Maternal high-fat diet during lactation reprograms the dopaminergic circuitry in mice

Maternal HFD permanently reprograms the mRNA profile of midbrain DA neurons. In order to study the effect of maternal diet on brain development, we used a previously developed maternal dietary manipulation paradigm to expose WT animals to an HFD during the lactation period (9). Briefly, the mothers were maintained on a standardized control diet from 4 weeks of age and were paired with males at 11 weeks of age; upon birth of the litter, mothers were switched to HFD or maintained on the control diet for the duration of the lactation period. At P21, all offspring were weaned onto the control diet for the duration of the experiment, ensuring that the dietary manipulation occurred only during the lactation period. Using this model, we showed an increased body weight in offspring of mothers receiving HFD during lactation (referred to as CH) versus those only receiving control diet (referred to as CC; Figure 1, A and B) as well as throughout the life span (Figure 1, C and D). This increased body weight was in part due to an accumulation of body fat in both males and females (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Maternal HFD alters metabolic profile and causes changes to dopaminergic circuitry. (A and B) Body weight at P21 in (A) male control diet–exposed (CC, n = 49) and HFD-exposed mice during lactation (CH, n = 31) and (B) female CC (n = 47) and CH (n = 43) offspring with or without HFD exposure during the lactation period. (C and D) Body weight in (C) CC versus CH males and (D) females through adulthood (n = 10–34/diet/sex/genotype/time point). (E) Body fat in CC versus CH males and females. (F) Strategy for midbrain dissection of VTA and SN tissue and subsequent RNA-sequencing pipeline (n = 5–6 mice per diet/sex/brain region). (G) Volcano plots depicting significantly regulated genes in the male SN and female SN. (H) Volcano plots depicting significantly regulated genes in the male VTA and female VTA. Significance after correction for multiple testing plotted as log 10 of the Q value versus fold change over CC control group (full description of analysis pipeline in Methods section). (I) Significantly affected genes in males and females and overlapping genes. (J) Heatmap of top 100 overlapping genes shows high similarity between sexes of the same diet groups and dissimilarities between diet groups. (K) GO analysis of top hits in molecular function, cellular component, and biological function. (L) Tree map clustering GO terms based on common themes; square size indicates the absolute log of the P value (larger = more significant). *P < 0.05, and ****P < 0.0001, 2-sided Student’s t test (A, B, and E [female]), Welch’s t test (E [male], due to differences in variances), or mixed-effects analysis with repeated measures (C and D) and also with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

After establishing that the modified model successfully recapitulated the previously reported metabolic phenotype associated with maternal HFD exposure during lactation, we moved into specifically focusing on potential changes in the dopaminergic system of these animals. To do this, the dopaminergic midbrain, specifically the ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra (SN), were dissected from adult offspring (6 months of age) and subjected to mRNA-sequencing (Figure 1F and Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134412DS1). After correction for multiple testing, a robust number of genes remained changed in adulthood in offspring of mothers receiving HFD exposure during lactation. Specifically, in male CC versus CH animals, 818 and 711 genes were significantly altered in the SN and VTA, respectively (Figure 1, G–I). In females, 1647 and 383 genes were significantly affected in SN and VTA tissue (Figure 1, G–I). In the SN, 446 affected genes were found to overlap between sexes, with 123 overlapping in the VTA (Figure 1I). Analysis of the top 100 most significant overlapping genes in this region showed high similarity within sex and dissimilarity between maternal dietary manipulation groups (Figure 1J). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis and subsequent GO term clustering of the overlapping transcriptional changes uncovered the affected biological functions comprising in large part neuron development, ion transport, regulation of membrane potential, DA metabolism, locomotion, and behavior (Figure 1, K and L). Additional GO term analysis and clustering of VTA samples displayed a distinct transcriptional profile highlighting ion transmembrane transport and chemical synaptic transmission but showing no enrichment of development-related genes (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Collectively, these data show that maternal HFD exposure during lactation fundamentally affects the midbrain transcriptome in the adult offspring.

Neuron development is altered in DA neurons and subsequent neuronal projections. As the most significantly affected cluster of genes in the SN samples pertain to neuron development, we focused on investigating the morphology of the SN dopaminergic neuron. Eight-week-old WT CC and CH offspring were analyzed via immunohistochemistry for DA neuron projections from the SN in both male and female animals. Using immunohistochemical analysis of tyrosine hydroxylase (TH), the rate-limiting enzyme in DA synthesis, as a marker of DA neurons, a significant reduction in the density of TH+ signal within the SN pars reticulata (CC 1.000 ± 0.1241 vs. CH 0.3772 ± 0.1186, P = 0.0032; Figure 2, A–C, and G, and Supplemental Figure 2C) as well as a reduction in the density of the labeled nigrostriatal tract neuronal fibers was noted (CC 1.000 ± 0.1563 vs. CH 0.4408 ± 0.2359, P = 0.0189; Figure 2, D–F, and H, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Further analysis of the NuAcc core showed a significant reduction in TH staining in males and females, and analysis of the VTA showed no difference between diet groups (Supplemental Figure 2, A, B, and D). An additional assessment of the number of TH-, calbindin-, or Aldh1a1-labeled DA neuron cell bodies in unilateral sections of the VTA and SN showed no difference in total number of labeled neurons in various rostral to caudal regions of the dopaminergic midbrain (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). Thus, maternal HFD feeding during lactation impairs DA neuron projection development without major alterations in DA neuron numbers.

Figure 2 Maternal HFD negatively affects neuron development in the midbrain SN dopaminergic circuitry. (A) Reference for midbrain substructure anatomical location. Labeling of DA neurons in the SN and VTA using TH as a marker followed by binarization of the signal for analysis in (B) CC and (C) CH offspring. (D) Reference for nigrostriatal tract anatomical location. Additional IHC labeling in the nigrostriatal tract of (E) CC and (F) CH offspring. Quantification of the intensity of staining in the (G) SN pars reticulata (white oval in B) and corresponding (H) nigrostriatal tract (white box in E; n = 6–9 per diet group). Scale bars: 500 μm. *P < 0.05, and **P < 0.01, 2-sided Student’s t test. RMC, red magnocellular nucleus; PBP, parabrachial pigmented nucleus; PIF, parainterfascicular nucleus; ml, medial lemniscus; 3n, oculomotor nerve; cp, cerebral peduncle; SNCD, substantia nigra, compact part; SNR, substantia nigra, reticular part; SNL, substantia nigra, lateral part; f, fornix; ns, nigrostriatal tract; mfb, medial forebrain bundle; EP, entopeduncular nucleus; opt, optic tract; sox, supraoptic decussation.

Maternal HFD changes the firing properties of midbrain DA neurons. We next aimed to compare the firing properties of midbrain DA neurons in offspring of mothers exposed to CD or HFD during lactation. To this end, we performed perforated patch-clamp recordings from 14- to 17-week-old CC and CH offspring. DA neurons in the SN were identified by their characteristic electrophysiological phenotype (e.g., large “sag” potential upon hyperpolarization, broad action potentials [refs. 26–29 and Figure 3, A and B], and/or by their tdTomato fluorescence, as described in Methods). The firing patterns of DA neurons were classified into 3 categories: pacemaking, nonpacemaking, and silent (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3, H and I; see Methods). In DA neurons of CH offspring, we found a smaller proportion of pacemaking neurons (Figure 3C; CC 64% [22/34], CH 44% [20/45]) and a significant larger proportion of silent neurons than in CC offspring (Figure 3, C and D, Supplemental Figure 3I, and Supplemental Table 1; CC 5.9% [2/34], CH 24.4% [11/45], P = 0.0338, 2-sided Fisher exact test). In addition, the latency for the first action potential during a depolarizing current step was significantly shorter in DA neurons of CH offspring (Figure 3, E and F, Supplemental Figure 3J, and Supplemental Table 1; CC 0.21 ± 0.026 s, n = 11, CH 0.15 ± 0.032 s, n = 33; P = 0.02, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test). In line with this, we observed a tendency toward a lower spike threshold in CH offspring (Supplemental Figure 3D; CC –43.6 ± 0.93 mV, n = 11; CH –46.7 ± 0.71 mV, n = 28, P = 0.08, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test). All other parameters measured were not different between dietary groups (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C and E–G, and Supplemental Table 1). The differences noted were consistent across sexes, with a reduction in pacemaking neurons, increase in the percentage of silent neurons, and decreased latency to fire in both male and female SN neurons (Supplemental Figure 3, H–J). To further characterize the midbrain neurons, we performed similar analysis of lateral VTA (lVTA) neurons, which would constitute neurons signaling within the mesoaccumbal circuit. No change in basal firing properties of these neurons was noted (Supplemental Figure 4, A–H, and Supplemental Table 2). Interestingly however, upon increasing current injection, neurons from CH animals, both males and females, showed an increase in mean action potential frequency (Supplemental Figure 4, I–K, and Supplemental Table 2). Taken together, consistent with the transcriptomic analysis, these data show that maternal HFD exposure during lactation impairs the characteristic firing properties of a large number of DA neurons in adulthood.

Figure 3 Electrophysiological properties of DA neurons in the SN are changed due to maternal HFD consumption. (A) Representative trace of DA neuron located in the SN pars compacta (left). Post hoc analysis of recorded neuron (right) shows colocalization of biocytin (recorded neuron; magenta) and the DAT (green). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Electrophysiological traces of defined DA neurons in the SN. (C) Distribution of DA neuronal firing types: pacemaking (solid), nonpacemaking (hatched), silent (white) neurons (CC [black] n = 34, CH [gray] n = 45). (D) Percentage (y axis) and total number (in parentheses) of silent neurons recorded. (E) Representative traces of latency to fire in CC and CH animals. (F) Quantification of latency to fire from all recorded neurons. *P < 0.05, 2-sided Fisher exact test (D) or 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (F).

Evoked DA release in the ventral striatum is reduced in CH offspring. To study the consequences resulting from the observed alterations in firing properties of the midbrain DA neurons in the presence of decreased TH-labeled DA neuronal projections, we used fast scan cyclic voltammetry (FSCV) to assess evoked DA transients in the striatum in age-matched animals to the electrophysiological studies shown in Figure 3. We recently established a model of long-term monitoring of spontaneous and chemogenetically stimulated DA release specifically in the NuAcc core, which is one target region of lVTA neurons (30, 31). With the increased AP frequency upon current injection of lVTA neurons, we applied this FSCV stimulation protocol to the dietary manipulation model to analyze potential changes within the mesolimbic pathway (Figure 4, A and B). In CH animals, DA release in the NuAcc core, which was evoked by electrical stimulation of the midbrain, was reduced (highest stimulation parameter: CC 60.597 ± 11.419 nA vs. CH 24.053 ± 5.769 nA, P < 0.0001; Figure 4, C–E). Post hoc analysis of the background current size, an indicator of electrode sensitivity (32), showed no differences between groups (Supplemental Figure 5). Collectively, these experiments support a decreased stimulus-evoked DA release in midbrain dopaminergic neuron target sites.

Figure 4 Reduced electrically and chemogenetically stimulated DA release in the ventral striatum detected with FSCV. (A) Representative schematic of placements for the stimulating and recording electrodes. (B) Experimental timeline. (C) Exact recording electrode placements determined by histological analysis. (D) Representative traces of the peak current detected in the CC (left) versus CH (right). (E) Peak current in CC (circles, n = 9) versus CH (squares, n = 11) animals in response to increasing electrical stimulation. (F) Chemogenetically evoked DA transients in response to CNO application in the presence or absence of hM3D Gq expression. On the left are data from CC animals, and on the right are data from CH animals (n = 4–8 animals per diet/genotype). White circles depict CNO-stimulated transients detected over time. (G) Quantification of total DA transients detected throughout the duration of the study (n = 4–8 animals per diet/genotype). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, 3-way ANOVA (F) or 2-way ANOVA (E with repeated measures and G).

To further substantiate this notion, we employed a model of chemogenetic DA neuron stimulation. Here, we crossed mice allowing for Cre-dependent expression of the modified muscarinic receptor hM3D Gq with those expressing the Cre recombinase in DA transporter–expressing (DAT-expressing) dopaminergic midbrain neurons (hM3D Gq DAT TG). This allowed us then to use FSCV to examine the effect of dietary manipulation in the mothers on the rate of spontaneous DA transients following chemogenetic stimulation. As shown previously, we found that chemogenetic activation of DA neurons upon treatment with clozapine-n-oxide (CNO) promoted a clear increase in the rate of DA transients in CC animals, but not in CH animals (Figure 4, F and G, total number DA transients CC control 19.4 ± 7.011, CH control 23.375 ± 11.445, CC [hM3D Gq DAT TG] 224.429 ± 62.429, CH [hM3D Gq DAT TG] 5.750 ± 5.750, P treatment = 0.0272, P diet = 0.0129, P interaction(diet × treatment) = 0.0103). The data support that the altered firing properties and reduced TH labeling in projections of the DA midbrain neurons translate into a reduced capacity of DA neurons to release DA at downstream targets in the striatum.

Maternal HFD exposure results in increased locomotive behavior in male offspring. Given the drastic changes in the functional responses of DA neurons shown above, we assessed the resulting behavioral consequences in CC and CH animals with regard to DA-related behaviors. First, we investigated the well-characterized DA-associated features of locomotion in an open field test (OFT). Interestingly, here only males, and not females, displayed an enhanced locomotor response to novelty (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Specifically, significant increases in ambulatory episodes, jumping, rearing, and stereotypic behaviors were detected (Figure 5, E, F, I, and J). In females, only vertical behavior was significantly different, with no other alteration in ambulatory episodes, jumping, or stereotypic behaviors (Figure 5, G, H, K, and L). This hyperlocomotive response in males was due to exposure to a novel environment, as repeated exposure to the chamber over subsequent days displayed no decipherable difference between dietary groups after day 1 (Figure 5, U and W). This behavior was also independent of an anxiety-related phenotype in the male CH animals, as proportional center distance traveled in the OFT throughout the test and time spent in the center during the first 5 minutes were unaltered between groups (5 minutes: P = 0.9629; Supplemental Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 5 CH male offspring, and not females, exhibit hyperlocomotive behavior. (A–D) Representative tracking of animals in the OFT in a (A) CC male (n = 32), (B) CH male (n = 24), (C) CC female (n = 31), and (D) CH female (n = 31). Quantification of ambulatory episodes (E), jump counts (F), rearing events (I), and stereotypic behaviors (J) in CC (circles) versus CH (squares) males at 6 months of age. Quantification of ambulatory episodes (G), jump counts (H), rearing events (K), and stereotypic behaviors (L) in CC (circles) versus CH (squares) females at 6 months of age. (M–T) Chemogenetic activation of young animals at 8 to 10 weeks of age tracked over time after CNO injection at t = 0′ followed by AUC analysis of the second hour (n = 9–15 per diet/genotype/sex, combination of at least 2 different experimental rounds). Vertical counts in males over time (M) and in the second hour (N). Vertical counts in females over time (O) and in the second hour (P). Ambulatory episodes in males over time (Q) and in the second hour (R). Ambulatory episodes in females over time (S) and in the second hour (T). Locomotive behavior in 6-month-old CC versus CH males (U) and females (W) with repeated daily exposure to the OFT. EZM total distance traveled in male (V) and female (X) animals (n = 7–15 per diet/sex/genotype; results indicate a combination of at least 2 separate experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (E–L) as well as a mixed effects analysis (M, O, Q, and S) or 2-way ANOVA (N, P, R, T, V, X, U, and W with repeated measures).

To probe whether the dysfunction of the dopaminergic circuitry had an earlier onset before alterations in normal behavior, we used hM3D Gq DAT TG and hM3D Gq DAT WT littermate controls with and without HFD exposure during lactation to assess DA-mediated behavior upon chemogenetic stimulation of DA neurons. At 2 months of age, all animals were acclimated to daily injections, subjected to the OFT immediately after receiving an intraperitoneal CNO injection, and tracked for 120 minutes. In all Cre– control groups, no increase in locomotor behavior was noted upon the application of CNO. In both CC and CH hM3D Gq DAT TG animals, a significant increase in locomotion was seen in response to DA neuron stimulation, with vertical behavior and ambulatory episodes being increased (Figure 5, M, N, Q, and R). However, in CH hM3D Gq DAT TG animals, a prolonged increase in locomotor-related behaviors was observed during the second hour following chemogenetic DA activation in comparison with CC hM3D Gq DAT TG controls (Figure 5, N and R). In females, while CNO treatment of CC and CH hM3D Gq DAT TG did elicit a slight but significant increase in locomotor-related behaviors, no differences due to HFD exposure were uncovered in both the initial phase and the second hour of behavioral assessment (Figure 5, O, P, S, and T).

As a further test of both novelty-induced locomotion and increased induction of DA-related signaling in HFD-exposed offspring, we performed the elevated zero maze (EZM) after application of CNO. An overall increase due to both dietary exposure and hM3D Gq expression in males was noted (P genotype = 0.0023; P diet = 0.0009; Figure 5V). In support of the OFT data, CH hM3D Gq DAT WT males exposed to the novel EZM apparatus showed a significant increase in locomotor movement compared with CC hM3D Gq DAT WT controls (P = 0.0204; Figure 5V). Furthermore, upon application of CNO, CH DAThM3D Gq animals significantly increased locomotor movement compared with CC hM3D Gq DAT TG controls (P = 0.0413; Figure 5V). In females, while the presence of the hM3D Gq receptor did lead to an overall increase in locomotor movement (P genotype = 0.0003), no effect was shown due to the diet (P diet = 0.2132; Figure 5X). These animals did not display any alteration in time spent in the open or closed arms of the EZM, further supporting the sexual dimorphism of the behavior as well as no obvious anxiety-related phenotype (Supplemental Figure 6, D–G). Collectively, despite a distinct reduction in DA-neuron firing, DA projections, and both electrically and chemogenetically evoked DA release, male CH offspring exhibit clear evidence of increased DA-dependent locomotion.

Consummatory behavior is altered in female CH offspring. The dopaminergic circuitry not only controls locomotor responses but also critically regulates behavior related to consumption of sucrose and palatable food. Thus, we first assessed responses to a sucrose solution in CC and CH offspring. At baseline, CH animals showed normal levels of water consumption that did not differ from those of CC counterparts (Figure 6, A and C). When given free access to both a 4% sucrose solution and water, all animals showed an increase over baseline of fluid consumption (Figure 6, B, D, E, and G). All animals increased their total consumption of fluid, specifically increasing sucrose intake (Figure 6, E–H). In contrast to the locomotor phenotypes described above, however, CH females consumed significantly more fluid, driven by a significant increase in sucrose solution as compared with CC controls (CC water 2.008 ± 0.578 mL, CH water 1.212 ± 0.351, CC Sucrose 3.208 ± 0.933 mL, CH Sucrose 7.752 1.215 mL, P Solution = 0.0001, P diet = 0.0561, P interaction (diet × solution) = 0.0072, Figure 6, D and H). This increase in sucrose consumption reflected a difference in preference between the groups: high preferers in the CH group showed a significantly increased preference for the sucrose solution that was not seen in the CH male group (Figure 6, I–L).

Figure 6 CH female offspring, and not males, exhibit increased consumption and body weight in response to palatable substances. Baseline water intake in CC and CH (A) males (n = 11 vs. 16) and (C) females (n = 13 vs. 25) shows no difference between genotypes. Change in fluid intake in the presence of 4% sucrose and water in CC and CH (E) males and (G) females. Total fluid intake of water and 4% sucrose solution combined in CC and CH (B) males and (D) females as compared with water baseline. Contribution of water intake and 4% sucrose intake in CC and CH (F) males and (H) females. Breakdown of preference for 4% sucrose into high (>80%), low (>80%), and no preference for sucrose groups in CC and CH (I) males and (K) females. Sucrose preference in CC and CH (J) males and (L) females in the high preferring group. Body weight gain on HFD or control diet in CC and CH (M) males (n = 7–34 per time point/diet) and (O) females (n = 7–32 per time point/diet). Body fat percentage on HFD in CC and CH (N) males (n = 7 vs. 9) and (P) females (n = 8 vs. 7). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-sided Student’s t test (A–E, G, J, L, and N–P), 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis (F and H), or mixed effects analysis (M and O).

Further assessment of reward-related consummatory behavior was performed by challenging WT CC and CH animals with an HFD in adulthood. Eight-week-old CC and CH animals were either maintained on the control diet or given ad libitum access to a 60% HFD. In males, HFD-fed animals in both the CC and CH groups showed significant increases in body weight, but no differences in body weight or body fat percentage were detected between the 2 groups (Figure 6, M and N). In contrast, CH females showed a profound increase in body weight and body fat percentage in comparison with CC HFD controls (Figure 6, O and P). Collectively, while male CH offspring exhibit a clear increase in DA-evoked locomotor responses, female CH offspring exhibit increased sucrose consumption, increased sucrose preference, and an increased response to HFD feeding in adulthood.

Striatal targets of dopaminergic circuitry are altered by maternal HFD consumption. Given the dichotomy of overall decreased DA neuronal function, connectivity, and release, but relative increases in DA-mediated behaviors, we assessed potential changes occurring in receptive target regions of the dopaminergic midbrain. To this end, we first measured gene expression changes via mRNA-sequencing in the dorsal and ventral striatum where the D1 and D2 MSNs reside and receive input from the DA neurons of the midbrain. Given the sexually dimorphic phenotypes in behavior, we assessed genetic profiles that were either common or unique to male or female after correction for multiple testing. In males, a total of 320 genes in the dorsal striatum and 298 genes in the ventral striatum were significantly altered between CC and CH offspring (Figure 7, A–C). In contrast, 823 and 672 genes were found to be significantly changed in the female striatum between CC and CH offspring (Figure 7, A–C). Given that in females there was an approximate 4-fold increase in the total number of genes affected (Figure 7, A–C), we analyzed the function of these regulated genes in each sex individually by performing a GO analysis. Further comparison of these GO terms between males and females resulted in a high similarity between sexes of the GO terms affected and percentages of genes in each data set involved (Figure 7D). Therefore, despite the relative difference in total genes affected, the resulting outcomes show similar effects proportionally at the level of the GO term. Assessing the biological function of these GO terms, the majority of terms are linked with neuronal signaling and development (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 RNA-sequencing of dorsal and ventral striatum reveals changes relating to signaling and neuron development. (A) Volcano plots depicting significantly regulated genes in the male and female dorsal striatum (data collected from n = 5–6 samples per sex/diet exposure). (B) Volcano plots depicting significantly regulated genes in the male and female ventral striatum. Significance after correction for multiple testing plotted as log 10 of the Q value versus fold change over CC control group. (C) Significantly affected genes in males and females and overlapping genes. (D) GO term analysis of all significantly affected genes in the dorsal striatum, with overlap between sexes plotted as a percentage of all genes in respective sex group.

Since the striatum comprises primarily D1 and D2 MSNs, we compared our genetic changes in the dorsal and ventral striatum to a publicly available data set of mRNAs specifically expressed in D1 and D2 MSNs (33). This analysis revealed that D1 MSN–specific transcripts were enriched in the differentially expressed genes from the striatal samples in both male and female CH compared with CC offspring as compared with D2 MSN markers (73/224 [33%] vs. 17/102 [17%]; Supplemental Methods). These results indicate a predominant change in gene expression of D1 MSNs in the CH-exposed animals.

Excitability and connectivity of striatal neurons are deregulated in CH animals. Given the predominant transcriptional changes in D1 MSNs of CH offspring, we assessed the electrophysiological properties of D1 MSNs of striatum. To do this, we crossed mice expressing the Cre recombinase under control of the DRD1a promoter (DRD1aCre) with mice allowing for Cre-dependent expression of TdTomato (Rosa26-TdTomatofl/fl), which were then exposed to the same dietary manipulation during lactation as that described above. This allowed for specific monitoring of D1R-expressing MSNs, which make up the direct pathway and are known to stimulate locomotion (Figure 8, A and B). In accordance with the analysis of overlapping GO terms (Figure 7D), in both males and females, we measured a significantly depolarized resting membrane potential of D1 MSNs of CH offspring (Figure 8, C and D, and Supplemental Table 3; CC –82.2 ± 2.95 mV, n = 20; CH –68.9 ± 4.03, n = 22; P = 0.02, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test). In line with this, we found that a significant proportion of D1 MSNs of CH offspring were spontaneously active (Figure 8E; CC 5% [1/20], CH 31.8% [7/22]; P = 0.0471, Fisher exact test). In addition, we measured a reduction of the single spike after hyperpolarization in D1 MSN of CH offspring (Supplemental Figure 7C and Supplemental Table 3; CC 16.3 ± 1.23 mV, n = 13; CH 13.2 ± 0.72 mV, n = 16; P = 0.03, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test). Interestingly, in support of the sexually dimorphic phenotypes with regard to locomotor behavior, in males, we detected a selective increase in excitability as measured by a series of depolarizing current steps in D1 MSNs in the dorsal striatum of CH compared with CC mice (Figure 8, F and G, and Supplemental Table 3; P = 0.0009, F test). This finding was not seen in females (Figure 8, H and I; P = 0.9323, F test). Analysis of the ventral striatal NuAcc neurons showed no difference in any parameter measured (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 4). Thus, the increased excitability of D1 MSNs in dorsal striatum of male CH offspring is consistent with their increased locomotion in response to novelty.

Figure 8 Electrophysiological consequences in response to maternal HFD in D1 MSNs and changes to neuron development in D2 MSNs pinpoint overall imbalance in dorsal striatum circuitry. (A) Representative electrophysiological trace and current clamp of D1 MSN. (B) Left: representative image of a D1 MSN in white. Scale bar: 50 μm. Right: accompanying images showing dsred labeling of TdTomato signal (top), DAT staining (middle) and the overlay of the 2 (bottom). Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Recording from CC and CH D1 MSNs at baseline showing decreased membrane potential and increased spontaneous firing in CH D1 MSNs. (D) Membrane potential in CC (n = 20) versus CH (n = 22) D1 MSNs. (E) Percentage of spontaneously firing D1 MSNs. (F) Comparison of 2 different current injections in CC and CH males. (G) Quantification of mean AP frequency with increasing current injection in CC versus CH males. (H) Comparison of 2 different current injections in CC and CH females. (I) Quantification of mean AP frequency with increasing current injection in CC versus CH females. (J) Whole brain imaging in CC versus CH animals using the DRD1TOM. (K) Quantification of staining in J in CC (n = 4) versus CH (n = 3) animals. SN, substantia nigra; Str, striatum; GPex, external globus pallidus; GPin, internal globus pallidus. (L) Whole brain imaging in CC versus CH animals using Adora2aTOM. (M) Quantification of staining in L in CC (n = 3) versus CH animals (n = 3). GP, globus pallidus; VP, ventral pallidum. Analysis of current injection was performed using a sigmoidal Boltzmann fit for both data sets to determine curve fit. *P < 0.05, and ****P < 0.001, Fisher exact test (D), F test (E), or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis (K and M).

Finally, we aimed at investigating the downstream circuitry wiring of D1 and D2 MSNs in CC and CH offspring. Thus, to visualize projections of D2 MSNs and to complement the models where D1 MSNs are visualized via Tomato expression (DRD1aTOM), we crossed R26-TdTomatofl/fl mice with mice that express the Cre recombinase under control of the Adora2a promoter specifically in postsynaptic D2 MSNs (Adora2aCre) resulting in Adora2aTOM mice. Then we performed whole brain imaging of the neuronal connectivity of these 2 neuronal populations upon dietary manipulation of the mothers during lactation. We measured no detectable differences in signal intensity between DRD1aTOM CC and CH animals in the striatum, globus pallidus, and SN (Figure 8, J and K). Strikingly, however, Adora2aTOM CH animals displayed a robust decrease in neuronal projections in the globus pallidus and ventral pallidum (Figure 8, L and M).