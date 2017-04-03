A “tail” of opioid receptor variants

Department of Anesthesiology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.
Address correspondence to: Howard B. Gutstein, 3550 Terrace Street, Scaife Hall, Room A-1307, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.647.2813; E-mail: gutsteinhb@upmc.edu.
Find articles by Puig, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Department of Anesthesiology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.
Address correspondence to: Howard B. Gutstein, 3550 Terrace Street, Scaife Hall, Room A-1307, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.647.2813; E-mail: gutsteinhb@upmc.edu.
Find articles by Gutstein, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published March 20, 2017 - More info
See the related article at Alternatively spliced mu opioid receptor C termini impact the diverse actions of morphine.
Opioids are the gold-standard treatment for severe pain. However, potentially life-threatening side effects decrease the safety and effectiveness of these compounds. The addiction liability of these drugs has led to the current epidemic of opioid abuse in the US. Extensive research efforts have focused on trying to dissociate the analgesic properties of opioids from their undesirable side effects. Splice variants of the mu opioid receptor (MOR), which mediates opioid actions, have unique pharmacological properties and anatomic distributions that make them attractive candidates for therapeutic pain relief. In this issue of the
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.