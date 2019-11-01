Better living through peptide-conjugated chemistry: next-generation antisense oligonucleotides

Commentary 10.1172/JCI131933
Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.
Address correspondence to: Elizabeth M McNally, Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.5600; Email: elizabeth.mcnally@northwestern.edu.
Find articles by McNally, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.
Address correspondence to: Elizabeth M McNally, Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.5600; Email: elizabeth.mcnally@northwestern.edu.
Find articles by Leverson, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published September 30, 2019 - More info
Two different antisense oligonucleotide–based (ASO-based) therapies are currently in clinical use to treat neuromuscular diseases. This success, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, offers hope not only for additional neuromuscular diseases, but also for other disorders that could benefit from RNA-targeted therapies. A major limitation for more widespread application of ASOs relates to relatively poor tissue penetration. In this issue of the JCI, Klein et al. showed that conjugating an ASO with an arginine-rich cell-penetrating peptide, Pip6a, enhanced delivery, resulting in corrective outcome for a mouse model of myotonic dystrophy. Linking ASOs to cell-penetrating peptides, or even other moieties, is an approach currently under development with treatment potential to expand to other disorders.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.