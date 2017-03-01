Find articles by Biswas, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published March 1, 2017 - More info
See the related article at Inhibition of TGF-β with neutralizing antibodies prevents radiation-induced acceleration of metastatic cancer progression.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2007;117(5):1305–1313. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI30740
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93333
The editors recently became aware that the images for control and irradiated samples for PyVmT/TGFBR2KO mice in Figure 6B are from the same section. The authors were able to provide original source data from a replicate experiment. The corrected panel appears below.
The authors regret the error.