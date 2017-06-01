Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI95182
First published June 1, 2017 - More info
See the related article at Ablation of PI3K blocks BCR-ABL leukemogenesis in mice, and a dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor prevents expansion of human BCR-ABL+ leukemia cells.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2008;118(9):3038–3050. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI33337
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2438. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95182
The authors recently became aware that Figure 7B was not assembled correctly. An incorrect image was included for the β-actin blot. In addition, the blots for 4EBP-1, p-AKT, and total AKT were stretched in the original figure. The authors were able to provide original source data for this figure panel. The correct figure panel, generated from the original source data, is below.
The authors regret the errors.