong consequences of saccular-stage lung inflammation. At 24 months, elderly IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) had a striking emphysematous phenotype that was visible at the time of lung harvest and on lung sections, along with persistent elastic fiber fragmentation and disorganization (Figure 2, A–C). Flow cytometry for immune cells and mRNA expression of inflammatory cytokines revealed no evidence of ongoing inflammation in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) at 3 or 24 months of age compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1), thereby suggesting that progressive emphysematous changes in these mice did not result from persistent lung inflammation.

Figure 2 Epithelial NF-κB activation in saccular-stage lungs results in lifelong abnormalities in lung structure and function. Dams were treated with Dox from P3 to P5 (saccular stage), after which lungs from IKTA and littermate control mice were harvested at 2, 6, or 24 months. (A) Representative image showing gross appearance of a 24-month IKTA lung. Arrows denote areas of emphysema. (B and C) Representative images showing H&E-stained (B) and Hart’s elastin–stained (C) lung sections from 24-month control and IKTA lungs. Arrows denote intact elastic fibers. Arrowhead denotes fragments of elastic fibers. (D and E) Quantification of mean linear intercept (MLI) (D) and alveolar attachments (E) in control and IKTA lungs at 2, 6, and 24 months. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3–4 lungs per group, 6 imaged lung fields per lung *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test comparing IKTA to littermate controls at each age. (F–H) Lung function, including total respiratory system elastance (F), tissue elastance (G), and dynamic compliance (H), was measured at 2, 6, and 24 months in control and IKTA mice. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4–6 mice per group, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test comparing IKTA to littermate controls at each age, #P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc linear trend test for each group (control and IKTA). Scale bar: 100 μm in B, 50 μm in C.

To evaluate the trajectory of structural changes in the lung parenchyma of IKTA mice with saccular-stage transgene activation, we performed morphometric evaluation of lungs from IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) and littermate controls at 2, 6, and 24 months of age. As shown in Figure 2, D and E, progressive alveolar enlargement measured by mean linear intercept (MLI) and reduction in alveolar attachment counts were identified from 2 to 24 months of age in littermate control mice, demonstrating the effects of aging; however, IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) had increased MLI and reduced alveolar attachments at each time point compared with controls. Collectively, these findings indicate that impaired elastic fiber organization during saccular lung development permanently altered lung structure and, with the effects of aging, resulted in progressive worsening of emphysema and alveolar attachment loss.

To investigate the functional consequences of altered lung structure in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5), we measured lung mechanics by FlexiVent (SCIREQ). Compared with littermate controls and IKTA mice with transgene activation during the alveolar stage (Dox P10–P12), 2-month-old IKTA mice with Dox from P3 to P5 had reduced lung elastance, reduced respiratory system elastance, and increased lung compliance (Supplemental Figure 2). As mice aged from 2 to 24 months, elastance decreased and compliance increased in control mice, but IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) had reduced lung tissue elastance and respiratory system elastance, along with increased compliance, at each time point compared with littermate controls (Figure 2, F–H). As an additional control group, we evaluated untreated IKTA mice (never exposed to Dox) at 24 months of age and found that lung histology was identical to littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3A). Also, compared with both littermate controls and non–Dox-treated IKTA mice, 24-month-old IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) had reduced lung tissue elastance, reduced respiratory system elastance, increased lung compliance, and increased inspiratory capacity (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E). Thus, alterations in lung function mirrored progression of emphysematous changes in lungs of IKTA mice subjected to saccular-stage lung inflammation.

Transgene activation in IKTA mice results in neutrophilic inflammation during the saccular and alveolar stages of lung development, but elastin fiber assembly is impaired only during the saccular stage. To investigate the short-term effects of transgene activation in IKTA mice during lung development, dams were placed on Dox in drinking water from P3 to P5 (saccular stage) or P10–P12 (alveolar stage) and lungs were examined at P5 or P12, respectively. As expected, transgene expression was detected in IKTA lungs at P5 and P12 (Figure 3A). IKTA lungs at both time points showed a neutrophil-predominant inflammatory cell influx (Figure 3, B and C). Consistent with the inflammatory cell influx at P5 and P12, expression of inflammatory cytokines was robustly induced in Dox-treated IKTA lungs at both P5 and P12 compared with controls (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Transgene activation results in neutrophilic inflammation during both the saccular and alveolar stages of lung development. Dams were treated with Dox from P3 to P5 (saccular stage) or P10 to P12 (alveolar stage), after which lungs from IKTA and littermate control mice were harvested at P5 or P12. (A) Expression of constitutively active IKK-β (cIkk-β) transgene and Gapdh was evaluated by PCR followed by agarose gel electrophoresis. (B and C) Quantification of immune cells in P5 (B) and P12 (C) control and IKTA lungs by flow cytometry. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3–4 per group. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D and E) mRNA expression of select inflammatory cytokines in P5 (D) and P12 (E) control and IKTA lungs. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4–6 per group.

At P5, abnormal lung development with dilated airspaces and aberrant organization of elastic fibers was apparent in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) (Figure 4, A–C). Impaired elastic fiber assembly correlated with reduced mRNA expression of elastin (Eln) and fibulin-5 (Fbln5), but not other critical components of elastic fiber assembly in P5 IKTA lungs (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast, lung development was not altered at P12 in IKTA mice with Dox from P10 to P12 (Figure 4, E and F). Both elastic fiber organization and expression of Eln, Fbln5, and other critical components of elastic fiber assembly were similar between P12 control and IKTA lungs (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Collectively, these data showed that neutrophilic inflammation selectively downregulated expression of Fbln5 and Eln and altered elastic fiber organization in saccular-stage lungs.

Figure 4 Neutrophilic inflammation disrupts saccular-stage (but not alveolar-stage) elastic fiber assembly and results in a BPD-like phenotype. Dams were treated with Dox from P3 to P5 (saccular stage) or P10 to P12 (alveolar stage), after which lungs from IKTA and littermate control mice were harvested at P5 or P12. (A, B, E, and F) Representative H&E-stained lung sections (A and E) and morphometric measurements (B and F) demonstrated dilated terminal saccules in P5 IKTA lungs, whereas P12 IKTA lungs appeared similar to controls. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4–5 lungs per group, 5–6 imaged lung fields per lung, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C and G) Representative photomicrographs of Hart’s elastin–stained sections of P5 (C) and P12 (G) control and IKTA lungs demonstrating disorganized and fragmented elastic fibers in P5 IKTA lungs. Arrows denote normal elastic fibers in controls. Arrowhead denotes fragmented elastic fibers in IKTA lungs. (D and H) mRNA expression of elastic fiber assembly components Eln and Fbln5 expression in P5 (D) and P12 (H) IKTA lungs. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4–5 per group, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 100 μm in A and E, 50 μm in C and G.

Given that parenchymal growth in the saccular lung is closely related to vascular growth around distal airspaces (17), we examined whether vasculogenesis was altered in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5). Immunostaining for vWF, an endothelial cell marker, in P5 lungs revealed no differences in vessel density between Dox-treated control and IKTA lungs. Expression of the angiogenic growth factor Vegfa and its primary receptor Flk1 (Vegfr2) were also similar between Dox-treated control and IKTA lungs at P5 (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In addition, immunostaining for α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) showed well-organized smooth muscle cells around large vessels in control and IKTA lungs, along with intact elastic lamina (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). These findings indicate that inflammation-induced changes in IKTA lungs primarily affected structural support for developing saccules without impairment of vasculogenesis.

Since saccular-stage transgene activation resulted in a profound developmental phenotype in IKTA mice, we wondered whether lung inflammation during this time frame altered proliferation or survival of parenchymal cell populations in the developing lung. Evaluation of proliferating cell nuclear antigen–positive (PCNA-positive) cells in P5 (Dox P3–P5) control and IKTA lung sections revealed no differences in proliferation of type 2 alveolar epithelial cells or other parenchymal cells in Dox-treated IKTA compared with control lungs (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). We also performed TUNEL staining of P5 control and IKTA lung sections and found similar numbers of TUNEL+ cells in both groups (Supplemental Figure 6D). Thus, altered lung development in IKTA mice did not appear to result from major shifts in proliferation or survival of nonimmune cell populations.

Neutrophil depletion rescues lung development in mice with saccular-stage inflammation. Since neutrophils predominated in the inflammatory phenotype of saccular-stage IKTA mice, we administered anti-Ly6G antibodies (or control IgG) to IKTA and littermate control mice by i.p. injection on P2 in order to block the neutrophil influx induced by Dox treatment from P3 to P5. Flow cytometry analysis (Figure 5, A and B) and immunostaining for Gr-1 (Supplemental Figure 7) confirmed reduced neutrophil recruitment in Dox-treated IKTA lungs at P5 after administration of anti-Ly6G antibodies.

Figure 5 Neutrophil depletion rescues lung development in saccular-stage lungs with NF-κB activation. Control and IKTA pups were administered anti-ly6G antibodies or control IgG by i.p. injection on P2 prior to placing dams on Dox from P3 to P5 for transgene activation. (A and B) Representative flow plots (A) and quantification of CD11b+ Ly6G+ neutrophils (B) showing reduction in neutrophils with anti-ly6G antibody treatment. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3–4 lungs per group, *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test. (C–E) Representative H&E-stained lung sections (C), morphometric evaluation of average distal airspace area (D), and average distal airspace perimeter (E) in P5 lungs. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4 lungs per group, 4–6 imaged fields per lung (D and E). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test. Scale bar: 100 μm in C.

Neutrophil depletion normalized lung development in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5), whereas control IgG had no effect on the BPD-like phenotype (Figure 5, C–E). To test whether neutrophil depletion corrects long-term lung development in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5), these mice were injected with anti-Ly6G antibodies on P2 and evaluated at the completion of lung development (P30). At this time point, neutrophil-depleted IKTA mice showed normal alveolar structure (Supplemental Figure 8), further supporting the conclusion that neutrophils mediated aberrant lung development in this model.

Next, we investigated whether neutrophils were responsible for downregulation of Eln and Fbln5 expression in saccular-stage lungs from IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5). As shown in Figure 6A, anti-Ly6G antibody treatment mitigated downregulation of these elastic fiber assembly components in P5 IKTA lungs. In situ hybridization (RNAscope) confirmed the reduction in Fbln5 and Eln in P5 IKTA lungs and restoration of expression after anti-Ly6G antibody treatment (Figure 6B). Consistent with these findings, neutrophil depletion corrected the fragmented and disorganized appearance of elastic fibers around saccular airspaces of P5 IKTA mice (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Neutrophil depletion prevents disruption of elastic fibers in saccular-stage IKTA lungs. Control and IKTA pups were administered anti-ly6G antibodies or control IgG IP on P2 prior to placing dams on Dox from P3 to P5 for transgene activation. (A) Expression of Eln and Fbln5 in P5 lungs. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 6 per group, *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test. (B) Representative photomicrographs of RNAscope-labeled sections from P5 lungs. Fbln5- and Eln-expressing cells were reduced in IKTA lungs with control IgG treatment, but Fbln5 and Eln expression appeared similar to controls in IKTA mice with anti-Ly6G antibody treatment. (C) Representative Hart’s elastin–stained sections from P5 lungs showing normal cord-like structures around airspaces in IKTA mice treated with anti-Ly6G antibodies. Arrows denote elastic fibers around airspaces. Arrowhead denotes fragmented elastic fibers. (D and E) CD11b+ Ly6G+ neutrophils were isolated from IKTA lungs and cocultured with wild-type saccular-stage lung fibroblast for 4 hours. Expression of Fbln5 (D) and Eln (E) was reduced in saccular-stage lung fibroblasts cocultured with IKTA neutrophils. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3 per group. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D and E), *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 10 μm in B, 50 μm in C.

Given that elastic fiber assembly components are primarily produced by mesenchymal cells in the developing lung, we tested whether IKTA neutrophils could directly alter mRNA expression of elastic fiber assembly components by these cells. For these experiments, we used FACS to isolate CD45+/CD11b+/Ly6G+ neutrophils from IKTA lungs (Dox P3–P5) and then cocultured these cells with wild-type primary saccular-stage mouse (P5) lung fibroblasts. IKTA neutrophils downregulated Fbln5 and Eln expression by saccular lung fibroblasts (Figure 6, D and E), suggesting that recruited neutrophils (or their soluble mediators) were responsible for the altered elastic fiber assembly observed in inflamed saccular-stage lungs.

Neutrophil-derived cytokines do not inhibit elastin assembly. Having identified neutrophils as the primary immune cell type responsible for disrupting elastic fiber assembly in saccular-stage IKTA lungs, we investigated molecular mechanisms by which neutrophils could mediate these effects. Although expression of a variety of inflammatory cytokines was increased in IKTA lungs (Dox P3–P5), only IL-1β expression was altered by neutrophil depletion (Supplemental Figure 9A). Since IL-1β signaling has been shown to alter saccular-stage lung development (18), we tested whether exogenous IL-1β could affect elastin and fibulin-5 expression in cultured saccular-stage mouse lung fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 9B). Because these data suggested that IL-1 signaling could be responsible for the deleterious effects of neutrophils in saccular-stage IKTA lungs, we generated IKTA mice deficient in IL-1R1, the primary IL-1 signaling receptor; however, IL-1R1 deletion did not rescue the saccular lung phenotype in IKTA mice (Dox P3–P5) (Supplemental Figure 9, C–E) and did not prevent the downregulation of Eln and Fbln5 in IKTA lungs (Supplemental Figure 9F).

Neutrophil elastase downregulates mRNA expression of elastic fiber assembly components by saccular-stage lung fibroblasts. Since neutrophil elastase (NE) was increased in IKTA lungs after Dox treatment (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 10A), we wondered whether NE mediates the BPD-like phenotype in P5 IKTA mice. Therefore, we cocultured lung neutrophils (CD45+/CD11b+/Ly6G+ cells) obtained by flow sorting from IKTA lungs with wild-type saccular-stage mouse lung fibroblasts in the presence or absence of an irreversible NE inhibitor (N-methoxysuccinyl-Ala-Ala-Pro-Val-chloromethyl ketone). Treatment with the NE inhibitor normalized expression of Eln and Fbln5 by fibroblasts cocultured with IKTA neutrophils (Figure 7B). Further, addition of purified human neutrophil elastase (HNE) to culture media downregulated Eln and Fbln5 expression by saccular-stage lung fibroblasts (Figure 7C). In comparison, HNE treatment did not affect expression of Eln and Fbln in cultured P12 (alveolar stage) lung fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 10B), suggesting developmental stage–dependent regulation of mRNA expression for these elastin assembly genes.

Figure 7 Neutrophil elastase inhibits expression of elastic fiber assembly components by saccular-stage mouse lung fibroblasts. (A) Quantification of neutrophil elastase (NE) by ELISA in P5 control and IKTA lung homogenates. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4–6 per group, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B and C) P5 mouse lung fibroblasts were cultured with or without IKTA neutrophils for 4 hours (B) or purified human neutrophil elastase (HNE) 1 μg/mL for 24 hours (C) and Eln and Fbln5 expression was quantified. Where indicated, cells were also pretreated with 10 μM N-methoxysuccinyl-Ala-Ala-Pro-Val-chloromethyl ketone (HNE inhibitor). Data expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 compared with control by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test. (D and E) Saccular-stage mouse lung fibroblasts were cultured with tracheal aspirate exosomes (109 exosomes/mL) isolated from preterm infants with severe BPD or from term-born control infants (CTRL) and Eln (D) and Fbln5 (E) expression was quantified. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3 per group, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

NE is increased in airways of patients with BPD (19, 20), and recent data suggest that exosomes harvested from tracheal aspirates of patients with BPD express active NE on their surface (21). Therefore, we tested whether BPD exosomes could downregulate elastic fiber assembly components by saccular-stage lung fibroblasts. For these experiments, we collected tracheal aspirate exosomes from preterm patients with BPD (or term-born controls) (Supplemental Table 1) and treated saccular-stage mouse lung fibroblasts with pooled exosomes from BPD or control patients. BPD exosomes had higher NE activity (BPD: 0.9 μg of HNE-equivalent activity/1011 exosomes; control: 0.06 μg of HNE-equivalent activity/1011 exosomes) and downregulated fibroblast Eln and Fbln5 (Figure 7, D and E), thus implicating NE-containing exosomes in blocking production of critical elastic fiber assembly components.

Based on our finding that NE suppresses expression of elastin assembly components in addition to degrading elastin, we tested whether saccular-stage lungs are uniquely susceptible to NE exposure compared with lungs during later stages of development (alveolarization) or after completion of lung development (adults). For these studies, we generated precision-cut lung slices from P5, P12, and adult (2 months old) wild-type mice, and cultured each lung slice with or without HNE (4 μg/mL) for 4 days. HNE treatment resulted in airspace dilation of P5 lung slices with marked reduction of intact elastic fibers (Supplemental Figure 11). In contrast, at this concentration and exposure time, HNE treatment of P12 or adult lung slices did not alter alveolar architecture and elastin fibers remained intact, thereby supporting the conclusion that saccular-stage lungs are uniquely susceptible to the damaging effects of NE.

NE activates the EGFR/MEK/ERK pathway and inhibits TGF-β signaling in saccular-stage lung fibroblasts. To investigate the mechanisms by which NE regulates transcription of critical elastic fiber assembly components in mesenchymal cells, we first tested several candidate pathways that have previously been shown to be activated by NE and/or downregulate elastin assembly components, including Par-1, Par-2, NF-κB, and p38 MAPK (22–25). Using specific inhibitors of each of these pathways in conjunction with NE treatment of P5 fibroblasts, we found no impact on NE-mediated suppression of Eln or Fbln5 expression (Supplemental Figure 12).

Elastases can cleave membrane-bound pro-forms of EGFR ligands, including TGF-α, EGF, and heparin-binding EGF (HB-EGF), and release active ligands that transactivate EGFR (26–29). Therefore, we measured EGFR ligands in culture media from P5 fibroblasts after HNE treatment and found that EGF and Hb-EGF were undetectable, but TGF-α was increased by 15 minutes, suggesting proteolytic release (Figure 8A). We then treated saccular-stage lung fibroblasts with recombinant TGF-α and found that expression of Fbln5 and Eln was reduced (Figure 8, B and C), thereby indicating that HNE-mediated release of TGF-α could downregulate Fbln5 and Eln expression. To further investigate whether EGFR signaling mediates the effects of HNE on Fbln5 and Eln expression, we treated P5 fibroblasts with HNE and the selective EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor AG1478. As shown in Figure 8D, EGFR inhibition prevented Fbln5 (but not Eln) downregulation. Since MEK/ERK signaling can be induced by EGFR activation, we measured ERK phosphorylation after HNE treatment and found increased ERK phosphorylation by 15 minutes after treatment (Figure 8, E and F). We then treated P5 fibroblasts with the MEK/ERK inhibitor U0126 along with HNE and found that the MEK/ERK inhibitor prevented Fbln5 downregulation but did not affect Eln expression, similar to EGFR inhibition (Figure 8G). Together, these data showed that NE treatment activated EGFR/MEK/ERK signaling to inhibit Fbln5 expression in saccular-stage fibroblasts; however, additional pathways are involved in Eln regulation.

Figure 8 Neutrophil elastase downregulates mRNA expression of fibulin-5 in saccular-stage mouse lung fibroblasts through EGFR/MEK/ERK signaling. P5 mouse lung fibroblasts were grown to confluence and cultured with or without purified human neutrophil elastase (HNE) at 1 or 4 μg/mL or TGF-α (50 ng/mL) for up to 24 hours. In some experiments, fibroblasts were treated with AG1478 20 μM (EGFR inhibitor) or U0126 25 μM (MEK inhibitor) prior to HNE treatment. (A) TGF-α ELISA from conditioned media samples after 15 minutes of HNE treatment of saccular stage lung fibroblasts. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. (B and C) Quantification of Fbln5 (B) and Eln (C) expression by qPCR in saccular-stage fibroblasts 24 hours after treatment with TGF-α. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. (D) Expression of Eln and Fbln5 in fibroblasts treated with HNE ± AG1478 20 μM for 24 hours. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3–4 per group. (E and F) Western blot analysis of phospho-Erk1/2 and total-Erk1/2 in cell lysates from fibroblasts treated with HNE for 15 minutes. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3 per group. (G) Expression of Eln and Fbln5 in fibroblasts treated with HNE ± U0126 25 μM for 24 hours. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM, n = 3–4 per group. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 compared with control by 2-tailed student’s t test (A, B, C, and F); *P < 0.05 compared with control by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey test (D and G).

To further investigate the mechanisms by which NE suppresses Eln expression in saccular-stage lung fibroblasts, we examined the TGF-β pathway, which has been reported to regulate Eln expression in human and neonatal rat lung fibroblasts (28, 30). Consistent with prior reports, we found that TGF-β–neutralizing antibodies and the TGF-β receptor kinase inhibitor SB431542 reduced Eln expression, and exogenous TGF-β1 treatment upregulated Eln expression in P5 lung fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). To test whether NE-dependent suppression of Eln expression could be mediated by inhibition of canonical TGF-β signaling, P5 lung fibroblasts were transfected with a Smad2/3-LUC reporter plasmid prior to HNE treatment. HNE treatment reduced reporter activity in control and TGF-β1–stimulated cells (Figure 9, A and B), along with downregulation of TGF-β–regulated genes, including Ctgf, Serpine-1, and Tbsp1 (Figure 9C). We then pretreated P5 lung fibroblasts with TGF-β1 prior to HNE treatment and found that addition of TGF-β1 prevented HNE-induced downregulation of Eln expression and modestly increased Fbln5 expression (Figure 9, D and E). Collectively, these data suggest that interruption of canonical TGF-β signaling in saccular lung fibroblasts by HNE is important for downregulation of Eln expression.