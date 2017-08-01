An erythroid-specific ATP2B4 enhancer mediates red blood cell hydration and malaria susceptibility

Cell culture, RNA sequencing, and DNA genotyping. The cell culture protocol to proliferate and differentiate human CD34+ HSPCs into erythroblasts has been described before (8, 24). We purchased human fetal (fetal liver, n = 12) and adult (bone marrow, n = 12) CD34+ HSCs from DV Biologics and Lonza, respectively. This sample size was selected, as it provides 90% power to detect a 3 SD difference in gene-expression levels between fetal and adult erythroblasts at α = 1 × 10–5. We have also described elsewhere the protocol for RNA extraction and RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) (8). Briefly, we performed RNA-seq with an Illumina HiSeq2000 sequencer using stranded cDNA library and a paired-ends 100-bp protocol. We mapped reads to the genome (hg19) using Tophat2 (v.2.0.9, with options –library-type fr-firststrand –microexon-search –coverage-search) and estimated transcript abundance with Cufflinks (v.2.2.1, with options –library-type fr-firststrand –max-bundle-frags 50000000) (25, 26). All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE90878). Genomic DNA extraction, genotyping on the Illumina HumanOmniExpress-12 v1.1 BeadChip array, and quality control were performed as previously described (8). We imputed genotypes using the Michigan Imputation Server with the Haplotype Reference Consortium (HRC) panel (v. r1.1) (27).

AI and eQTL mapping. We measured AI at each heterozygous genotype covered by RNA-seq in the 24 human erythroblast samples. We only considered SNPs directly genotyped or with high imputation quality (R2 > 0.6). We removed duplicated reads using the Picard MarkDuplicates tool (v. 1.96). We counted each read using the samtools (v 1.1) mpileup software and genome build hg19 and kept uniquely mapping reads using the –q 50 argument (mapping quality > 50) and sites with base quality greater than 10. We further restricted the analysis to uniquely mapping sites as per the ENCODE 50-mer mappability track (score = 1) and removed sites showing mapping bias in simulations (28). We excluded sites with less than 30 overlapping reads. For a given heterozygous SNP, we determined the statistical significance of AI, that, is the difference between the observed and expected ratio of reference allele/alternate allele, with a binomial test. To account for read-mapping bias, we summed all reads overlapping all heterozygous SNPs in the RNA-seq data set and calculated the expected ratio for each combination of alleles in each sample independently. For SNPs with high sequencing coverage, we downsampled the number of reads that fell in the top 25th coverage percentile so that the most covered sites did not bias the expected ratio (29). We used Bonferroni’s correction to account for the number of tests performed: the significance threshold for this AI experiment was α = 2 × 10–5.

Next, we mapped the regulatory variants responsible for differential gene-expression phenotypes. Given our limited sample size, we focused on genes that showed AI, reasoning that the likelihood of finding significant eQTL was higher in this subset of genes. We developed a method that combines statistical evidence of AI and eQTL effects. First, we tested by linear regression the association between SNP genotypes (additive model) and gene-expression levels (expressed as log 10 [FPKM + 1], where FPKM indicates fragments per kilobase of transcript per million reads), adjusting for cell type (fetal or adult). For these analyses, we only considered SNPs located within 100 kb of the AI genes. Second, we hypothesized that samples that are homozygous for the tested SNP (either reference/reference or alternate/alternate) should not show AI, whereas heterozygote samples should have AI. In other words, the reference allele:alternate allele ratio in heterozygote samples should be further from the expected 50:50 ratio than the ratio observed in homozygote samples. We tested this hypothesis using a 1-sided t test. Because the linear regression and t test P values were not correlated, we metaanalyzed these statistics using Fisher’s method to obtain a final P value. In situations of perfect LD between the potential regulatory and exonic variants, that is, when there are no homozygous samples at the exonic variants that are heterozygous at the regulatory variants, we cannot perform the concordance t test and simply report the linear regression results. We used a FDR methodology to correct for multiple testing, considering SNPs with a q value less than 0.05 as significant eQTLs.

Replication of eQTLs in GTEx. We used the GTEx database to replicate the eQTLs that we identified in human erythroblasts (9). GTEx does not include erythroblasts, but we reasoned that it would still represent a valid source of replication for non–tissue-specific eQTLs. We downloaded from the GTEx portal (version 6) all SNP–gene association results across all available tissues (http://www.gtexportal.org/home/) (9). We considered as replicated erythroid eQTLs with a P < 0.001 in any other samples from the GTEx data set. More stringent thresholds gave consistent results.

eQTL enrichment analyses. We used 3 sources of information to test the enrichment of erythroid eQTL within specific genomic annotations. First, we obtained the coordinates of erythroid-specific enhancers defined using DHSs and histone tail modifications (17). From the same study, we also obtained genomic coordinates of GATA1 and TAL1 peaks determined by ChIP-seq (17). Finally, we used Homer software to identify binding motifs for GATA1 (MA0035.2) and GATA1::TAL1 (cooccurring GATA1 and half-E box motifs, MA0140.2) across the human genome, or specifically within erythroid enhancer regions (30, 31). We carried out gene ontology and pathway enrichment analyses using the ToppGene suite (toppgene.cchmc.org) (32).

Analyses of rbc traits in Atp2b4–/– mice. Mice (male only, n = 26) with complete inactivation of Atp2b4 have been generated and described elsewhere (15, 16). The mice are in mixed background of 129/sv × C57BL/6. All mice used were males between 9 and 13 weeks of age. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (2.5%), and blood was collected from the jugular vein by venipuncture. The samples were measured within 6 hours of collection at room temperature in the biological research unit at Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute. Evaluation of hematological parameters was carried out in 2 batches on a Sysmex XT-2000iV (Sysmex) automated hematology analyzer using a mouse profile. Quality control was carried out before running each batch of samples. No randomization was used, and experimenters who did the complete blood count analyses were blinded to the animals’ Atp2b4 genotypes.

Replication of the association between ATP2B4 and rbc phenotypes in the UKBB. We tested the association between genotypes at the ATP2B4 locus (2 Mb) and rbc traits in the July 2015 release of the UKBB data set. We excluded participants with blood cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, congenital or hereditary anemia, HIV, end-stage kidney disease, dialysis, splenectomy, or cirrhosis and those with extreme rbc trait measurements (>8 SD from the mean). We limited our analysis to participants of British ancestry with imputed genotype data available. In total, we tested the association between 8 rbc traits (hemoglobin, hematocrit, rbc count, mean corpuscular volume, mean corpuscular hemoglobin, MCHC, RDW, and reticulocyte count) and genotypes (additive model) in 136,727 participants with PLINK1.9 (https://www.cog-genomics.org/plink2). This sample size provides more than 99% power to replicate the association between ATP2B4 SNPs and MCHC at α = 0.05. After applying exclusion criteria, we corrected the rbc traits for age, sex, recruitment center, and cell counter and then normalized the residuals using inverse normal transformation. As covariates, we included in the association tests the 10 first principal components calculated using FlashPCA (33).

Generating ATP2B4 deletions in cell lines. HUDEP-2 cells and 293T cells with stable expression of Cas9 were generated by lentiviral transduction (lentiCas9-Blast, Addgene plasmid ID 52962) and blasticidin selection as previously described (34). We chose to perform genome-editing experiments in HUDEP-2 and not K562 cells for several reasons. Unlike K562 cells that were originally isolated from a naturally occurring human malignancy (chronic myeloid leukemia), HUDEP-2 cells were prospectively isolated from primary hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells transduced by an inducible viral oncogene and continuously cultured under conditions permissive to expansion of erythroid precursors. HUDEP-2 cells are an in vitro model of human erythropoiesis that mimics erythroid development from the proerythroblast to reticulocyte stages (21, 35). We have previously established robust methods to perform CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing in HUDEP-2 cells (34, 36). Also HUDEP-2 cells are disomic for chromosome 1 (unlike K562 cells), which simplifies the analysis of genome-editing outcomes at ATP2B4. Tandem sgRNA lentiviruses were produced based on a modification of lentiGuide-Puro (Addgene plasmid ID 52963) to carry 2 U6 promoter-guide RNA cassettes per construct as previously described (34). Tandem sgRNA lentiviruses were transduced into HUDEP-2 cells or 293T cells with stable Cas9 expression. The tandem sgRNA constructs expressed 2 sgRNAs (Supplemental Table 6) and thus were designed to produce interstitial deletions. Cells were also transduced with a pool of lentiviruses containing 10 unique nontargeting sequences (Supplemental Table 6). After transduction, bulk cultures were incubated for 7 to 10 days with 10 μg ml–1 blasticidin and 1 μg ml–1 puromycin selection to select for cells with edited alleles. Those bulk cultures transduced with tandem sgRNA lentiviruses were plated clonally at limiting dilution. 96-well plates with greater than 30 clones per plate were excluded to avoid mixed clones. After approximately 14 days of clonal expansion, genomic DNA was extracted using 50 μl QuickExtract DNA Extraction Solution per well (Epicentre). Clones were screened for deletion by conventional PCR, with 1 PCR reaction using primers internal to a segment to be deleted (nondeletion amplicon) and 1 gap-PCR reaction using primers across the deletion junction (deletion amplicon) that would produce a characteristic short amplicon in the presence of deletion (Supplemental Table 7). Clones bearing inversion alleles were also identified with one primer outside the segment to be deleted and the other primer inside the segment to be deleted, both in the same orientation with respect to the reference genome, as previously described. PCR was performed using the QIAGEN HotStarTaq 2× Master Mix and the following cycling conditions: 95°C for 15 minutes, 45 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds, 60°C for 45 seconds, 72°C for 1 minute, 72°C for 10 minutes. Biallelic deletion clones were identified based on the presence of a deletion PCR band with absence of a nondeletion PCR band. Inversion clones were also identified as previously described. Compound deletion-inversion clones had 1 deleted allele and 1 inverted allele without the presence of nondeletion alleles. For disruption of individual GATA1 motifs, stable Cas9-expressing HUDEP-2 cells were transduced with lentiviruses carrying individual guide RNAs (lentiGuide-Puro) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 6). Edited populations of cells were selected with puromycin and blasticidin and RNA was isolated 7 to 10 days following transduction. Genome editing with indel rates exceeding 75% was confirmed by isolating gDNA from each of these bulk populations of cells, performing a PCR reaction with primers flanking the edited region (Supplemental Table 6), and Sanger sequencing the amplicon with analysis according to a publicly available sequence deconvolution algorithm (37).

Reverse transcription–quantitative PCR. RNA was extracted for each selected clone using a kit (QIAGEN). 1 μg of RNA per clone was converted to cDNA using the iScript cDNA kit. Real-time reverse-transcription–quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) was subsequently performed using SYBR Select Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Primers were designed to span exon 5 and exon 6 of the ATP2B4 gene and were empirically validated for efficiency by serial dilution analysis (Supplemental Table 7). Gene expression was normalized to that of GAPDH. All gene expression data reported represent the mean of at least 3 technical replicates.

Intracellular calcium monitoring. Intracellular calcium levels in HUDEP-2 cell lines were monitored using Fura-Red, a ratiometric fluorescent calcium indicator, with a laser-scanning confocal microscope. Cells were first seeded (1 hour) in a coverslip-bottom chamber coated with Cell-Tak (Corning). Cells were then washed with HEPES-PSS and incubated with Fura-Red (10 μM) for 45 minutes at 37°C. Intracellular calcium levels were recorded on an LSM-Duo confocal microscope (Zeiss) with a 40× objective (Plan APO Oil DIC, 1.3 NA). Single emission fluorescence (LP575) was collected (10 FPS) upon alternate excitation (405 and 489 nm, solid state lasers) on a 512 × 256 field of view. Stacks of interleaved images (16 bits) were then analyzed using FIJI (ImageJ, NIH). Upon background subtraction, 20 × 20 pixel circular regions of interest (ROIs) were manually positioned on cells and individual ROI mean fluorescence intensity was measured. Variations in intracellular calcium levels were expressed as the mean ratio of the fluorescence from calcium-bound (excitation wavelength 405 nm) and calcium-free (excitation wavelength 489 nm) Fura-Red of each ROI from 10 consecutive images.

Statistics. Statistical tests were performed using Welch’s t test, binomial test, linear regression, or 1-way ANOVA when appropriate (see specific Methods subsections and figure legends). Multiple testing correction was performed using Bonferroni’s method or an FDR procedure. Adjusted P values of less than 0.05 or q values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. Mouse experiments were performed in accordance with the United Kingdom Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986 and were approved by the University of Manchester Ethics Committee. Human genetic analyses were approved by the Montreal Heart Institute Ethics Committee, and informed consent was obtained from all participants.