Review 10.1172/JCI94549

Autoreactive T cells in type 1 diabetes

Diabetes Research Institute, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami, Miami, Florida, USA. Address correspondence to: Alberto Pugliese, Diabetes Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1450 NW 10th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136, USA. Phone: 305.243.5348; Email: apuglies@med.miami.edu. Find articles by Pugliese, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published in Volume 127, Issue 8 (August 1, 2017)

J Clin Invest. 2017;127(8):2881–2891. doi:10.1172/JCI94549.

Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

(August 1, 2017)2017;127(8):2881–2891. doi:10.1172/JCI94549.Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes severe loss of pancreatic β cells. Autoreactive T cells are key mediators of β cell destruction. Studies of organ donors with T1D that have examined T cells in pancreas, the diabetogenic insulitis lesion, and lymphoid tissues have revealed a broad repertoire of target antigens and T cell receptor (TCR) usage, with initial evidence of public TCR sequences that are shared by individuals with T1D. Neoepitopes derived from post-translational modifications of native antigens are emerging as novel targets that are more likely to evade self-tolerance. Further studies will determine whether T cell responses to neoepitopes are major disease drivers that could impact prediction, prevention, and therapy. This Review provides an overview of recent progress in our knowledge of autoreactive T cells that has emerged from experimental and clinical research as well as pathology investigations.

Preview pages Reset 2882 Page 2881 Back