Advertisement

Inhibition of TGF-β with neutralizing antibodies prevents radiation-induced acceleration of metastatic cancer progression

Swati Biswas, Marta Guix, Cammie Rinehart, Teresa C. Dugger, Anna Chytil, Harold L. Moses, Michael L. Freeman, and Carlos L. Arteaga

Find articles by Biswas, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Guix, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Rinehart, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Dugger, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chytil, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Moses, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Freeman, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Arteaga, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116–1116. doi:10.1172/JCI93333.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Corrigendum

See the related article at Inhibition of TGF-β with neutralizing antibodies prevents radiation-induced acceleration of metastatic cancer progression.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2007;117(5):1305–1313. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI30740

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93333

The editors recently became aware that the images for control and irradiated samples for PyVmT/TGFBR2KO mice in Figure 6B are from the same section. The authors were able to provide original source data from a replicate experiment. The corrected panel appears below.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Inhibition of TGF-β with neutralizing antibodies prevents radiation-induced acceleration of metastatic cancer progression.

Revision history
  • Version 1 (March 1, 2017): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement