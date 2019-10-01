2019 Lasker Basic Research Award celebrates immunologists Jacques Miller and Max Cooper

As a PhD student at the University of London, Jacques Miller became intrigued by a form of virus-induced murine lymphocytic leukemia originating in the thymus. New reports had revealed that the disease could be transferred to a leukemia-resistant strain of mice by injecting healthy animals with extracts from a sick animal’s leukemic tissues. But there was a twist, as Miller explains: “The filtrate had to be injected into newborn mice. If it was injected into adult mice, they would not get leukemia. That interested me.”

Miller hypothesized that the leukemia-causing virus could only multiply in the newborn thymus, which undergoes involution with age, decreasing in size and cell number. He tested this hypothesis by removing the thymus from newborn mice, injecting virus, and regrafting the thymus later in life. Unexpectedly, however, he discovered that thymectomy in the neonatal period resulted in the adult mice having extremely poor health, even if not previously injected with the leukemic virus.

“I did a postmortem and saw lesions in the liver, which suggested that the mice had been infected by hepatitis virus,” Miller recalls. “I saw that the lymphoid system was atrophic. There were not many lymphocytes in the circulation. There were not many lymphocytes in the lymphoid tissues. That made me wonder, ‘What’s happening?’”

Miller tested immune responses in the neonatally thymectomized mice and found that beyond being infection prone, these mice could not reject skin grafts from other mouse strains or even rats. They also displayed impaired antibody responses to some injected antigens. These findings indicated that the thymus plays a key role in early immune development that affects lifelong immunity (1, 2).

Miller’s conclusions challenged the era’s dogma that the thymus had no apparent function. They were not immediately accepted by the scientific community. Although the outcomes of neonatal thymectomy were clear, critics argued that contamination of the University of London’s animal facilities, which were located in a converted horse stable, produced lifelong immune impairment in the mice. On an Eleanor Roosevelt fellowship, Miller traveled to the US and repeated the experiments using the NIH’s germ-free mice. In sterile conditions, the thymectomized mice were spared the infectious consequences of immunodeficiency but remained unable to reject skin grafts from rats, confirming Miller’s interpretation that the thymus has a critical role in immune function.