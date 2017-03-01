Corrigendum

See the related article at Inhibition of TGF-β with neutralizing antibodies prevents radiation-induced acceleration of metastatic cancer progression.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2007;117(5):1305–1313. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI30740

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93333

The editors recently became aware that the images for control and irradiated samples for PyVmT/TGFBR2KO mice in Figure 6B are from the same section. The authors were able to provide original source data from a replicate experiment. The corrected panel appears below.

The authors regret the error.