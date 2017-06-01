Commentary 10.1172/JCI94494

Sugar makes neutrophils RAGE: linking diabetes-associated hyperglycemia to thrombocytosis and platelet reactivity

Robert H. Lee1 and Wolfgang Bergmeier1,2

1McAllister Heart Institute and

2Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Wolfgang Bergmeier, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, 120 Mason Farm Road, 3113 Genetic Medicine Building, Campus Box 7260, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599, USA. Phone: 919.962.7331; E-mail: bergmeie@email.unc.edu.

Find articles by Lee, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1McAllister Heart Institute and

2Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Wolfgang Bergmeier, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, 120 Mason Farm Road, 3113 Genetic Medicine Building, Campus Box 7260, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599, USA. Phone: 919.962.7331; E-mail: bergmeie@email.unc.edu.

Find articles by Bergmeier, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 15, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2040–2043. doi:10.1172/JCI94494.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published May 15, 2017

See the related article at Neutrophil-derived S100 calcium-binding proteins A8/A9 promote reticulated thrombocytosis and atherogenesis in diabetes.

Diabetes mellitus is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, but the link between hyperglycemia and atherothrombotic disease is not completely understood. Patients with diabetes often show hyporesponsiveness to antiplatelet therapies, and it has been suggested that hyperreactive reticulated platelets underlie this altered therapeutic response. In this issue of the JCI, Kraakman et al. uncover a previously unknown link between hyperglycemia and enhanced platelet production and reactivity. The authors demonstrate that high blood glucose levels trigger neutrophil release of S100 calcium-binding protein A8/A9 (S100A8/A9), which binds to the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) on Kupffer cells, ultimately leading to increased thrombopoietin (TPO) production in the liver. TPO causes megakaryocyte proliferation and increased platelet production. This study demonstrates the importance of glycemic control and identifies potential therapeutic targets in the normalization of platelet numbers and function in diabetes.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2041 Page 2040 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement