Hindsight 10.1172/JCI93649

Blood endothelial cells: utility from ambiguity

Robert P. Hebbel

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert P. Hebbel, Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine, MMC 480, 420 Delaware St. S.E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455, USA. Phone: 612.624.6104; E-mail: hebbe001@umn.edu.

First published May 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 5 (May 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(5):1613–1615. doi:10.1172/JCI93649.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 1, 2017

See the related article at Origins of circulating endothelial cells and endothelial outgrowth from blood.

In the mid-1990s, my research group began to devise a method to establish endothelial cell cultures from human peripheral blood, with an ultimate goal of examining interindividual heterogeneity of endothelial biology. The initial work, published in the JCI in 2000, described the method enabling successful attainment of blood outgrowth endothelial cells (BOEC). Truly endothelial, BOEC are progeny of a transplantable cell that originates in bone marrow, a putative endothelial progenitor. Our subsequent experimental work focused upon practical applications of BOEC: their use for gene therapy, tissue engineering, assessment of mutant gene effect, and discovery of heterogeneity in endothelial biology.

