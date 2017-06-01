Commentary 10.1172/JCI94763

A SMAP in the face for cancer

Shirish Shenolikar

Program in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders, Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore, Singapore.

Address correspondence to: Shirish Shenolikar, Program in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders, Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore, 8 College Road, Singapore 169857, Singapore. Phone: 65.6221.8625; E-mail: shirish.shenolikar@duke-NUS.edu.sg.

Find articles by Shenolikar, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 15, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2048–2050. doi:10.1172/JCI94763.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published May 15, 2017

See the related article at Activation of tumor suppressor protein PP2A inhibits KRAS-driven tumor growth.

Observed deficits in protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) function in a variety of human cancers have stimulated drug discovery efforts aimed at restoring PP2A function to inhibit tumor growth. Work published by Sangodkar et al. in this issue of the JCI describes the characterization of orally available small molecule activators of PP2A (SMAPs). These SMAPs attenuated mitogenic signaling and triggered apoptosis in KRAS-mutant lung cancer cells and inhibited tumor growth in murine models. Tumors with mutations in the SMAP-binding site of the PP2A A subunit displayed resistance to SMAPs. Future studies that identify the PP2A-regulated events targeted by SMAPs should guide critical decisions about which cancers might be best treated with these molecules. This study provides encouraging evidence in favor of SMAPs as potential anticancer drugs.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2049 Page 2048 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement