Commentary 10.1172/JCI93955

Access granted: iRGD helps silicasome-encased drugs breach the tumor barrier

Erkki Ruoslahti

Cancer Research Center, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, La Jolla, California, USA. Center for Nanomedicine and Department of Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of California, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Erkki Ruoslahti, Cancer Research Center, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, 10901 N. Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla, California 92037, USA. Phone: 858.646.3100, ext. 3101; E-mail: ruoslahti@sbpdiscovery.org.

Find articles by Ruoslahti, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 17, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 5 (May 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(5):1622–1624. doi:10.1172/JCI93955.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 17, 2017

See the related article at Tumor-penetrating peptide enhances transcytosis of silicasome-based chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

In this issue of the JCI, Liu et al. use irinotecan-loaded nanoparticles to treat pancreatic adenocarcinomas in mice. Encapsulating drugs into nanoparticles has distinct advantages: it can improve the pharmacokinetics of the drug, enhance efficacy, and reduce unwanted side effects. A drawback is that the large size of nanoparticles restricts their access to the tumor interior. Liu and colleagues show that the cyclic tumor-penetrating peptide iRGD, reported to be capable of enhancing tumor penetration by drugs, can overcome this limitation to a substantial degree when administered together with the nanoparticles. Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is a challenging malignancy to treat and in desperate need for improved treatments; therefore, advances like this are most welcome.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1623 Page 1622 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement