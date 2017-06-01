Review 10.1172/JCI93537

Inflammasomes and IL-1 biology in the pathogenesis of allograft dysfunction

S. Samuel Weigt, Vyacheslav Palchevskiy, and John A. Belperio

Department of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: John A. Belperio, UCLA School of Medicine, 900 Veteran Room, 14-154 Warren Hall, Box 957119, Los Angeles, California 90095-7119, USA. Phone: 310.794.1999; Email: jbelperio@mednet.ucla.edu.

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2022–2029. doi:10.1172/JCI93537.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2017

Inflammasomes are high-molecular-weight cytosolic complexes that mediate the activation of caspases. There are many inflammasomes, and each is influenced by a unique pattern-recognition receptor response. Two signals are typically involved in the inflammasome pathways. Signal one involves recognition of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs), such as LPS or other colonizing/invading microbes, that interact with TLRs, which induce the downstream production of pro–IL-1β. This is followed by signal two, which involves recognition of PAMPs or damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), such as uric acid or ATP, via NLRP3, which leads to caspase-1–dependent cleavage of pro–IL-1β to active IL-1β and pyroptosis. Ultimately, these two signals cause the release of multiple proinflammatory cytokines. Both PAMPs and DAMPs can be liberated by early insults to the allograft, including ischemia/reperfusion injury, infections, and rejection. The consequence of inflammasome activation and IL-1 expression is the upregulation of adhesion molecules and chemokines, which leads to allograft neutrophil sequestration, mononuclear phagocyte recruitment, and T cell activation, all of which are key steps in the continuum from allograft insult to chronic allograft dysfunction.

Advertisement