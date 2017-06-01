Review 10.1172/JCI93356

Inflammatory osteolysis: a conspiracy against bone

Gabriel Mbalaviele,1 Deborah V. Novack,1,2 Georg Schett,3 and Steven L. Teitelbaum1,2

1Department of Medicine, Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases, and

2Department of Pathology and Immunology, Division of Anatomic and Molecular Pathology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

3Department of Internal Medicine 3, Rheumatology and Immunology, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Erlangen, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Steven L. Teitelbaum, Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology and Immunology, Campus Box 8118, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.454.8463; E-mail: teitelbs@wustl.edu.

Find articles by Mbalaviele, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases, and

2Department of Pathology and Immunology, Division of Anatomic and Molecular Pathology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

3Department of Internal Medicine 3, Rheumatology and Immunology, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Erlangen, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Steven L. Teitelbaum, Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology and Immunology, Campus Box 8118, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.454.8463; E-mail: teitelbs@wustl.edu.

Find articles by Novack, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases, and

2Department of Pathology and Immunology, Division of Anatomic and Molecular Pathology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

3Department of Internal Medicine 3, Rheumatology and Immunology, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Erlangen, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Steven L. Teitelbaum, Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology and Immunology, Campus Box 8118, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.454.8463; E-mail: teitelbs@wustl.edu.

Find articles by Schett, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases, and

2Department of Pathology and Immunology, Division of Anatomic and Molecular Pathology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

3Department of Internal Medicine 3, Rheumatology and Immunology, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Erlangen, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Steven L. Teitelbaum, Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology and Immunology, Campus Box 8118, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.454.8463; E-mail: teitelbs@wustl.edu.

Find articles by Teitelbaum, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2030–2039. doi:10.1172/JCI93356.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2017

There are many causes of inflammatory osteolysis, but regardless of etiology and cellular contexts, the osteoclast is the bone-degrading cell. Thus, the impact of inflammatory cytokines on osteoclast formation and function was among the most important discoveries advancing the treatment of focal osteolysis, leading to development of therapeutic agents that either directly block the bone-resorptive cell or do so indirectly via cytokine arrest. Despite these advances, a substantial number of patients with inflammatory arthritis remain resistant to current therapies, and even effective anti-inflammatory drugs frequently do not repair damaged bone. Thus, insights into events such as those impacted by inflammasomes, which signal through cytokine-dependent and -independent mechanisms, are needed to optimize treatment of inflammatory osteolysis.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2031 Page 2030 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement