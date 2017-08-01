Ly6Clo monocytes drive immunosuppression and confer resistance to anti-VEGFR2 cancer therapy

Anti-VEGFR2 therapy induces accumulation of monocytes and neutrophils in CRCs. To examine the role of the immune microenvironment in CRCs, we utilized 2 syngeneic murine CRC models — SL4 and CT26 — orthotopically implanted in C57BL/6 and BALB/c mice, respectively. We also studied spontaneous rectal tumors in conditional Apc mutant mice (Apcfl/fl Ad-Cre) (33). We used DC101, a monoclonal antibody against VEGFR2, to inhibit angiogenesis (34). We observed vessel regression and increased hypoxia on days 5 and 12 after DC101 treatment compared with the control, while there were no observable changes in microvessel density (MVD) or hypoxia on day 2 (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93182DS1). Interestingly, there were differences in responses to DC101 between the 2 orthotopic CRC models, with SL4 being more sensitive to antiangiogenic therapy than CT26. After DC101 monotherapy, the SL4 tumor size was approximately 40% of that of the control, while CT26 tumor size was approximately 70% (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 Anti-VEGFR2 therapy facilitates early infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes into tumors. (A and B) Tumor volume was measured using a high-frequency ultrasound imaging system for orthotopically grown syngeneic SL4 tumors in C57BL/6 mice (A) and CT26 tumors in BALB/c mice (B). Tumors were treated with either control rat IgG (control) or monoclonal anti-VEGFR2 antibody DC101 (40 mg/kg, every 3 days). n = 8/group. (C) A representative flow cytometry plot depicting the 3 different subsets of myeloid populations. 1, Ly6Clo monocyte; 2, Ly6Chi monocyte; 3, Ly6G+ neutrophil. C57BL/6 WT mice bearing SL4 tumors were treated with DC101, and immune cells in the tumor infiltrate were analyzed on day 5 by flow cytometry. Gated on CD45+Lin–F4/80–CD11c–CD11b+. As these cells are defined as F4/80–, TAMs (F4/80+) are excluded. (D and E) C57BL/6 WT mice bearing SL4 tumors were treated with either control rat IgG (C) or DC101. Each subset of myeloid cells in tumor infiltrate was analyzed on day 5 (D) and day 12 (E) by flow cytometry. Top row, Ly6Clo monocyte; center row, Ly6Chi monocyte; bottom row, Ly6G+ neutrophil. n = 8/group. (F and G) BALB/c WT mice bearing CT26 tumors were divided into 2 different treatment groups (control, DC101), and the myeloid cell subsets in the tumor infiltrate were analyzed on day 5 (F) and day 12 (G) by flow cytometry. The graphs depict the absolute number of cells per mg of tumor tissue. n = 8 /group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus control, 2-tailed t tests. Data are representative of 4 (A and B) or 3 (D–G) independent experiments.

Consistent with published data from anti-VEGF therapies in other tumor models (23), we found a significant increase in CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells in our CRC models after DC101 treatment (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, the CD11b+Gr1+ cells represent a heterogeneous mixture of monocytic and granulocytic myeloid cells (28–30, 35). Although separate analyses for the different subpopulations of myeloid cells are essential for better understanding of the biology, the definition of CD11b+Gr1+ cell subpopulations using surface markers has been ambiguous among research groups. Previous studies have focused on Gr1hi (Ly6Chi or Ly6G+) myeloid cells (26, 28, 35–43). In this study, we clearly discriminate between Ly6Chi and Ly6G+ myeloid cell subsets based on their immunophenotype (i.e., Ly6Chi monocytes and Ly6G+ neutrophils, respectively) (Figure 1C) (gated on CD45+Lin–F4/80– CD11c–CD11b+). Furthermore, we also identified a Ly6CloLy6G– population, Ly6Clo monocytes (Figure 1C), which have not been reported in tumors after anti-VEGF therapy. These cells display a high level of CX3CR1, while Ly6Chi monocytes and Ly6G+ neutrophils (hereafter referred to as neutrophils) express CCR2 and CXCR2, respectively (25, 39, 44) (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Anti-VEGFR2 therapy facilitates early infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes into tumors. Among the 3 myeloid cell subpopulations found in SL4 tumors 5 days after DC101 treatment, there was a selective increase in Ly6Clo monocytes (380 ± 50 cells/mg) compared with the IgG control (180 ± 40 cells/mg), while the other 2 myeloid cell subsets did not change significantly (Figure 1D). On day 12, we observed a further increase in Ly6Clo monocytes (300 ± 70 cells/mg in control vs. 700 ± 110 cells/mg in DC101) and also a significant increase in neutrophils (510 ± 100 cells/mg in control vs. 1050 ± 190 cells/mg in DC101) (Figure 1E). Ly6Chi monocytes remained at similar levels between treatment groups on day 12 (Figure 1E). Given that the average size of the control group tumors harvested on day 5 and that of the DC101 group on day 12 were similar, the difference in the number of recruited Ly6Clo monocytes between 2 treatment groups is attributed to the treatment (IgG vs. DC101), not to the stage of tumor progression. In CT26 tumors, DC101 treatment showed similar kinetic response of Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils (Figure 1, F and G). In spontaneous rectal tumors in conditional Apc mutant mice, we also observed Ly6Clo monocytes infiltrating prior to neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3).

Ly6Clo monocytes progressively infiltrate into tumors over the course of anti-VEGFR2 treatment. To investigate the dynamic infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes into orthotopic CRC tumors during antiangiogenic treatment, we surgically implanted an abdominal imaging window. (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4). Unlike in previous windows (45, 46), the coverslip was removable for aspirating accumulated fluid, allowing clearer imaging of the gut for over 4 weeks using a custom-built video-rate multiphoton microscope (47) (Figure 2, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Ly6Clo monocytes expressed a high amount of CX3CR1 compared with other myeloid cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 2B), and CX3CR1+ cells in the bloodstream were predominantly monocytic (48–50). Thus, we used Cx3cr1gfp/+ knockin mice implanted with SL4 tumors in which Ly6Clo monocytes express EGFP (50–52). In animals treated with DC101, we frequently observed EGFP+ monocytes freely flowing in the blood that then began to interact with the vessel wall — either rolling or crawling (Figure 2, D and F, and Supplemental Figure 5; Supplemental Video 1). Some of the crawling cells subsequently extravasated from the blood vessel (Figure 2E). We found that DC101 significantly increased the number of rolling and crawling EGFP+Ly6Clo monocytes compared with the control on day 6 (Figure 2F). There was no significant change in the leukocyte-endothelial cell interaction in the control tumors over time (Figure 2F). These results show that the blood serves as the source of tumor-infiltrated Ly6Clo monocytes, rather than local proliferation of Ly6Clo monocytes in the tumor parenchyma, that interact with the tumor vessels and subsequently transmigrate across the endothelium in a time-dependent manner during antiangiogenic treatment.

Figure 2 Ly6Clo monocytes require CX3CR1 to infiltrate into tumors during anti-VEGFR2 therapy. (A) Abdominal imaging window on a live mouse bearing syngeneic SL4 CRC (red arrow) in the cecum (white arrow). (B and C) Images of crawling CX3CR1+ leukocytes (green) inside the postcapillary venule (red, TRITC-dextran) in a normal cecum (B) and in the tumor (C) of a Cx3cr1gfp/+ mouse. Ly6Clo monocytes are labeled with EGFP (green). Ly6Clo monocytes are also observed in the tumor (C). (D) Snapshot image taken at 8 seconds of Supplemental Video 1 showing flowing (gray), rolling (yellow), and crawling (white) CX3CR1+Ly6Clo monocytes inside the blood vessels in an SL4 tumor. (E) Snapshot image showing CX3CR1+Ly6Clo monocytes undergoing extravasation in an SL4 tumor. Red, TRITC-dextran (blood vessels). (F) Flux of flowing, rolling, and crawling CX3CR1+Ly6Clo monocytes in blood circulation in SL4 tumor–bearing Cx3cr1gfp/+ mice treated with either control rat IgG (C) or DC101 (D). (G) Flux of flowing, rolling, and crawling Ly6Clo monocytes in blood circulation in SL4 tumor–bearing C57BL/6 WT mice at 5 days after DC101 treatment. Ly6Clo monocytes were isolated from C57BL/6 WT or Cx3cr1–/– mice (KO), fluorescently labeled, and adoptively transferred into DC101-treated SL4 tumor–bearing C57BL/6 WT animals. n = 7/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t tests. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (F and G). Scale bars: 100 μm (B–E).

Ly6Clo monocytes require CX3CR1 to infiltrate into tumors. While the CX3CL1/CX3CR1 axis has long been known to be important in chemotaxis (31, 53), it has now become questionable whether CX3CR1 is important for the process of Ly6Clo monocyte recruitment or not (50). There have also been reports suggesting that CX3CR1 deficiency influences the survival of monocytes (54, 55). To determine whether CX3CR1 is critical for Ly6Clo monocyte transmigration across the endothelium, we isolated Ly6Clo monocytes from both WT and Cx3cr1–/– mice that were fluorescently labeled and adoptively transferred into DC101-treated WT mice bearing CRC tumors (Supplemental Videos 2 and 3). Measured by intravital microscopy, there was a significant decrease in the number of crawling Ly6Clo monocytes isolated from Cx3cr1–/– mice compared with those isolated from WT mice (Figure 2G). These observations suggest that CX3CR1 plays an important role in chemotaxis-driven transmigration of Ly6Clo monocytes, especially in the process of rolling-crawling transition.

Blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling upregulates CX3CL1 in both human and mouse CRCs. Next, we examined which factors contribute to the CX3CR1-dependent attraction of Ly6Clo monocytes after DC101 treatment. CX3CL1, also known as fractalkine, is the only known ligand for CX3CR1 (31, 53). Immunohistochemistry showed that CX3CL1 is dramatically upregulated after DC101 treatment (Figure 3). Furthermore, biopsies of rectal carcinomas from patients before and after bevacizumab treatment (56, 57) also showed a significant increase in CX3CL1 expression after bevacizumab treatment (Figure 3, A–C).

Figure 3 Blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling upregulates CX3CL1 in both human and mouse CRCs. (A and B) Representative images showing CX3CL1 (fractalkine) expression in human tissue sections from patients with rectal carcinomas (total 7 pairs) before (A) and after (B) bevacizumab treatment. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Averaged percentage of CX3CL1+ area out of total area from tissue sections of 7 rectal cancer patients before and after bevacizumab treatment. n = 7/ group. *P < 0.05 versus before, 2-tailed t tests. (D) CX3CL1+ area percentage of total viable area from SL4 tumors treated with either control rat IgG (C) or DC101 analyzed on day 12. n = 7/group. *P < 0.05 versus control, 2-tailed t tests. (E) CX3CL1 protein levels measured from tissue lysates of tumors treated with either control rat IgG (C) or DC101 (D). n = 5/group. *P < 0.05 versus control, 2-tailed t tests. (F) Western blot analysis of CX3CL1 protein expression in endothelial cells in vitro. Serum-starved endothelial cells were treated with either recombinant VEGFA protein, DC101, or VEGFA protein plus DC101, and CX3CL1 protein levels were measured from cell lysates. The blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling stimulates upregulation of CX3CL1 in endothelial cells. Three independent experiments showed similar findings. (G) BALB/c WT mice bearing orthotopically grown syngeneic CT26 CRCs were treated with either control rat IgG (C) or DC101 (D). Relative Cx3cl1 mRNA expression levels in endothelial cells isolated from CT26 tumors were determined on day 2 after treatment by quantitative real-time PCR, normalized against Gapdh. n = 8/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

By measuring protein levels, we found an increase in CX3CL1 in tumor tissues from day 2 onwards after DC101 treatment (Figure 3, D and E). Furthermore, we found increased CX3CL1 expression in endothelial cells isolated from tumors treated with DC101 (Figure 3G), consistent with published data showing endothelial cells as a source of CX3CL1 (31, 58), while there was no change in CX3CL1 expression in nonendothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 8I). Interestingly, endothelial cells treated with recombinant VEGFA protein to activate VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling in vitro showed reduced expression of CX3CL1 (Figure 3F). The reduction in CX3CL1 levels was recovered by using DC101 to block VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling (Figure 3F). These results suggest that CX3CL1 is produced by endothelial cells and that production is regulated by VEGFR2 signaling. Furthermore, since the elevation of CX3CL1 expression precedes the induction of hypoxia (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 1D), this process may not be hypoxia dependent, although we cannot rule out the contribution of hypoxia in the later time points. Thus, blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling stimulates robust upregulation of CX3CL1 and causes active recruitment of CX3CR1+Ly6Clo monocytes to tumors.

Ly6Clo monocyte infiltration during anti-VEGFR2 treatment recruits neutrophils. Based on these results, we hypothesized that DC101 treatment facilitates early infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes (day 5), which subsequently recruit neutrophils to these tumors (day 12) (Figure 1). To test this hypothesis, we selectively inhibited the infiltration of each myeloid cell subset by taking advantage of the unique expression of specific chemokine receptors on their surface, which are critical for their migration (i.e., CX3CR1 on Ly6Clo monocytes, CCR2 on Ly6Chi monocytes) (32, 59) (Supplemental Figure 2B). There was nearly 80% depletion of Ly6Clo monocytes in SL4 tumors growing in Cx3cr1–/– mice when compared with WT mice (Figure 4, A, B, and E). In Ccr2–/– mice, there was an approximately 90% depletion of Ly6Chi monocytes (Figure 4, C and F). Finally, we used an anti-Ly6G neutralizing antibody to pharmacologically deplete the Ly6G+ neutrophils (with a depletion efficiency of ~80%) (Figure 4, D and G). Interestingly, DC101-treated tumors in Cx3cr1–/– mice showed not only a lack of Ly6Clo monocytes, but also significantly reduced infiltration of neutrophils compared with WT animals (Figure 4E). On the other hand, administration of an anti-Ly6G antibody selectively depleted Ly6G+ neutrophils without affecting Ly6Clo monocytes (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 3B). These data indicate that early infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes during anti-VEGFR2 treatment promotes subsequent recruitment of neutrophils to tumors.

Figure 4 Ly6Clo monocyte infiltration during anti-VEGFR2 treatment recruits neutrophils via CXCL5. (A–D) Representative flow cytometry plots depicting subset-specific depletion of myeloid cells in (A) WT control, (B) Cx3cr1–/– (Ly6Clo monocyte), (C) Ccr2–/– (Ly6Chi monocyte), and (D) anti-Ly6G antibody–treated mice (Ly6G+ neutrophil). (E–G) Monocytes and neutrophils in SL4 tumors. C57BL/6 Cx3cr1–/– (E), Ccr2–/– (F), or WT (E–G) mice bearing SL4 tumors were treated with either control rat IgG (C), anti-Ly6G antibody (G), DC101 (D), or anti-Ly6G antibody plus DC101 (G+D). Each subset of myeloid cells in tumor infiltrate was analyzed on day 12 by flow cytometry. n = 8/group. Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05. The graphs depict the absolute number of cells per mg of tumor tissue (E–G). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (H) In vitro migration assay. Neutrophils isolated from tumors were seeded in the upper chamber, and their migration to the bottom part of the chamber was measured. The lower chamber included either tumor-isolated Ly6Clo monocytes, Ly6Chi monocytes, or their conditioned media with or without neutralizing antibodies for the chemokine/chemokine receptor as indicated. n = 9/group. Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05 versus control (first bar); #P < 0.05 versus Ly6Clo monocytes (second bar). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. FOV, field of view.

Ly6Clo monocytes attract neutrophils via CXCL5 during anti-VEGFR2 treatment in CRCs. We then investigated the underlying mechanisms of how Ly6Clo monocytes attract neutrophils. Ly6Clo monocytes grown in vitro significantly increased the number of neutrophils that migrated to the bottom part of a Boyden chamber, while Ly6Chi monocytes did not (Figure 4H). DC101-treated tumors, characterized by abundant infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes compared with the control (Figure 1, D–G), had a significantly higher level of CXCL5, a chemokine known to attract CXCR2+ cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). Ly6Clo monocytes secreted high levels of CXCL5 compared with Ly6Chi monocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Since neutrophils expressed CXCR2 on their surface (Supplemental Figure 2B), we hypothesized that CXCL5 from Ly6Clo monocytes is a main chemoattractant for neutrophil recruitment. To verify this, we used anti-CXCR2 and anti-CXCL5 neutralizing antibodies and measured impaired neutrophil migration toward Ly6Clo monocytes (Figure 4H). Other chemokines known to bind to CXCR2 (e.g., CXCL1 and CXCL2) did not seem to be crucial for attracting neutrophils in our models (Figure 4H). These results support our hypothesis that Ly6Clo monocytes secrete CXCL5 to recruit neutrophils expressing CXCR2.

Blockade of CX3CR1-dependent infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes improves efficacy of anti-VEGFR2 therapy. We next determined the in vivo function of each myeloid cell subset by utilizing the aforementioned strategies to specifically inhibit their infiltration to tumors (Figure 4). In Cx3cr1–/– mice, which have reduced tumor infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils (Figure 4E), DC101 monotherapy exerted an enhanced antitumor effect compared with the same treatment in WT mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). On the other hand, depletion of Ly6Chi monocytes in Ccr2–/– mice did not change the treatment efficacy of DC101 compared with WT mice (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Administration of an anti-Ly6G antibody, causing a significant reduction in Ly6G+ neutrophils, enhanced the antitumor effect of DC101, independent of monocyte infiltration (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6C). Taken together, we conclude that the hindrance of either DC101-induced early infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes or subsequent recruitment of neutrophils is sufficient to improve the antitumor efficacy of anti-VEGFR2 therapy.

Figure 5 Blockade of CX3CR1-dependent infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes improves efficacy of anti-VEGFR2 therapy. (A) SL4 tumors were grown in C57BL/6 WT mice or Cx3cr1–/– (Cx3cr1 KO) mice and treated with either control rat IgG (C) or DC101. Tumor weight was measured on day 12 after treatment (A–D). (B) SL4 tumors were grown in C57BL/6 WT mice or Ccr2–/– (CCR2 KO) mice and treated as indicated. (C) SL4 tumor–bearing C57BL/6 WT mice were treated with either control rat IgG (C), anti-Ly6G antibody (G), DC101 (D), or anti-Ly6G antibody plus DC101 (G+D). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 8/group. Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (A–C). (D) DC101-treated Cx3cr1–/– mice received adoptive transfer of either tumor-isolated WT Ly6Clo monocytes (Ly6Clo), WT Ly6Chi monocytes (Ly6Chi), or Ly6Clo monocytes isolated from tumors of Cx3cr1–/– mice (KO Ly6Clo) twice a week from the beginning of DC101 treatment. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 8/group. Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05 versus without cell transfer (black bar); #P < 0.05 versus Cx3cr1–/– control mice without cell transfer (blue bar).

Adoptive transfer of Ly6Clo monocytes abrogates improved efficacy of anti-VEGFR2 therapy in Cx3cr1–/– mice. We next carried out a series of adoptive transfer experiments to test whether Ly6Clo monocytes could “rescue” the phenotype in Cx3cr1–/– mice. Tumor weight of DC101-treated Cx3cr1–/– mice that received adoptive transfer of WT Ly6Clo monocytes was significantly higher than that in DC101-treated Cx3cr1–/– mice without cell transfer (Figure 5D). We confirmed that the adoptive transfer increased the numbers of Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils in the tumors in Cx3cr1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). We also adoptively transferred Ly6Clo monocytes isolated from Cx3cr1–/– mice. Since Ly6Clo monocytes from Cx3cr1–/– mice lack CX3CR1 expression on their surface, these adoptively transferred cells did not infiltrate into tumors and tumor weights were not increased (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6D). Also, adoptive transfer of Ly6Chi monocytes did not increase the tumor weight compared with the DC101-treated Cx3cr1–/– mice without cell transfer (Figure 5D). These data suggest that CX3CR1 signaling is the key mechanism driving Ly6Clo monocyte infiltration in CRCs and that Ly6Clo monocytes influence tumor growth.

Ly6Clo monocytes drive immunosuppression during anti-VEGFR2 treatment in CRCs. We next asked how antiangiogenic therapy–induced Ly6Clo monocyte infiltration supports tumor growth. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1C, we observed vessel regression on days 5 and 12 after DC101 treatment without any rebound of vessel density, suggesting that tumor-infiltrating Ly6Clo monocytes or neutrophils do not seem to promote tumor angiogenesis. Consistent with this, we did not observe any significant difference in levels of Bv8 expression — previously implicated in the antiangiogenesis therapy resistance process by promoting angiogenesis (23) — between DC101-treated and control tumors in our models (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

We next asked whether the tumor-infiltrated Ly6Clo monocytes are able to modulate the tumor immune microenvironment. We found that expression levels of immunosuppressive cytokines (i.e., IL-10 and TGF-β1) were high in both Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In vivo, we measured higher levels of immunosuppressive cytokines in DC101-treated tumors, which are abundantly infiltrated by Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils, than in the control. Further, immunostimulatory cytokines (i.e., TNF-α and IL-2) were downregulated upon DC101 treatment (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 2D). Flow cytometry analyses showed that DC101-treated tumors have significantly fewer effector CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with control (Figure 6, B and C). Interestingly, lymphocytes in DC101-treated tumors expressed more PD-1, while lymphocytes in control-treated tumors showed more granzyme B expression (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Furthermore, tumors from DC101-treated Cx3cr1–/– mice, which showed delayed tumor growth (Figure 5A), had higher numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, with more granzyme B and less PD-1 expression, compared with DC101-treated WT animals (Figure 6, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Importantly, the higher numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in Cx3cr1–/– mice were ablated when we adoptively transferred WT Ly6Clo monocytes into Cx3cr1–/– mice (Figure 6, B–E). These data strongly support the mechanism that Ly6Clo monocytes are directly involved in the regulation of adaptive immunity and suggest that DC101-treated tumors became skewed toward an immunosuppressive phenotype by infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes (Figure 6, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 6 Ly6Clo monocytes drive immunosuppression during anti-VEGFR2 treatment in CRCs. (A) C57BL/6 WT mice bearing syngeneic orthotopic SL4 tumors were treated with either control rat IgG or DC101. Protein levels were measured on day 12 after treatment from tumor tissue lysates (Supplemental Figure 2D). (B and C) Flow cytometric analysis of CD4+ (B) and CD8+ T cells (C) in SL4 tumors as indicated. White bar, WT mice bearing SL4 tumors treated with control rat IgG; black bar, WT mice bearing SL4 tumors treated with DC101; blue bar, Cx3cr1–/– mice bearing SL4 tumors treated with DC101 without cell transfer; gray bar, DC101-treated Cx3cr1–/– mice received adoptive transfer of tumor-isolated WT Ly6Clo monocytes. The graphs depict data for the absolute number of cells per mg of tumor tissue (B and C). The lymphocyte infiltrate in the tumor was analyzed on day 12 by flow cytometry. (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ T cells. The graphs depict data for granzyme B+ (D) or PD-1+ (E) populations relative to total CD8+ T cells. The lymphocyte infiltrate in the tumor was analyzed on day 12 by flow cytometry. n = 8/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. (F and G) CFSE-based T cell proliferation assays. CellTrace-labeled splenic CD8+ (F) or CD4+ T cells (G) from syngeneic mice were activated and coincubated with either tumor-isolated Ly6Clo monocytes, Ly6Chi monocytes, or neutrophils with or without anti–IL-10 neutralizing antibody as indicated. n = 3/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (B–G) Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils produce IL-10 and inhibit T lymphocyte proliferation. Since Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils were more abundant in tumors with an immunosuppressive microenvironment, we further evaluated their capacity to suppress the proliferation of activated T lymphocytes. An in vitro CFSE assay revealed that both Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils inhibited CD8+ T cell proliferation (Figure 6F). Ly6Clo monocytes also prevented the proliferation of CD4+ T lymphocytes (Figure 6G). Furthermore, motivated by the findings that Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils express a high amount of IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), we found that treatment with an anti–IL-10 neutralizing antibody prevented Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils from inhibiting T cell proliferation (Figure 6, F and G). Thus, we hypothesize that DC101-induced recruitment of Ly6Clo monocytes and neutrophils producing IL-10 inhibits effector T cell activation, leading to a shift of the tumor microenvironment toward immunosuppression and thus to an attenuated immune response against the tumor.

In vivo nanoparticle delivery of siCX3CL1 inhibits Ly6Clo monocyte infiltration and enhances efficacy of anti-VEGFR2 therapy. To determine whether CX3CL1 is an initiating molecule to DC101 tumor resistance, we developed a gene therapy method that can be potentially translated into an effective adjunct to anti-VEGF therapy in the clinic using nanoparticles (7C1) delivering siRNA to target endothelial cells in vivo (60) (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 In vivo nanoparticle delivery of siCX3CL1 inhibits Ly6Clo monocyte infiltration and enhances efficacy of anti-VEGFR2 therapy. (A) Schematic of 7C1 nanoparticle formulated with siRNA. (B) In vitro screening of siCX3CL1 candidate duplexes. Relative Cx3cl1 expression level normalized to siLUC (luciferase) control is plotted for candidate duplexes in 0.1 nM or 10 nM. Each siRNA was transfected twice, and mRNA analysis was run in triplicate. Red box indicates the best duplex selected for large-scale synthesis and subsequent nanoparticle formulation. Black box indicates siRNA control that targets luciferase. (C–F) C57BL/6 WT mice bearing orthotopically grown syngeneic SL4 CRCs were treated with either control rat IgG (C), 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1 (7C1), DC101 (D), or 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1 plus DC101 (7+D). (C) Relative Cx3cl1 mRNA expression levels in endothelial cells isolated from SL4 tumors were determined by quantitative real-time PCR, normalized against Gapdh. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 8/group. Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05. (D) Western blot analysis of CX3CL1 protein expression in SL4 tumors treated as indicated. CX3CL1 protein levels were measured on day 12 after treatment. (E) Ly6Clo monocytes in SL4 tumors treated as indicated. Ly6Clo monocytes in tumor infiltrate were analyzed on day 12 after treatment by flow cytometry. n = 8/group. The graphs depict the absolute number of cells per mg of tumor tissue. (F) Tumor volume of SL4 measured on day 12 after treatment. n = 8/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Comparison between groups was made using ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-hoc test. *P < 0.05.

To validate whether the application of 7C1 nanoparticles was feasible for targeting endothelial cells in the tumor microenvironment, we first used nanoparticles formulated with siTIE2, which has already been proven to be efficacious in silencing Tie2 mRNA in several tissues (60). There was a significant decrease in TIE2 expression levels after 7C1-siTIE2 treatment in CRCs (Supplemental Figure 8A). Next, we needed to harness specific siRNA sequences with superior knockdown efficacy against CX3CL1 (siCX3CL1), especially when applied in vivo. We performed in vitro screening with 12 candidate sequences, identified as lead siRNA molecules by in silico predictions of target specificity and activity (Figure 7B). The best duplex with sequence 5′-gcuuGcGAGAGGGuuuAAAdTsdT-3′ (sense) (where upper-case letters represent unmodified RNA [2’-OH] residues and lower-case letters represent residues with 2’-O-methyl modification) and 5′- UUuAAACCCUCUCGcAAGCdTsdT-3′ (anti-sense) was selected for large-scale synthesis and subsequent nanoparticle formulation (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8B). Importantly, when we compared the knockdown efficiency of our siCX3CL1 (hereafter referred to as Axo-siCX3CL1) and another siRNA against CX3CL1 from a recent publication (61), there was a dramatic enhancement in silencing efficiency for Axo-siCX3CL1 (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Next, we examined the effect of 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1 in combination with DC101 in CRCs. Treatment with the negative control 7C1-siLUC (silencing luciferase mRNA) did not change tumor growth or immune cell infiltration, and there was no difference between the DC101 group and 7C1-siLUC plus DC101 group (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). We found that treating with 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1 significantly enhanced the antitumor effect of anti-VEGFR2 therapy, even though there was negligible effect with 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1 alone (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 8F). We confirmed that treatment of 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1 markedly reduced DC101-induced upregulation of CX3CL1 in endothelial cells by measuring both mRNA and protein levels (Figure 7, C and D). We also observed that in vivo knockdown of Cx3cl1 mRNA significantly inhibited the infiltration of Ly6Clo monocytes into DC101-treated tumors and that subsequent tumor growth was delayed compared with control with only DC101 treatment (Figure 7, E and F). Consistent with our experiments using Cx3cr1–/– mice, 7C1-Axo-siCX3CL1–treated tumors also showed subsequent decrease in Ly6G+ neutrophils, but did not alter Ly6Chi monocytes (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). These data confirm that CX3CL1 is an important chemoattractant for Ly6Clo monocytes and contributes to the process of anti-VEGF therapy resistance.