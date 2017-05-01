PD-L1 serves as a double agent in separating GVL from GVHD

Commentary 10.1172/JCI94196
1Department of Surgery,
2Department of Medicine, and
3Department of Immunology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Address correspondence to: Yiping Yang, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Box 103005, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.668.0932; Fax: 919.684.9594; E-mail: yang0029@mc.duke.edu.
Find articles by Brennan, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Surgery,
2Department of Medicine, and
3Department of Immunology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Address correspondence to: Yiping Yang, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Box 103005, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.668.0932; Fax: 919.684.9594; E-mail: yang0029@mc.duke.edu.
Find articles by Yang, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published April 17, 2017 - More info
See the related article at PD-L1 interacts with CD80 to regulate graft-versus-leukemia activity of donor CD8+ T cells.
Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) represents a potentially curative treatment for a variety of hematologic malignancies due to the well-recognized graft-versus-leukemia/lymphoma (GVL) effect that is mediated by donor-derived alloreactive T cells. However, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is mediated by the same T cells and remains a significant clinical problem associated with substantial morbidity and mortality. In this issue of the
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.