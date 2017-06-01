Advertisement

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI95182

Ablation of PI3K blocks BCR-ABL leukemogenesis in mice, and a dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor prevents expansion of human BCR-ABL+ leukemia cells

Michael G. Kharas, Matthew R. Janes, Vanessa M. Scarfone, Michael B. Lilly, Zachary A. Knight, Kevan M. Shokat, and David A. Fruman

First published June 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2438–2438. doi:10.1172/JCI95182.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2017

See the related article at Ablation of PI3K blocks BCR-ABL leukemogenesis in mice, and a dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor prevents expansion of human BCR-ABL+ leukemia cells.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2008;118(9):3038–3050. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI33337

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2438. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95182

The authors recently became aware that Figure 7B was not assembled correctly. An incorrect image was included for the β-actin blot. In addition, the blots for 4EBP-1, p-AKT, and total AKT were stretched in the original figure. The authors were able to provide original source data for this figure panel. The correct figure panel, generated from the original source data, is below.

The authors regret the errors.

Version history
  • Version 1 (June 1, 2017): Print issue publication
