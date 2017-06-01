Sugar makes neutrophils RAGE: linking diabetes-associated hyperglycemia to thrombocytosis and platelet reactivity

Commentary 10.1172/JCI94494

Address correspondence to: Wolfgang Bergmeier, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, 120 Mason Farm Road, 3113 Genetic Medicine Building, Campus Box 7260, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599, USA. Phone: 919.962.7331; E-mail: bergmeie@email.unc.edu .

2 Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Wolfgang Bergmeier, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, 120 Mason Farm Road, 3113 Genetic Medicine Building, Campus Box 7260, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599, USA. Phone: 919.962.7331; E-mail: bergmeie@email.unc.edu .

2 Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

See the related article at Neutrophil-derived S100 calcium-binding proteins A8/A9 promote reticulated thrombocytosis and atherogenesis in diabetes.

Diabetes mellitus is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, but the link between hyperglycemia and atherothrombotic disease is not completely understood. Patients with diabetes often show hyporesponsiveness to antiplatelet therapies, and it has been suggested that hyperreactive reticulated platelets underlie this altered therapeutic response. In this issue of the JCI , Kraakman et al. uncover a previously unknown link between hyperglycemia and enhanced platelet production and reactivity. The authors demonstrate that high blood glucose levels trigger neutrophil release of S100 calcium-binding protein A8/A9 (S100A8/A9), which binds to the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) on Kupffer cells, ultimately leading to increased thrombopoietin (TPO) production in the liver. TPO causes megakaryocyte proliferation and increased platelet production. This study demonstrates the importance of glycemic control and identifies potential therapeutic targets in the normalization of platelet numbers and function in diabetes.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.