Commentary 10.1172/JCI93835

Defects in DNA replication hit NK cells and neutrophils

Klaus Ley

Division of Inflammation Biology, La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology, La Jolla, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Klaus Ley, La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology, 9420 Athena Circle Drive, La Jolla, California 92037, USA. Phone: 858.752.6661; E-mail: klaus@lji.org.

First published April 17, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 5 (May 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(5):1616–1617. doi:10.1172/JCI93835.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 17, 2017

See the related article at Inherited GINS1 deficiency underlies growth retardation along with neutropenia and NK cell deficiency.

Patients who present with unique immunological phenotypes provide an opportunity to better understand defect-driving mutations. In this issue of the JCI, Cottineau and colleagues characterize 5 individuals who exhibited growth restriction, facial deformities, and a history of bacterial and viral infection. Further characterization revealed that these patients were neutropenic and NK cell deficient. These phenotypes were unexpectedly linked to mutations in the gene encoding a subunit of the Go-Ichi-Ni-San (GINS) complex, which is essential for DNA replication prior to cell division. Together, the results of this study lay the groundwork for future studies to explore the role of DNA replication in immune cell generation and function.

