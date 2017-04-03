A “tail” of opioid receptor variants

Stephanie Puig and Howard B. Gutstein

Department of Anesthesiology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Howard B. Gutstein, 3550 Terrace Street, Scaife Hall, Room A-1307, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.647.2813; E-mail: gutsteinhb@upmc.edu.

Find articles by Puig, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Anesthesiology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Howard B. Gutstein, 3550 Terrace Street, Scaife Hall, Room A-1307, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.647.2813; E-mail: gutsteinhb@upmc.edu.

Find articles by Gutstein, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 20, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 4 (April 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(4):1221–1224. doi:10.1172/JCI93582.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 20, 2017

Commentary

See the related article at Alternatively spliced mu opioid receptor C termini impact the diverse actions of morphine.

Opioids are the gold-standard treatment for severe pain. However, potentially life-threatening side effects decrease the safety and effectiveness of these compounds. The addiction liability of these drugs has led to the current epidemic of opioid abuse in the US. Extensive research efforts have focused on trying to dissociate the analgesic properties of opioids from their undesirable side effects. Splice variants of the mu opioid receptor (MOR), which mediates opioid actions, have unique pharmacological properties and anatomic distributions that make them attractive candidates for therapeutic pain relief. In this issue of the JCI, Xu et al. show that specific C-terminal regions of the MOR can modulate side effects without altering analgesia. This discovery greatly improves our understanding of opioid side effects and suggests intriguing therapeutic approaches that could improve both the safety and long-term effectiveness of opioids.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1222 Page 1221 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement