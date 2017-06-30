Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease with cirrhosis increases familial risk for advanced fibrosis

Study participants and design. This is a cross-sectional analysis of a prospectively recruited cohort of probands with NAFLD-cirrhosis and their first-degree relatives enrolled between February 2013 and March 2016. All patients were invited for a clinical research visit and underwent a standardized history, anthropometric examination, physical examination, and biochemical testing at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), NAFLD Research Center (16, 17, 27, 30–33). All participants underwent phenotyping based on advanced MRI. NAFLD was assessed clinically and quantified by MRI-PDFF, an accurate, reproducible, and highly precise quantitative imaging-based biomarker for liver fat assessment. The presence of advanced fibrosis was diagnosed by MRE, an accurate, reproducible, and highly precise quantitative imaging-based biomarker for liver fibrosis assessment. MRI-PDFF and MRE were performed at the UCSD MR3T Research Laboratory as previously described (29, 34, 35). Informed consent was obtained from all patients. This study was approved by the UCSD Institutional Review Board (approval number 140084).

Probands (or NAFLD-cirrhosis cases) had documented evidence of NAFLD and cirrhosis either proven by biopsy or meeting imaging criteria. Definition of NAFLD was based on NAFLD practice guidelines.

Inclusion/exclusion criteria for the familial cirrhosis cohort. Patients were included if they were adults at least 18 years old. Probands were required to have documented NAFLD based on AASLD guidelines (2) determined by hepatic steatosis of at least 5% assessed by MRI-PDFF (36) and cirrhosis determined by liver biopsy obtained for clinical care or quantified by MRE, with threshold reading greater than 3.63 kPa (29, 34, 35). First-degree relatives (sibling, child, or parent) with written informed consent who did not meet any exclusion criteria were included in the study.

Exclusion criteria included regular and excessive alcohol consumption within 2 years of recruitment (≥14 drinks per week for men or ≥7 drinks per week for women); use of hepatotoxic drugs or drugs known to cause hepatic steatosis; evidence of liver diseases other than NAFLD, including viral hepatitis (detected with positive serum hepatitis B surface antigen or hepatitis C viral RNA), Wilson’s disease, hemochromatosis, α 1 -antitrypsin deficiency, autoimmune hepatitis, and cholestatic or vascular liver disease; clinical or laboratory evidence of chronic illnesses associated with hepatic steatosis, including HIV infection, type 1 diabetes mellitus, celiac disease, cystic fibrosis, lipodystrophy, dysbetalipoproteinemia, and glycogen storage diseases; evidence of active substance abuse; significant systemic illnesses; contraindication(s) to MRI; pregnancy or trying to become pregnant; or any other condition that, in the investigator’s opinion, may affect the patient’s competence or compliance in completing the study.

Definition of NAFLD. Participants were considered to have NAFLD if they had hepatic steatosis (MRI-PDFF ≥5%) and no secondary causes of hepatic steatosis due to factors including the use of steatogenic medications, other liver diseases, and significant alcohol intake (see exclusion criteria above for details).

Definition of cirrhosis and advanced fibrosis. Participants were considered to have NAFLD-related cirrhosis if they had NAFLD according to the definition above and had biopsy-proven cirrhosis (histology fibrosis stage 4). We have previously validated that a liver stiffness cut point greater than 3.63 kPa on MRE provides an accuracy of 0.92 for the detection of advanced fibrosis, and it is the most accurate noninvasive test for the diagnosis of advanced fibrosis (29, 37–39). Advanced fibrosis among first-degree relatives was determined by either imaging evidence of nodularity and presence of intraabdominal varices or other imaging evidence of portal hypertension or liver stiffness assessment with MRE threshold ≥3.63 kPa (28, 29, 34).

Non-NAFLD control group. The controls included 69 pairs (n = 138) of community-dwelling controls, either twin, sib-sib, or parent-offspring pairs: 69 individuals without any evidence of NAFLD randomly ascertained, paired with 69 of their first-degree relatives (51 twin pairs, 9 sib-sib pairs, and 9 parent-offspring pairs) (16, 17, 27). These twin, sib-sib, and parent-offspring pairs were prospectively recruited, and they resided in southern California. All participants underwent a standardized exhaustive clinical research visit including detailed medical history, physical examination, and testing to rule out other causes of chronic liver diseases (see inclusion and exclusion criteria for further details) and fasting laboratory tests at the UCSD NAFLD Research Center (16, 17, 27, 30–33), and then underwent an advanced magnetic resonance examination including MRI-PDFF and MRE at the UCSD MR3T Research Laboratory for the screening of NAFLD and advanced fibrosis (29, 34, 35). Research visits and MRI procedures for each twin pair were performed on the same day. Written informed consent was obtained from each participant, and the research protocol was approved by the UCSD Institutional Review Board (approval number 111282).

Twins without evidence of NAFLD (MRI-PDFF <5%) and advanced fibrosis (MRE <3.63 kPa) were considered as control, in a twin pair without NAFLD, non-NAFLD control twin and first-degree relative twin were randomly assigned to assess the risk of advanced fibrosis.

Inclusion and exclusion criteria for the controls. Detailed inclusion and exclusion criteria of the twin study are available in previously published references (16, 17, 27). Briefly, participants were included in the study if they were twins at least 18 years old who provided written informed consent. The zygosity of the majority of twin pairs as monozygotic or dizygotic had been confirmed through genetic testing before the participants enrolled in the study. Participants were excluded from the study if they met any of the following criteria: significant alcohol intake (>10 g/d in females or >20 g/d in males) for at least 3 consecutive months over the previous 12 months or inability to reliably ascertain the quantity of alcohol consumed; clinical or biochemical evidence of liver diseases other than NAFLD; chronic illnesses associated with hepatic steatosis; use of drugs known to cause hepatic steatosis; history of bariatric surgery; presence of systemic infectious illnesses; pregnancy or nursing at the time of the study; contraindications to MRI; or any other condition(s) that, based on the principal investigator’s opinion, may significantly affect the participant’s compliance, competence, or ability to complete the study.

Clinical assessments and laboratory tests. All patients were carefully screened for other causes of liver diseases and secondary causes of hepatic steatosis. A detailed history was obtained from all patients. A physical examination, which included vital signs, height, weight, and anthropometric measurements, was performed by a trained clinical investigator. BMI was defined as the body weight (in kilograms) divided by height (in meters) squared. Alcohol consumption was documented in outside clinical visits and confirmed in the research clinic using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identifications Test and the Skinner questionnaire. A detailed history of medications was obtained, and no patient took medications known or suspected to cause steatosis or steatohepatitis. Other causes of liver disease were systematically ruled out using detailed history and laboratory data. Subjects underwent the following biochemical tests: aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase, alkaline phosphatase, γ-glutamyl transpeptidase, total bilirubin, direct bilirubin, albumin, hemoglobin A 1c , fasting glucose, insulin, prothrombin time, international normalized ratio, fasting lipid panel, platelet count, and ferritin.

Genotyping. Whole-blood specimens collected during the research visit were used, and DNA was extracted. PNPLA3 genotyping was conducted, and its association in explaining the variance in hepatic steatosis and hepatic fibrosis was examined. The genotyping was performed by Human Longevity Inc.

MRI assessment. MRI was performed at the UCSD MR3T Research Laboratory using the 3T research scanner (GE Signa EXCITE HDxt; GE Healthcare) with all participants in the supine position. MRI-PDFF was used to measure hepatic steatosis, and MRE was used to measure hepatic fibrosis. The details of the MRI protocol have been previously described in references (31, 40). The image analysts were blinded to all clinical and biochemical data, including the study group of the participants.

Justification for not using liver biopsy for assessment of liver fat and fibrosis in controls and first-degree relatives. Liver biopsy was not used for liver fat and fibrosis assessment of controls and first-degree relatives, as they were asymptomatic with no suspected liver disease and therefore performing a liver biopsy would have been unethical. A noninvasive, accurate quantitative imaging method was used to estimate liver fat and fibrosis. We have previously shown that MRI-PDFF is a more precise marker of liver fat than liver biopsy (41), and previous studies suggest that MRE-stiffness is the most accurate currently available noninvasive quantitative biomarker of liver fibrosis (29, 34).

Rationale for using MRI-PDFF for hepatic steatosis quantification. MRI-PDFF has been shown to be a highly precise, accurate, and reproducible noninvasive biomarker for the quantification of liver fat content (41, 42). It has been proven to correlate well with magnetic resonance spectroscopy (r2 = 0.99, P < 0.001) (30, 43) and histology-proven steatosis grade from contemporaneous liver biopsies (36, 40), and it is superior to ultrasound and CT for quantification of liver fat content (44).

Rationale for using MRE-stiffness for hepatic fibrosis quantification. MRE has been shown to be a highly accurate, noninvasive biomarker to estimate hepatic fibrosis quantified by liver stiffness (29) and has been shown to be more accurate than clinical prediction rules (34) and ultrasound-based acoustic radiation force impulse imaging (39) for quantifying hepatic fibrosis with excellent diagnostic accuracy in differentiating between normal liver and mild fibrosis (stage 0–2) and between nonadvanced fibrosis and advanced fibrosis (stage 3–4) (45, 46).

Primary outcome. The primary outcome was the assessment of advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD-cirrhosis.

Statistics. Patients’ demographic, laboratory, and imaging data were summarized with mean and SD for continuous variables and numbers and percentages for categorical variables. For patient characteristics, a Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test was used to compare continuous variables, and a χ2 test was used to compare categorical variables.

The prevalence of advanced fibrosis in the general population was derived from the risk of advanced fibrosis in the control non-NAFLD cohort by analysis of 69 individuals without evidence of NAFLD or advanced fibrosis from the twin study cohort and determination of whether their first-degree relatives had advanced fibrosis. Logistic regression analyses, unadjusted as well as multivariable-adjusted for age, sex, Hispanic ethnicity, BMI, and diabetes, were conducted to assess for the OR of presence of advanced fibrosis with a 2-tailed P value of ≤0.05 as statistically significant.

Sensitivity analyses. Sensitivity analyses were also conducted using published estimates of cirrhosis in the general population in the United States ranging from 0.15% in 1998 (20) to 0.27% in 2010 (19). These estimates were used to derive the OR.

All statistical analyses were performed using SAS 9.4 (SAS Institute), and a P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Sample size estimation. We estimated that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in the first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD-cirrhosis would be approximately 18% based on prior estimates and the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in controls would be 1% or less. The power analysis estimated that a sample size of 30 first-degree relatives of NAFLD-cirrhosis patients would provide an 84% chance of detecting a significant difference in the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in the first-degree relatives of controls compared with the first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD-cirrhosis with a significant α of 0.05 (2-tailed). Therefore, we had adequate power to detect an association between presence of cirrhosis due to NAFLD in a first-degree relative and presence of advanced fibrosis.

Study approval. The study was approved by the UCSD Institutional Review Board (approval numbers 111282 and 140084). Written informed consent was obtained from each individual prior to his or her participation in the study.