Lymphocytes transiently expressing virus-specific T cell receptors reduce hepatitis B virus infection

mRNA TCR–expressing T cells display antiviral efficacy in vitro. HBV-specific T cells transiently expressing HLA-A0201–restricted HBV-specific TCRs (HBV envelope s183-TCR and HBV core c18-TCR) can be engineered in vitro through direct electroporation of mRNA encoding for specific TCR variable α and β chains in activated human T cells (Figure 1, A and B). A detailed report of the method used has been previously published (24, 26). The HBV-specific TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells acquire HBV specificity and are activated only after incubation with target cells presenting the specific HLA-class I/HBV viral peptide complex (ref. 24 and Figure 1B). Since mRNA does not integrate into the host cell genome, the TCR expression and ability to be activated upon antigen recognition declined with time and was lost after 96 hours (Figure 1B). We then tested the cytotoxicity of HBV-specific TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells against target cells that express HBV proteins and compared their killing ability to that of retroviral transduced T cells that permanently expressed HBV-specific TCR. At high effector-to-target (E:T) ratios of 1:5 and 1:3, HBV-specific TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells efficiently lysed 70% and 98% of the target cells, respectively, within 24 hours and their killing ability was similar to that of T cells stably expressing TCR within 24 hours, but less cytotoxic beyond that, as TCR expression declined (Figure 1C). To mimic more closely the situation in vivo where few T cells could encounter their targets, we tested a low E:T ratio of 1:100. Our results showed that HBV-specific TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells, similar to T cells stably expressing TCR, could still recognize and kill few target cells even at a low E:T ratio (Figure 1C). To further characterize the TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells, we tested their sensitivity to being activated at various peptide concentrations compared with that of T cells stably expressing TCR. We found that the sensitivity of HBV s183–TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells was similar to that of stably transduced T cells and that activation could be observed at 1 pg/ml (Figure 1D). The ability of HBV s183–TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells to recognize different viral mutants was also tested by stimulating electroporated T cells with HBV s183–191 genotype B peptide (FLLTKILTI)– or HBV genotype A/C/D peptide (FLLTRILTI)–loaded T2 cells, and similar frequencies of IFN-γ–producing T cells were detected (Figure 1D). The sensitivity of HBV c18-TCR–engineered T cells (6) and the ability of HBV c18 CD8+ T cell lines to recognize variant epitopes (27) have been previously described.

Figure 1 Lytic and antiviral function of mRNA HBV–specific TCR–electroporated T cells in vitro. (A) Activated T cells were electroporated with HBV s183–TCR or c18-TCR mRNA, and TCR expression was determined 24 hours after electroporation. Mock electroporated T cells served as negative control. Shown are representative plots. The percentages of HLA-A2/pentamer+ cells out of CD8+ or CD8− T cells are indicated. (B) TCR expression on electroporated cells was measured longitudinally from 24 hours to 96 hours. Electroporated T cells were cocultured with their respective peptide-pulsed T2 cells for 18 hours, and the frequencies of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells out of total lymphocytes were quantified. (C) The ability of mRNA TCR–electroporated T cells to lyse HepG2.2.15 HBV–producing cells at 1:3, 1:5, and 1:100 E:T ratios within 24 hours after T cell addition was compared with that of retroviral transduced (TCR RV) T cells. (D) Sensitivity of T cell activation, displayed as percentage of maximum IFN-γ response using mRNA TCR–electroporated T cells compared with retroviral-transduced T cells (upper panel). MRNA HBV s183–TCR–electroporated T cells were cocultured with HBV s183–191 genotype B (FLLTKILTI) or genotype A/C/D (FLLTRILTI) peptide-loaded T2 cells. The percentages of CD8+ or CD8− T cells producing IFN-γ are indicated (lower panel). (E) Mock, mRNA HBV s183–TCR, or c18-TCR–electroporated T cells were cocultured with either HepG2 or HepG2.2.15 cells for 24 hours. The percentages of CD8+ or CD8− T cells producing IFN-γ are indicated. (F) mRNA HBV s183–TCR or c18-TCR–electroporated T cells were cocultured with mock or HBV-infected HepG2-NTCP for 24 hours, and IFNG gene expression was determined using NanoString analysis. (G) Mock or mRNA HBV s183–TCR–electroporated T cells were cocultured with HepG2.2.15 cells at a 1:3 E:T ratio for 24 hours, and intracellular HBV DNA was quantified by real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR). AST levels were determined in coculture media. Shown are means of percentage reduction in intracellular HBV DNA ± SD (black bars) and means of AST ± SD (gray bars) from 3 independent experiments (right panel).

We then investigated whether TCR mRNA–electroporated T cells can recognize not only HBV peptide–pulsed target cells, but hepatocyte-like cells producing HBV virions from stable HBV-DNA integrations (HepG2.2.15) and in HBV-infected cells (HepG2-NTCP), and whether these engineered T cells could suppress HBV replication in vitro. The expression of HBV s183–TCR allows activation of HBV s183–TCR T cells when cocultured with HepG2.2.15, while mock electroporated T cells were not activated and did not produce any IFN-γ (Figure 1E). Coculture of HBV s183–TCR T cells with HepG2 cells (non–HBV producing) did not cause any level of T cell activation (Figure 1E). This was further confirmed in an HBV-infected HepG2-NTCP system in which significant IFNG gene expression was measured in coculture of HBV s183–TCR T cells with HBV-infected HepG2-NTCP, but not with mock electroporated T cells (Figure 1F). Importantly, coculture of HBV s183–TCR T cells with HepG2.2.15 at a 1:3 E:T ratio for 18 hours caused direct lysis of about 69.5% and a 35% inhibition of HBV-DNA production in HepG2.2.15, accompanied by an increase in aspartate aminotransferase (AST) detected in the supernatant (Figure 1G). Similar results were obtained with T cells electroporated with a TCR specific for the HLA-A0201/core 18–27 complex (HBV c18-TCR T cells) (Figure 1, C, E–G). Taken together, these data show that electroporation of HBV TCR mRNA in T cells generates HBV-specific T cells able to recognize, inhibit, and lyse HepG2 cells producing HBV virions.

mRNA HBV–specific TCR–electroporated T cells display antiviral efficacy in vivo. To assess the in vivo antiviral effects of adoptively transferred human T cells transiently expressing an HBV-specific TCR, in a first set of experiments, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of an HLA-A201+ healthy subject were used. Note that human T cells and human hepatocytes were allogenic, but shared HLA-A0201 expression. After being cultured for 1 week in the presence of IL-2 and anti-CD3 to enrich the fraction of T cells, cells were electroporated with HBV s183–TCR as described in Methods. After 24 hours, HLA-tetramer staining showed that the frequency of pentamer-positive CD8+ T cells ranged between 20% and 25% (data not shown) and that 0.5 million effector HBV s183–TCR T cells were adoptively transferred in each viremic mouse (≥109 HBV-DNA copies/ml) reconstituted with HLA-A2+ hepatocytes (HBV+A2+ mice). As shown in Figure 2, A and B, already 1 single i.p. injection of mRNA HBV s183–TCR T cells caused a drop of viremia in all 5 mice (median Δ0.5 log), which was detected at day 4. However, HBV-DNA values returned to the levels determined in the same animals before treatment at day 6. No decrease of viremia was determined in untreated controls (n = 2). Of note, although relatively high and variable levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) are present in this model of liver regeneration, ALT levels appeared exclusively elevated in HBV-infected mice receiving the activated T cells (Figure 2C), since ALT measured in uninfected animals also receiving haplotype-matched T cells remained comparable to levels determined in untreated controls.

Figure 2 mRNA HBV–specific TCR–electroporated T cells show antiviral efficacy in vivo. (A) Schematic representation of the experiment performed to assess the effect of 1 single injection of electroporated effector T cells in high viremic mice reconstituted with haplotype-matched hepatocytes. (B) Viremia changes relative to baseline levels determined after 4 and 6 days in individual mice upon 1 injection of mRNA HBV s183–TCR T cells (n = 5) and in untreated controls (n = 2). (C) ALT levels determined in HBV-infected and uninfected mice receiving a single injection of effector T cells. (D) Schematic representation of the experiment performed to assess the antiviral effect of multiple injections of electroporated effector T cells in high viremic mice reconstituted either with haplotype-matched (n = 3) or -mismatched (n = 3) human hepatocytes and in comparison with mice that were left untreated (n = 3). (E) Median viremia changes determined within each group depicted in D and relative to baseline levels determined in individual mice upon 3 injections of mRNA HBV s183–TCR T cells. Blood was taken 4, 8, and 12 days after the first T cell injection. (F) Median changes in levels of circulating HBeAg were determined by ELISA in all animal groups. BL, baseline.

To confirm the specificity of HBV s183–TCR T cell treatment and to assess whether multiple adoptive transfer of mRNA TCR–T cells might have an additive antiviral effect, we designed a 3-dose (4-day interval) treatment (Figure 2D). HBV s183–TCR T cells were transferred to HBV-infected mice (0.5 million effector cells for each injection) previously reconstituted with either HLA-A2+ hepatocytes (A2+HBV+) or with HLA-A1+ hepatocytes (A1+HBV+).

As shown in Figure 2E, multiple transfers of HBV s183–TCR T cells caused a progressive and substantial decrease of serum HBV-DNA (median 1 log reduction) in A2+HBV+ mice (n = 3) in only 12 days. No reduction of viremia was detected in mismatched A1+/HBV+ mice (n = 3) treated in parallel with the same effector T cells. A light reduction of circulating hepatitis B viral protein HBeAg levels could already be determined in two-thirds of mice exclusively upon transfer of matched HBV s183–TCR T cells (Figure 2F), whereas HBeAg concentrations remained comparable or even further increased in mismatched A1+HBV+ mice and in infected untreated controls. Conceivably, the rather long half-life (28) and the high amounts of circulating HBsAg present in these animals (median 2.2 × 104 IU/ml; range from 1.1 × 104 to 4.7 × 104 IU/ml) did not enable us to note clear HBsAg changes in only 12 days of treatment (data not shown). Lack of antiviral effects in mice reconstituted with HLA-A1+ hepatocytes that were injected with the same electroporated HBV s183–TCR T cells proved that recognition of infected hepatocytes was essential for activating HBV-specific TCRs and promoting their antiviral activity.

Analysis of intrahepatic events. To analyze the intrahepatic immunological and virological events occurring in mice receiving multiple infusions of activated effector T cells, animals were sacrificed 4 days after the third T cell injection. A clear engraftment and enrichment of human CD45+CD8+ T cells could be determined in the livers of A2+HBV+ mice (Figure 3, A and B), whereas very few T cells were detected in HBV-infected mice reconstituted with mismatched hepatocytes (HLA-A1) or in uninfected animals repopulated with HLA-A2+ matched hepatocytes. The specific recruitment of human redirected T cells was accompanied by the increase of serum protein levels of migration, maturation, and differentiation factors exclusively in HBV-infected mice receiving haplotype-matched HBV-specific TCRs, as shown in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93024DS1 for IL-5; granulocyte-macrophage CSF [GM-CSF] and MDC). Briefly, a strong increase in GM-CSF was determined only in the serum of treated A2+HBV+ mice (>3 log), while the IL-5 increase appeared mild (to 50 ng/ml) and was comparable to the increase also determined in vitro by culturing activated T cells with hepatocyte-like cells infected with HBV (65–71 pg/ml IL-5).

Figure 3 mRNA HBV–specific TCR–electroporated T cells are specifically recruited and activated in livers of haplotype-matched HBV-infected mice. (A) Liver tissues of humanized HBV-infected mice and uninfected mice that underwent 3 injections of HBV s183–TCR T cells and were sacrificed 4 days after the third T cell transfer were used for immunofluorescence. Human hepatocytes were identified using human-specific CK18 Abs (red). Transferred human immune cells were visualized using human-specific CD45 Abs (green). (B) Liver tissues of HBV-infected mice adoptively transferred with either HLA-A2– or HLA-A1–presenting human hepatocytes were costained with HBV core–specific Ab (green) and human CD45-specific Ab (red). (C) Transcript levels of human T cell response–related genes (GZMB and IFNG) and human ISGs (MxA, STAT1, TAP1, and HLA-A) were measured by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) and normalized against human housekeeping transcripts. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 6 software.

As shown in Figure 3C, multiple injections of activated HBV-restricted T cells led to a clear enhancement of T cell activity markers, such as IFNG (IFN-γ), which appeared to be the major cytokine produced, and granzyme B (GZMB), in the liver of haplotype-matched HBV-infected mice. Either much weaker or no enhancement of expression of the same genes was determined in uninfected mice that had also received multiple injections of haplotype-matched activated T cells and in HBV-infected mice repopulated with mismatched human hepatocytes, respectively. A similar pattern of induction of human IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs), such as MX dynamin like GTPase 1 (MxA) and STAT1, and of genes involved in antigen presentation (HLA-I and TAP1) could be determined in A2+HBV+ mice that received HBV-specific T cells (Figure 3C). Enhancement of HLA-I could also be confirmed at the protein level by immunofluorescence (data not shown).

Gene expression was also analyzed in animals that received a single injection of T cells and were sacrificed after either 4 or 6 days as well as in control mice (which did not receive T cells) and compared with levels induced after 3 T cell injections. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2, human genes related to T cell activity (GZMB, IFNG), antigen presentation (HLA-A, TAP1), and ISGs (MxA, STAT1) appeared increased already 4 days after 1 single T cell transfer, while levels remained in the same range or slightly decreased 2 days later (day 6) if no further T cells were injected. However, enhancement of genes related to T cell responses was highest after multiple T cell injections. These analyses support the notion that RNA-electroporated T cells trigger a transient induction of immune markers in the infected livers and that repeated injections are needed to maintain and further enhance such induction.

Of note, in line with the reduction of viremia, lower levels of intrahepatic HBV DNA loads (median –0.8 log relaxed circular DNA [rcDNA]/cell and –0.85 log cccDNA/primary human hepatocyte [PHH]) (Supplemental Figure 3A) and of viral transcripts (median –0.6 log total HBV RNA and –0.9 log pgRNA/human GAPDH, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 3B) were determined in mice that had received multiple injections of haplotype-matched activated T cells in comparison with the haplotype- and viremia-matched animals that had been infected in parallel and mock treated. Intrahepatic viral loads remained comparable between mice that were repopulated with mismatched human hepatocytes, had been infected in parallel (A1+HBV+), and received either 3 injections of A2 effector T cells or remained untreated (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Individual changes of HSA levels correlated with ALT induction and HBeAg reduction in A2+HBV+ mice (n = 3) receiving s183 redirected T cells (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that the most pronounced HBeAg decrease (46%) was determined in the animal displaying the highest ALT level (2555 IU/l) and the strongest HSA reduction (54%).

Together, these results indicate that multiple injections of T cells temporarily expressing HBV-specific TCR via mRNA electroporation are able to lower both the amount of intrahepatic cccDNA loads and to transiently suppress HBV activity in vivo.

In vivo antiviral effect of human T cells redirected with different HBV-specific TCRs. In a different set of experiments, we also tested the in vivo antiviral efficacy of T cells electroporated with a different HBV-specific TCR expressing the HLA-A2/core 18–27 complex (HBV c18-TCR T cells) (n = 3). Furthermore, as a negative control for functional analysis, a similar quantity of human T cells was also electroporated with mRNA coding for an irrelevant HCV-specific HLA-A2–restricted TCR (NS3) and injected in A2+HBV+ mice (n = 3). As shown in Figure 4, A and B, 3 sequential injections of 0.5 million effector T cells temporarily expressing either the HBV-specific envelope or core TCR complex provoked 80% to 90% viremia reduction in only 12 days, while viral titers remained unchanged or even increased further in mice that had been infected in parallel and left untreated or received the irrelevant NS3 TCR.

Figure 4 Antiviral and inflammatory events after in vivo multiple injections of different mRNA HBV–specific TCR–electroporated T cells. (A) Median viremia changes relative to baseline levels were determined as indicated after 4, 8, and 12 days upon multiple injections of mRNA HBV s183–TCR T cells (n = 3), mRNA c18-TCR T cells (n = 3), and mRNA mock TCR T cells (n = 3) as well as in untreated controls (n = 6). (B) Individual reduction (shown as percentages) of viremia relative to baseline levels determined on days 4, 8, and 12 upon transfer of mRNA s183–191 T cells and mRNA c18 T cells. Transcriptional changes of human T cell response–related genes (C, GZMB; E, IFNG) were measured by qRT-PCR and normalized against human housekeeping transcripts. (D) ALT levels were determined in uninfected (n = 3) and HBV-infected mice receiving multiple injections of effector T cells presenting s183 (n = 3), c18 (n = 3), or HCV NS3 as mock control (n = 3) in comparison with HBV-infected control mice (n = 6). (F) Median changes in human IFN-γ serum protein levels were determined by multiplex measurement in HBV-infected (s183 median = 1280 ng/ml or c18 median = 160 ng/ml) as well as uninfected (s183 median = 3.6 ng/ml) mice that received 3 injections of HBV-specific effector T cells relative to HBV-infected control mice (n = 4; median = 0.53 ng/ml).

Enhancement of human GZMB and IFNG expression in the liver (Figure 4, C and E) as well as the increase of ALT and IFN-γ protein concentrations in serum (Figure 4, D and F) was also exclusively determined in the 2 animal groups receiving multiple injections of T cells expressing HBV-specific TCRs, thus demonstrating the specificity of the antiviral effect induced by redirected T cells. In agreement with the increase of serological markers of liver damage, an increase of caspase 3–positive hepatocytes (2.7%–3%) was determined in the liver of infected mice treated with HBV-specific T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and C), while in liver tissues of the control groups, less than 1% of the cells appeared positive for active caspase 3. The immune-mediated destruction of HBV-infected cells was accompanied by human hepatocyte proliferation that increased to 1.8% in mice receiving 3 injections of c18 T cells and to 2.3% in animals similarly treated with the s183-presenting T cells. In comparison, 0.5% of the PHH appeared Ki67 positive in mock-treated and untreated HBV-infected mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B and D).

To test whether even stronger antiviral effects could be achieved in mice with lower levels of infection, 2 mice displaying baseline viremia levels (107 HBV DNA/ml) and slightly lower amounts of human hepatocytes (baseline HSA = 0.8 mg/ml) received T cells (3 times in 12 days) electroporated with HBV-specific TCRs expressing the HLA-A2/s183–191 and core 18–27 complex (s183–TCR + c18–TCR) and were treated in parallel with mice (n = 2) displaying higher levels of viremia and human hepatocyte repopulation (n = 2; >1 × 109 HBV DNA/ml; HSA = 2.6 mg/ml). As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, a more profound reduction of viremia and HBeAg was determined in mice displaying lower baseline viremia in comparison with mice displaying higher baseline infection loads (up to 1.5 log vs. Δ0.7 log viremia reduction, respectively). Similar effects were also determined at the intrahepatic level (Δ0.5 log vs. Δ0.25 log median cccDNA, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 5C), while ALT elevation was similar in both groups (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Transient expression of HBV-specific TCRs leads to short-lasting liver inflammation and cell damage. Prolonged T cell response can result in uncontrolled liver damage. Thus, having confirmed that T cells expressing TCRs specific for HLA-2–restricted envelope and core epitopes are both able to recognize HBV-infected PHHs in vivo and to produce proinflammatory cytokines and specific cell killing, we wanted to assess whether their antiviral and cytotoxic activity were also timely limited. Mice that had received 3 injections of T cells expressing the HBV-specific TCRs were sacrificed 9 days after the last T cell infusion (day 21 after treatment begin) to assess the effect of immune cell therapy at a time when HBV-specific TCRs were no longer expressed (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Adoptive transfer of mRNA HBV–specific TCR–electroporated T cells leads to temporary limited liver inflammation and cell damage. (A) Schematic representation of the experiment performed to assess the effect of multiple injections of electroporated effector T cells after treatment cessation both on inflammatory and virological parameters. (B) ALT levels were determined in 1 HBV-infected animal shortly before T cell injection (baseline) after receiving 3 injections of HBV-specific c18-TCR T cells (day 12) and 9 days after the last T cell injection (day 21). (C) Longitudinal changes in viremia relative to baseline were determined at 4, 8, 12, and 21 days after the first T cell transfer as depicted in A. (D) Serum protein levels of CCL2 were determined in both 1 HBV-infected control mouse (gray) and 1 mouse receiving multiple T cell injections (c18-TCR), and that was monitored for 21 days. (E) Longitudinal changes in levels of circulating HBeAg were determined by ELISA in the same mice described in D.

Despite the clear induction of transaminases and inflammatory cytokines determined during therapy, serological analyses performed 9 days after treatment cessation revealed that liver damage occurred only transiently. As shown in Figure 5, B and C, both levels of ALT and chemokines (i.e., CCL2) returned to baseline. Accordingly, gene expression levels of granzyme β, human caspase 1, IFNG, and caspase 8 also returned to baseline in mice after long-term treatment (data not shown).

Because of the transient antiviral effect induced by the HBV-specific T cells and the high amount of infected human hepatocytes still present in this immune-deficient chimeric mouse model, virological parameters also rebounded after treatment cessation (Figure 5, D and E).