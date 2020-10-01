Thioredoxin activity confers resistance against oxidative stress in tumor-infiltrating NK cells

IL-15–primed NK cells mount a superior immune response under oxidative stress. To test whether IL-2 and IL-15 differ in their ability to render NK cells less susceptible to oxidative stress, we analyzed the activity of cytokine-primed NK cells following exposure to H 2 O 2 . At a lower effector-to-target (E/T) ratio, IL-15–primed NK cells showed a greater ability to kill K562 target cells compared with IL-2–primed NK cells (Figure 1A). With exposure to H 2 O 2 at a dose of 5 μM and at an E/T ratio of 9:1, we observed that the ability of both IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells to kill K562 target cells was not reduced compared with control cells that were not exposed to H 2 O 2 . However, at a lower E/T ratio of 3:1, the cytotoxicity of IL-2–primed NK cells was significantly reduced compared with that of IL-15–primed NK cells. Regardless of E/T ratios, the cytotoxicity of both IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells was significantly reduced when exposed to a higher H 2 O 2 dose of 10 μM. Still, the ability of IL-15–primed NK cells to kill K562 target cells was significantly higher compared with IL-2–primed NK cells (Figure 1B). Similarly, in response to K562 cell stimulation, IL-15–primed NK cells showed significantly higher degranulation and production of IFN-γ compared with IL-2–primed NK cells. In the presence of a high 10 μM dose of H 2 O 2 , IL-15–primed NK cells showed significantly higher degranulation and production of IFN-γ than did IL-2–primed NK cells (Figure 1, C and D). While intracellular ROS are known to suppress the immune effects of NK cells, we measured the levels of intracellular ROS in cytokine-primed NK cells. These experiments revealed that IL-15–primed NK cells had a reduced accumulation of intracellular ROS compared with IL-2–primed NK cells at the same doses of H 2 O 2 (Figure 1, E and F). Neither dose of H 2 O 2 treatment significantly affected the viability of IL-2– or IL-15–primed NK cells. In terms of cell proliferation, IL-15– and IL-2–primed NK cells were equally susceptible to H 2 O 2 -mediated suppression (data not shown). From these observations, we hypothesized that IL-15–primed cells could intrinsically acquire functions to eradicate ROS from an H 2 O 2 -rich environment and hence maintain their functional activity of killing target cells and producing IFN-γ.

Figure 1 IL-15–primed NK cells mount a superior immune response under oxidative stress. (A) Percentage of specific killing of K562 target cells by NK cells primed with either IL-2 or IL-15 and cocultured at 2 different E/T ratios (n = 5). (B) Relative killing efficiency at two E/T ratios of NK cells primed with either IL-2 or IL-15, normalized to the control without H 2 O 2 treatment (n = 4). (C) Percentage of CD107a+ NK cells primed with either IL-2 or IL-15, in the absence or presence of H 2 O 2 treatment. (D) Percentage of IFN-γ+ NK cells primed with either IL-2 or IL-15, in the absence or presence of H 2 O 2 treatment. (E) Representative FACS plots showing the gating strategy for NK cells with high intracellular ROS (n = 5). (F) Percentage of IL-15– and IL-2–primed NK cells with high intracellular ROS after H 2 O 2 treatment (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by mixed-model analysis with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (A–F). All individual data points are connected for matching replicates.

IL-15 upregulates thioredoxin activity in NK cells by both gene expression and reduced shuttling of mitochondrial TXNIP. To investigate the underlying mechanisms for the increased resistance to oxidative stress by IL-15–primed NK cells, we performed transcriptomic analysis of publicly available sequencing data (23). Through gene enrichment analysis, among the top enriched gene ontologies (GOs) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137585DS1) were genes related to oxidoreductase activity (Supplemental Figure 1B). In analyzing genes related to responses to ROS, we identified elevated gene expression of thioredoxins (TXN and TXN2) and reduced expression of their inhibitory counterparts (TXNIP and TXNRD1) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). At the protein level, IL-15–primed cells expressed higher levels of thioredoxin-1 (Figure 2B). However, we performed flow cytometric analysis and found no significant differences in the levels of TXNIP protein expression between IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells (data not shown). In contrast, we observed differences in subcellular localization of TXNIP. Exposure to H 2 O 2 induced the release of TXNIP from the nucleus (Figure 2C), and the expression of TXNIP was significantly higher within the nucleus of IL-15–primed NK cells compared with expression in the nucleus of IL-2–primed NK cells (Figure 2D). Furthermore, when exposed to H 2 O 2 , IL-2–primed NK cells, but not IL-15–primed NK cells, resulted in shuttling of TXNIP into the mitochondria, where thioredoxin-2 is expressed (Figure 2E). The beneficial roles of IL-15 in the current context could be explained by the downregulation of CD25 (IL-2 receptor α) and the upregulation of CD215 (IL-15 receptor α) upon exposure to H 2 O 2 (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Expression of CD122 (IL-2 receptor β), the common receptor subunit for both IL-2 and IL-15 signaling, remained unchanged under oxidative stress (Supplemental Figure 1I). These changes in subcellular localization and expression profiles demonstrate how thioredoxin activity is regulated in NK cells to reduce intracellular ROS for improved immune functions of IL-15–primed NK cells.

Figure 2 IL-15 upregulates thioredoxin activity in NK cells and reduces shuttling of TXNIP into mitochondria. (A) Heatmap of differential gene expression in GO (GO:000302) based on comparisons of IL-15– and IL-2–primed NK cells. (B) Representative histogram and relative MFI of thioredoxin (Trx1) in NK cells, normalized to the isotype control. (C) Maximum-intensity projections of confocal images (×63 objective) for NK cells treated with 10 μM H 2 O 2 and primed with either IL-15 or IL-2. Blue (DAPI) shows staining of nuclei, green shows staining for TXNIP, and red shows staining of mitochondria. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Image quantification of TXNIP counts (green objects) per cell nucleus in NK cells with or without 10 mM H 2 O 2 treatment. (E) Image quantification of TXNIP MFI (green fluorescence intensity) overlapping with mitochondria (red objects) in NK cells with or without 10 μM H 2 O 2 treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon signed-rank test (B) and Kruskal-Wallis test (D and E). Data were pooled from 3 biological replicates and are represented as Tukey’s box plots.

NK cells have a high surface thiol density that serves as a reducing shield against ROS and sustains cytotoxicity function. In addition to the thioredoxin system that reduces intracellular ROS, cell-surface thiols can act as a protective shield as they are oxidized by external free radicals. We used maleimide, which binds to protein thiols without interfering with their function, and found that IL-15–primed NK cells had significantly higher levels of cell-surface thiols compared with levels on IL-2–primed NK cells (Figure 3A). Following exposure to H 2 O 2 , both IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells showed reduced cell-surface thiol density (Figure 3B). Moreover, only NK cells with low thiol density (low maleimide fluorescence intensity) showed an accumulation of intracellular ROS after H 2 O 2 treatment (Figure 3C). Regardless of stimulation with IL-2 or IL-15, NK cells with high surface thiol density (FACS-sorted on the basis of maleimide fluorescence intensity) showed superior killing of K562 target cells in the presence of H 2 O 2 (Figure 3D). In analyzing the regulation of thioredoxin and the NK cell phenotype, we found that NK cells with high surface thiol density also expressed higher levels of CD56, CD16, and thioredoxin. These NK cells also displayed increased mTOR activation as measured by the phosphorylation of S6 kinase (S6K) (Figure 3E). In terms of subcellular location, TXNIP was enriched in the cytoplasm in NK cells with lower surface densities of thiol (Figure 3F). These results indicated that the density of surface thiols on NK cells is associated with favorable antitumor functions and resistance against ROS-mediated immune suppression.

Figure 3 NK cells express surface thiol groups to overcome oxidative stress and sustained cytotoxicity function. (A) Representative histogram and relative MFI of maleimide staining comparing IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cell cultures (n = 6). (B) Relative MFI of maleimide staining comparing cells with 1 hour of H 2 O 2 treatment in both IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cell cultures (n = 5). (C) Relative MFI of intracellular ROS based on CellROX staining normalized to maleimidelo NK cells (n = 4). (D) Percentage of specific killing of K562 target cells at a 5:1 E/T ratio, with effector NK cells presorted on the basis of maleimide staining (n = 4). (E) t-SNE analysis of NK cells based on surface thiol density (maleimidehi vs. maleimidelo) and its phenotypes acquired by flow cytometry. (F) Representative ×63 maximum-intensity projections of TXNIP localization within NK cells sorted by surface density and relative quantification of TXNIP in cytoplasm versus the nucleus. Green shows TXNIP staining and blue shows DAPI staining of the nucleus. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data were pooled from 3 biological replicates and are represented as Tukey’s box plots. All Individual data points are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (A and F), repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (B and D), and ordinary 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple-comparisons (C).

Inhibition of thioredoxin-1 reduces NK cell-surface thiol density and reverses IL-15–mediated resistance against oxidative stress. Since thioredoxins and surface thiols are expressed at higher levels in IL-15–primed NK cells, we sought to investigate whether the thioredoxin system plays a role in the regulation of surface thiols and to validate that thioredoxin-1 has an important role in conferring resistance to ROS-mediated immune suppression. In the presence of the selective thioredoxin-1 inhibitor PX-12, surface thiols were significantly reduced on both IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells (Figure 4A). Additionally, under PX-12 inhibition, surface thiols on both IL-2– or IL-15–primed NK cells were reduced to a lesser extent in the presence of H 2 O 2 (Supplemental Figure 2A). Upon PX-12 treatment, we detected similar levels of accumulated ROS in both IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells (Figure 4B). In addition, the presence of PX-12 abrogated the ability of IL-15–primed NK cells to kill K562 cells upon exposure to H 2 O 2 (Supplemental Figure 2B). Using a physiological model of oxidative stress, we cultured NK cells with autologous activated neutrophils. In these experiments, PX-12 treatment resulted in higher intracellular ROS levels in the IL-15–treated cells (Figure 4C). Moreover, ROS produced by the activated neutrophils suppressed the proliferation of NK cells, and treatment with PX-12 reduced the proliferation of IL-15–primed NK cells to the same levels of untreated IL-2–primed NK cells (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Inhibition of thioredoxin-1 reduces NK cell surface thiol groups and reverses IL-15–mediated resistance to oxidative stress. (A) MFI of maleimide staining on NK cells treated with PX-12 within IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cell cultures (n = 6). (B) Percentage of increased ROShi NK cells after 10 μM H 2 O 2 treatment compared with untreated NK cells in the presence or absence of PX-12 in IL-2 and IL-15 cultures (n = 6). (C) Relative increase in CellROX MFI in NK cell cocultures with or without PX-12 treatment, normalized to the control group without neutrophils (n = 6). (D) Relative fold-change of Ki-67 expression in NK cell cocultures with or without PX-12 treatment (n = 7). (E) Bright-field images of H1299 tumor spheres with green fluorescence–labeled NK cells. Images were acquired under a ×10 objective at 3 different time points. Scale bars: 400 mm. Vertical labels describe the pretreatment conditions of NK cells before coculture. (F) Percentage of infiltrating NK cells in tumor spheres with different NK cell pretreatments (n = 5). (G) Percentage of infiltrating NK cells in tumor spheres in FACS-sorted NK cells, based on maleimide staining (n = 4). All individual data points are connected for matching replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (A and B), Wilcoxon signed-rank test (for significance within IL-2 cultures) and Friedman’s test (for significance within IL-15 cultures) (C), Friedman’s test (D and F), and paired t test (G).

To determine whether NK cells could be affected by ROS produced by tumor cells, we used a lung adenocarcinoma 3D sphere model (Supplemental Figure 2C). NK cells that infiltrated and localized inside the sphere were found to accumulate more intracellular ROS (Supplemental Figure 2D). Inhibition of thioredoxin-1 resulted in a significant reduction of infiltration by IL-15–primed NK cells (Figure 4, E and F). Furthermore, purified NK cells with high surface thiol density showed a superior ability to infiltrate lung tumor spheres (Figure 4G). The removal of surface thiols by N-ethylmaleimide in IL-15–primed NK cells also resulted in reduced infiltration into tumor spheres (Supplemental Figure 2, E and 2F). In contrast, the addition of exogenous thioredoxin-1 instead promoted the infiltration of IL-2–primed NK cells into the tumor spheres (Supplemental Figure 2G). Taken together, we found a causal relationship between NK cell thioredoxin-1 expression and surface thiol density. In 2 separate physiological models of ROS, IL-15–primed NK cells showed an increased ability to resist ROS-meditated immune suppression.

mTOR activation suppresses the expression of TXNIP to sustain thioredoxin activity and cell surface thiol density. We previously identified mTOR activation as an important difference for the discrimination of functional outcomes between IL-15– and IL-2–primed NK cells (23). To determine whether mTOR activation is linked to the expression of thioredoxin, thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP), and cell-surface thiol density, the selective mTOR inhibitor Torin-1 was added to cytokine-primed NK cells. Indeed, the presence of Torin-1 resulted in upregulation of TXNIP in IL-15–primed NK cells (Figure 5A). Upon Torin-1 treatment, we observed a reduction in thioredoxin activity (Figure 5B). Notably, the difference in thioredoxin expression between IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells diminished upon treatment with Torin-1 (Figure 5C). Similarly, we also found no significant differences in cell-surface thiol density or accumulation of intracellular ROS between IL-2– and IL-15–primed NK cells upon treatment with Torin-1 (Figure 5, D and E). Addition of the mTOR agonist MHY1485 also increased cell-surface thiol density and reduced the accumulation of intracellular ROS in NK cells (data not shown). Treatment with Torin-1 also resulted in the shuttling of TXNIP out of the nucleus in IL-15–primed NK cells (Figure 5, F–H). These findings demonstrated that mTOR is a key regulator of the thioredoxin system and, hence, of the IL-15–mediated resistance against oxidative stress.

Figure 5 mTOR suppresses TXNIP expression to sustain thioredoxin activity and surface thiol density. (A) Western blots of TXNIP protein expression in NK cells treated with Torin-1 (n = 3). (B) Concentration of active thioredoxin protein in NK cells primed with either IL-2 or IL-15 or with IL-15 plus Torin-1 treatment (n = 5). (C) MFI of thioredoxin-1 expressed in IL-12– or IL-15–primed NK cells with and without Torin-1 treatment (n = 5). (D) MFI of maleimide staining of IL-12– or IL-15–primed NK cells with and without Torin-1 treatment (n = 5). (E) Relative increased percentage of ROShi NK cells primed with either IL-2 or IL-15 and treated with Torin-1 after exposure to 10 μM H 2 O 2 , compared with NK cells without H 2 O 2 exposure (n = 6). (F) Representative maximum-intensity projections of confocal images (×63 objective) of NK cells treated with 1 mM Torin-1. Blue represents DAPI staining of the nucleus, green represents TXNIP staining, and magenta represents mitochondria staining. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) MFI of TXNIP (green fluorescence intensity) within the nuclei of NK cells under H 2 O 2 oxidative stress. (H) Image quantification of the cytoplasm/nucleus ratio of TXNIP MFI of NK cells under H 2 O 2 oxidative stress. All individual data points are connected for matching replicates. Data were pooled from 3 biological replicates and are represented as Tukey’s box plots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Friedman’s test (B), repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (C–E), and Kruskal-Wallis test (G and H).

NK cell infiltration is influenced by the accumulation of oxidative stress in NSCLC tumors. From a cohort of patients with NSCLC (see Supplemental Table 1 for the patients’ clinical characteristics), we detected a higher frequency of CD56+ lymphocytes within tissue sections obtained from the tumor periphery as compared with the tumor core (Figure 6A). In a more detailed analysis in which samples were segregated into the different tissue locations — tumor core, tumor periphery, and adjacent normal lung tissue (Supplemental Figure 3A) — we observed significantly higher frequencies of NK cells in the peripheral tumor region and normal adjacent tissue compared with the tumor core (Figure 6B). NK cells within the tumor core showed significantly higher intracellular ROS levels compared with levels in NK cells residing in the tumor periphery and adjacent normal tissues (Figure 6C). In addition, we observed a significant negative correlation between the levels of intracellular ROS and the frequency of tissue-infiltrating NK cells (Figure 6D). When we segregated the data obtained from different tissue regions, we found a significant and strong negative correlation in normal tissue and the tumor periphery but not in the tumor core (Figure 6, E–G). Given that these tissues in general displayed high positivity for 8-OHdG expression (Supplemental Figure 3B), oxidative stress had significant effects on NK cell infiltration and the accumulation of intracellular ROS within NSCLC tumors.

Figure 6 NK cell infiltration is influenced by the accumulation of oxidative stress in NSCLC tumors. (A) Representative images of immunohistochemical staining for CD56 within immune infiltrates found in NSCLC tumor core and tumor periphery. Triangles indicate CD56+ lymphocytes. Scale bars: 50 μm (original magnification, ×40). n = 4. (B) Percentage of infiltrating NK cells in the different patient tissues collected (n = 16). (C) Percentage of ROShi NK cells in the different patient tissues collected (n = 16). (D–G) Correlation of ROShi NK cells with the percentage of infiltrating NK cells isolated in (D) pooled tissue samples (n = 48), (E) adjacent normal lung tissue (n = 16), (F) tumor periphery (n = 16), and (G) central tumor (n = 16). (B and C) All matching data points for autologous samples are connected with lines. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by Friedman’s test. (D–G) Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient test was used to determine significant correlations.

The NK cell signature and IL15 gene expression predict a better prognosis in patients with NSCLC who have a smoking history. Our analysis of TCGA data revealed that expression of the IL15 gene in bulk tumor sequencing was positively correlated with several NK cell gene signature scores within the NSCLC cohort (Supplemental Figure 3C). To confirm our results of the association of NK cell infiltration and oxidative stress, we performed analysis of TCGA data. Since tobacco smoking is known to induce tissue ROS production, we segregated data from the TCGA–Lung Adenocarcinoma (TCGA-LUAD) data set into smoker and nonsmoker cohorts (Supplemental Figure 3D). When we analyzed a set of oxidative stress–related genes that were found to correlate with worse prognosis in lung cancer (24), we found that smokers had a higher score for an oxidative stress gene signature (Supplemental Figure 3E). Although neither the NK cell signature nor IL15 gene expression alone correlated with a better prognosis in the NSCLC cohort (data not shown), the prognostic values of the NK cell signature and IL15 gene expression were influenced by the patients’ smoking history. Remarkably, an NK cell gene signature predicted overall survival (OS) and a progression-free interval (PFI) only in the smoker cohort (Figure 7, A and B), but no significant predictive correlation was found in the nonsmoker group (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Similarly, IL15 gene expression was only predictive for PFI in the smoker cohort (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 3H). From our NSCLC patient cohort in which FACS phenotyping was performed, we observed a significantly higher level of intracellular ROS in NK cells residing in the tumor periphery and adjacent normal lung tissue of smokers (Figure 7D). Notably, this trend in ROS accumulation was not observed in the context of tissue-infiltrating T cells (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 NK cell signature and IL15 gene expression predict a better prognosis in patients with NSCLC who have a smoking history. (A) OS of TCGA-NSCLC smoker cohort based on the median NK gene signature score. (B) PFI of TCGA-NSCLC smoker cohort based on the median NK gene signature score. (C) PFI of TCGA-NSCLC smoker cohort based on median IL15 gene expression. (A–C) A log-rank test was used to determine significance in differences in survival distribution (n = 316). (D) Percentage of ROShi NK cells in different patient tissues classified by the patients’ smoking history. (E) Percentage of ROShi T cells in different patient tissues classified by the patients’ smoking history. (D and E) Individual data points indicate the mean ± SD (n = 9 smokers; n = 14 nonsmokers). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by ordinary 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test.

High surface thiol density on tumor-infiltrating NK cells improves immune infiltration into tumors. To validate that high surface thiol density on NK cells would improve infiltration into tumors, we analyzed the expression of surface thiols on NK cells residing in the tumor core, periphery, and adjacent normal tissues surgically resected from patients with NSCLC. NK cells within the tumor core expressed the highest surface thiol densities as compared with those in the tumor periphery and normal tissue (Figure 8, A and B). In a previously published data set for NSCLC tumors and peripheral blood, we found that larger proportions of CD45+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) including CD8+ T cells and NK cells had a higher enrichment for pathways related to oxidoreductase and thioredoxin disulfide reductase activities compared with cells from peripheral blood (Figure 8C). Focusing on the NK cell population, the normalized enrichment scores (NESs) for these 2 GO pathways were higher in tumor-infiltrating NK cells than in peripheral blood NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We pooled NK cell data from both blood and tumor samples and found that cells enriched for either of these 2 GO pathways also had higher cytotoxicity gene set scores (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Although high thioredoxin activity was associated with enhanced cytotoxicity functions, purified NK cells with high and low surface thiol density were tested for their ability to protect neighboring TILs from ROS-mediated immune suppression in a bystander fashion. Using autologous patient-derived tumor spheres, we observed improved autologous TIL infiltration upon addition of NK cells sorted for high thiol density compared with addition of NK cells sorted for low thiol density (Figure 8, D and E). Through the expansion of TILs from patients with NSCLC and sarcoma (see Supplemental Table 2 for the patients’ clinical characteristics), IL-15 expanded a higher frequency of TIL-NK cells with higher surface thiol density (Figure 8F). In these TIL cultures, we observed a significant increase in the frequency of NK cells and dividing NK cells only in IL-2 cultures treated with the ROS scavenger catalase (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F).