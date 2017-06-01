CommentaryDevelopmentReproductive biology 10.1172/JCI94665

The SO(H)L(H) “O” drivers of oocyte growth and survival but not meiosis I

T. Rajendra Kumar

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Reproductive Sciences, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, Charles Gates Stem Cell Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Address correspondence to: T. Rajendra Kumar, Edgar L and Patricia M Makowski Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, 12700 E. 19th Ave, 3100B, RC-2 Bldg., Aurora, Colorado 80045, USA. Phone: 303.724.8689. E-mail: raj.kumar@ucdenver.edu.

Find articles by Kumar, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 15, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2044–2047. doi:10.1172/JCI94665.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published May 15, 2017

See the related article at Transcription factors SOHLH1 and SOHLH2 coordinate oocyte differentiation without affecting meiosis I.

The spermatogenesis/oogenesis helix-loop-helix (SOHLH) proteins SOHLH1 and SOHLH2 play important roles in male and female reproduction. Although previous studies indicate that these transcriptional regulators are expressed in and have in vivo roles in postnatal ovaries, their expression and function in the embryonic ovary remain largely unknown. Because oocyte differentiation is tightly coupled with the onset of meiosis, it is of significant interest to determine how early oocyte transcription factors regulate these two processes. In this issue of the JCI, Shin and colleagues report that SOHLH1 and SOHLH2 demonstrate distinct expression patterns in the embryonic ovary and interact with each other and other oocyte-specific transcription factors to regulate oocyte differentiation. Interestingly, even though there is a rapid loss of oocytes postnatally in ovaries with combined loss of Sohlh1 and Sohlh2, meiosis is not affected and proceeds normally.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2045 Page 2044 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement