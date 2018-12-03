Chromatin regulator Asxl1 loss and Nf1 haploinsufficiency cooperate to accelerate myeloid malignancy

Haploinsufficiency of Asxl1 and Nf1 leads to myeloid leukemia in mice. To determine the functional significance of comutations of ASXL1 and NF1 in the disease progression of myeloid malignancies, we intercrossed Asxl1 heterozygous (Asxl1+/–) mice with Nf1+/– mice and generated Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) confirmed a 40%–60% reduction in mRNA expression of Asxl1 and Nf1 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells compared with expression in WT cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121366DS1). Of note, we observed no obvious difference in Asxl1 or Nf1 mRNA expression levels between young mice and diseased mice (Supplemental Figure 1A). Consistent with our previous work, the survival rate of Asxl1+/– mice was 83% up to 600 days of age, and the deceased Asxl1+/– mice died of myeloid malignancies such as MDS or MDS/MPN (Figure 1, A and B). In contrast, the survival rate of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice was significantly lower (22%) than that for mice of the 3 other genotypes (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Development of myeloid leukemia in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve representing the survival percentage of WT (n = 16), Asxl1+/– (n = 17), Nf1+/– (n = 16), and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– (n = 20) mice over time. No lethality was observed for WT or Nf1+/- mice during this period. A log-rank test was used to determine the survival statistics. (B) Pie charts illustrate the relative frequency of different hematopoietic diseases found in Asxl1+/- (n = 11) and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– (n = 12) mice. (C) Peripheral WBC counts for WT, Asxl1+/-, Nf1+/-, and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (n = 11–12 per group). (D) Expansion of myeloid-lineage cells in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. Flow cytometric analysis of BM cells revealed increased Mac1+ cells as well as an expanded cKit+ cell population. (E) May-Grunwald-Giemsa–stained cytospin preparations of BM cells from WT and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Representative size and weight of spleens from mice of each genotype (n = 11–12 per group). (G) Representative H&E-stained sections from BM and spleens from WT and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (left); 10 μm (right). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Examination of peripheral blood (PB) parameters showed that a subset of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice developed profound anemia and thrombocytopenia compared with age-matched WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). A subset of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (n = 3) developed myeloid leukemia (Figure 1B). These leukemic Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice had high WBC counts compared with those of mice of the other genotypes (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 2). Phenotypic analyses by flow cytometry revealed a higher percentage of the cKit+Mac1+ cell population in the BM of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (Figure 1D). Consistently, morphologic analysis of cytospins prepared from the BM cells revealed an accumulation of blastic cells in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (Figure 1E). Necropsy of the deceased or moribund Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice demonstrated hepatosplenomegaly (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), lower body weights (Supplemental Figure 1E), and pale foot pads, indicating cachexia. Histological analyses of BM, splenic, and liver sections from Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice showed a disrupted architecture with significant myeloid cell infiltration (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1F). These results suggest a cooperative effect of Nf1 and Asxl1 haploinsufficiency on accelerating the pathogenesis of myeloid leukemia.

To verify the malignant nature of the cells from the moribund Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice, we performed a tumor transfer assay by injecting splenic cells from a deceased mouse into sublethally irradiated WT recipient mice. Transfer of splenic cells from a moribund Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mouse led to the early death of the WT recipients (at the age of 6 weeks, Supplemental Figure 1G). All the recipient mice had splenomegaly, and the femurs were pale with cKit+Mac1+ cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 1, H–J), a phenocopy of the myeloid leukemia observed in the primary Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice.

To determine whether additional mutations could occur in the leukemic cells on the Asxl1 and Nf1 haploinsufficient background, we performed whole-exome sequencing using leukemic cells from 2 deceased Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. The tail tissue from 1 mouse was used as a control. Surprisingly, we did not identify any gene mutations known to be critical for leukemogenesis in the Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– leukemic cells (Supplemental Table 3). Of note, we did not observe a loss of heterozygosity at the Asxl1 and Nf1 loci in the hematopoietic cells of these Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1K). Collectively, these results suggest an intrinsic cooperative effect of Asxl1 and Nf1 haploinsufficiency in accelerating myeloid leukemia.

Asxl1 and Nf1 haploinsufficiency alters HSC/HPC cell fates. To determine whether haploinsufficient loss of Asxl1 and Nf1 affects stem cell self-renewal and differentiation, we next compared the composition of the HSC/HPC compartment in the BM of mice of the 4 different genotypes. The frequency of long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs) was significantly increased in the BM of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice compared with that of mice from the other groups (Figure 2A), while the frequencies of Lin−Sca1+cKit+ (LSK) cells, short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs), and multipotent progenitors (MPPs) were comparable among the 4 groups of mice (Figure 2, B–D). To determine the effect of Asxl1 and Nf1 loss on the colony-forming capacity of BM cells, we next prepared methylcellulose cultures and compared the frequency of CFU cells (CFU-Cs) in BM from mice of the 4 different genotypes. We detected significantly higher frequencies of CFU-Cs, CFU-granulocytes/macrophages (CFU-GMs), and mixed colonies of GMs, erythrocytes, and megakaryocytes (GEMMs) in BM cells from Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice compared with BM cells from mice of the other genotypes (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Altered HSC self-renewal and cell fates in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. (A–D) Flow cytometric quantification of the percentages of LT-HSCs (A), LSK cells (B), ST-HSCs (C), and MPPs (D) in total BM cells from mice of each genotype (n = 4 per group). (E) CFU-Cs in BM cells from WT, Asxl1+/–, Nf1+/–, and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (n = 3 per group) were assessed in semisolid media in the presence of mSCF, mIL-3, mEPO, mTPO, mGM-CSF, and human IL-6. BFU-E, burst-forming unit–erythrocytes; GEMM, mixed colonies of GMs, erythrocytes, and megakaryocytes. (F) CD34−LSK single-cell replating assays show the increased self-renewal capacity of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells compared with that of WT control cells (n = 3 mice per group). (G) Paired daughter cell assays were performed at the single-cell level on CD34−LSK cells isolated from WT, Asxl1+/–, Nf1+/–, and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice (n = 67–102 paired cells from 3 mice per group), and each was analyzed for symmetric self-renewal (SS, red), asymmetric division (AD, green) or symmetric differentiation (SD, blue). (H) Competitive repopulation assay using BM cells from Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice. CD45.2+ BM cells from WT, Asxl1+/–, Nf1+/–, or Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– mice were mixed with equal numbers of CD45.1+ competitor cells and transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1+ recipient mice (n = 4–5 per group). The percentage of CD45.2+ cells was then monitored every 3 months. (I) Percentage of Gr1+Mac1+ cells within the CD45.2+ cell population in PB from WT and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– recipient mice (n = 4–5 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A–E and H) or unpaired Student’s t test (F and I).

The preservation of a normal stem cell pool and the production of blood cells require a balance between self-renewal and differentiation of HSCs/HPCs. To determine the replating potential of CD34−LSK cells over time, we performed CFU-C replating assays. Although we observed a steady decline of replating potential in WT cultures, we detected significantly higher replating activity over 4 successive replating periods in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– CD34−LSK cell cultures (Figure 2F), suggesting an increased self-renewal capacity of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– CD34–LSK cells. To further determine whether haploinsufficient loss of Asxl1 and Nf1 affects HSC/HPC symmetric/asymmetric cell division, we next performed paired daughter cell assays (26) to assess the proportions of symmetric self-renewal, symmetric differentiation, and asymmetric division using sorted CD34−LSK cell populations from mice of the 4 genotypes. Haploinsufficiency of Asxl1 and Nf1 resulted in a higher proportion of cells with symmetric self-renewal capacity (43.1%) compared with WT cells (27.7%) (Figure 2G). In contrast, the symmetric differentiation division potential was significantly reduced in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– CD34–LSK cells (36.3%) compared with that of WT cells (48.2%). The frequency of cells that underwent asymmetric division in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– CD34−LSK cells was similar to that of cells from the other groups of mice. These data suggest that heterozygous deletion of both Asxl1 and Nf1 cooperatively affects the cell fates of HSCs/HPCs.

To evaluate whether Asxl1 and Nf1 haploinsufficiency–mediated alteration in HSC/HPC functions is cell autonomous, we next performed BM transplantation assays. Mice transplanted with Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– BM cells developed myeloid leukemia as evidenced by stomach sarcoma infiltrated with Gr1+Mac1+ myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). To examine the repopulating capacity of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– BM cells in vivo, we performed competitive transplantation assays by transplanting WT, Asxl1+/–, Nf1+/–, or Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– BM cells (CD45.2+) with competitor cells (CD45.1+) at a 1:1 ratio into lethally irradiated recipient mice (CD45.1+). Kinetic analysis of the donor cell chimerism in the PB of recipient mice revealed higher levels of CD45.2+ cell populations in mice receiving Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– BM cells, whereas a stable percentage of CD45.2+ cell populations was observed in the PB of recipient mice transplanted with WT or Nf1+/– BM cells (Figure 2H). Notably, the PB of chimeric mice receiving Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– BM cells was dominated by myeloid-lineage cells (Figure 2I). These results indicate that Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells possess a competitive advantage with a skewed differentiation toward the myeloid lineage.

Deletion of Asxl1 and Nf1 accelerates the development of myeloid leukemia in vivo. Asxl1–/– mice exhibited severe MDS and died of BM failure (15), while mice with Nf1 loss in the hematopoietic system (Nf1Δ/Δ) were characterized by myeloproliferative features (27). To assess the cooperative effect of complete loss of Asxl1 and Nf1 on leukemogenesis in vivo, we generated Mx1Cre Asxl1fl/fl Nf1fl/fl mice by intercrossing MxCre Asxl1fl/fl mice with Nf1flfl mice. Following polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid (pIpC) injection, we analyzed the hematopoietic phenotypes. Asxl1Δ/Δ Nf1Δ/Δ double-KO (DKO) mice had a lower survival rate than did Asxl1+/–Nf1+/–, Asxl1Δ/Δ, or Nf1Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). The DKO mice displayed a rapid, progressive leukocytosis with severe anemia and thrombocytopenia 3–6 months after pIpC injection (Supplemental Figure 2, D–G), which was indicative of aggressive myeloid leukemia with 100% penetrance.

Examination of the PB, BM, and spleen revealed that the DKO mice had a high frequency of myeloid blastic cells (Supplemental Figure 2H). Flow cytometric analysis verified a higher percentage of the cKit+ cell population in the BM cells of DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2I). In addition, DKO mice had splenomegaly along with massive myeloid infiltration (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K). These data demonstrate that deletion of Asxl1 and Nf1 accelerates the progression of myeloid leukemia in vivo.

Cooperative effect of Asxl1 and Nf1 loss on the induction of a MYC-driven transcription signature. To understand the molecular mechanism underlying Asxl1 and Nf1 loss–associated myeloid transformation, we examined gene expression profiles of the WT, Asxl1+/–, Nf1+/–, and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells by RNA-Seq. Compared with WT and single mutant cells, haploinsufficiency of both Asxl1 and Nf1 resulted in a distinct gene expression signature in cKit+ cells consisting of 831 upregulated and 559 downregulated genes (fold change [FC] ≥1.2 and FDR <0.25), with elevated expression of known oncogenes such as Myc and Ccnd1 (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 4). To identify key transcriptional hubs that regulate these expression changes, we used the Upstream Regulator analysis tool (www.nihlibrary.nih.gov/resources/tools/ingenuity-pathways-analysis-ipa) and identified 16 upregulated and 14 downregulated genes as key master regulators (overlap P < 1 × 10–20, network P < 0.01 and |Z score| ≥1.5) (Figure 3B). Notably, top-ranked regulators in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells include the oncogene Myc, the cell migration– and development–related gene Mmp14, as well as the immune response–related genes Tlr3, Cxcl12, and Gfra2. Consistently, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) identified multiple key transcription signatures, including AML, NRAS, NUP98-HOXA9, and MYC and MYC upregulators BRD4 and BRD9, in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells compared with WT and single mutant cells (P < 0.01 and FDR <0.20) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3C). In support of this finding, several known self-renewal and differentiation genes that were activated by NRAS, MYC, and NUP98-HOXA9 were validated with RT-qPCR (Figure 3D). Immunofluorescence revealed an accumulation of the MYC protein in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, Western blotting showed that Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells had much higher levels of MYC and RAS-GTP compared with levels in WT control cells (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). It is noteworthy that patients with AML who harbor ASXL1 and/or RAS pathway mutations also exhibit an elevation in RNA expression of MYC downstream targets (NRP1 and IRF7) (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Thus, the aberrant upregulation of gene expression in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– HSCs/HPCs parallels that seen in AML patients, which could be a characteristic, if not driving, event in leukemogenesis.

Figure 3 Cooperative effect of Asxl1 and Nf1 loss on the induction of a MYC-driven transcription signature. (A) Heatmap shows a unique expression signature in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells compared with that of control cells. Averaged expression values of DEGs (FC ≥1.2 and FDR <0.25) in 2 mice of each genotype were normalized and are shown. (B) Scatter plot displaying the number of regulated genes and targeted regulators for master regulators. Red and blue indicate up- and downregulated master regulators, respectively. (C) GSEA of the RNA-Seq data for Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells compared with control cells. Selected dysregulated signatures are indicated in color and shown with the NES, P, and FDR values. (D) RT-qPCR verified the increase in mRNA levels of the indicated genes associated with NRAS, MYC, NUP98-HOXA9, and AML (n = 3–8 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Numbers and overlap of DEGs in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– and single mutant cells. The significance of the overlaps was tested using GeneOverlap (a Fisher’s exact test–based method). (F) Heatmap displays the expression difference of selected dysregulated signatures from C in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– and single mutant cells compared with controls (P < 0.05 and FDR <0.25).

Loss of Asxl1 and Nf1 cooperates to promote myeloid transformation. This led us to hypothesize a gain of function in gene expression. We identified a pool of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in Asxl1+/– (66 genes) and Nf1+/– (60 genes) cKit+ cells compared with WT cells (FC ≥1.2 and FDR <0.25, Supplemental Table 4). More than half of the DEGs seen in the cKit+ cells with single-allele mutations (Asxl1+/– or Nf1+/–) had dramatic changes in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells (P < 1 × 10–22, Figure 3E). In contrast, we found that approximately 95% of DEGs in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells were not significantly changed in single-mutant cells. Importantly, 84% (21 of 25) of the activated signatures related to NRAS/NF1, MYC, AML, and NUP98-HOXA9 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells did not display a significant rise in RNA expression in the single-mutant cells (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3I). Furthermore, 93.3% (28 of 30) of the master regulators aberrantly expressed were specific to double-mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 3J). Therefore, the impact of the loss of both Asxl1 and Nf1 on the transcriptome was much greater than would be expected from the additive effects of individual mutant alleles, implying a gain of function in gene regulation by the combined loss of Asxl1 and Nf1.

Increased H3K4me3 enrichment in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells contributes to hyperactivation of key transcription programs. While Asxl1 loss promotes myeloid transformation through abrogation of PRC2-mediated H3K27me3 (25), RAS pathway mutations alter H3K27ac marking at active typical and super enhancers (28). To test whether haploinsufficiency of both Asxl1 and Nf1 affects gene-specific histone modifications, we performed ChIP assays followed by sequencing (ChIP-Seq) for H3K27me3, H3K4me3, H3K4me1, and H3K27ac in WT and Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells. Normalized global read density and locus-level enrichment consistently revealed a significant increase (30% higher) in genome-wide H3K4me3 occupancy in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells compared with WT cells (P = 7.8 × 10−17) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). In support of this finding, thousands of differentially H3K4me3-enriched regions were identified regardless of cutoffs, in which more than 98% displayed an increase of H3K4me3 enrichment in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells (Figure 4B). We observed no significant effect on the other 3 histone marks in WT or Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells. Western blotting verified the increased levels of global H3K4me3 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells (Supplemental Figure 4E). Furthermore, we detected a significant increase of H3K4me3 enrichment in DKO cKit+ cells compared with WT control cells (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). Using a more stringent cutoff, 610 H3K4me3-enriched regions had at least a 1.4-fold increase in H3K4me3, while only 2 regions had a 1.4-fold reduction in H3K4me3 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– (P < 0.001, FDR < 0.01 and logarithm of counts per million reads [logCPM] ≥5) (Figure 4C). These results demonstrate that alterations of both Asxl1 and Nf1 lead to a marked increase in genome-wide H3K4me3 occupancies in HSCs/HPCs.

Figure 4 Increased H3K4me3 enrichment contributes to aberrant activation of key signatures in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells. (A) Global levels of histone modifications at peaks and flanking 1-kb regions. For ease of comparison, normalized coverages by sequencing depth were scaled to 100% and averaged in 2 biological replicates. (B) Number of DERs for each histone modification identified in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells compared with WT cells according to different cutoffs. (C) Density plot of H3K4me3 ChIP-Seq data sets centered on the midpoints of 610 H3K4me3-increased regions. The plot depicts tag counts in 50-bp bins in the ± 5-kb region surrounding the center. Each row represents a single region. (D) Heatmap displays the densities of histone modification marks on 40 activated genes from the hallmark MYC signature. The ChIP signal density was calculated to be enrichment fold (EF) for the TSS ± 5-kb regions that were averaged in 2 biological replicates. AN, Asxl1+/– Nf1+/–. (E) GSEA plot showing enrichment of the hallmark MYC signature consisting of 40 activated genes in genes marked by promoter H3K4me3 occupancies in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– versus WT cells. NES, P, and FDR values are shown. (F) Normalized ChIP-binding signals are displayed for 4 histone modifications on the Myc gene. The y axis represents the normalized read density that was averaged in 2 biological replicates. The identified DER and its statistical difference between Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– versus WT cells are indicated in a blue box. TES, transcription end site. (G) ChIP-qPCR verified the increase in H3K4me3 occupancies at the promoters of the indicated genes associated with NRAS, MYC, NUP98-HOXA9, and AML (n = 3–4 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test.

The consensus from genome-wide scale analysis reveals that H3K4me3 is characteristic of a transcriptionally active status (29, 30). Genes significantly upregulated in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cells showed a significant increase in H3K4me3 occupancies at their promoters, as shown by GSEA analysis (Supplemental Figure 4H). To determine whether the increased H3K4me3 enrichment contributes to the activation of key transcription programs, we assessed the occupancies of histone marks on the MYC hallmark signature as well as on Myc and Ccnd1, two genes associated with cell proliferation. A substantial elevation of H3K4me3 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells versus WT cells affected almost all genes of the MYC-driven transcription program (40 core activated genes), as shown by ChIP-Seq tag densities (Figure 4D). GSEA confirmed that genes comprising the MYC-driven program were enriched for increased H3K4me3 occupancies in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells compared with WT cells (Figure 4E). Myc was marked by the active histone modifications H3K4me1/3 and H3K27ac, which were distributed throughout the promoter and partial gene body (Figure 4F). Ccnd1 was occupied by activation and repression histone marks, including H3K4me1/3 and H3K27me3, at its promoter region (Supplemental Figure 4I). Expression levels and upregulated transcription of Myc and Ccnd1 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells were closely correlated with a higher intensity of H3K4me3 rather than of other histone marks. We also examined H3K4me3 occupancies for other dysregulated signatures shown in Figure 3F. Interestingly, we found that signatures driven by MYC, BRD9, AML, and NUP98-HOXA9 had higher H3K4me3 occupancies at their promoter regions in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells, while the NRAS-driven signature did not change (Supplemental Figure 4J). ChIP-qPCR confirmed significant increases in H3K4me3 at the promoters of genes that were activated by MYC and NUP98-HOXA9 in Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells, in contrast to minimal changes in H3K27me3 occupancies (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4K). Thus, Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– cKit+ cells are characterized by a global increase of H3K4me3 that contributes to the activation of key transcription programs such as MYC/BRD9 signatures, suggesting that the AML oncogenic program and myeloid transformation may be associated with global elevation of H3K4me3.

Combined PD0325901 and JQ1 treatment inhibits the development of myeloid leukemia in Asxl1/Nf1 double-mutant mice. Recently, the bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) family proteins BRD4 and BRD9 were identified as therapeutic targets in AML (31, 32). The inhibition of BRD4 and BRD9 abolished the abnormal self-renewal program in leukemia stem cells through a Myc-dependent mechanism (31–33). We next investigated the efficacy of JQ1 and/or a MEK inhibitor (PD0325901, hereafter referred to as PD-901) on DKO CFU-Cs using colony-forming assays in the presence of PD-901, JQ1, or a combination of PD-901 and JQ1 (PD-901/JQ1). Strikingly, the DKO cells were highly sensitive to the combination of PD-901 and JQ1, as evidenced by a significantly lower frequency of CFU-Cs compared with those from PD-901 or JQ1 single treatment (Figure 5A). In addition, we prepared liquid cultures of BM cells with PD-901 and/or JQ1 in the presence of a cytokine cocktail for 3 days, followed by assessment of the myeloid cell population using flow cytometry. Addition of PD-901 to the liquid culture reduced the percentage of cKit+ cells, while JQ1 decreased the Gr1+Mac1+ cell population without affecting the cKit+ cells in the DKO cultures. Interestingly, the combination of PD-901 and JQ1 dramatically reduced both Gr1+Mac1+ and cKit+Mac1+ cell populations, indicating that the combination of PD-901 plus JQ1 is capable of diminishing both myeloid blast cells and mature Gr1+Mac1+ cells in the cultures of DKO BM cells (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Inhibition of the MAPK pathway and MYC using PD-901 and JQ1 eradicates leukemogenesis in vivo. (A) Colony-forming assays of splenic cells from DKO mice treated with vehicle, PD-901, JQ1, or PD-901/JQ1 (n = 6 mice per group from 4 independent experiments). (B–E) Peripheral WBC (B), RBC (C), hemoglobin (D), and platelet (E) counts for vehicle-treated (n = 6), PD-901–treated (n = 4), JQ1-treated (n = 4), and PD-901/JQ1–treated (n = 7) DKO mice. (F and G) Spleen size and weight significantly decreased in the PD-901–, JQ1-, and PD-901/JQ1–treated groups. (H and I) The frequency of cKit+Mac1+ cells significantly decreased in the treatment group. (J) Representative H&E-stained sections from BM, spleen, and liver are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (K) Expression levels of key genes were rescued in the PD-901/JQ1–treated group (n = 3–6 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

To determine whether targeting both MYC and MAPK pathways could prevent the myeloid leukemia initiation and/or slow down disease progression in vivo, we treated the DKO mice with PD-901 and JQ1 following pIpC injection (Supplemental Figure 5B). After 10 weeks of treatment, the mice were sacrificed, and the hematological phenotypes were characterized. Combined treatment with PD-901 and JQ1 significantly decreased WBC and monocyte counts, while RBC, hemoglobin, and platelet counts were significantly increased in the DKO mice (Figure 5, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 5C). The BM cellularity was significantly increased in PD-901/JQ1–treated mice compared with that seen in the vehicle-treated DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). The spleen sizes of DKO mice were also significantly decreased following PD-901 plus JQ1 treatment compared with the spleens of vehicle-treated controls (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5E). Flow cytometric analyses and cytospin preparation of BM cells revealed that PD-901/JQ1 treatment dramatically reduced the percentage of myeloid progenitor cells and blastic cells in DKO mice compared with the vehicle-treated DKO mice (Figure 5, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 5F), while PD-901/JQ1 treatment did not change the overall percentage of the Gr1+Mac1+ cell population (Supplemental Figure 5G). Interestingly, the spleen weights and BM cKit+Mac1+ cell populations in DKO mice treated with either PD-901 or JQ1 were significantly reduced compared with vehicle controls (Figure 5, G and I, and Supplemental Figure 5E). Furthermore, PD-901/JQ1 treatment significantly increased the CD71+Ter119+ cell population in the BM of DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5H). Morphological analyses of the histological sections revealed that PD-901/JQ1–treated DKO BM and spleen had a comparable architecture of WT BM and spleen, and no myeloid infiltration was observed in the BM, spleens, or livers of PD-901/JQ1–treated DKO mice (Figure 5J).

Next, we asked whether pharmacological inhibition of the BET bromodomain and MAPK pathway could reverse the dysregulated gene profiling in DKO BM cells. RT-qPCR verified that expression levels of several selected upregulated genes key for hematopoiesis, including Stat1, Usp18, Myc, and Nrp1, were significantly reduced following PD-901/JQ1 treatment (Figure 5K). In contrast, expression of the erythroid transcription factors Tal1 and Klf1 were significantly elevated in BM cells following the treatment (Supplemental Figure 5I). Consistently, enrichment of H3K4me3 at the promoter regions of Myc and Nrp1 was also reduced in the BM cells treated with PD-901 plus JQ1, as determined by ChIP-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 5J). These data suggest that decreased gene expression is associated with the reduced enrichment of H3K4me3 at the promoter regions of these genes. Interestingly, PD-901/JQ1 treatment did not change the enrichment of H3K4me3 at the promoter regions of Stat1 and Usp18 (Supplemental Figure 5J), suggesting that the changes in these genes were H3K4me3 independent.

To validate the treatment effect by PD-901/JQ1 observed in the DKO mice, we further applied PD-901/JQ1 treatment to the WT recipient mice reconstituted with Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– leukemic cells. Compared with the vehicle control group, we found that PD-901/JQ1 treatment significantly extended the survival of Asxl1+/– Nf1+/– leukemic, reconstituted mice (Supplemental Figure 5, K and L). Furthermore, the human AML cell line NOMO1, harboring both ASXL1 and RAS mutations, was also sensitive to PD-901/JQ1 treatment, as assessed by viable cell counts in cultures (Supplemental Figure 5M). Consistently, PD-901/JQ1 dramatically reduced the expression of MYC, NRP1, and USP18 in NOMO1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5N). These results indicate that Asxl1 and Nf1 loss cooperates to promote leukemogenesis and that the combined targeting of the MYC and MAPK pathways may offer an optional therapeutic value for patients with myeloid malignancies harboring ASXL1 and RAS pathway gene mutations.

Concomitant mutations of ASXL1 and RAS pathway genes are more prevalent in AML and high-risk MDS. To determine whether the findings in our mouse models recapitulate human myeloid malignancies, we recruited a cohort of 138 patients with myeloid malignancies harboring ASXL1 mutations to the current study and analyzed the cooperating mutation genes. All the patients were diagnosed with myeloid malignancies, including AML, MDS, MPN, or MDS/MPN, according to the 2016 revised World Health Organization criteria (34, 35). We examined the gene mutational profiles of these patients on the basis of targeted sequencing of 67 frequently mutated genes in myeloid malignancies (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 5). We identified 35 patients with gene mutations involving the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway, including NF1, NRAS, KRAS, PTPN11, or CBL, in the cohort of 138 patients with ASXL1 mutations (Supplemental Table 6). We did not observe loss of heterozygosity in either ASXL1 or RAS pathway genes in these patients (Supplemental Table 6). Notably, the incidence of AML was significantly higher in patients with RAS pathway gene mutations (48.6%) than in those without RAS pathway mutations (29.1%, Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 7). According to the revised International Prognostic Scoring System (36), the MDS patients with RAS pathway gene mutations had a higher frequency of very high-risk MDS (28.6%) than did patients without RAS pathway gene mutations (6.7%, Supplemental Table 8). These data reinforce the notion that concomitant mutations of ASXL1 and RAS pathway genes are probably associated with myeloid malignancies with worse prognosis.